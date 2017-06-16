Image 1 of 39 Simon Spilak wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 best Swiss rider Matthias Frank on the stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Steven Kruijswijk and Rein Tamarae (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Select lead group near the end of stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Caruso, Kruijswijk and Izzagirre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Riders on the final climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Simon Spilak on stage after winning stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Simon Spilak in yellow fafter stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Sebastian Henao and Mikel Nieve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Domenico Pozzovivo is dropped on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Matthias Frank (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Rohan Dennis gets a shoe change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Aaron Gate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Mechanical of Owain Doull (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Pozzovivo is pushed back into the race after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 David de la Cruz (Quikc-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Riders in a tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Team Sky powers the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 New race leader Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) soloed to victory at the Tiefenbach Glacier above Sölden to move into a commanding position atop the overall standings at the Tour de Suisse with two stages remaining.

Spilak forged clear almost 9 kilometres from the summit after his Katusha-Alecpin teammate Rein Taaramae had produced a startling display of pace-making that dramatically whittled down the front group at the base of the climb, with yellow jersey Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) among the first of the contenders to be distanced.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) was the last man to stay with Spilak after Taaramae swung off with 10 kilometres to go, but he, too, had to yield to Spilak's relentless tempo on a mountain pass that climbed to 2,700 metres above sea level.

Spilak contended to extend his advantage on the long haul that followed, and well before he entered the lengthy tunnel that led to the summit, it was clear that he would emerge on the other side as the stage winner and as the new leader of the Tour de Suisse, with his rivals scattering at various points beneath him on the mountainside.

"Yesterday I had a bit of a crisis on the last climb and I was behind, but today I had good legs when I woke up," Spilak said with considerable understatement. "My team helped me a lot and I'm very happy."

Jon Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), who had been dropped 10 kilometres from the top with Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), recovered sufficiently near the top to take second place on the stage, 22 seconds behind Spilak. Dombrowski stuck admirably to his task all the way up the climb, but the American had to settle for third place on the stage, 36 seconds down.

For the podium contenders, it was a case of grimly limiting the damage on the climb over the Tiefenbach Glacier, and though Caruso and Kruijswijk each endured their difficulties, they reached the finish together, 4th and 5th on the stage, but all of 1:04 down on Spilak. Caruso remains 2nd on general classification, albeit 52 seconds down on Spilak, while Kruijswijk is 3rd overall at 1:05.

Taaramae's form was such that he hung on to take 7th on the stage, 1:33 down on Spilak, while men who had designs on the podium – or even final overall victory – followed behind in ones and twos.

It was a particularly trying day for AG2R La Mondiale, as Pozzovivo and Mathias Frank both lost more than two minutes to Spilak. Pozzovivo is now 4th at 2:28, while Frank slips to 6th, 2:51 off the base. The margins have widened suddenly in a once tightly-packed general classification.

How it unfolded

Friday's stage was always going to be won and lost on its lone climb, the striking haul to the finish above Sölden, but an early clutch of escapees, including world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) nonetheless forged clear to animate the opening hours of racing.

Sagan was joined by Jhonatan Restrepo, Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Oranje Loterij), Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), David De La Cruz, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step Floors), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Matthew Hayman (Orica-Scott), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jon Dibben (Team Sky), and Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida). They established a maximum lead of four minutes before they were clawed back by a peloton led notably by CCC-Polkowice and Team Sky.

The race essentially began all over again once it reached Sölden, as Sagan et al were swept up and the road began to climb inexorably towards the summit. The early pace-making was performed by Izaguirre's Bahrain-Merida squad but it wasn't long before Katusha-Alpecin took over, first through Matvey Mamykin and then through the impressive Taaramae.

Frank was the first of the GC men to struggle, with some 14 kilometres still to go, but he was far from the last. Mikel Nieve (Sky) was dislodged next, before Pozzovivo, the yellow jersey, was dropped with more than 12 kilometres remaining.

At that juncture, the front group was down to just eight riders, as Taaramae led Spilak, Caruso, Kruijswijk, Dombrowski, Izaguirre, Jan Hirt (CCC-Polkowice) and Marc Soler (Movistar), but for all bar the Katusha duo, it was an exercise in grimly holding onto the wheel in front.

Soler was the next to fall back, followed by Hirt, but Izaguirre, Caruso and Kruijswijk didn't last much longer when faced with Taaramae's ferocious pace. They yielded with 10 kilometres to go and battled simply to contain the damage from there on in.

Izaguirre fared better than most, but his travails earlier in the week leave him 3:51 down on GC and with too much ground to make up. Caruso and Kruijswijk will need to be inventive to dislodge Spilak – and perhaps Saturday's novel 100-kilometre circuit race might be an invitation – but the Slovenian looks a convincing race leader.

Spilak's has been a most curious career. Winner of the Tour de Romandie in 2010 and the Tour de Suisse in 2015, he maintains a low profile, preferring to build his seasons around weeklong stage races rather than Grand Tours. The 30-year-old has not participated in a Grand Tour at all since he abandoned the 2014 Tour de France, and has not finished a three-week race since the 2011 Giro d'Italia, when he reached Milan in 117th place overall.

"We still have two hard days to come," Spilak said on Friday. "Tomorrow is a very short stage, a bit like a criterium and then there's the time trial. Tomorrow I think my team can control things, because it's a very strong team."

Full-Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 3:58:36 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:22 3 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:36 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:07 7 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:33 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:47 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:11 14 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:44 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:58 17 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:17 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:41 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:00 22 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:14 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:14 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:26 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:35 28 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:07:47 29 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:08 30 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:50 31 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:19 34 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:23 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:10:32 36 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:50 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:56 38 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:02 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 40 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:19 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:30 43 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:34 44 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:23 46 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:55 47 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:49 48 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 49 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:02 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:04 51 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 52 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:12 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:17 56 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:28 57 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:03 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:11 62 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:14 63 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:17 66 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:23 67 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:51 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:03 70 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:10 71 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:20:24 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 78 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:20:28 79 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 81 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:30 83 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 84 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:20:40 86 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:17 87 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:24 88 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:41 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:46 91 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:15 93 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:24 94 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:32 96 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:40 97 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:47 98 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:53 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:58 101 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:23:00 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj 0:23:02 103 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:29 104 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 105 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:33 106 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:27 108 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:24:30 109 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:05 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:31 113 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:32 114 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:38 116 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:41 117 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:43 118 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 122 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:47 123 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 124 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:51 126 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:54 127 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:59 128 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 133 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:04 134 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:22 135 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:33 137 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:35 138 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:15 140 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 141 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:16 143 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 144 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:19 146 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:33:20 DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie DNS Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Unterlängenfeld, 130.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 - Dorfstrasse - 144.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Finish lIne points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 8 3 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

KOM 1 - Tiefenbachferne - 160.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 15 3 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4

Swiss Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4:01:16 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:16 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:48 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:23 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:11 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:21:50 7 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha Alpecin 12:01:05 2 Movistar Team 0:05:36 3 Team Sky 0:07:58 4 Uae Team Emirates 0:08:19 5 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:53 6 Bahrain - Merida 0:11:55 7 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:22:48 8 Bmc Racing Team 0:22:55 9 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:24:49 10 Team Dimension Data 0:29:49 11 Lotto Soudal 0:32:26 12 Direct Energie 0:32:46 13 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:33:19 14 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:38 15 Astana Pro Team 0:40:02 16 Orica - Scott 0:40:16 17 Trek - Segafredo 0:41:49 18 Quick - Step Floors 0:41:52 19 Fdj 0:43:18 20 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:44:03 21 Aqua Blue Sport 0:49:14 22 Team Sunweb 0:52:59

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 26:02:16 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:05 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:54 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 0:03:51 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:07 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:10 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:35 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:07 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:35 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:47 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:19 16 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:11:42 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:55 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:14 19 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:42 20 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:17:30 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:47 23 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:29 24 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:56 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:04 26 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:45 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:31 28 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:27:35 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:48 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:08 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:26 32 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:24 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:35:30 34 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:41 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:35 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:37:59 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:26 38 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:40:58 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:41:10 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:41:58 41 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:08 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:43:22 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:44 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:57 45 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:12 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:46:28 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:46:33 48 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:51 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:41 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:00 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:24 52 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:52:45 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:53:09 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:53:38 55 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:18 56 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:54:28 57 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:01 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:22 59 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:55:46 60 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:21 61 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:00:05 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:00:15 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:20 64 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:02:16 65 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:51 66 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:12 67 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:18 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:04:25 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:05:31 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:30 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:50 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:07:57 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:01 74 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 1:09:41 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:13 76 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 1:11:35 77 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:52 78 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:59 79 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:13:12 80 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:36 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:26 82 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:14:39 83 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:14:49 85 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1:16:22 86 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1:17:20 87 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 1:18:33 88 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:20:05 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:22 90 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:20:28 91 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:21:17 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:34 93 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:10 94 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1:22:48 95 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:23:07 96 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:23:44 97 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:56 98 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:24:35 99 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 1:25:09 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 1:26:26 101 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:26:37 102 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:26:48 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:28:02 104 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:34 105 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:29:50 106 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 1:30:00 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 1:30:43 109 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:36 110 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:32:05 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:25 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:35 113 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:46 114 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:03 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:17 116 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:34:33 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:35:30 118 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:35:35 119 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 1:35:45 120 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:36:16 121 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:26 122 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:46 123 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:42 124 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:39:56 125 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:46 126 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:42:35 127 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:43:12 128 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:43:28 129 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:43:30 130 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:50 131 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:27 132 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:27 133 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 1:47:12 134 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 1:47:46 135 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj 1:49:40 136 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:49:44 137 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:51:13 138 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:52:16 139 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:52:33 140 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:52:40 141 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:03 142 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:54:12 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:58:28 144 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:58:42 145 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:59:25 146 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 2:28:28

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 16 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 14 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 14 7 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 13 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 10 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 12 11 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 12 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 9 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 9 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 33 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 32 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 26 6 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 26 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 22 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 10 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 18 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 15 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 15 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 10 16 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 17 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 19 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 7

Swiss Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 26:05:07 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30:17:00 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52:10:00 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:01:34 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:39 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:22 7 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:45