Tour de Suisse: Spilak wins summit finish at Tiefenbach Glacier
Slovenian takes over race lead
Stage 7: Zernez - Sölden
Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) soloed to victory at the Tiefenbach Glacier above Sölden to move into a commanding position atop the overall standings at the Tour de Suisse with two stages remaining.
Spilak forged clear almost 9 kilometres from the summit after his Katusha-Alecpin teammate Rein Taaramae had produced a startling display of pace-making that dramatically whittled down the front group at the base of the climb, with yellow jersey Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) among the first of the contenders to be distanced.
Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) was the last man to stay with Spilak after Taaramae swung off with 10 kilometres to go, but he, too, had to yield to Spilak's relentless tempo on a mountain pass that climbed to 2,700 metres above sea level.
Spilak contended to extend his advantage on the long haul that followed, and well before he entered the lengthy tunnel that led to the summit, it was clear that he would emerge on the other side as the stage winner and as the new leader of the Tour de Suisse, with his rivals scattering at various points beneath him on the mountainside.
"Yesterday I had a bit of a crisis on the last climb and I was behind, but today I had good legs when I woke up," Spilak said with considerable understatement. "My team helped me a lot and I'm very happy."
Jon Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), who had been dropped 10 kilometres from the top with Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), recovered sufficiently near the top to take second place on the stage, 22 seconds behind Spilak. Dombrowski stuck admirably to his task all the way up the climb, but the American had to settle for third place on the stage, 36 seconds down.
For the podium contenders, it was a case of grimly limiting the damage on the climb over the Tiefenbach Glacier, and though Caruso and Kruijswijk each endured their difficulties, they reached the finish together, 4th and 5th on the stage, but all of 1:04 down on Spilak. Caruso remains 2nd on general classification, albeit 52 seconds down on Spilak, while Kruijswijk is 3rd overall at 1:05.
Taaramae's form was such that he hung on to take 7th on the stage, 1:33 down on Spilak, while men who had designs on the podium – or even final overall victory – followed behind in ones and twos.
It was a particularly trying day for AG2R La Mondiale, as Pozzovivo and Mathias Frank both lost more than two minutes to Spilak. Pozzovivo is now 4th at 2:28, while Frank slips to 6th, 2:51 off the base. The margins have widened suddenly in a once tightly-packed general classification.
How it unfolded
Friday's stage was always going to be won and lost on its lone climb, the striking haul to the finish above Sölden, but an early clutch of escapees, including world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) nonetheless forged clear to animate the opening hours of racing.
Sagan was joined by Jhonatan Restrepo, Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Oranje Loterij), Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), David De La Cruz, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step Floors), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Matthew Hayman (Orica-Scott), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jon Dibben (Team Sky), and Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida). They established a maximum lead of four minutes before they were clawed back by a peloton led notably by CCC-Polkowice and Team Sky.
The race essentially began all over again once it reached Sölden, as Sagan et al were swept up and the road began to climb inexorably towards the summit. The early pace-making was performed by Izaguirre's Bahrain-Merida squad but it wasn't long before Katusha-Alpecin took over, first through Matvey Mamykin and then through the impressive Taaramae.
Frank was the first of the GC men to struggle, with some 14 kilometres still to go, but he was far from the last. Mikel Nieve (Sky) was dislodged next, before Pozzovivo, the yellow jersey, was dropped with more than 12 kilometres remaining.
At that juncture, the front group was down to just eight riders, as Taaramae led Spilak, Caruso, Kruijswijk, Dombrowski, Izaguirre, Jan Hirt (CCC-Polkowice) and Marc Soler (Movistar), but for all bar the Katusha duo, it was an exercise in grimly holding onto the wheel in front.
Soler was the next to fall back, followed by Hirt, but Izaguirre, Caruso and Kruijswijk didn't last much longer when faced with Taaramae's ferocious pace. They yielded with 10 kilometres to go and battled simply to contain the damage from there on in.
Izaguirre fared better than most, but his travails earlier in the week leave him 3:51 down on GC and with too much ground to make up. Caruso and Kruijswijk will need to be inventive to dislodge Spilak – and perhaps Saturday's novel 100-kilometre circuit race might be an invitation – but the Slovenian looks a convincing race leader.
Spilak's has been a most curious career. Winner of the Tour de Romandie in 2010 and the Tour de Suisse in 2015, he maintains a low profile, preferring to build his seasons around weeklong stage races rather than Grand Tours. The 30-year-old has not participated in a Grand Tour at all since he abandoned the 2014 Tour de France, and has not finished a three-week race since the 2011 Giro d'Italia, when he reached Milan in 117th place overall.
"We still have two hard days to come," Spilak said on Friday. "Tomorrow is a very short stage, a bit like a criterium and then there's the time trial. Tomorrow I think my team can control things, because it's a very strong team."
Full-Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:58:36
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:22
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:36
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:07
|7
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|14
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:44
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|17
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:17
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:41
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:00
|22
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:14
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:14
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:26
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|28
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:07:47
|29
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|30
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:50
|31
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:19
|34
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:23
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:32
|36
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:50
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:56
|38
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:02
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:19
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:12:30
|43
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:34
|44
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:23
|46
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:55
|47
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:49
|48
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|49
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:02
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:04
|51
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|52
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:12
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:17
|56
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:28
|57
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:03
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:11
|62
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:14
|63
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:17
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:23
|67
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:51
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:03
|70
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:10
|71
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:24
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|78
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:20:28
|79
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:30
|83
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|84
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:20:40
|86
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:17
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:24
|88
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:41
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:21:46
|91
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:15
|93
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:24
|94
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:32
|96
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:40
|97
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:47
|98
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:53
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:58
|101
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:23:00
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj
|0:23:02
|103
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:29
|104
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|105
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:33
|106
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:27
|108
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:24:30
|109
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:05
|112
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:31
|113
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:32
|114
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:38
|116
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:41
|117
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:43
|118
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|122
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:47
|123
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|124
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:51
|126
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:54
|127
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:59
|128
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|133
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:04
|134
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:22
|135
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:33
|137
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:35
|138
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:15
|140
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|141
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:16
|143
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|144
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:19
|146
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:33:20
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|8
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|15
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:01:16
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:16
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:48
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:23
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:11
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:21:50
|7
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:01:05
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:36
|3
|Team Sky
|0:07:58
|4
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:08:19
|5
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:11:55
|7
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:22:48
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:22:55
|9
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:49
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|0:29:49
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32:26
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:32:46
|13
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:33:19
|14
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:38
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:40:02
|16
|Orica - Scott
|0:40:16
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41:49
|18
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:41:52
|19
|Fdj
|0:43:18
|20
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:44:03
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:49:14
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:52:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|26:02:16
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:54
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|0:03:51
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:07
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:10
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:35
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:07
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:35
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:47
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:19
|16
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:11:42
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:55
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:14
|19
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:42
|20
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:17:30
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:47
|23
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:29
|24
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:56
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:04
|26
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:45
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:31
|28
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:27:35
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:48
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:08
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:26
|32
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:24
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:35:30
|34
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:41
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:35
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:59
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:26
|38
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:58
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:41:10
|40
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:41:58
|41
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:08
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:22
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:44
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:57
|45
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:12
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:28
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:33
|48
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:51
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:41
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:00
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:24
|52
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:52:45
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:53:09
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:53:38
|55
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:18
|56
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:54:28
|57
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:01
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:22
|59
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:55:46
|60
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:21
|61
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:00:05
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:00:15
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:20
|64
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:02:16
|65
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:51
|66
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:12
|67
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:18
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:04:25
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:05:31
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:06:30
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:50
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:07:57
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:01
|74
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:09:41
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:13
|76
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:11:35
|77
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:52
|78
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:12:59
|79
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:13:12
|80
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:36
|81
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:26
|82
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:14:39
|83
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:14:49
|85
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1:16:22
|86
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1:17:20
|87
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:18:33
|88
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:20:05
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:22
|90
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:20:28
|91
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:21:17
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:34
|93
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:10
|94
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1:22:48
|95
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:23:07
|96
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:23:44
|97
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:56
|98
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:35
|99
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:25:09
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|1:26:26
|101
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:26:37
|102
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:26:48
|103
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:28:02
|104
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:34
|105
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:50
|106
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:30:00
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:30:43
|109
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:31:36
|110
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:32:05
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:25
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:35
|113
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:46
|114
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:34:03
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:34:17
|116
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:34:33
|117
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:35:30
|118
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:35:35
|119
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|1:35:45
|120
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:36:16
|121
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:26
|122
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:36:46
|123
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:42
|124
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:39:56
|125
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:46
|126
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:42:35
|127
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:43:12
|128
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:43:28
|129
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:43:30
|130
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:44:50
|131
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:27
|132
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:27
|133
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:47:12
|134
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|1:47:46
|135
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj
|1:49:40
|136
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:49:44
|137
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:51:13
|138
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:52:16
|139
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:52:33
|140
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:52:40
|141
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:03
|142
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:54:12
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:58:28
|144
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:58:42
|145
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:59:25
|146
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|2:28:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|14
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|14
|7
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|10
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|11
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|6
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|22
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|10
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|18
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|13
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|15
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|15
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|16
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|17
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|26:05:07
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30:17:00
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52:10:00
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:01:34
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:03:39
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:22
|7
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|78:25:52
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:16
|3
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:16:58
|4
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:18:24
|5
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:21:19
|6
|Team Sky
|0:23:29
|7
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|46:23:00
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|48:18:00
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|49:30:00
|10
|Fdj
|1:06:43
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|1:09:00
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:42
|13
|Direct Energie
|1:23:22
|14
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|1:26:23
|15
|Quick - Step Floors
|1:35:31
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:44:13
|17
|Orica - Scott
|1:52:19
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:39
|19
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|2:03:54
|20
|Team Sunweb
|2:06:23
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|2:06:39
|22
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2:11:22
