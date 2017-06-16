Trending

Tour de Suisse: Spilak wins summit finish at Tiefenbach Glacier

Slovenian takes over race lead

Image 1 of 39

Simon Spilak wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Simon Spilak wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

best Swiss rider Matthias Frank on the stage 7 podium

best Swiss rider Matthias Frank on the stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Steven Kruijswijk and Rein Tamarae

Steven Kruijswijk and Rein Tamarae
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Select lead group near the end of stage 7

Select lead group near the end of stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Caruso, Kruijswijk and Izzagirre

Caruso, Kruijswijk and Izzagirre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Riders on the final climb.

Riders on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izzagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Simon Spilak on stage after winning stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Simon Spilak on stage after winning stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Simon Spilak in yellow fafter stage 7

Simon Spilak in yellow fafter stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Sebastian Henao and Mikel Nieve

Sebastian Henao and Mikel Nieve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Domenico Pozzovivo is dropped on the final climb

Domenico Pozzovivo is dropped on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Domenico Pozzovivo

Domenico Pozzovivo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

Matthias Frank

Matthias Frank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

Rohan Dennis gets a shoe change

Rohan Dennis gets a shoe change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

Aaron Gate

Aaron Gate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Mechanical of Owain Doull

Mechanical of Owain Doull
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Pozzovivo is pushed back into the race after a mechanical

Pozzovivo is pushed back into the race after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

David de la Cruz (Quikc-Step Floors)

David de la Cruz (Quikc-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Riders in a tunnel

Riders in a tunnel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

Team Sky powers the bunch

Team Sky powers the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

New race leader Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

New race leader Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) soloed to victory at the Tiefenbach Glacier above Sölden to move into a commanding position atop the overall standings at the Tour de Suisse with two stages remaining.

Spilak forged clear almost 9 kilometres from the summit after his Katusha-Alecpin teammate Rein Taaramae had produced a startling display of pace-making that dramatically whittled down the front group at the base of the climb, with yellow jersey Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) among the first of the contenders to be distanced.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) was the last man to stay with Spilak after Taaramae swung off with 10 kilometres to go, but he, too, had to yield to Spilak's relentless tempo on a mountain pass that climbed to 2,700 metres above sea level.

Spilak contended to extend his advantage on the long haul that followed, and well before he entered the lengthy tunnel that led to the summit, it was clear that he would emerge on the other side as the stage winner and as the new leader of the Tour de Suisse, with his rivals scattering at various points beneath him on the mountainside.

"Yesterday I had a bit of a crisis on the last climb and I was behind, but today I had good legs when I woke up," Spilak said with considerable understatement. "My team helped me a lot and I'm very happy."

Jon Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), who had been dropped 10 kilometres from the top with Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), recovered sufficiently near the top to take second place on the stage, 22 seconds behind Spilak. Dombrowski stuck admirably to his task all the way up the climb, but the American had to settle for third place on the stage, 36 seconds down.

For the podium contenders, it was a case of grimly limiting the damage on the climb over the Tiefenbach Glacier, and though Caruso and Kruijswijk each endured their difficulties, they reached the finish together, 4th and 5th on the stage, but all of 1:04 down on Spilak. Caruso remains 2nd on general classification, albeit 52 seconds down on Spilak, while Kruijswijk is 3rd overall at 1:05.

Taaramae's form was such that he hung on to take 7th on the stage, 1:33 down on Spilak, while men who had designs on the podium – or even final overall victory – followed behind in ones and twos.

It was a particularly trying day for AG2R La Mondiale, as Pozzovivo and Mathias Frank both lost more than two minutes to Spilak. Pozzovivo is now 4th at 2:28, while Frank slips to 6th, 2:51 off the base. The margins have widened suddenly in a once tightly-packed general classification.

How it unfolded

Friday's stage was always going to be won and lost on its lone climb, the striking haul to the finish above Sölden, but an early clutch of escapees, including world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) nonetheless forged clear to animate the opening hours of racing.

Sagan was joined by Jhonatan Restrepo, Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Oranje Loterij), Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), David De La Cruz, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step Floors), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Matthew Hayman (Orica-Scott), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jon Dibben (Team Sky), and Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida). They established a maximum lead of four minutes before they were clawed back by a peloton led notably by CCC-Polkowice and Team Sky.

The race essentially began all over again once it reached Sölden, as Sagan et al were swept up and the road began to climb inexorably towards the summit. The early pace-making was performed by Izaguirre's Bahrain-Merida squad but it wasn't long before Katusha-Alpecin took over, first through Matvey Mamykin and then through the impressive Taaramae.

Frank was the first of the GC men to struggle, with some 14 kilometres still to go, but he was far from the last. Mikel Nieve (Sky) was dislodged next, before Pozzovivo, the yellow jersey, was dropped with more than 12 kilometres remaining.

At that juncture, the front group was down to just eight riders, as Taaramae led Spilak, Caruso, Kruijswijk, Dombrowski, Izaguirre, Jan Hirt (CCC-Polkowice) and Marc Soler (Movistar), but for all bar the Katusha duo, it was an exercise in grimly holding onto the wheel in front.

Soler was the next to fall back, followed by Hirt, but Izaguirre, Caruso and Kruijswijk didn't last much longer when faced with Taaramae's ferocious pace. They yielded with 10 kilometres to go and battled simply to contain the damage from there on in.

Izaguirre fared better than most, but his travails earlier in the week leave him 3:51 down on GC and with too much ground to make up. Caruso and Kruijswijk will need to be inventive to dislodge Spilak – and perhaps Saturday's novel 100-kilometre circuit race might be an invitation – but the Slovenian looks a convincing race leader.

Spilak's has been a most curious career. Winner of the Tour de Romandie in 2010 and the Tour de Suisse in 2015, he maintains a low profile, preferring to build his seasons around weeklong stage races rather than Grand Tours. The 30-year-old has not participated in a Grand Tour at all since he abandoned the 2014 Tour de France, and has not finished a three-week race since the 2011 Giro d'Italia, when he reached Milan in 117th place overall.

"We still have two hard days to come," Spilak said on Friday. "Tomorrow is a very short stage, a bit like a criterium and then there's the time trial. Tomorrow I think my team can control things, because it's a very strong team."

Full-Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin3:58:36
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:22
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:36
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:07
7Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:33
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:47
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:53
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:40
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:11
14Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:44
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
16Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:58
17Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
18Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:17
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:41
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:05:00
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:05:14
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:14
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:07:26
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:35
28Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:07:47
29Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:08:08
30Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:50
31Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:19
34Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:23
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:32
36Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:50
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:56
38Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:02
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:12:19
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:12:30
43Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:34
44Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:23
46Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:55
47Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:49
48Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
49Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:15:02
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:15:04
51Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
52Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
53Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:12
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:17
56Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:28
57Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:03
61Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:11
62Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:14
63Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:17
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:23
67Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:51
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:03
70Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:10
71Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:20:24
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
78Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:20:28
79Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
81Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:20:30
83Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
84Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
85Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:20:40
86Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:17
87Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:24
88Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:41
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:46
91Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:15
93Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:24
94Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
95Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:32
96Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:40
97Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:47
98Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:53
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:58
101Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:23:00
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj0:23:02
103Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:23:29
104Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
105Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:33
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:24:27
108Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:24:30
109Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:25:05
112Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:31
113Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:32
114Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
115David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:26:38
116Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:41
117Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:43
118Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
120Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
121Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
122Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:26:47
123Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
124Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:51
126Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:54
127Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:59
128Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
133Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:27:04
134Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:22
135Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:27:33
137Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:35
138Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:15
140Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
141Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:32:16
143Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
144Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
145Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:19
146Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:33:20
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSAntoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
DNSSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Unterlängenfeld, 130.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2 - Dorfstrasse - 144.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Finish lIne points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin10pts
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda8
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

KOM 1 - Tiefenbachferne - 160.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda15
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4

Swiss Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4:01:16
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:16
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:48
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:23
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:11
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:21:50
7Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha Alpecin12:01:05
2Movistar Team0:05:36
3Team Sky0:07:58
4Uae Team Emirates0:08:19
5Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:53
6Bahrain - Merida0:11:55
7Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:22:48
8Bmc Racing Team0:22:55
9Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:24:49
10Team Dimension Data0:29:49
11Lotto Soudal0:32:26
12Direct Energie0:32:46
13Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:33:19
14Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:38:38
15Astana Pro Team0:40:02
16Orica - Scott0:40:16
17Trek - Segafredo0:41:49
18Quick - Step Floors0:41:52
19Fdj0:43:18
20Bora - Hansgrohe0:44:03
21Aqua Blue Sport0:49:14
22Team Sunweb0:52:59

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin26:02:16
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:54
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda0:03:51
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:07
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:10
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:35
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:07
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:35
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:47
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:19
16Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:11:42
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:55
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:14:14
19Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:15:42
20Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:17:30
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:47
23Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:19:29
24Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:56
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:22:04
26Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:45
27Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:31
28Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:27:35
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:48
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:08
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:26
32Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:24
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:35:30
34Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:41
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:37:35
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:59
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:26
38Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:58
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:41:10
40Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:41:58
41Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:08
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:43:22
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:43:44
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:44:57
45Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:12
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:46:28
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:46:33
48Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:51
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:41
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:00
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:49:24
52Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:52:45
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:53:09
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:53:38
55Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:18
56Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:54:28
57Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:01
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:22
59Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:55:46
60Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:56:21
61Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:00:05
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:00:15
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:20
64Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:02:16
65Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:51
66John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:04:12
67Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:18
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:04:25
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:05:31
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:06:30
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:50
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:07:57
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:08:01
74Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport1:09:41
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:13
76Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data1:11:35
77Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:52
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:12:59
79Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:13:12
80Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:36
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:26
82Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:14:39
83Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott1:14:49
85David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1:16:22
86Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1:17:20
87Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin1:18:33
88Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:20:05
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:20:22
90Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:20:28
91Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:21:17
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:34
93Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:22:10
94Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ1:22:48
95Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:23:07
96Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:23:44
97Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:56
98Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:24:35
99Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:09
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott1:26:26
101Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott1:26:37
102Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:26:48
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:28:02
104Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:34
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:29:50
106Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport1:30:00
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie1:30:43
109Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:31:36
110Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:32:05
111Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:25
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:35
113Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:46
114Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:34:03
115Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:34:17
116Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:34:33
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:35:30
118Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:35:35
119Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ1:35:45
120Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:36:16
121Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:26
122Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:36:46
123Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:38:42
124Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:39:56
125Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:40:46
126Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:42:35
127Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:43:12
128Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:43:28
129Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:43:30
130Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:44:50
131Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:27
132Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:46:27
133Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport1:47:12
134Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky1:47:46
135Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj1:49:40
136Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:49:44
137Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott1:51:13
138Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1:52:16
139Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:52:33
140Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:52:40
141Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:03
142Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:54:12
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:58:28
144Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:58:42
145Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:59:25
146Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky2:28:28

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe27pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb18
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin16
5Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda14
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott14
7Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport13
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
10Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data12
11Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac12
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates9
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors9
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport33pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij32
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team31
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin26
6Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport26
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport22
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
10Ben King (USA) Dimension Data18
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates16
13Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda15
14Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15
15Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida10
16Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
17Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij10
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
19Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data7

Swiss Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale26:05:07
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team30:17:00
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team52:10:00
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:01:34
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:03:39
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:22
7Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:28:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2r La Mondiale78:25:52
2Movistar Team0:04:16
3Team Katusha Alpecin0:16:58
4Bahrain - Merida0:18:24
5Uae Team Emirates0:21:19
6Team Sky0:23:29
7Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team46:23:00
8Bmc Racing Team48:18:00
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo49:30:00
10Fdj1:06:43
11Team Dimension Data1:09:00
12Lotto Soudal1:10:42
13Direct Energie1:23:22
14Bora - Hansgrohe1:26:23
15Quick - Step Floors1:35:31
16Trek - Segafredo1:44:13
17Orica - Scott1:52:19
18Astana Pro Team1:57:39
19Ccc Sprandi Polkowice2:03:54
20Team Sunweb2:06:23
21Aqua Blue Sport2:06:39
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2:11:22

