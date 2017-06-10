Image 1 of 29 Rohan Dennis on his way to victory during stage 1 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Mathias Frank (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Owain Doull (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 Rohan Dennis on his way to winning stage 1 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Stefan Kung (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Hugo Houle (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Reto Hollenstein (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 29 Matti Breschel (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 29 Stefan Kung (BMC) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 29 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 29 European champ Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 29 Matthias Brandle (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 29 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 29 Michael Matthews in the mountains jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Stefan Kung in the jersey of best Swiss rider after stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Rohan Dennis on his way to victory during stage 1 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Matthias Brandle in the points jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) stormed as fastest to the finish line of the time trial opener at the Tour de Suisse, covering the 6.1km course in 6:24 to win the stage. His BMC teammate Stefan Küng was second, eight seconds down, with Mathias Brändle of Trek-Segafredo third at nine seconds.

The next two places were filled by Team Sunweb, with Michael Matthews fourth and Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin fifth.

The stage results are also the first GC.

"I actually thought that Stefan Kung would probably beat me. Obviously it's his home country so it would have been nice for him to win but he's got more time than me, he's younger and he's a huge talent. I think in a couple of years he might have the victory over me so I will take it while I can," said Dennis.

"A one and two for BMC Racing Team is always good. My first goal for this week was the prologue and the final time trial just to see where I am at and try and have fun during the week. I just want to get into the swing of things and Damiano Caruso is our leader here."

Ryan Mullen of Cannondale-Drapac held the lead and hot seat for nearly three hours, putting in an early best time of 6:37. It was good enough to keep him in the top ten, as he finished eighth on the stage.

BMC was the team of the day, claiming the top two spots as well as 10th, with Swiss rider Martin Elmiger.

The course was relatively flat, but organisers managed to build a climb into it, and the KOM jersey went to a Sunweb rider. Not Dumoulin, as might be expected, but sprinter Matthews.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:24 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:12 8 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:13 9 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 10 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:15 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:17 19 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:19 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 21 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 27 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 31 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:25 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:26 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Jonathan DIEBBEN 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 43 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 44 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 45 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 46 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 49 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 50 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 53 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 54 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:29 56 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 58 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 59 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 62 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:30 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 65 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 67 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 68 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 71 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 72 Felix Groschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 77 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 78 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 80 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:33 82 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 84 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:00:35 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 90 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 92 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 93 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Daan OLIVIER 0:00:37 95 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 96 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 97 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 100 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 101 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 103 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 104 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 107 Jonas KOCH 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:39 110 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 111 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 114 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 115 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:40 117 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 118 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 120 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 121 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 123 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:41 124 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 126 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 127 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 128 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 130 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 131 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 132 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 133 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 134 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 135 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:00:43 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 138 Joseph Lloyd DOMBROWSKI 0:00:44 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 140 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 141 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 144 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 146 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 147 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 148 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 149 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 150 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:47 151 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 152 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 153 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 154 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:48 155 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 157 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:49 158 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 159 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:50 160 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:51 161 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:52 163 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 164 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:54 165 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 166 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 167 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 168 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:56 169 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:59 170 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:00 171 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:01 172 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:02 173 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 174 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 175 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 176 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2