Tour de Suisse: Dennis wins opening time trial in Cham

BMC's Küng is second, followed by Trek's Brändle

Image 1 of 29

Rohan Dennis on his way to victory during stage 1 at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis on his way to victory during stage 1 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Mathias Frank (AG2R)

Mathias Frank (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Owain Doull

Owain Doull
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo)

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo)

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Rohan Dennis on his way to winning stage 1 at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis on his way to winning stage 1 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

Stefan Kung (BMC)

Stefan Kung (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Hugo Houle (AG2R)

Hugo Houle (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Reto Hollenstein (Katusha)

Reto Hollenstein (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Owain Doull (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 29

Matti Breschel (Astana)

Matti Breschel (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 29

Stefan Kung (BMC)

Stefan Kung (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 29

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 29

European champ Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

European champ Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 29

Matthias Brandle (Trek - Segafredo)

Matthias Brandle (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 29

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 29

Michael Matthews in the mountains jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews in the mountains jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Stefan Kung in the jersey of best Swiss rider after stage 1

Stefan Kung in the jersey of best Swiss rider after stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Rohan Dennis on his way to victory during stage 1 at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis on his way to victory during stage 1 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Matthias Brandle in the points jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Suisse

Matthias Brandle in the points jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) stormed as fastest to the finish line of the time trial opener at the Tour de Suisse, covering the 6.1km course in 6:24 to win the stage. His BMC teammate Stefan Küng was second, eight seconds down, with Mathias Brändle of Trek-Segafredo third at nine seconds.

Dennis back on track with Tour de Suisse TT win

The next two places were filled by Team Sunweb, with Michael Matthews fourth and Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin fifth. 

The stage results are also the first GC.

"I actually thought that Stefan Kung would probably beat me. Obviously it's his home country so it would have been nice for him to win but he's got more time than me, he's younger and he's a huge talent. I think in a couple of years he might have the victory over me so I will take it while I can," said Dennis.

"A one and two for BMC Racing Team is always good. My first goal for this week was the prologue and the final time trial just to see where I am at and try and have fun during the week. I just want to get into the swing of things and Damiano Caruso is our leader here."

Ryan Mullen of Cannondale-Drapac held the lead and hot seat for nearly three hours, putting in an early best time of 6:37. It was good enough to keep him in the top ten, as he finished eighth on the stage.

BMC was the team of the day, claiming the top two spots as well as 10th, with Swiss rider Martin Elmiger.

The course was relatively flat, but organisers managed to build a climb into it, and the KOM jersey went to a Sunweb rider. Not Dumoulin, as might be expected, but sprinter Matthews.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:24
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:09
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
7Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
8Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:13
9Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
13Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:15
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:17
19Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:19
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
27Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
31Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
32Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:25
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
38Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:26
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
41Jonathan DIEBBEN
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
43John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
44Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
45Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
49Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
50Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
53Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
54Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:29
56Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
58Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
59Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
61Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
62Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:30
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
66Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
67Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
68Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:31
71Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Felix Groschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
77Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
78Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
80Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
81Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:33
82Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
84Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
86Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
88Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:00:35
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
90Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
92Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
93Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
94Daan OLIVIER0:00:37
95Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
96Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
97Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
100Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
101Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
102Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
103Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
104Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
107Jonas KOCH
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:39
110Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
111Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
114Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
115Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
116Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:40
117Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
118Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
119Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
120Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
121Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
122Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
123Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
124Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
126Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
127Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
128Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
130Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
131Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
132Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
133Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
134Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
135Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:00:43
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
138Joseph Lloyd DOMBROWSKI0:00:44
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
140Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
141Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
144Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
145Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
146Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
147Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
148Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
149Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
152Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
153Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
154Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:48
155Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
156Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
157Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
158Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
159Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:50
160Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
161Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
162Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:52
163Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
164Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
165Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
167Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
168Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:56
169Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:59
170Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:00
171Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
172Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:02
173Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
174Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
175Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
176Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:18

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:24
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:09
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
7Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
8Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:13
9Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
13Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:15
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:17
19Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:19
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
27Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
31Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
32Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:25
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
38Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:26
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
41Jonathan DIEBBEN
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
43John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
44Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
45Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
49Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
50Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
53Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
54Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:29
56Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
58Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
59Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
61Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
62Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:30
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
66Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
67Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
68Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:31
71Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Felix Groschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
77Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
78Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
80Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
81Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:33
82Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
84Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
86Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
88Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:00:35
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
90Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
92Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
93Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
94Daan OLIVIER0:00:37
95Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
96Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
97Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
100Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
101Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
102Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
103Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
104Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
107Jonas KOCH
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:39
110Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
111Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
114Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
115Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
116Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:40
117Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
118Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
119Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
120Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
121Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
122Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
123Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
124Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
126Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
127Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
128Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
130Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
131Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
132Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
133Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
134Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
135Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:00:43
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
138Joseph Lloyd DOMBROWSKI0:00:44
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
140Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
141Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
144Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
145Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
146Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
147Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
148Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
149Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
152Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
153Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
154Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:48
155Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
156Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
157Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
158Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
159Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:50
160Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
161Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
162Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:52
163Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
164Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
165Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
167Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
168Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:56
169Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:59
170Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:00
171Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
172Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:02
173Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
174Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
175Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
176Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:18

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo6
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

 

