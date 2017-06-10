Tour de Suisse: Dennis wins opening time trial in Cham
BMC's Küng is second, followed by Trek's Brändle
Stage 1: Cham - Cham (ITT)
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) stormed as fastest to the finish line of the time trial opener at the Tour de Suisse, covering the 6.1km course in 6:24 to win the stage. His BMC teammate Stefan Küng was second, eight seconds down, with Mathias Brändle of Trek-Segafredo third at nine seconds.
The next two places were filled by Team Sunweb, with Michael Matthews fourth and Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin fifth.
The stage results are also the first GC.
"I actually thought that Stefan Kung would probably beat me. Obviously it's his home country so it would have been nice for him to win but he's got more time than me, he's younger and he's a huge talent. I think in a couple of years he might have the victory over me so I will take it while I can," said Dennis.
"A one and two for BMC Racing Team is always good. My first goal for this week was the prologue and the final time trial just to see where I am at and try and have fun during the week. I just want to get into the swing of things and Damiano Caruso is our leader here."
Ryan Mullen of Cannondale-Drapac held the lead and hot seat for nearly three hours, putting in an early best time of 6:37. It was good enough to keep him in the top ten, as he finished eighth on the stage.
BMC was the team of the day, claiming the top two spots as well as 10th, with Swiss rider Martin Elmiger.
The course was relatively flat, but organisers managed to build a climb into it, and the KOM jersey went to a Sunweb rider. Not Dumoulin, as might be expected, but sprinter Matthews.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:24
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:13
|9
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|10
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:15
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:17
|19
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:19
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|27
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|31
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:24
|32
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:25
|36
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:26
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Jonathan DIEBBEN
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|43
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|44
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|49
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|50
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|53
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:00:29
|56
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|59
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:30
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|67
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|71
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Felix Groschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|77
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|78
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|82
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|84
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:35
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|92
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Daan OLIVIER
|0:00:37
|95
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|96
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|100
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|101
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|104
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|107
|Jonas KOCH
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:39
|110
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|111
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|114
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|117
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|118
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|120
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|121
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|123
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|124
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|126
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|130
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|131
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|132
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|138
|Joseph Lloyd DOMBROWSKI
|0:00:44
|139
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|144
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|146
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|147
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|148
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|149
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|150
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:47
|151
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|154
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|155
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|157
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|158
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|159
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:50
|160
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|161
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|163
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|164
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|165
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|166
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|167
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|168
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:56
|169
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:59
|170
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:00
|171
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|172
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:02
|173
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|174
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|175
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|176
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
