Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins on chaotic Schaffhausen circuit
Spilak keeps race lead as GC neutralised on final lap
Stage 8: Schaffhausen - Schaffhausen
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) added to his record tally of victories at the Tour de Suisse. The world champion was untouchable as he stormed to his second win of the 2017 race and the 15th of his career on stage 8.
Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) was the only rider who could get anywhere near him to finish second while Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) took another third place.
“It was a good day and I’m very happy. My team did a great job trying to control the stage and I’m really happy with my second win at the race.” Sagan said after the stage.
Simon Spilak (Katusha) had an untroubled day and maintained his lead at the top of the overall classification.
Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team were given no favours and they had to work hard to keep the peloton together in a frenetic and technical finish to what was a fast stage overall. Multiple riders tried to dispatch of the world champion, including Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb). They could not get away with a brutal pace set by the German team.
Sagan kept his cool and kept his nose out of the wind, keeping the faith in his teammates and saving his legs for the final. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) led the bunch into the final kilometre and reduced it to little more than 20 riders but, unfortunately for the Belgian team, Sagan held firm.
As soon as Sagan launched his move from fifth in the pack there was little doubt about who would take the stage win. The Slovakian appeared to ease past the peloton in the final 300 metres and pulled out a gap. He dove for the line, but there was no need as he’d all but secured the win by then.
How it happened
The final weekend of the Tour de Suisse began with a short but challenging 100km stage around Schaffhausen. Under sunny skies, the riders set off at a quick pace that would hardly relent before the finish.
With a large offering of points for the mountains classification up for grabs, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) and Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) made sure that they were in the day’s move. They were joined by Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) and Jelle Wallays (Lotto-Soudal), who were mere spectators to the battle for the blue jersey.
The peloton kept the four at close quarters, only ever giving them a maximum of two minutes, but it was enough for Hansen and Van der Lijke to duke it out. In the end, it turned out to be no contest as Hansen outkicked Van der Lijke on all of the climbs they contested. In the end, Van der Lijke chose to save himself for a possible attempt at a stage win knowing that Hansen was just too strong for him.
At times it looked like they might just be able to hold onto a slim advantage and get one over on the peloton, but that idea soon disappeared as the GC and sprinters’ teams began a concerted effort to chase. The technical course forced several splits in the bunch and the organisers decided to neutralise the final lap so that the general classification contenders didn’t get caught up in the hectic sprint finale.
There were a number of attacks, but by the penultimate lap, it appeared this stage was only going one way. The four attackers chose not to fight the inevitable and were eventually brought back as they approached the line to begin the final lap.
Yet more moves tried to go clear with Matthews trying to initiate one on several occasions. He took a select group with him but even with that power they were unable to snap the elastic.
Quick-Step Floors brought the peloton through the final kilometres, but Sagan was able to repay the efforts of his team with a commanding sprint victory.
The riders will stay in Schaffhausen for the final stage time trial on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:57:34
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|22
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|27
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|48
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|71
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|74
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|75
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|78
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|92
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|94
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|96
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|97
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|101
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|107
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|108
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|110
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|115
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|118
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|124
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|125
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|131
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|134
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|136
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|138
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:43
|142
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:52:42
|2
|FDJ
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Orica-Scott
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Direct Energie
|9
|Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:59
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:54
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:51
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:07
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:10
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:35
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:07
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:35
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:47
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:19
|16
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:11:42
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:55
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:14
|19
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:42
|20
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:17:30
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:47
|23
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:29
|24
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:56
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:04
|26
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:45
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:31
|28
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:27:35
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:48
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:05
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:26
|32
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:24
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:35:30
|34
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:41
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:35
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:59
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:26
|38
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:58
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:41:10
|40
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:41:58
|41
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:08
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:22
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:44
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:57
|45
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:12
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:28
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:33
|48
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:51
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:41
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:00
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:24
|52
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:52:45
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:53:09
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:53:38
|55
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:18
|56
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:54:28
|57
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:59
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:22
|59
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:55:43
|60
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:21
|61
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:00:15
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:20
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:01:46
|64
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:02:16
|65
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:51
|66
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:12
|67
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:18
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:04:25
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:05:31
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:06:30
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:40
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:07:57
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:01
|74
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:09:41
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:13
|76
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:49
|77
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:12:59
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:13:08
|79
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:36
|80
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:26
|81
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:14:39
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:14:49
|84
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:16:18
|85
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1:17:20
|86
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:18:33
|87
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:20:05
|88
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:22
|89
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:20:28
|90
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:21:17
|91
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:29
|92
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:10
|93
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1:22:48
|94
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:23:07
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:23:44
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:56
|97
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:25:09
|98
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|1:26:26
|99
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:26:37
|100
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:26:48
|101
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:28:02
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:34
|103
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:18
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:50
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:29:59
|106
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:30:43
|107
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:31:36
|108
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:32:05
|109
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:33:01
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:25
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:35
|112
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:34:33
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:35:03
|114
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|1:35:45
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:26
|116
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:36:40
|117
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:47
|118
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:37:04
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:37:11
|120
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:37:57
|121
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:38:23
|122
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:42
|123
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:39:56
|124
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:42:35
|125
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:43:12
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:43:28
|127
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:43:30
|128
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:44:50
|129
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:29
|130
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:27
|131
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:47:11
|132
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:15
|133
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:49:40
|134
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:49:44
|135
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:51:13
|136
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:52:16
|137
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:52:40
|138
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:03
|139
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:54:12
|140
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:16
|141
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:59:25
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:01:29
|143
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:01:43
|144
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|2:30:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|6
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|14
|8
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|12
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|13
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|14
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|24
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|27
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|28
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|33
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|34
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|35
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|38
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|54
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|6
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|22
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|10
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|18
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|13
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|16
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|17
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|18
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|19
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|23
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|4
|24
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|27
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|30
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|28:02:41
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:14
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:08
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:01:34
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:03:39
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:22
|7
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|84:18:34
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:16
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:58
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:24
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:19
|6
|Team Sky
|0:23:29
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:23
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:48:18
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:30
|10
|FDJ
|1:06:43
|11
|Dimension Data
|1:09:00
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:42
|13
|Direct Energie
|1:23:22
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:26:23
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:35:31
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:13
|17
|Orica-Scott
|1:52:19
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:39
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:03:54
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|2:06:39
|21
|Team Sunweb
|2:08:04
|22
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2:11:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy