Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) added to his record tally of victories at the Tour de Suisse. The world champion was untouchable as he stormed to his second win of the 2017 race and the 15th of his career on stage 8.

Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) was the only rider who could get anywhere near him to finish second while Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) took another third place.

“It was a good day and I’m very happy. My team did a great job trying to control the stage and I’m really happy with my second win at the race.” Sagan said after the stage.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) had an untroubled day and maintained his lead at the top of the overall classification.

Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team were given no favours and they had to work hard to keep the peloton together in a frenetic and technical finish to what was a fast stage overall. Multiple riders tried to dispatch of the world champion, including Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb). They could not get away with a brutal pace set by the German team.

Sagan kept his cool and kept his nose out of the wind, keeping the faith in his teammates and saving his legs for the final. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) led the bunch into the final kilometre and reduced it to little more than 20 riders but, unfortunately for the Belgian team, Sagan held firm.

As soon as Sagan launched his move from fifth in the pack there was little doubt about who would take the stage win. The Slovakian appeared to ease past the peloton in the final 300 metres and pulled out a gap. He dove for the line, but there was no need as he’d all but secured the win by then.

How it happened

The final weekend of the Tour de Suisse began with a short but challenging 100km stage around Schaffhausen. Under sunny skies, the riders set off at a quick pace that would hardly relent before the finish.

With a large offering of points for the mountains classification up for grabs, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) and Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) made sure that they were in the day’s move. They were joined by Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) and Jelle Wallays (Lotto-Soudal), who were mere spectators to the battle for the blue jersey.

The peloton kept the four at close quarters, only ever giving them a maximum of two minutes, but it was enough for Hansen and Van der Lijke to duke it out. In the end, it turned out to be no contest as Hansen outkicked Van der Lijke on all of the climbs they contested. In the end, Van der Lijke chose to save himself for a possible attempt at a stage win knowing that Hansen was just too strong for him.

At times it looked like they might just be able to hold onto a slim advantage and get one over on the peloton, but that idea soon disappeared as the GC and sprinters’ teams began a concerted effort to chase. The technical course forced several splits in the bunch and the organisers decided to neutralise the final lap so that the general classification contenders didn’t get caught up in the hectic sprint finale.

There were a number of attacks, but by the penultimate lap, it appeared this stage was only going one way. The four attackers chose not to fight the inevitable and were eventually brought back as they approached the line to begin the final lap.

Yet more moves tried to go clear with Matthews trying to initiate one on several occasions. He took a select group with him but even with that power they were unable to snap the elastic.

Quick-Step Floors brought the peloton through the final kilometres, but Sagan was able to repay the efforts of his team with a commanding sprint victory.

The riders will stay in Schaffhausen for the final stage time trial on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:34 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 11 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 21 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 22 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 26 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 27 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 28 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 36 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 37 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 43 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 46 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 48 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 49 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 59 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 65 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 67 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 71 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 74 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 75 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 78 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 82 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 85 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 86 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 92 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 93 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 94 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 95 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 96 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 101 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 107 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 108 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 110 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 112 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 113 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 115 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 117 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 118 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 119 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 120 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 121 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 125 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 126 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 131 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 133 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 134 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 136 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 138 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:43 142 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data DNF David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors DNF Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Fischerhäuserstrasse, 67.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Sprint 2 - Fischerhäuserstrasse, 79.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 3 - Fischerhäuserstrasse, 92.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 1 - Alpenstrasse, 5.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Alpenstrasse, 18.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Alpenstrasse, 30.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 - Alpenstrasse, 43.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 5 - Alpenstrasse, 55.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 6 - Alpenstrasse, 68.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 7 - Alpenstrasse, 80.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Mountain 8 - Alpenstrasse, 93.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 5:52:42 2 FDJ 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 Orica-Scott 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Direct Energie 9 Cannondale-Drapac 10 Dimension Data 11 Lotto Soudal 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Aqua Blue Sport 14 Team Sky 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Astana Pro Team 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 21 Movistar Team 22 Team Sunweb 0:01:41

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:59 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:05 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:54 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:51 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:07 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:10 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:35 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:07 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:35 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:47 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:19 16 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:11:42 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:55 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:14 19 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:42 20 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:17:30 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:47 23 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:29 24 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:56 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:04 26 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:45 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:31 28 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:27:35 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:48 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:05 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:26 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:24 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:35:30 34 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:41 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:35 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:37:59 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:26 38 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:40:58 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:41:10 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:41:58 41 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:08 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:43:22 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:44 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:57 45 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:12 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:46:28 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:46:33 48 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:51 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:41 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:00 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:24 52 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:52:45 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:53:09 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:53:38 55 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:18 56 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:54:28 57 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:54:59 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:22 59 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:55:43 60 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:21 61 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:00:15 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:20 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:01:46 64 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:02:16 65 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:51 66 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:12 67 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:18 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:04:25 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:05:31 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:30 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:40 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:07:57 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:01 74 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 1:09:41 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:13 76 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:49 77 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:59 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:13:08 79 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:36 80 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:26 81 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:14:39 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:14:49 84 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 1:16:18 85 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1:17:20 86 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 1:18:33 87 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:20:05 88 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:22 89 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:20:28 90 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:21:17 91 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:29 92 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:10 93 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1:22:48 94 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:23:07 95 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:23:44 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:56 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 1:25:09 98 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 1:26:26 99 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:26:37 100 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:26:48 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:28:02 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:34 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:29:18 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:29:50 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:59 106 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 1:30:43 107 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:36 108 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:32:05 109 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 1:33:01 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:25 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:35 112 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:34:33 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:35:03 114 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 1:35:45 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:26 116 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:40 117 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:47 118 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:37:04 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:37:11 120 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:37:57 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:38:23 122 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:42 123 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:39:56 124 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:42:35 125 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:43:12 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:43:28 127 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:43:30 128 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:50 129 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:29 130 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:27 131 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 1:47:11 132 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:15 133 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:49:40 134 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:49:44 135 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:51:13 136 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:52:16 137 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:52:40 138 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:03 139 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:54:12 140 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:57:16 141 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:59:25 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:01:29 143 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:01:43 144 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 2:30:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 16 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 15 6 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 14 8 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 13 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 12 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 12 13 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 14 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 12 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 20 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 9 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 23 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 24 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 7 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 27 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 6 28 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4 33 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 4 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 35 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 38 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 54 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 45 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 26 6 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 26 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 22 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 10 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 18 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 13 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 16 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 10 17 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 18 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 19 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 7 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 4 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 23 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 4 24 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 30 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Swiss riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 28:02:41 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:14 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:52:08 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:01:34 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:39 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:22 7 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:45