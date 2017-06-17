Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins on chaotic Schaffhausen circuit

Spilak keeps race lead as GC neutralised on final lap

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tour de Suisse stage win number 15 for Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Orica-Scott bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianluca Brambilla on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) attacks to keep the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the pack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway on stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jaco Venter (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) added to his record tally of victories at the Tour de Suisse. The world champion was untouchable as he stormed to his second win of the 2017 race and the 15th of his career on stage 8.

Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) was the only rider who could get anywhere near him to finish second while Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) took another third place.

“It was a good day and I’m very happy. My team did a great job trying to control the stage and I’m really happy with my second win at the race.” Sagan said after the stage.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) had an untroubled day and maintained his lead at the top of the overall classification.

Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team were given no favours and they had to work hard to keep the peloton together in a frenetic and technical finish to what was a fast stage overall. Multiple riders tried to dispatch of the world champion, including Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb). They could not get away with a brutal pace set by the German team.

Sagan kept his cool and kept his nose out of the wind, keeping the faith in his teammates and saving his legs for the final. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) led the bunch into the final kilometre and reduced it to little more than 20 riders but, unfortunately for the Belgian team, Sagan held firm.

As soon as Sagan launched his move from fifth in the pack there was little doubt about who would take the stage win. The Slovakian appeared to ease past the peloton in the final 300 metres and pulled out a gap. He dove for the line, but there was no need as he’d all but secured the win by then.

How it happened

The final weekend of the Tour de Suisse began with a short but challenging 100km stage around Schaffhausen. Under sunny skies, the riders set off at a quick pace that would hardly relent before the finish.

With a large offering of points for the mountains classification up for grabs, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) and Nick van der Lijke (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) made sure that they were in the day’s move. They were joined by Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) and Jelle Wallays (Lotto-Soudal), who were mere spectators to the battle for the blue jersey.

The peloton kept the four at close quarters, only ever giving them a maximum of two minutes, but it was enough for Hansen and Van der Lijke to duke it out. In the end, it turned out to be no contest as Hansen outkicked Van der Lijke on all of the climbs they contested. In the end, Van der Lijke chose to save himself for a possible attempt at a stage win knowing that Hansen was just too strong for him.

At times it looked like they might just be able to hold onto a slim advantage and get one over on the peloton, but that idea soon disappeared as the GC and sprinters’ teams began a concerted effort to chase. The technical course forced several splits in the bunch and the organisers decided to neutralise the final lap so that the general classification contenders didn’t get caught up in the hectic sprint finale.

There were a number of attacks, but by the penultimate lap, it appeared this stage was only going one way. The four attackers chose not to fight the inevitable and were eventually brought back as they approached the line to begin the final lap.

Yet more moves tried to go clear with Matthews trying to initiate one on several occasions. He took a select group with him but even with that power they were unable to snap the elastic.

Quick-Step Floors brought the peloton through the final kilometres, but Sagan was able to repay the efforts of his team with a commanding sprint victory.

The riders will stay in Schaffhausen for the final stage time trial on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:57:34
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
11Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
21Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
22Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
26Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
27Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
36Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
43Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
46Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
47Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
48Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
49Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
50Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
51Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
56Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
57Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
58Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
59Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
60Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
64Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
65Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
66Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
71Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
74Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
75Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
76Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
78Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
80Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
82Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
83Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
85Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
86Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
88Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
92Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
93Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
94Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
95Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
96Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
97Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
99Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
100Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
101Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
102Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
104Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
107Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
108Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
110Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
111Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
112Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
113Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
115Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
116Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
117Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
118Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
119Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
120Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
121Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
122Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
123Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
124Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
125Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
126Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
127Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
128Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
129Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:41
131Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
133Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
134Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
136Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
138Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
139Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:43
142Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFDavid De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Fischerhäuserstrasse, 67.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport1

Sprint 2 - Fischerhäuserstrasse, 79.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint 3 - Fischerhäuserstrasse, 92.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott4
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 1 - Alpenstrasse, 5.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Alpenstrasse, 18.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 - Alpenstrasse, 30.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 - Alpenstrasse, 43.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 5 - Alpenstrasse, 55.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 6 - Alpenstrasse, 68.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 7 - Alpenstrasse, 80.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 8 - Alpenstrasse, 93.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates5:52:42
2FDJ
3Bahrain-Merida
4Quick-Step Floors
5Orica-Scott
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Trek-Segafredo
8Direct Energie
9Cannondale-Drapac
10Dimension Data
11Lotto Soudal
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Aqua Blue Sport
14Team Sky
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17BMC Racing Team
18Astana Pro Team
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
21Movistar Team
22Team Sunweb0:01:41

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:59
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:54
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:51
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:07
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:10
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:35
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:07
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:35
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:47
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:19
16Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:11:42
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:55
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:14:14
19Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:15:42
20Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:17:30
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:47
23Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:19:29
24Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:56
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:22:04
26Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:45
27Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:31
28Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:27:35
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:48
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:05
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:26
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:24
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:35:30
34Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:41
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:37:35
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:59
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:26
38Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:58
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:41:10
40Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:41:58
41Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:08
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:43:22
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:43:44
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:44:57
45Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:12
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:46:28
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:46:33
48Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:51
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:41
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:00
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:49:24
52Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:52:45
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:53:09
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:53:38
55Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:18
56Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:54:28
57Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:54:59
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:22
59Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:55:43
60Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:56:21
61Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:00:15
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:20
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:01:46
64Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:02:16
65Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:51
66John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:04:12
67Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:18
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:04:25
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:05:31
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:06:30
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:40
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:07:57
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:08:01
74Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport1:09:41
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:13
76Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:49
77Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:12:59
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:13:08
79Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:36
80Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:26
81Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:14:39
82Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott1:14:49
84Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data1:16:18
85Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1:17:20
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin1:18:33
87Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:20:05
88Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:20:22
89Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:20:28
90Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:21:17
91Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:29
92Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:22:10
93Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ1:22:48
94Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:23:07
95Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:23:44
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:56
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:09
98Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott1:26:26
99Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott1:26:37
100Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:26:48
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:28:02
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:34
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:29:18
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:29:50
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:29:59
106Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie1:30:43
107Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:31:36
108Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:32:05
109Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport1:33:01
110Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:25
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:35
112Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:34:33
113Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:35:03
114Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ1:35:45
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:26
116Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:36:40
117Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:47
118Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:37:04
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:37:11
120Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:37:57
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:38:23
122Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:38:42
123Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:39:56
124Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:42:35
125Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:43:12
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:43:28
127Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:43:30
128Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:44:50
129Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:45:29
130Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:46:27
131Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport1:47:11
132Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:15
133Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:49:40
134Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:49:44
135Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott1:51:13
136Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1:52:16
137Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:52:40
138Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:03
139Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:54:12
140Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:57:16
141Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:59:25
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb2:01:29
143Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:01:43
144Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky2:30:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb18
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin16
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15
6Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott14
8Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport13
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
12Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data12
13Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
14Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac12
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
18Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij10
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
20Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates9
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
23Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
24Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport7
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
26Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
27Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida6
28Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
31Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4
33Ben King (USA) Dimension Data4
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
35Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott4
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
38Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport54pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij45
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team31
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin26
6Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport26
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport22
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
10Ben King (USA) Dimension Data18
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates16
13Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15
14Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
16Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida10
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
18Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij10
19Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data7
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky4
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
22Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
23Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott4
24Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1
30Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Swiss riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale28:02:41
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:14
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:52:08
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:01:34
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:03:39
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:22
7Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:28:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale84:18:34
2Movistar Team0:04:16
3Katusha-Alpecin0:16:58
4Bahrain-Merida0:18:24
5UAE Team Emirates0:21:19
6Team Sky0:23:29
7Cannondale-Drapac0:46:23
8BMC Racing Team0:48:18
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:30
10FDJ1:06:43
11Dimension Data1:09:00
12Lotto Soudal1:10:42
13Direct Energie1:23:22
14Bora-Hansgrohe1:26:23
15Quick-Step Floors1:35:31
16Trek-Segafredo1:44:13
17Orica-Scott1:52:19
18Astana Pro Team1:57:39
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:03:54
20Aqua Blue Sport2:06:39
21Team Sunweb2:08:04
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2:11:22

