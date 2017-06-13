Trending

Tour de Suisse: Warbasse wins on first summit finish in Villars-sur-Ollon

Caruso assumes race lead

Image 1 of 48

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

New race leader, Damiano Caruso (BMC)

New race leader, Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Maxime Monfort, Daan Oliver and Philippe Gilbert finish over five minutes down on stage winner Larry Warbasse

Maxime Monfort, Daan Oliver and Philippe Gilbert finish over five minutes down on stage winner Larry Warbasse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

News best Swiss rider, Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)

News best Swiss rider, Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Michael Matthews swapped yellow for black

Michael Matthews swapped yellow for black
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Damiano Caruso (BMC) pulls on yellow

Damiano Caruso (BMC) pulls on yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Damiano Caruso (BMC) sprinting to the line

Damiano Caruso (BMC) sprinting to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Movistar's Marc Soler went deep in the finale

Movistar's Marc Soler went deep in the finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)

Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Larry Warbasse en route to winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasse en route to winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Alberto Losada (Katusha-Alpecin)

Alberto Losada (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2R)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2R)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Peter Sagan at the team car during Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan at the team car during Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Team Sky's Danny Van Poppel

Team Sky's Danny Van Poppel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Danny Van Poppel fights to hold onto wheels at the Tour de Suisse

Danny Van Poppel fights to hold onto wheels at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Michael Matthews in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Michael Matthews in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Michael Matthews in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Larry Warbasse on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasse on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Lars Boom leads the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Lars Boom leads the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Nick Van Der Lijke in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Nick Van Der Lijke in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky)

Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Michael Matthews in yellow duign stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews in yellow duign stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Peter Sagan jokes with a photographer during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan jokes with a photographer during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Nico Denz (AG2R)

Nico Denz (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin)

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Peter Sagan and Zdenek Stybar during a light moment in the race

Peter Sagan and Zdenek Stybar during a light moment in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Antoine Duchesne in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Antoine Duchesne in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

Stage winner Larry Warbasse in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Stage winner Larry Warbasse in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) rides to eighth place on the stage and into the top-ten

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) rides to eighth place on the stage and into the top-ten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Larry Warbasse claimed stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday as the last survivor of the early breakaway, earning Aqua Blue Sport its first ever WorldTour victory.

Related Articles

Caruso takes over Tour de Suisse lead

Warbasse claims Aqua Blue Sport's first WorldTour win

Forty seconds later, BMC's Damiano Caruso, who several kilometres prior had been among the first GC hopefuls to try an attack on the final climb, led a select group of overall contenders across the summit finish line. That propelled him into the race leader's yellow jersey. LottoNL-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk finished just behind Caruso for third on the day, slotting into second overall.

Warbasse put in plenty of work over the final 50 kilometres to dispatch his breakaway companions, setting a hard tempo on the day's first climb to drop Astana's Lars Boom and then pushing the pace on the steep finishing climb to Villars-sur-Ollon to drop Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie). Continuing on solo, he held off the GC group to nab his first ever pro victory.

"It's my first victory in my career - it's amazing," an overjoyed Warbasse said. "I love this race, I love Switzerland. I was on IAM Cycling the last two years, and it's one of the most beautiful countries and I have so many great memories here. Today I felt like it was my home race. I've never had so many people cheering for me, everyone was yelling my name. I'm really happy.

"As soon as I got in the breakaway (I knew I could win) - I told everyone yesterday, I worked really hard the whole last season - I always give 110%, I'm just so happy it finally paid off."

The battle for the yellow jersey proved to be the undoing of several pre-race favourites, with defending champion Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and three-time former winner Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) losing time, and Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre and Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin among the many names coming home several minutes down.

Caruso, Kruijswijk and fourth-place finisher Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) all crossed the line on the same time. A very active AG2R duo of Domenico Pozzovivo and Mathias Frank couldn't manage to get clear of their GC rivals on the final slopes, but did reach the finish just a few seconds behind Caruso.

How it unfolded

The pack got off to a fast start from Bern before the early break jumped away around 15 kilometres into the day, with Warbasse, Duchesne, Van der Lijk and Boom forming the quartet off the front. After a few riders attempting to bridge were pulled back, the break was allowed some breathing room on the long, flat first half of the stage.

The pack let the gap grow all the way out to nine minutes over the course of the next 30 kilometres before the pace from Sunweb and AG2R La Mondiale at the front tightened the leash. As the breakaway pressed on toward the foot of the first of the day's two major climbs, their advantage hovered between seven and eight minutes.

The gap dipped down under seven minutes on the run-in to the first-category Col des Mosses, and it dropped to within six on the early slopes.

Boom was the first to lose touch in the break, unable to hold Warbasse's pace on the climb. Van der Lijke dropped back for a few minutes, but he rejoined the trio before the top of the climb and took the maximum points at the summit, with the gap standing at around five minutes.

The gap remained steady through the descent toward the Villars-sur-Ollon climb, and then Trek-Segafredo and FDJ pitched in at the head of the peloton as the road evened out to bring the breakaway's advantage down to four minutes as they began to work their way up the early slopes.

Warbasse hit the front again as the gradients increased and Duchesne soon lost touch. A kilometre later, it was Van der Lijke's turn to drop, leaving Warbasse solo with a little over eight kilometres remaining.

A hard tempo from BMC saw the peloton behind rapidly shedding riders, with Matthews and then Dumoulin going backwards alongside dozens of others.

A surge from Caruso with around six kilometres left to race signalled the beginning of hostilities in earnest, and several pre-race favourites quickly lost touch as the pressure mounted at the front of the GC group. Izagirre, López, Costa and Trek-Segafredo's Jarlinson Pantano were among those who couldn't keep the pace as attacks began to fly, with Kruijswijk and Spilak putting in digs.

Pozzovivo hit the front with a sustained push, and although he never got more than a few seconds, neither did he relent. A select group formed behind him, with Caruso, Frank, Spilak, Kruijswijk and Movistar's Marc Soler in the mix.

With three kilometres to go, Pozzovivo was brought back into the fold. 800 metres later, his teammate Frank tried his luck with a move of his own, just as López began working his way back into the frame, trying to catch the back of the main chasing group.

Despite the action behind, Warbasse never faltered out front, continuing to push his steady pace into the last kilometres of the climb. He rounded onto the finishing straight with plenty of time to celebrate his win.

The chasing GC riders refused to let Frank get much breathing room. They caught him up with around 500 metres to go, with Soler losing the wheel as the pace picked up for the final push and a resurgent López nearly catching him on the finishing straight.

Caruso proved fastest to the line in the second-place sprint, putting him into yellow ahead of Wednesday's stage 5.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport3:48:55
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:20
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:44
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:00
14Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:02
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
17Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:27
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
19Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:49
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:21
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:25
23Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:03:26
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:53
25Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:09
26Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:15
27Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:04:22
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:24
29Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:04:29
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
31Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:04
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
34Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
35Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:20
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:55
37Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:27
38Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:06:56
39Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:07:12
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
46Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:36
47Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:39
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:07:54
49Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:08:13
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:30
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
54Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
55Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
58Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
59Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:04
60Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:47
61Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:12:47
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
63Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
64Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
65Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
67Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
68Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
69Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
70Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
74Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:07
76Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
77Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
80Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
81Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
82Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
83Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
87Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
90Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:21
92Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
94Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj
95Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
97Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
98Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
99Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
101Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
106Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
108Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
109Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
110Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
112Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
115Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
116Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
120Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:36
121Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:44
122Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:52
123Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:59
125Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:18:16
126Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
128Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:17
129Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:51
130Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:20:13
131Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:15
132Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:38
133Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:39
135Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
138Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
139Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:21
140Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:39
141Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:03
142Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
144Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
146Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
147Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
149Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
150Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
151Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
152Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
153Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
154Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
157Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
158Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
159Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
160Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
162Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
163Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
164Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:40
166Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
167Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:54
168Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:51
169Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:24:48
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNSSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Route de Gruyère - 100.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Route de Transit - 139.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3pts
2Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport10pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

KOM 1 - Col des Mosses - 116. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport12pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

KOM 2 - Villars-sur-Ollon - 150.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport20pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin6
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4

Suisse Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3:49:42
2Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:01:58
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:20
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:15:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:31:01
2Team Sky0:04:24
3Team Katusha Alpecin0:05:38
4Movistar Team0:05:51
5UAE Team Emirates0:06:14
6Bahrain - Merida0:09:04
7Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:10:32
8Astana Pro Team0:11:12
9Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:11:14
10Lotto Soudal0:12:07
11Bora - Hansgrohe0:12:11
12BMC Racing Team0:13:24
13Direct Energie0:14:57
14Trek - Segafredo0:16:37
15FDJ0:16:45
16Team Dimension Data0:17:54
17Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:30
18Orica - Scott0:20:27
19Aqua Blue Sport0:22:38
20Team Sunweb0:22:55
21Quick - Step Floors0:24:21
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:39

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12:08:35
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:09
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:10
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:20
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:37
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
14Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
16Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:02:21
17Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:09
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:03:30
20Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:59
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda0:04:01
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:04:12
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:33
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:38
25Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:26
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:38
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:29
28Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:41
29Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:06:49
31Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:06:58
32Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:07
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:02
34Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:08:50
35Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:09:13
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:38
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:45
39Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:46
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:43
41Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:28
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:39
43Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:41
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:12:48
45Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:12:57
46Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:20
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:13:34
48Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:36
49Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
50Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:40
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:45
52Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:14:02
53Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:10
54Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:43
55Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:28
56Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:15:37
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:48
58John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:15:52
59Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:59
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
61Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:01
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:10
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:16:29
64Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:40
65Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:41
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:43
67Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:22
68Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:35
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:17:47
70Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:11
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:18:37
72Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:19:02
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:05
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:19
76Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:33
77Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:03
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:09
79Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:02
80Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:03
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:33
82Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:38
83Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:51
84Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:03
85Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:20
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:01
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:23:25
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:40
89Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:59
90Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:24:06
91Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:24:17
92Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:24:36
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:24:37
94Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:03
95David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:25:17
96Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:48
97Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:02
98Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:05
99Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:08
100Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:12
101Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:26
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:29
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:32
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:26:42
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:53
106Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:58
107Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:09
108Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:10
109Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:27:15
110Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:34
111Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:27:46
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:28:33
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:28:48
114Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:41
115Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:29:51
116Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:05
117Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:30:06
118Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:10
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:11
120Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:30:22
121Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:30:53
122Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:30:55
123Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:05
124Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:10
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:33
126Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:47
127Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:52
128Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:32:00
129Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
130Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:12
131Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj0:32:20
132Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:33
133Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:32:56
134Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:59
135Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:12
136Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:43
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:33:48
138Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:49
139Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:52
140Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:34:15
141Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:36
142Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:34:40
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:44
144Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:46
145Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:05
146Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:59
147Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:36:32
148Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:34
149Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:53
150Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:36:56
151Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:13
152Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
153Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:37:34
154Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:38:02
155Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:24
156Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:38:48
157Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:39:33
158Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:40:18
159Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:28
160Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:41:11
161Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:41:24
162Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:42:40
163Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:43:28
164Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:06
165Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:45:43
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:45:58
167Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:50:11
168Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:27
169Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:53:13

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb14pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
3Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport13
4Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data12
5Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie9
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac8
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
12Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott6
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport6
18Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
19Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo6
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
21Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport33pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij32
3Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport26
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie17
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data7
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin6
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
11Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport5
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
14Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
15Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1

Suisse Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale12:09:08
2Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:48:00
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team8:47:00
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott13:01:00
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:07:00
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin21:47:00
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team26:37:00
8Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo29:18:00

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale36:28:42
2Movistar Team0:06:08
3Bahrain - Merida0:09:55
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:10:38
5Bora - Hansgrohe0:11:42
6BMC Racing Team0:12:48
7UAE Team Emirates0:12:53
8Team Sky0:12:54
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:16:29
10FDJ0:17:11
11Trek - Segafredo0:17:45
12Team Dimension Data0:18:02
13Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:18:23
14Team Sunweb0:22:18
15Aqua Blue Sport0:23:31
16Astana Pro Team0:23:36
17Direct Energie0:23:40
18Quick - Step Floors0:24:34
19Orica - Scott0:26:55
20Lotto Soudal0:30:43
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:42:28
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:30

Latest on Cyclingnews