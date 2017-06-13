Tour de Suisse: Warbasse wins on first summit finish in Villars-sur-Ollon
Caruso assumes race lead
Stage 4: Bern - Villars-sur-Ollon
Larry Warbasse claimed stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday as the last survivor of the early breakaway, earning Aqua Blue Sport its first ever WorldTour victory.
Related Articles
Forty seconds later, BMC's Damiano Caruso, who several kilometres prior had been among the first GC hopefuls to try an attack on the final climb, led a select group of overall contenders across the summit finish line. That propelled him into the race leader's yellow jersey. LottoNL-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk finished just behind Caruso for third on the day, slotting into second overall.
Warbasse put in plenty of work over the final 50 kilometres to dispatch his breakaway companions, setting a hard tempo on the day's first climb to drop Astana's Lars Boom and then pushing the pace on the steep finishing climb to Villars-sur-Ollon to drop Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie). Continuing on solo, he held off the GC group to nab his first ever pro victory.
"It's my first victory in my career - it's amazing," an overjoyed Warbasse said. "I love this race, I love Switzerland. I was on IAM Cycling the last two years, and it's one of the most beautiful countries and I have so many great memories here. Today I felt like it was my home race. I've never had so many people cheering for me, everyone was yelling my name. I'm really happy.
"As soon as I got in the breakaway (I knew I could win) - I told everyone yesterday, I worked really hard the whole last season - I always give 110%, I'm just so happy it finally paid off."
The battle for the yellow jersey proved to be the undoing of several pre-race favourites, with defending champion Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and three-time former winner Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) losing time, and Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre and Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin among the many names coming home several minutes down.
Caruso, Kruijswijk and fourth-place finisher Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) all crossed the line on the same time. A very active AG2R duo of Domenico Pozzovivo and Mathias Frank couldn't manage to get clear of their GC rivals on the final slopes, but did reach the finish just a few seconds behind Caruso.
How it unfolded
The pack got off to a fast start from Bern before the early break jumped away around 15 kilometres into the day, with Warbasse, Duchesne, Van der Lijk and Boom forming the quartet off the front. After a few riders attempting to bridge were pulled back, the break was allowed some breathing room on the long, flat first half of the stage.
The pack let the gap grow all the way out to nine minutes over the course of the next 30 kilometres before the pace from Sunweb and AG2R La Mondiale at the front tightened the leash. As the breakaway pressed on toward the foot of the first of the day's two major climbs, their advantage hovered between seven and eight minutes.
The gap dipped down under seven minutes on the run-in to the first-category Col des Mosses, and it dropped to within six on the early slopes.
Boom was the first to lose touch in the break, unable to hold Warbasse's pace on the climb. Van der Lijke dropped back for a few minutes, but he rejoined the trio before the top of the climb and took the maximum points at the summit, with the gap standing at around five minutes.
The gap remained steady through the descent toward the Villars-sur-Ollon climb, and then Trek-Segafredo and FDJ pitched in at the head of the peloton as the road evened out to bring the breakaway's advantage down to four minutes as they began to work their way up the early slopes.
Warbasse hit the front again as the gradients increased and Duchesne soon lost touch. A kilometre later, it was Van der Lijke's turn to drop, leaving Warbasse solo with a little over eight kilometres remaining.
A hard tempo from BMC saw the peloton behind rapidly shedding riders, with Matthews and then Dumoulin going backwards alongside dozens of others.
A surge from Caruso with around six kilometres left to race signalled the beginning of hostilities in earnest, and several pre-race favourites quickly lost touch as the pressure mounted at the front of the GC group. Izagirre, López, Costa and Trek-Segafredo's Jarlinson Pantano were among those who couldn't keep the pace as attacks began to fly, with Kruijswijk and Spilak putting in digs.
Pozzovivo hit the front with a sustained push, and although he never got more than a few seconds, neither did he relent. A select group formed behind him, with Caruso, Frank, Spilak, Kruijswijk and Movistar's Marc Soler in the mix.
With three kilometres to go, Pozzovivo was brought back into the fold. 800 metres later, his teammate Frank tried his luck with a move of his own, just as López began working his way back into the frame, trying to catch the back of the main chasing group.
Despite the action behind, Warbasse never faltered out front, continuing to push his steady pace into the last kilometres of the climb. He rounded onto the finishing straight with plenty of time to celebrate his win.
The chasing GC riders refused to let Frank get much breathing room. They caught him up with around 500 metres to go, with Soler losing the wheel as the pace picked up for the final push and a resurgent López nearly catching him on the finishing straight.
Caruso proved fastest to the line in the second-place sprint, putting him into yellow ahead of Wednesday's stage 5.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:48:55
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:44
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|14
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|17
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:27
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:49
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:21
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:25
|23
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:03:26
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:53
|25
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:09
|26
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:15
|27
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:22
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:24
|29
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:29
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|31
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:04
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:20
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:55
|37
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:27
|38
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:56
|39
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:07:12
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:36
|47
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:39
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:07:54
|49
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:08:13
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:30
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|55
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:04
|60
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:47
|61
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:12:47
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|63
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|64
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|65
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|68
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|70
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|74
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:07
|76
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|81
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|82
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|90
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:21
|92
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj
|95
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|110
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:36
|121
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:44
|122
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:52
|123
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:59
|125
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:18:16
|126
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|128
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:17
|129
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:51
|130
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:20:13
|131
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:15
|132
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:38
|133
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:39
|135
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:21
|140
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:39
|141
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:03
|142
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|144
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|146
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|147
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|149
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|151
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|152
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|154
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|157
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|159
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|163
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|164
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:40
|166
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|167
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:54
|168
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:51
|169
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:48
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:49:42
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:58
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:43
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:20
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:31:01
|2
|Team Sky
|0:04:24
|3
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:05:38
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:51
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:14
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:09:04
|7
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:10:32
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:12
|9
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:07
|11
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:12:11
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:24
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:14:57
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16:37
|15
|FDJ
|0:16:45
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|0:17:54
|17
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:30
|18
|Orica - Scott
|0:20:27
|19
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:38
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:55
|21
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:24:21
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12:08:35
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:10
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:20
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|14
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:21
|17
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:09
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:03:30
|20
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:59
|21
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|0:04:01
|22
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:12
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:33
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:38
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:26
|26
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:38
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:29
|28
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:41
|29
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:06:49
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|32
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:07
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:02
|34
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:50
|35
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:13
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:38
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:45
|39
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:46
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:43
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:28
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:39
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:41
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:48
|45
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:12:57
|46
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:13:20
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:13:34
|48
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:36
|49
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:40
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:45
|52
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:02
|53
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:10
|54
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:43
|55
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:28
|56
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:37
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:48
|58
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:52
|59
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:59
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:01
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:10
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:29
|64
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:40
|65
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:41
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:43
|67
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:22
|68
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:35
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:47
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:11
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:18:37
|72
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:19:02
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:05
|74
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:19
|76
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:33
|77
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:03
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:09
|79
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:02
|80
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:03
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:33
|82
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:38
|83
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:51
|84
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:03
|85
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:20
|86
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:01
|87
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:25
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:40
|89
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:59
|90
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:06
|91
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:24:17
|92
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:36
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:24:37
|94
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:03
|95
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:17
|96
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:48
|97
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:02
|98
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:05
|99
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:08
|100
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:12
|101
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:26
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:29
|103
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:32
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:26:42
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:53
|106
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:58
|107
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:09
|108
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:10
|109
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:15
|110
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:34
|111
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:46
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:28:33
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:48
|114
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:41
|115
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:51
|116
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:05
|117
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:06
|118
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:10
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:11
|120
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:22
|121
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:53
|122
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:30:55
|123
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:05
|124
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:10
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:33
|126
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:47
|127
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:52
|128
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:00
|129
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:12
|131
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj
|0:32:20
|132
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:33
|133
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:56
|134
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:59
|135
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:12
|136
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:43
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:48
|138
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:49
|139
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:52
|140
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:34:15
|141
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:36
|142
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:40
|143
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:44
|144
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:46
|145
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:05
|146
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:59
|147
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:32
|148
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:34
|149
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:53
|150
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:36:56
|151
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:13
|152
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|153
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:37:34
|154
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:02
|155
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:24
|156
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:38:48
|157
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:33
|158
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:40:18
|159
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:28
|160
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:41:11
|161
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:41:24
|162
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:42:40
|163
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:43:28
|164
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:06
|165
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:45:43
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:45:58
|167
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:11
|168
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:27
|169
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:53:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|4
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|9
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|6
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|18
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|19
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|21
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|3
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|17
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|14
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|15
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|16
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:09:08
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:48:00
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8:47:00
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|13:01:00
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:07:00
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|21:47:00
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26:37:00
|8
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|29:18:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:28:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|3
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:09:55
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:10:38
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:11:42
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:53
|8
|Team Sky
|0:12:54
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:16:29
|10
|FDJ
|0:17:11
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17:45
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|0:18:02
|13
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:18
|15
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:23:31
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:36
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:23:40
|18
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:24:34
|19
|Orica - Scott
|0:26:55
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:43
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:42:28
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy