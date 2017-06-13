Image 1 of 48 Larry Warbasse wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 New race leader, Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Maxime Monfort, Daan Oliver and Philippe Gilbert finish over five minutes down on stage winner Larry Warbasse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 News best Swiss rider, Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Michael Matthews swapped yellow for black (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Damiano Caruso (BMC) pulls on yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Damiano Caruso (BMC) sprinting to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Movistar's Marc Soler went deep in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Mikel Nieve Larry Warbasse claimed stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday as the last survivor of the early breakaway, earning Aqua Blue Sport its first ever WorldTour victory.

Forty seconds later, BMC's Damiano Caruso, who several kilometres prior had been among the first GC hopefuls to try an attack on the final climb, led a select group of overall contenders across the summit finish line. That propelled him into the race leader's yellow jersey. LottoNL-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk finished just behind Caruso for third on the day, slotting into second overall.

Warbasse put in plenty of work over the final 50 kilometres to dispatch his breakaway companions, setting a hard tempo on the day's first climb to drop Astana's Lars Boom and then pushing the pace on the steep finishing climb to Villars-sur-Ollon to drop Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie). Continuing on solo, he held off the GC group to nab his first ever pro victory.

"It's my first victory in my career - it's amazing," an overjoyed Warbasse said. "I love this race, I love Switzerland. I was on IAM Cycling the last two years, and it's one of the most beautiful countries and I have so many great memories here. Today I felt like it was my home race. I've never had so many people cheering for me, everyone was yelling my name. I'm really happy.

"As soon as I got in the breakaway (I knew I could win) - I told everyone yesterday, I worked really hard the whole last season - I always give 110%, I'm just so happy it finally paid off."

The battle for the yellow jersey proved to be the undoing of several pre-race favourites, with defending champion Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and three-time former winner Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) losing time, and Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre and Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin among the many names coming home several minutes down.

Caruso, Kruijswijk and fourth-place finisher Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) all crossed the line on the same time. A very active AG2R duo of Domenico Pozzovivo and Mathias Frank couldn't manage to get clear of their GC rivals on the final slopes, but did reach the finish just a few seconds behind Caruso.



How it unfolded

The pack got off to a fast start from Bern before the early break jumped away around 15 kilometres into the day, with Warbasse, Duchesne, Van der Lijk and Boom forming the quartet off the front. After a few riders attempting to bridge were pulled back, the break was allowed some breathing room on the long, flat first half of the stage.

The pack let the gap grow all the way out to nine minutes over the course of the next 30 kilometres before the pace from Sunweb and AG2R La Mondiale at the front tightened the leash. As the breakaway pressed on toward the foot of the first of the day's two major climbs, their advantage hovered between seven and eight minutes.

The gap dipped down under seven minutes on the run-in to the first-category Col des Mosses, and it dropped to within six on the early slopes.

Boom was the first to lose touch in the break, unable to hold Warbasse's pace on the climb. Van der Lijke dropped back for a few minutes, but he rejoined the trio before the top of the climb and took the maximum points at the summit, with the gap standing at around five minutes.

The gap remained steady through the descent toward the Villars-sur-Ollon climb, and then Trek-Segafredo and FDJ pitched in at the head of the peloton as the road evened out to bring the breakaway's advantage down to four minutes as they began to work their way up the early slopes.

Warbasse hit the front again as the gradients increased and Duchesne soon lost touch. A kilometre later, it was Van der Lijke's turn to drop, leaving Warbasse solo with a little over eight kilometres remaining.

A hard tempo from BMC saw the peloton behind rapidly shedding riders, with Matthews and then Dumoulin going backwards alongside dozens of others.

A surge from Caruso with around six kilometres left to race signalled the beginning of hostilities in earnest, and several pre-race favourites quickly lost touch as the pressure mounted at the front of the GC group. Izagirre, López, Costa and Trek-Segafredo's Jarlinson Pantano were among those who couldn't keep the pace as attacks began to fly, with Kruijswijk and Spilak putting in digs.

Pozzovivo hit the front with a sustained push, and although he never got more than a few seconds, neither did he relent. A select group formed behind him, with Caruso, Frank, Spilak, Kruijswijk and Movistar's Marc Soler in the mix.

With three kilometres to go, Pozzovivo was brought back into the fold. 800 metres later, his teammate Frank tried his luck with a move of his own, just as López began working his way back into the frame, trying to catch the back of the main chasing group.

Despite the action behind, Warbasse never faltered out front, continuing to push his steady pace into the last kilometres of the climb. He rounded onto the finishing straight with plenty of time to celebrate his win.

The chasing GC riders refused to let Frank get much breathing room. They caught him up with around 500 metres to go, with Soler losing the wheel as the pace picked up for the final push and a resurgent López nearly catching him on the finishing straight.

Caruso proved fastest to the line in the second-place sprint, putting him into yellow ahead of Wednesday's stage 5.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 3:48:55 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:20 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:00 14 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 17 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:27 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:49 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:21 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:25 23 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:03:26 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:53 25 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:09 26 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:15 27 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:22 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:24 29 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:29 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 31 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:04 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:20 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:55 37 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:27 38 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:56 39 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:07:12 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:36 47 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:39 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:07:54 49 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:08:13 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:30 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 55 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 59 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:04 60 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:47 61 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:12:47 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 63 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 64 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 65 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 68 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 69 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 70 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 74 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:07 76 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 79 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 81 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 82 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 87 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 90 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:21 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 94 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj 95 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 97 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 98 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 101 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 103 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 108 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 109 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 110 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 112 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 115 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:36 121 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:44 122 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:52 123 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:59 125 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:18:16 126 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 128 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:17 129 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:51 130 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:20:13 131 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:15 132 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:38 133 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:39 135 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 138 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:21 140 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:39 141 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:03 142 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 144 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 146 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 147 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 149 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 150 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 151 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 152 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 154 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 157 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 158 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 159 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 160 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 163 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 164 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:40 166 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 167 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:54 168 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:51 169 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:48 DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNS Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Route de Gruyère - 100.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Route de Transit - 139.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 10 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

KOM 1 - Col des Mosses - 116. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 12 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

KOM 2 - Villars-sur-Ollon - 150.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 20 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 6 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4

Suisse Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3:49:42 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:01:58 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:20 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:31:01 2 Team Sky 0:04:24 3 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:05:38 4 Movistar Team 0:05:51 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:14 6 Bahrain - Merida 0:09:04 7 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:10:32 8 Astana Pro Team 0:11:12 9 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:11:14 10 Lotto Soudal 0:12:07 11 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:12:11 12 BMC Racing Team 0:13:24 13 Direct Energie 0:14:57 14 Trek - Segafredo 0:16:37 15 FDJ 0:16:45 16 Team Dimension Data 0:17:54 17 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:18:30 18 Orica - Scott 0:20:27 19 Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:38 20 Team Sunweb 0:22:55 21 Quick - Step Floors 0:24:21 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:39

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12:08:35 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:09 8 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:10 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:20 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:37 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 14 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:02:21 17 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:09 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:03:30 20 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:59 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 0:04:01 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:12 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:33 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:38 25 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:26 26 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:29 28 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:41 29 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:06:49 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:58 32 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:07 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:02 34 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:50 35 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:13 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:38 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:45 39 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:46 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:43 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:28 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:39 43 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:41 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:12:48 45 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:57 46 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:20 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:13:34 48 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:36 49 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:40 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:45 52 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:14:02 53 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:10 54 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:43 55 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:28 56 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:15:37 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:48 58 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:52 59 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:59 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 61 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:01 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:10 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:29 64 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:40 65 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:41 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:43 67 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:22 68 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:35 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:47 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:11 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:18:37 72 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:19:02 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:05 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:19 76 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:33 77 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:03 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:09 79 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:02 80 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:03 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:33 82 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:38 83 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:51 84 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:03 85 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:20 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:01 87 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:25 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:40 89 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:59 90 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:06 91 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:24:17 92 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:36 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:24:37 94 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:03 95 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:17 96 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:48 97 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:02 98 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:05 99 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:08 100 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:12 101 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:26 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:29 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:32 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:26:42 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:53 106 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:58 107 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:09 108 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:10 109 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:27:15 110 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:34 111 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:46 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:28:33 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:48 114 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:41 115 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:51 116 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:05 117 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:30:06 118 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:10 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:11 120 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:30:22 121 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:30:53 122 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:30:55 123 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:05 124 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:10 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:33 126 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:47 127 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:52 128 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:32:00 129 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:12 131 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj 0:32:20 132 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:33 133 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:56 134 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:59 135 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:12 136 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:43 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:48 138 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:49 139 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:52 140 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:34:15 141 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:36 142 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:34:40 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:44 144 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:46 145 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:05 146 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:59 147 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:32 148 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:34 149 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:53 150 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:36:56 151 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:13 152 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 153 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:37:34 154 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:02 155 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:24 156 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:38:48 157 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:39:33 158 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:40:18 159 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:28 160 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:41:11 161 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:41:24 162 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:42:40 163 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:43:28 164 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:06 165 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:45:43 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:45:58 167 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:11 168 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:27 169 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:53:13

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 13 4 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 12 5 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 9 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 8 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 6 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 6 18 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 19 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 4 21 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 33 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 32 3 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 26 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 17 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 7 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 6 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 5 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 14 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 15 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 16 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1

Suisse Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12:09:08 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:48:00 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8:47:00 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 13:01:00 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13:07:00 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 21:47:00 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26:37:00 8 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 29:18:00