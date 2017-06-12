Image 1 of 46 Michael Matthews gets the win as Peter Sagan comes close (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Michael Matthews catches his breath after the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Peter Sagan on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez chats on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Jon Dibben (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet and Jan Bakelants chat in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 A custom Peter Sagan sticker (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 New race leader Michael Matthews adjusts the jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Ben King of Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Smiles from former Swiss champion Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Stefan Kung with a co-ordinataded yellow Tag Heuer watch band (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Fabian Cancellara was a guest as a Berne native (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Michael Matthews holds off Peter Sagan and John Degenkolb for the win and leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 A delighted Michael Matthews celebrating his Suisse stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) looks over at Tao Geoghegan Hart of Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Koen de Kort plays it up for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Best Swiss rider, Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 KOM leader Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sports) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Sondre Holst Enger (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 John Degenkolb throws his arm out as Michael Matthews celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet atop his new race bike recognising his Olympic road race win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Stefan Kung (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Mathias Frank is one Swiss rider aiming for the GC at the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sports) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Race leader Stefan Kung during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Rob Power of Orica-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) in the Tour de Suisse lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlanse Loterij) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 BMC leads the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) sprints to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sunweb's Michael Matthews claimed stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse on Monday, out-sprinting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in Bern.

After a hectic uphill run-in to the line, Sunweb hit the front for the finishing straight to put Matthews into prime position for the final kick. The 26-year-old Australian launched with 150 metres to go and none of those behind came particularly close to pulling even with him, despite a bit of argy-bargy in his wake.

"I struggled a little bit on the climb. I wasn't climbing so well today but it was good enough," Matthews said. "I saw that I had a teammate there with Nikias Arndt and that gave me massive motivation because I knew he could do a really big pull and that made it perfect for me to do my sprint at the right time, not like last year when I got boxed in during the Tour. It’s nice to get the win that I really wanted last year."

Having finished fourth in the opening prologue and adding bonus seconds with his stage 3 win, Matthews now leads the Tour de Suisse by 10 seconds over teammate Tom Dumoulin. After taking bonus seconds in both intermediate sprints, overnight leader Stefan Küng (BMC) was distanced in the run-in to the finish, and came across the line in a group 19 seconds down, slipping to 12th overall.

"It will be nice having the leader's jersey tomorrow. The team won the Giro d'Italia so I guess they know how to ride on the front now," Matthews said.

After a slow start to the afternoon that saw the pack allow two breakaway riders - Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) - to get a nine-minute advantage, the tempo rose steadily in the latter half of the stage, setting up a frantic finale after the escapees were reeled in with 13 kilometres to go.

BMC and Trek-Segafredo set up at the front of the pack and drove a torrid pace through several tricky corners to lead into a final uncategorised ascent that began near the flamme rouge and ran up toward the finishing straight. Once the peloton hit the climb, however, any organisation at the head of affairs fell to pieces.

None of the marquee fast finishers wanted to lead into the sprint, with Sagan and Degenkolb swinging off and allowing others to pull the pack into the finale, but Arndt linked up with Matthews on the finishing straight and then hit the front at full speed. He didn't let up until his sprinter was in perfect position to strike, and Matthews delivered to take the win and wrest the yellow jersey from overnight leader Stefan Küng.

How it unfolded

The day's main breakaway formed almost immediately after the peloton rolled off the start line in Menziken for a long lap around the town before heading south and west to Bern. Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and mountains classification leader Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) jumped clear of the pack within the first few minutes of racing and the bunch decided to allow the escapees to grow their advantage.

The duo were four minutes up the road 11 kilometres into the 159.3km stage. By the time they crested the first of the day's three categorised climbs – with Hansen leading the way – the gap was all the way up to seven minutes.

The gap yawned all the way to nine minutes before the peloton finally showed enough interest to tighten the leash. The pack brought things down to a more manageable six minutes, and the gap hovered there for a while, with Hansen again adding to his mountains points on the next climb of the day.

Trek-Segafredo pitched in to help BMC at the front inside the final 70 kilometres, and the combined efforts began gradually wearing away at the break's advantage. Defending champion Miguel Ángel López (Astana) crashed with around 60 kilometres to go but appeared unhurt.

With 40 kilometres to go, the gap was at 4:35, and it still stood at 3:50 with 30 left, opening the door for the breakaway to feel some optimism about their chances. The danger was not lost on the pack, however, with Trek-Segafredo upping the pace and Bahrain-Merida lending a hand as well. A lined-out peloton then started to rapidly cut into the gap.

Made aware of the growing threat behind, Hansen increased his own tempo at the head of the race. That spelled the end of Reinders' time out front. Unable to keep the peace, the Dutchman drifted back and was swallowed up by the hard-charging peloton in short order.

Hansen's gap was down to a minute with around 15 kilometres left to race. He made it up and over the final categorised climb to take maximum points again, but that's all he would be able to take away from the stage, as the pack closed him down just two kilometres later.

Trek and BMC traded off turns at the front, stringing the peloton out as they pulled into Bern. The organisation fell to pieces on the uncategorised uphill drag toward to finishing straight as several riders from different teams swarmed the front but none seemed interested in committing to an attack.

As the road flattened out, however, Arndt found his sprinter and went to work, providing a textbook lead-out that Matthews turned into his second WorldTour victory of 2017.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:49:48 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 31 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 37 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 39 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 44 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 46 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:26 47 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 49 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 50 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 51 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 52 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 53 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 60 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:38 61 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:43 63 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 65 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 66 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 68 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:53 69 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 70 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 74 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:03 75 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 76 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 79 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 83 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 84 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 88 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 92 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:44 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:48 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:57 104 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 105 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 108 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 109 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 111 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 114 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:50 115 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 119 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 120 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 121 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:14 126 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:42 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 128 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 129 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 130 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 132 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 133 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 134 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 135 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 136 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 137 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 138 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 140 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 141 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 142 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 144 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 146 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 147 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 149 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 150 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:40 152 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 153 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:51 155 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:58 156 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 157 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:37 159 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:58 160 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 161 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 162 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 163 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 164 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:29 165 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 167 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 168 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 170 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 171 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 172 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 174 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Hinterdorfstrasse, 106.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Oberburgstrasse, 133.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 2

Mountain 1 - Zetzwilerstrasse, 20. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Mountain 2 - Hauptstrasse, 73.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Mountain 3 - Gümligentalstrasse, 144.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 11:29:24 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Dimension Data 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 6 FDJ 7 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:26 8 Bahrain-Merida 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 10 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 11 Movistar Team 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 13 Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:52 14 Orica-Scott 0:01:12 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:19 17 Direct Energie 0:01:33 18 Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:42 20 Team Sky 0:01:44 21 Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 22 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:43

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8:18:47 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:20 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:22 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:23 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 14 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:28 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 21 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:31 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:32 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 30 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:38 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:41 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:42 34 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:43 35 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 36 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:48 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:49 39 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:55 40 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:56 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:00:57 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:01 44 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:03 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:17 48 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:26 49 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:29 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:33 51 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 53 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:50 54 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:54 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:01 56 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:54 58 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:04 59 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 60 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:05:11 61 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:14 62 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:25 63 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:32 64 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:35 65 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:33 66 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:46 67 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:57 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:19 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:28 70 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:31 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:08:56 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:06 73 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:44 74 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:49 75 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:57 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:09 77 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:24 78 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:34 79 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:42 80 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:52 81 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:54 82 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:58 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:01 84 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:04 85 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:10 86 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:23 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:25 88 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:26 89 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:28 90 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:33 91 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:36 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:41 93 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:46 94 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:47 98 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 99 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:49 100 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:52 101 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:02 102 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:06 103 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:14 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:12:18 105 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:19 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:34 107 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:39 108 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:43 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:48 110 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:51 111 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:57 112 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:00 113 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:02 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:15 115 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:18 116 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:20 117 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:25 118 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:26 119 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:30 120 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:33 121 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:44 122 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:55 123 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:56 124 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:58 125 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:07 126 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:13 127 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:14 128 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:16 129 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 130 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:18 131 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:20 132 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:23 133 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 134 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:37 135 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:14:48 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:00 137 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:14 138 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:22 139 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:24 140 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:37 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:42 142 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:43 143 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:46 144 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:03 145 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 146 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:16:24 147 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:38 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:16:39 149 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:16:40 150 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:16:52 151 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 152 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 153 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:17:31 154 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:37 155 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:20 156 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:23 157 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:19:01 158 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:18 159 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:01 160 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:20:14 161 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:08 162 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:30 163 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:36 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:41 165 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:33 166 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:22:55 167 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:24:33 168 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:24:48 169 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:51 170 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:52 171 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:18 172 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:01 173 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:17 174 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 pts 2 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 12 3 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 8 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 6 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 6 14 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 6 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2 21 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 33 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 9 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 7 6 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 7 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 5 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 12 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1

Swiss riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 8:19:07 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:09 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:08:36 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:46 8 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:36 9 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:03