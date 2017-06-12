Trending

Tour de Suisse: Matthews wins stage 3

Sunweb rider takes race lead in Bern

Image 1 of 46

Michael Matthews gets the win as Peter Sagan comes close

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Michael Matthews catches his breath after the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Peter Sagan on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez chats on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Jon Dibben (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet and Jan Bakelants chat in the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

A custom Peter Sagan sticker

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

New race leader Michael Matthews adjusts the jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Ben King of Dimension Data

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Smiles from former Swiss champion Michael Schär (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Stefan Kung with a co-ordinataded yellow Tag Heuer watch band

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Fabian Cancellara was a guest as a Berne native

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Michael Matthews holds off Peter Sagan and John Degenkolb for the win and leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

A delighted Michael Matthews celebrating his Suisse stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) looks over at Tao Geoghegan Hart of Team Sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Koen de Kort plays it up for the camera

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Best Swiss rider, Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

KOM leader Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sports)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Sondre Holst Enger (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

John Degenkolb throws his arm out as Michael Matthews celebrates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet atop his new race bike recognising his Olympic road race win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Stefan Kung (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Mathias Frank is one Swiss rider aiming for the GC at the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sports)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Race leader Stefan Kung during the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Rob Power of Orica-Scott

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) in the Tour de Suisse lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlanse Loterij)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

BMC leads the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) sprints to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sunweb's Michael Matthews claimed stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse on Monday, out-sprinting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in Bern.

After a hectic uphill run-in to the line, Sunweb hit the front for the finishing straight to put Matthews into prime position for the final kick. The 26-year-old Australian launched with 150 metres to go and none of those behind came particularly close to pulling even with him, despite a bit of argy-bargy in his wake.

"I struggled a little bit on the climb. I wasn't climbing so well today but it was good enough," Matthews said. "I saw that I had a teammate there with Nikias Arndt and that gave me massive motivation because I knew he could do a really big pull and that made it perfect for me to do my sprint at the right time, not like last year when I got boxed in during the Tour. It’s nice to get the win that I really wanted last year."

Having finished fourth in the opening prologue and adding bonus seconds with his stage 3 win, Matthews now leads the Tour de Suisse by 10 seconds over teammate Tom Dumoulin. After taking bonus seconds in both intermediate sprints, overnight leader Stefan Küng (BMC) was distanced in the run-in to the finish, and came across the line in a group 19 seconds down, slipping to 12th overall.

"It will be nice having the leader's jersey tomorrow. The team won the Giro d'Italia so I guess they know how to ride on the front now," Matthews said.

After a slow start to the afternoon that saw the pack allow two breakaway riders - Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) - to get a nine-minute advantage, the tempo rose steadily in the latter half of the stage, setting up a frantic finale after the escapees were reeled in with 13 kilometres to go.

BMC and Trek-Segafredo set up at the front of the pack and drove a torrid pace through several tricky corners to lead into a final uncategorised ascent that began near the flamme rouge and ran up toward the finishing straight. Once the peloton hit the climb, however, any organisation at the head of affairs fell to pieces.

None of the marquee fast finishers wanted to lead into the sprint, with Sagan and Degenkolb swinging off and allowing others to pull the pack into the finale, but Arndt linked up with Matthews on the finishing straight and then hit the front at full speed. He didn't let up until his sprinter was in perfect position to strike, and Matthews delivered to take the win and wrest the yellow jersey from overnight leader Stefan Küng.

How it unfolded

The day's main breakaway formed almost immediately after the peloton rolled off the start line in Menziken for a long lap around the town before heading south and west to Bern. Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) and mountains classification leader Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) jumped clear of the pack within the first few minutes of racing and the bunch decided to allow the escapees to grow their advantage.

The duo were four minutes up the road 11 kilometres into the 159.3km stage. By the time they crested the first of the day's three categorised climbs – with Hansen leading the way – the gap was all the way up to seven minutes.

The gap yawned all the way to nine minutes before the peloton finally showed enough interest to tighten the leash. The pack brought things down to a more manageable six minutes, and the gap hovered there for a while, with Hansen again adding to his mountains points on the next climb of the day.

Trek-Segafredo pitched in to help BMC at the front inside the final 70 kilometres, and the combined efforts began gradually wearing away at the break's advantage. Defending champion Miguel Ángel López (Astana) crashed with around 60 kilometres to go but appeared unhurt.

With 40 kilometres to go, the gap was at 4:35, and it still stood at 3:50 with 30 left, opening the door for the breakaway to feel some optimism about their chances. The danger was not lost on the pack, however, with Trek-Segafredo upping the pace and Bahrain-Merida lending a hand as well. A lined-out peloton then started to rapidly cut into the gap.

Made aware of the growing threat behind, Hansen increased his own tempo at the head of the race. That spelled the end of Reinders' time out front. Unable to keep the peace, the Dutchman drifted back and was swallowed up by the hard-charging peloton in short order.

Hansen's gap was down to a minute with around 15 kilometres left to race. He made it up and over the final categorised climb to take maximum points again, but that's all he would be able to take away from the stage, as the pack closed him down just two kilometres later.

Trek and BMC traded off turns at the front, stringing the peloton out as they pulled into Bern. The organisation fell to pieces on the uncategorised uphill drag toward to finishing straight as several riders from different teams swarmed the front but none seemed interested in committing to an attack.

As the road flattened out, however, Arndt found his sprinter and went to work, providing a textbook lead-out that Matthews turned into his second WorldTour victory of 2017.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3:49:48
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
13Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
18Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
31Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
34Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
35Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
36Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
39Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
41Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
43Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
44Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
45Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
46Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:26
47Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
48Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
49Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
50Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
51Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
52Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
53Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
54Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
60Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:38
61Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:43
63Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
65Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
66Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
68Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:53
69Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
70Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
74Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:03
75Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
76Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
77Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
79Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
83Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
84Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
85Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
88Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
89Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
91Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
93Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:44
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:48
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
103Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:57
104Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
105Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
108Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
109Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
110Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
111Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
112Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
114Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:50
115Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
118Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
119Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
120Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
121Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
125Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:14
126Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:03:42
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
128Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
129Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
130Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
132Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
133Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
134Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
135Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
136Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
137David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
138Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
140Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
141Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
142Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
144Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
145Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
146Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
147Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
149Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
150Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
151Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:40
152Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
153Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
154Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:51
155Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:58
156Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
157Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
158Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:37
159Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:58
160Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
161Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
162Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
163Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
164Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:29
165Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
167Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
168Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
169Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
170Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
171Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
172Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
174Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Hinterdorfstrasse, 106.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Oberburgstrasse, 133.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb10pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott2

Mountain 1 - Zetzwilerstrasse, 20. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 2 - Hauptstrasse, 73.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 3 - Gümligentalstrasse, 144.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb11:29:24
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Dimension Data
5BMC Racing Team0:00:19
6FDJ
7Quick-Step Floors0:00:26
8Bahrain-Merida
9Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
10Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
11Movistar Team
12UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
13Aqua Blue Sport0:00:52
14Orica-Scott0:01:12
15Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:19
17Direct Energie0:01:33
18Lotto Soudal0:01:40
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:42
20Team Sky0:01:44
21Astana Pro Team0:02:06
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:43

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8:18:47
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:10
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:20
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:22
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:23
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
14Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:28
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
17Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:30
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
21Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:31
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:32
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
28Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
30Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:38
31Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:41
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:42
34Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
35Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
36Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:48
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:49
39Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:55
40Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:56
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:00:57
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:01
44Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:03
45Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
46Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
47Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:17
48Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:26
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:29
50Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:33
51Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
53Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:50
54Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:54
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:54
58Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:04
59Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
60Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:05:11
61Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:05:14
62Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:25
63Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:32
64Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:35
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:33
66Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:46
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:07:57
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:19
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:28
70Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:31
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:08:56
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:06
73Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:44
74David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:09:49
75Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:57
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:09
77Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:10:24
78Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:34
79Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:42
80Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:52
81Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:54
82Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:58
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:01
84Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:04
85Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:10
86Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:23
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:25
88Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:26
89Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:28
90Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:33
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:11:36
92Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:41
93Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:11:46
94Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:47
98Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:49
100Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:52
101Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:02
102Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:06
103Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:14
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:12:18
105Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:19
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:34
107Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:39
108Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:12:43
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:48
110Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:51
111Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:57
112Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:00
113Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:02
114Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:15
115Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:18
116Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:20
117Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:25
118Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:26
119Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:30
120Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:33
121Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:44
122Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:55
123Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:56
124Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:58
125Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:07
126Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:13
127Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:14
128Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:16
129Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
130Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:14:18
131Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:20
132Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:14:23
133Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
134Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:37
135Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:48
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:00
137Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:14
138Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:15:22
139Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:24
140Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:37
141Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:42
142Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:43
143Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:46
144Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:03
145Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
146Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:16:24
147Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:16:38
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:16:39
149Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:16:40
150Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:16:52
151Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
152Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
153Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:31
154Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:37
155Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:18:20
156Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:23
157Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:19:01
158Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:18
159Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:01
160Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:20:14
161Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:08
162Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:30
163Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:21:36
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:41
165Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:33
166Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:22:55
167Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:24:33
168Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:24:48
169Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:51
170Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:25:52
171Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:18
172Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:29:01
173Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:17
174Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:29:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb14pts
2Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data12
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac8
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport6
14Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo6
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport33pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij20
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie9
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data7
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
7Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport5
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
9Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
12Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1

Swiss riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott8:19:07
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:09
4Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:08:36
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:46
8Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:36
9Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:14:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb24:57:04
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:08
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
5Dimension Data0:00:45
6Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
7Movistar Team0:00:54
8FDJ0:01:03
9Bahrain-Merida0:01:28
10Aqua Blue Sport0:01:30
11Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
12Katusha-Alpecin0:05:37
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:34
14Orica-Scott0:07:05
15UAE Team Emirates0:07:16
16Cannondale-Drapac0:07:46
17Team Sky0:09:07
18Direct Energie0:09:20
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:28
20Astana Pro Team0:13:01
21Lotto Soudal0:19:13
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:24:35

