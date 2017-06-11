Image 1 of 23 Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Domenico Pozzovivo sitting second wheel in the AG2R La Mondiale train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) enjoying his morning in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Stefan Kung (BMC) having fun on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) signing jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Martin Elmiger controlling the tempo for BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Best Swiss rider, Stefan Kung (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Stefan Küng in yellow at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Stefan Küng in yellow after stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Rui Costa tries an attack on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 The head of the race on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Trek-Segafredo leading the Tour de Suisse peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Philippe Gilbert is all smiles after his Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 John Degenkolb at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 The final sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Peter Sagan after stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Philippe Gilbert wins the sprint to claim the second stage of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Philippe Gilbert on the podium after his Tour de Suisse stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) won the messy bunch sprint at the end of Sunday's second stage of the Tour de Suisse, finishing ahead of Patrick Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

Stefan Küng (BMC) took over the race lead, with Sunweb's Michael Matthews and Tom Dumoulin slotting into second and third on GC, both one second back.

A five-man break group was away much of the day, and as they were caught with around 25 kilometres left, there was a crash in the middle of the field. Yellow jersey Rohan Dennis was one of those involved, losing all chances of holding on to his lead.

"It was very nervous out there, because the peloton let the escapees open up a big gap and then started to chase hard, but the margin still wasn't coming down. So it was no surprise that we had some crashes in the peloton, even I was involved in one five kilometers from the last climb and had to make a big effort to return in the pack, which brought me to the limit", said Gilbert.

"The plan was to work for Matteo, so I followed the moves and helped him move to the front before the finish, but we lost each other because of some riders who pushed us. Fortunately, our team came on top today and I couldn't be happier, because this race is one of the most prestigious in the world and to take a stage here is really great. This victory gives us an even bigger motivation for next week, when we hope to notch other nice results."

How it unfolded

A hot and sunny afternoon greeted the 176 riders at the Tour de Suisse start line as they set off on four laps of a circuit course that began and ended in Cham. Each lap included a trip up the Hobern climb – not a big ascent, but enough to offer mountain points.

A break group formed early and was allowed to get away, with Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport), Nick Dougall (Dimension Data), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) and Nick Van der Lijcke (Roompot) the select quintet.

Hansen had his eye on the mountains jersey and easily took the first three climbs for the maximum points. Dougall went for the intermediate sprints and resulting time bonuses.

They built up a gap of up to seven minutes before the field brought it down to a more comfortable four minutes, where it hovered for a while. As they hit the final lap, the peloton got serious about things and starting cutting into the advantage.

Hansen dropped back from the lead group for unexplained reasons and Dunne fell back to pull him back up. That effort proved too much for Dunne, who was then the first to drop out of the head group for good.

A crash with about 30 kilometres to go saw a handful of riders hit the road, with CCC's Jonas Koch abandoning the race after coming down hard.

The gap plummeted in short order over the ensuing kilometres. With 25 kilometres the remaining four leaders were caught. Almost simultaneously there was yet another crash in the middle of the field.

Yellow jersey Rohan Dennis was one of those involved in the pile-up. He picked himself back up quickly, but it was too late to reattach himself to the pack. The Australian could only ride out the stage and enjoy his last moments as the race leader, but BMC did manage to maintain its hold on the jersey via Dennis' teammate Küng.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) were the first to attack in the finale out of the now greatly reduced lead group. Bakelants took the final mountain points, and Caruso the final intermediate sprint points.

The trio enjoyed a lead of up to 30 seconds, but Gilbert and then several others bridged the gap. The next to jump clear, almost immediately, was a strong Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). Once he was caught, three more riders jumped and looked as if they might stay away.

But the whole group came charging up around the final curve. The many attacks and tricky finish had kept the sprinters’ teams from forming up, and even kept the top sprinting names away from the front. Well-positioned for the messy kick on the finishing straight, Gilbert charged ahead with 100 metres to go to take the stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:22:36 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 14 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 15 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 28 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 32 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 38 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 39 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 44 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 48 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 49 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 52 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 54 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 58 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 60 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:30 61 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:31 64 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:04 66 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:32 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 69 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 70 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 71 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 72 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 73 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 81 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 82 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 83 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 88 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 91 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 92 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 93 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 96 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 101 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 103 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 104 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 105 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 112 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 114 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 118 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 119 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 121 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 122 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 127 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 128 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 129 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 130 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 136 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:37 138 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 139 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 140 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:27 141 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 143 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 146 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 147 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 149 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 150 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 151 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 152 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 153 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 155 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 156 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 158 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 159 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 160 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 161 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 162 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:08 163 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 164 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:14 165 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:59 166 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:22 167 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 168 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 169 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 170 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 171 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 173 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 174 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo DNF Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 8 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 4 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2

Sprint 1 - Mühlauerstrasse, km 77.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Mühlauerstrasse, km 121.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 3 - Mühlauerstrasse, km 164.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 19.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 8 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 3 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 4 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 62.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 8 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 4 4 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 2 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 109 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 8 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 4 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 5 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 149.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 5 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 13:07:48 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Quick-Step Floors 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Team Sunweb 7 Bahrain-Merida 8 Movistar Team 9 Aqua Blue Sport 10 Team Dimension Data 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 12 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:30 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:04 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:32 15 Orica-Scott 16 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 17 Direct Energie 18 Team Sky 19 Astana Pro Team 0:09:53 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Lotto Soudal 0:17:04 22 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:46

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:29:08 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:01 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:04 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 8 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:13 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda 0:00:16 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:18 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 18 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 23 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 25 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 28 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 29 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:22 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 36 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:25 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:26 39 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:00:29 42 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 44 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 45 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:32 46 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:33 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 48 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:35 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 50 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:39 51 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:40 52 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 53 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45 55 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:46 56 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:48 57 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:51 58 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:54 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 60 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 61 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:45 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:48 63 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:09 64 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:12 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:16 66 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:33 67 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:51 68 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:58 69 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:06 70 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:33 71 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:01 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:05 73 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:08 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:09 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:10 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:17 78 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:18 79 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:19 80 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:30 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:45 82 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:59 83 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:00 84 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:02 86 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:04 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:06 88 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:07 89 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:10:13 90 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:16 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:17 94 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:18 96 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:19 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:21 99 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:22 100 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:23 101 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 102 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 103 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:24 107 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 108 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 109 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:25 110 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 111 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 113 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:26 114 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 116 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:27 118 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:28 120 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:29 121 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 122 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 123 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 124 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 125 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:31 126 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 127 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:32 128 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 129 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:34 130 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:39 131 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:40 133 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:10:45 134 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:46 135 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:51 136 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 137 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:54 138 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:00 139 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:13 140 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:30 141 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:32 142 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:33 143 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 144 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42 145 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 146 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:12:47 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:12:48 148 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:12:49 149 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:54 150 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:56 151 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:58 152 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 153 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:00 154 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:13:01 155 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 156 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 157 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:03 158 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 159 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:04 160 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:07 161 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:37 162 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:20 163 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:38 164 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:40 165 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:42 166 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:23 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:39 168 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:40 169 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:20:42 170 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:44 171 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:45 172 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:20:49 173 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:51 174 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:20:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 12 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 8 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 8 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 9 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 6 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 4 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2 16 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 24 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 18 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 9 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 7 6 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 7 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 5 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1