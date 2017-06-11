Tour de Suisse: Gilbert sprints to stage 2 victory
Kung takes over race lead after Dennis crashes
Stage 2: Cham - Cham
Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) won the messy bunch sprint at the end of Sunday's second stage of the Tour de Suisse, finishing ahead of Patrick Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).
Stefan Küng (BMC) took over the race lead, with Sunweb's Michael Matthews and Tom Dumoulin slotting into second and third on GC, both one second back.
A five-man break group was away much of the day, and as they were caught with around 25 kilometres left, there was a crash in the middle of the field. Yellow jersey Rohan Dennis was one of those involved, losing all chances of holding on to his lead.
"It was very nervous out there, because the peloton let the escapees open up a big gap and then started to chase hard, but the margin still wasn't coming down. So it was no surprise that we had some crashes in the peloton, even I was involved in one five kilometers from the last climb and had to make a big effort to return in the pack, which brought me to the limit", said Gilbert.
"The plan was to work for Matteo, so I followed the moves and helped him move to the front before the finish, but we lost each other because of some riders who pushed us. Fortunately, our team came on top today and I couldn't be happier, because this race is one of the most prestigious in the world and to take a stage here is really great. This victory gives us an even bigger motivation for next week, when we hope to notch other nice results."
How it unfolded
A hot and sunny afternoon greeted the 176 riders at the Tour de Suisse start line as they set off on four laps of a circuit course that began and ended in Cham. Each lap included a trip up the Hobern climb – not a big ascent, but enough to offer mountain points.
A break group formed early and was allowed to get away, with Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport), Nick Dougall (Dimension Data), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) and Nick Van der Lijcke (Roompot) the select quintet.
Hansen had his eye on the mountains jersey and easily took the first three climbs for the maximum points. Dougall went for the intermediate sprints and resulting time bonuses.
They built up a gap of up to seven minutes before the field brought it down to a more comfortable four minutes, where it hovered for a while. As they hit the final lap, the peloton got serious about things and starting cutting into the advantage.
Hansen dropped back from the lead group for unexplained reasons and Dunne fell back to pull him back up. That effort proved too much for Dunne, who was then the first to drop out of the head group for good.
A crash with about 30 kilometres to go saw a handful of riders hit the road, with CCC's Jonas Koch abandoning the race after coming down hard.
The gap plummeted in short order over the ensuing kilometres. With 25 kilometres the remaining four leaders were caught. Almost simultaneously there was yet another crash in the middle of the field.
Yellow jersey Rohan Dennis was one of those involved in the pile-up. He picked himself back up quickly, but it was too late to reattach himself to the pack. The Australian could only ride out the stage and enjoy his last moments as the race leader, but BMC did manage to maintain its hold on the jersey via Dennis' teammate Küng.
Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) were the first to attack in the finale out of the now greatly reduced lead group. Bakelants took the final mountain points, and Caruso the final intermediate sprint points.
The trio enjoyed a lead of up to 30 seconds, but Gilbert and then several others bridged the gap. The next to jump clear, almost immediately, was a strong Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). Once he was caught, three more riders jumped and looked as if they might stay away.
But the whole group came charging up around the final curve. The many attacks and tricky finish had kept the sprinters’ teams from forming up, and even kept the top sprinting names away from the front. Well-positioned for the messy kick on the finishing straight, Gilbert charged ahead with 100 metres to go to take the stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:22:36
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|39
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|44
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|52
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|54
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|60
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:30
|61
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:31
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|66
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:32
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|72
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|81
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|83
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|88
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|91
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|93
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|96
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|103
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|112
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|119
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|127
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|128
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|129
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|130
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|136
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:37
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|139
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|140
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:27
|141
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|146
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|147
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|149
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|150
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|151
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|152
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|153
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|158
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|159
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|160
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|162
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:08
|163
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:14
|165
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:59
|166
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:22
|167
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|168
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|169
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|170
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|171
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|173
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|174
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|4
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|3
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|4
|4
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|4
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|5
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|5
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|13:07:48
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|12
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:30
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:32
|15
|Orica-Scott
|16
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|17
|Direct Energie
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:53
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:04
|22
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:29:08
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:08
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|8
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:13
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|0:00:16
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:18
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:19
|18
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|23
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|29
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:22
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|36
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:25
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:26
|39
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:27
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|41
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:00:29
|42
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|44
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|45
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:32
|46
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|48
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|49
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|50
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|51
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|52
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:41
|53
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:45
|55
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:46
|56
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:48
|57
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:51
|58
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|60
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|61
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:45
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:48
|63
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:09
|64
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:12
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:16
|66
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:33
|67
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:51
|68
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:58
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:06
|70
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:33
|71
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:01
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:05
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:09
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:10
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:17
|78
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:18
|79
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|80
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:30
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|82
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:59
|83
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:00
|84
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:02
|86
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:04
|87
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:06
|88
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:07
|89
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|90
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:16
|92
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:17
|94
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:18
|96
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:19
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:21
|99
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:22
|100
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:23
|101
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|103
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:24
|107
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|108
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:25
|110
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|111
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|113
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:26
|114
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:27
|118
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:28
|120
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:29
|121
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|123
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|124
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:31
|126
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|127
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:32
|128
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|129
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:34
|130
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:39
|131
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:40
|133
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:45
|134
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:46
|135
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:51
|136
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|137
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:54
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:00
|139
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:13
|140
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:30
|141
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:32
|142
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:33
|143
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|144
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:42
|145
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|146
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:12:47
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:12:48
|148
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:12:49
|149
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:54
|150
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:56
|151
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:58
|152
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|153
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:00
|154
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:13:01
|155
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|157
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:03
|158
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|159
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:13:04
|160
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:07
|161
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|162
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:20
|163
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:38
|164
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:40
|165
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:42
|166
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:23
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:39
|168
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:40
|169
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:20:42
|170
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:44
|171
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:45
|172
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:20:49
|173
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:51
|174
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:20:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|8
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|9
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|4
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|16
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|24
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|9
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:27:22
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:56
|8
|FDJ
|0:01:02
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:41
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:33
|14
|Orica-Scott
|0:06:11
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:45
|16
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|17
|Team Sky
|0:07:41
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:08:05
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:04
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:13
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:51
|22
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:10
