Tour de Suisse: Gilbert sprints to stage 2 victory

Kung takes over race lead after Dennis crashes

Image 1 of 23

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Domenico Pozzovivo sitting second wheel in the AG2R La Mondiale train

Domenico Pozzovivo sitting second wheel in the AG2R La Mondiale train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) enjoying his morning in yellow

Rohan Dennis (BMC) enjoying his morning in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Stefan Kung (BMC) having fun on the podium

Stefan Kung (BMC) having fun on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) signing jerseys

Rohan Dennis (BMC) signing jerseys
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the peloton

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Martin Elmiger controlling the tempo for BMC

Martin Elmiger controlling the tempo for BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Best Swiss rider, Stefan Kung (BMC)

Best Swiss rider, Stefan Kung (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Stefan Küng in yellow at the Tour de Suisse

Stefan Küng in yellow at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

Stefan Küng in yellow after stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Stefan Küng in yellow after stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Rui Costa tries an attack on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

Rui Costa tries an attack on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

The head of the race on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

The head of the race on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Trek-Segafredo leading the Tour de Suisse peloton

Trek-Segafredo leading the Tour de Suisse peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

Philippe Gilbert is all smiles after his Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert is all smiles after his Tour de Suisse stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

John Degenkolb at the Tour de Suisse

John Degenkolb at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

The final sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

The final sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Peter Sagan after stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan after stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Philippe Gilbert wins the sprint to claim the second stage of the Tour de Suisse.

Philippe Gilbert wins the sprint to claim the second stage of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after his Tour de Suisse stage victory

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after his Tour de Suisse stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) won the messy bunch sprint at the end of Sunday's second stage of the Tour de Suisse, finishing ahead of Patrick Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

Stefan Küng (BMC) took over the race lead, with Sunweb's Michael Matthews and Tom Dumoulin slotting into second and third on GC, both one second back.

A five-man break group was away much of the day, and as they were caught with around 25 kilometres left, there was a crash in the middle of the field. Yellow jersey Rohan Dennis was one of those involved, losing all chances of holding on to his lead.

"It was very nervous out there, because the peloton let the escapees open up a big gap and then started to chase hard, but the margin still wasn't coming down. So it was no surprise that we had some crashes in the peloton, even I was involved in one five kilometers from the last climb and had to make a big effort to return in the pack, which brought me to the limit", said Gilbert.

"The plan was to work for Matteo, so I followed the moves and helped him move to the front before the finish, but we lost each other because of some riders who pushed us. Fortunately, our team came on top today and I couldn't be happier, because this race is one of the most prestigious in the world and to take a stage here is really great. This victory gives us an even bigger motivation for next week, when we hope to notch other nice results."

How it unfolded

A hot and sunny afternoon greeted the 176 riders at the Tour de Suisse start line as they set off on four laps of a circuit course that began and ended in Cham. Each lap included a trip up the Hobern climb – not a big ascent, but enough to offer mountain points.

A break group formed early and was allowed to get away, with Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport), Nick Dougall (Dimension Data), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) and Nick Van der Lijcke (Roompot) the select quintet.

Hansen had his eye on the mountains jersey and easily took the first three climbs for the maximum points. Dougall went for the intermediate sprints and resulting time bonuses.

They built up a gap of up to seven minutes before the field brought it down to a more comfortable four minutes, where it hovered for a while. As they hit the final lap, the peloton got serious about things and starting cutting into the advantage.

Hansen dropped back from the lead group for unexplained reasons and Dunne fell back to pull him back up. That effort proved too much for Dunne, who was then the first to drop out of the head group for good.

A crash with about 30 kilometres to go saw a handful of riders hit the road, with CCC's Jonas Koch abandoning the race after coming down hard.

The gap plummeted in short order over the ensuing kilometres. With 25 kilometres the remaining four leaders were caught. Almost simultaneously there was yet another crash in the middle of the field.

Yellow jersey Rohan Dennis was one of those involved in the pile-up. He picked himself back up quickly, but it was too late to reattach himself to the pack. The Australian could only ride out the stage and enjoy his last moments as the race leader, but BMC did manage to maintain its hold on the jersey via Dennis' teammate Küng.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) were the first to attack in the finale out of the now greatly reduced lead group. Bakelants took the final mountain points, and Caruso the final intermediate sprint points.

The trio enjoyed a lead of up to 30 seconds, but Gilbert and then several others bridged the gap. The next to jump clear, almost immediately, was a strong Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). Once he was caught, three more riders jumped and looked as if they might stay away.

But the whole group came charging up around the final curve. The many attacks and tricky finish had kept the sprinters’ teams from forming up, and even kept the top sprinting names away from the front. Well-positioned for the messy kick on the finishing straight, Gilbert charged ahead with 100 metres to go to take the stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:22:36
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
14Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
16Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
25Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
32Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
33Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
38Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
39Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
43Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
44Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
48Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
50Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
51Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
52Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
54Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
58Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
60Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:30
61Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
62Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:31
64Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:04
66Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
67Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:32
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
69David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
70Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
71Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
72Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
73Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
78Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
80Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
81Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
83Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
88Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
91Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
92Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
93Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
96Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
97Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
100Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
101Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
102Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
103Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
105Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
106Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
112Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
113Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
114Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
117Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
118Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
119Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
120Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
121Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
122Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
123Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
124Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
125Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
127Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
128Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
129Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
130Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
131Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
134Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
135Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
136Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:37
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
139Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
140Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:27
141Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
143Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
145Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
146Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
147Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
149Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
150Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
151Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
152Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
153Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
154Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
155Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
156Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
157Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
158Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
159Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
160Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
161Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
162Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:08
163Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
164Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:14
165Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:59
166Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:20:22
167Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
168Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
169Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
170Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
171Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
173Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
174Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac8
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott4
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2

Sprint 1 - Mühlauerstrasse, km 77.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data6pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Mühlauerstrasse, km 121.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data6pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Sprint 3 - Mühlauerstrasse, km 164.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 19.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport8pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6
3Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data4
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 62.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport8pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie4
4Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data2
5Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 109
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport8pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie4
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
5Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) - Horben, km 149.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
5Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ13:07:48
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Quick-Step Floors
4AG2R La Mondiale
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Sunweb
7Bahrain-Merida
8Movistar Team
9Aqua Blue Sport
10Team Dimension Data
11Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
12Team Katusha Alpecin0:03:30
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:04
14UAE Team Emirates0:05:32
15Orica-Scott
16Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
17Direct Energie
18Team Sky
19Astana Pro Team0:09:53
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Lotto Soudal0:17:04
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:19:46

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:29:08
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:01
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:04
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:08
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:11
8Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:13
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda0:00:16
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:18
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
18Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
23Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
25Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:21
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
28Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
29Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:22
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
32Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
36Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
37Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:25
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:26
39Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:27
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:00:29
42Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
44Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
45Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:32
46Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:33
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
48Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:35
49Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
50Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:39
51Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:40
52Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:45
55Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:46
56Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:48
57Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:51
58Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
60Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
61Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:45
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:48
63Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:09
64Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:04:12
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:16
66Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:33
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:05:51
68David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:05:58
69Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:06
70Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:33
71Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:07:01
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:05
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
74Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:09
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:10
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:17
78Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:18
79Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:19
80Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:30
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:45
82Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:59
83Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:00
84Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:02
86Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:04
87Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:06
88Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:07
89Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:10:13
90Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
91Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:16
92Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:17
94Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
95Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:18
96Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:19
97Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:21
99Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:22
100Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:23
101Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
102Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
103Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:24
107Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
108Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
109Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:10:25
110Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
111Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
112Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
113Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:26
114Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
116Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
117Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:27
118Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:28
120Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:29
121Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
122Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
123Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
124Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
125Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:31
126Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
127Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:10:32
128Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
129Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:34
130Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:39
131Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:40
133Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:45
134Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:46
135Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:51
136Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
137Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:54
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:00
139Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:13
140Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:30
141Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:32
142Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:33
143Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
144Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:42
145Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
146Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:12:47
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:12:48
148Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:12:49
149Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:54
150Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:56
151Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:58
152Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
153Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:00
154Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:13:01
155Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
156Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
157Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:03
158Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
159Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:04
160Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:07
161Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:37
162Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:20
163Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:38
164Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:40
165Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:42
166Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:23
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:39
168Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:20:40
169Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:20:42
170Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:20:44
171Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:45
172Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:20:49
173Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:51
174Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:20:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data12pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac8
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
8Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
9Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo6
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott4
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2
16Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport24pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij18
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie9
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data7
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
7Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport5
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:27:22
2Team Sunweb0:00:18
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:26
4Movistar Team0:00:27
5Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
7Aqua Blue Sport0:00:56
8FDJ0:01:02
9Team Dimension Data0:01:03
10Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
11Bahrain-Merida
12Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:41
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:33
14Orica-Scott0:06:11
15UAE Team Emirates0:06:45
16Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
17Team Sky0:07:41
18Direct Energie0:08:05
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:04
20Astana Pro Team0:11:13
21Lotto Soudal0:17:51
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:10

 

