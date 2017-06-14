Tour de Suisse: Sagan claims stage 5 in Cevio
Caruso keeps race lead as López crashes out
Stage 5: Bex - Cevio
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse in Cevio in emphatic style. The two-time World Champion lit the afterburners as the peloton rounded the final curve and had plenty of time to do a hula-style celebration as he sailed across the line.
Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) had to settle for second place while Matteo Trentin, after a strong lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors team, came home in third place. Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his position at the top of the general classification.
Quick-Step Floors and Trek-Segafredo battled and supremacy as the bunch entered the final kilometre, but Sagan kept a watchful eye on it all as he sat a few riders back in the bunch. When Team Sunweb’s Nikias Arndt tried to mug the group with 400 metres to go, Sagan was wise to the move and was quick to free himself of the peloton and launch his sprint.
Swinging from right to left, Sagan began chasing him down. Arndt looked nervously over his shoulder, sensing the storming Sagan behind him. In the end, the world champion screamed past Arndt as if he was on fast forward and the German had accidentally hit pause. With 200 metres still to run, Sagan only extended his lead so that he had a clear margin over the following riders.
Albasini did his best to chase back Sagan as Arndt faded but he had no answer to the power of the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.
How it unfolded
The fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse would be a mixed day with the Simplonpass on the menu midway through the afternoon but a flat finish giving an opportunity to some of the sprinters. After the success of Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) from the breakaway the day before, there were plenty of riders trying to get up the road following the start in Bex.
With so many riders looking for their 15 minutes of fame in the escape, it proved increasingly difficult for a move to stick. Time and again the breakaway hopefuls were brought back into the peloton, and it wasn’t until after 70 kilometres that something finally went clear.
Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Ben King (Dimension Data), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) were the lucky six that eventually went up the road. After a ferocious start that saw the peloton riding almost 20 minutes ahead of schedule, the BMC team of race leader Damiano Caruso sat up and allowed the gap to grow out. By the time the leaders hit the major climb of the day, the Simplonpass, they had almost six minutes’ advantage over the pack behind.
After a harmless excursion into a field earlier in the week, Miguel Ángel López (Astana) had a much harder fall on the descent of the Simplonpass. The defending champion immediately left the race and was taken to hospital for further examination. It was a big blow for López, who looked to be coming into form after missing much of the early part of the season.
Race motorbikes have been a talking point in recent years and a group of them almost got caught up in the action as Nordhaug tried to get himself back into the breakaway group and they struggled to get past. Meanwhile, his former companion Kamyshev had been taken back into the clutches of the peloton.
Nordhaug did eventually regain contact with the other four but as the heavens opened upon them and UAE Team Emirates turned up the chase, the Norwegian decided to sit up along with Wallays. King and Asselman opted to prolong the torture for a little while longer and forged on together. Behind them, a concerted effort from BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates saw to it that they weren’t going to get too much further.
The catch was eventually made with six kilometres remaining after Lars Boom (Astana) tried and failed to bridge the gap. By this stage, the rain had relented and it was a straightforward battle for the sprint teams.
Bora-Hansgrohe kept relatively quiet in the closing kilometres, allowing their rivals to do most of the grunt work. Philippe Gilbert wound things up for Quick-Step Floors and while he held off the likes of Trek with his efforts, they were not enough to dampen the challenge coming from Sagan. Knowing it was likely his only chance, Arndt tried to go long, but Sagan had his number too and he stormed to yet another win at the Tour de Suisse, the 14th in his career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:15:50
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|56
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|74
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|77
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|79
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|84
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|89
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|93
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|94
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|99
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:44
|101
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|102
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:58
|103
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|104
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:28
|105
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|106
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|107
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:02:06
|108
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:02:10
|110
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:16
|111
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:52
|112
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:46
|113
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|122
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|123
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|126
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|128
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|129
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|131
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|132
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|134
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|136
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|140
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|141
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|143
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:40
|144
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:02
|145
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:43
|146
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|147
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|148
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|149
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|151
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|152
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|154
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|155
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|156
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|157
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|158
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|159
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|160
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|161
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|163
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:50
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|8
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:47:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Orica-Scott
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|19
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:44
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:38
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17:24:24
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|13
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:22
|16
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:10
|18
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:03:31
|19
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:00
|20
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:02
|21
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:13
|22
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:34
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:39
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:27
|25
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:39
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:30
|27
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:42
|28
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:59
|30
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:51
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:37
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:39
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:46
|35
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:47
|36
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:06
|37
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:29
|38
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:42
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:02
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:11
|41
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:20
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:13:29
|43
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:37
|44
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:41
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:46
|46
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:59
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:03
|48
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:11
|49
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:44
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:29
|51
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:49
|52
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:53
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:00
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:01
|56
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:02
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:30
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:16:36
|59
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:42
|60
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:44
|61
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:54
|62
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:00
|63
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:12
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:18:38
|65
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:52
|66
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:00
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:06
|68
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:28
|69
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:42
|70
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:53
|71
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:04
|72
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:06
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:34
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:21
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:41
|76
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:02
|77
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:23:07
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:22
|80
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:24:35
|81
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:26
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:49
|83
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:03
|84
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:07
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:27
|86
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:30
|87
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:55
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:56
|90
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:10
|91
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:16
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:27:22
|94
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:33
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:47
|96
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:33
|97
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:28:49
|98
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:30:40
|99
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:49
|100
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:50
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:11
|102
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:31:18
|103
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:25
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:34
|105
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:31:38
|106
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:01
|108
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:10
|110
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:24
|111
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:35
|112
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:57
|113
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:12
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:27
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:44
|116
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:34:28
|117
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:47
|118
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:04
|119
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:35:27
|120
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:35:40
|121
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:59
|122
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:22
|123
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:36:45
|124
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:54
|125
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:05
|126
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:39:11
|127
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:28
|128
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:52
|129
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:57
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:58
|131
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:09
|132
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:40:19
|133
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:52
|134
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:59
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:20
|136
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:59
|137
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:36
|138
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:39
|139
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:32
|140
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:44:52
|141
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:17
|142
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:45:50
|143
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:47:21
|144
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:47:54
|145
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:04
|146
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:11
|147
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:16
|148
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:20
|149
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:49:59
|150
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:16
|151
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:18
|152
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:52:40
|153
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:52:57
|154
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:46
|155
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:12
|156
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:56:55
|157
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:57:08
|158
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:58:24
|159
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:59:12
|160
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:14
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:01:42
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:15
|163
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|1:21:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|14
|5
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|7
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|8
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|16
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|17
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|21
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|23
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|29
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|31
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|-4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|3
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|22
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|6
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|18
|7
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|17
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|12
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|15
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|18
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|4
|19
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|21
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|22
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:24:58
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:48
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:09
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:12:55
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:07
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:47
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:59
|8
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:16:12
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:55
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:38
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:42
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:53
|8
|Team Sky
|0:12:54
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:29
|10
|FDJ
|0:17:11
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:18:02
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:23
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:15
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:18
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:36
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:24:02
|17
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:15
|18
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:34
|19
|Orica-Scott
|0:26:55
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:02
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:57:06
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:02
