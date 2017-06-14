Image 1 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) throws the bouquet (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 49 Race leader Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 49 Jack Bauer of Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 49 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 49 Dimension Data's Ben King tries to get clear (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 49 Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 49 Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 49 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) leads the KOM classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) playing around on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) checks his winning distance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 49 Former teammates Philippe Gilbert and Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 49 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tucks in the the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 49 BMC's Martin Elmiger stretches his legs out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 49 Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) drops back to the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 49 BMC Racing looks after Damiano Caruso (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 49 Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 49 Matti Breschel (Astana) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 49 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) in the best Swiss jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Damiano Caruso (BMC) enjoys his time in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Lars Petr Nordhaug (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Sam Bewley (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Marco Haller (Katusha) on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Peter Sagan, not to be outdone by Marco Haller, sails past on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Ben King (Dimension Data) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) takes to the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Danny van Poppel (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was injured in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was injured in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was injured in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was injured in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was injured in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 Danny van Poppel (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 49 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse in Cevio in emphatic style. The two-time World Champion lit the afterburners as the peloton rounded the final curve and had plenty of time to do a hula-style celebration as he sailed across the line.

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) had to settle for second place while Matteo Trentin, after a strong lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors team, came home in third place. Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his position at the top of the general classification.

Quick-Step Floors and Trek-Segafredo battled and supremacy as the bunch entered the final kilometre, but Sagan kept a watchful eye on it all as he sat a few riders back in the bunch. When Team Sunweb’s Nikias Arndt tried to mug the group with 400 metres to go, Sagan was wise to the move and was quick to free himself of the peloton and launch his sprint.

Swinging from right to left, Sagan began chasing him down. Arndt looked nervously over his shoulder, sensing the storming Sagan behind him. In the end, the world champion screamed past Arndt as if he was on fast forward and the German had accidentally hit pause. With 200 metres still to run, Sagan only extended his lead so that he had a clear margin over the following riders.

Albasini did his best to chase back Sagan as Arndt faded but he had no answer to the power of the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.

How it unfolded

The fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse would be a mixed day with the Simplonpass on the menu midway through the afternoon but a flat finish giving an opportunity to some of the sprinters. After the success of Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) from the breakaway the day before, there were plenty of riders trying to get up the road following the start in Bex.

With so many riders looking for their 15 minutes of fame in the escape, it proved increasingly difficult for a move to stick. Time and again the breakaway hopefuls were brought back into the peloton, and it wasn’t until after 70 kilometres that something finally went clear.

Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Ben King (Dimension Data), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) were the lucky six that eventually went up the road. After a ferocious start that saw the peloton riding almost 20 minutes ahead of schedule, the BMC team of race leader Damiano Caruso sat up and allowed the gap to grow out. By the time the leaders hit the major climb of the day, the Simplonpass, they had almost six minutes’ advantage over the pack behind.

After a harmless excursion into a field earlier in the week, Miguel Ángel López (Astana) had a much harder fall on the descent of the Simplonpass. The defending champion immediately left the race and was taken to hospital for further examination. It was a big blow for López, who looked to be coming into form after missing much of the early part of the season.

Race motorbikes have been a talking point in recent years and a group of them almost got caught up in the action as Nordhaug tried to get himself back into the breakaway group and they struggled to get past. Meanwhile, his former companion Kamyshev had been taken back into the clutches of the peloton.

Nordhaug did eventually regain contact with the other four but as the heavens opened upon them and UAE Team Emirates turned up the chase, the Norwegian decided to sit up along with Wallays. King and Asselman opted to prolong the torture for a little while longer and forged on together. Behind them, a concerted effort from BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates saw to it that they weren’t going to get too much further.

The catch was eventually made with six kilometres remaining after Lars Boom (Astana) tried and failed to bridge the gap. By this stage, the rain had relented and it was a straightforward battle for the sprint teams.

Bora-Hansgrohe kept relatively quiet in the closing kilometres, allowing their rivals to do most of the grunt work. Philippe Gilbert wound things up for Quick-Step Floors and while he held off the likes of Trek with his efforts, they were not enough to dampen the challenge coming from Sagan. Knowing it was likely his only chance, Arndt tried to go long, but Sagan had his number too and he stormed to yet another win at the Tour de Suisse, the 14th in his career.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:15:50 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 22 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 33 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 44 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 52 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 53 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 56 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 58 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 63 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 65 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 74 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 77 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 79 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 84 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 89 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 93 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 94 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 95 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 96 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 97 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 99 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 100 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:44 101 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 102 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:58 103 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 104 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:28 105 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 107 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:02:06 108 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 109 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:02:10 110 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:16 111 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:52 112 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:46 113 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 114 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 122 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 123 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 124 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 125 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 126 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 128 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 129 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 130 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 131 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 132 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 134 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 135 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 136 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 137 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 138 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 140 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 141 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 143 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:40 144 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:02 145 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:15:43 146 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 147 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 148 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 149 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 151 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 152 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 154 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 155 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 156 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 157 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 158 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 159 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 160 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 161 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 163 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:50 DNF Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott DNF Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNS Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott DNF Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team DNS Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Via Cantonale, 200. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 2 - Via Cantonale, 209.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 3 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 8 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 1 - Simplonpass, 120. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 20 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 15 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 4

Mountain 2 - Druogno, 167.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 15:47:30 2 BMC Racing Team 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Orica-Scott 5 Team Sky 6 Team Sunweb 7 Katusha-Alpecin 8 Dimension Data 9 Quick-Step Floors 10 UAE Team Emirates 11 FDJ 12 Bahrain-Merida 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Cannondale-Drapac 15 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Movistar Team 17 Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 18 Direct Energie 0:00:22 19 Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:44 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 21 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:38 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:32

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17:24:24 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:10 8 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:38 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:05 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:02:22 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:24 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:10 18 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:03:31 19 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:00 20 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:02 21 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:13 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:34 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:39 24 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:27 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:39 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:30 27 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:42 28 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:59 30 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:51 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:37 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:39 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:46 35 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:47 36 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:06 37 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:29 38 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:42 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:02 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:13:11 41 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:20 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:13:29 43 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:37 44 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:41 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:46 46 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:59 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:14:03 48 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:11 49 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:44 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:29 51 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:49 52 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:53 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:16:00 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:01 56 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:02 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:30 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:16:36 59 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:42 60 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:44 61 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:54 62 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:00 63 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:12 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:18:38 65 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:52 66 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:00 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:06 68 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:28 69 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:42 70 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:53 71 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:04 72 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:06 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:34 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:21 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:41 76 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:02 77 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:23:07 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 79 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:22 80 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:24:35 81 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:26 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:49 83 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:03 84 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:07 85 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:27 86 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:30 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:55 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:56 90 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:10 91 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:27:16 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:27:22 94 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:33 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:47 96 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:33 97 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:28:49 98 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:30:40 99 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:49 100 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:50 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:11 102 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:31:18 103 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:25 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:34 105 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:31:38 106 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 107 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:32:01 108 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:10 110 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:24 111 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:35 112 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:57 113 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:12 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:27 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:44 116 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:34:28 117 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:47 118 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:04 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:35:27 120 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:35:40 121 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:59 122 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:22 123 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:36:45 124 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:54 125 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:05 126 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:39:11 127 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:28 128 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:52 129 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:57 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:58 131 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:09 132 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:40:19 133 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:52 134 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:41:59 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:42:20 136 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:59 137 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:36 138 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:39 139 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:32 140 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:44:52 141 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:17 142 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:45:50 143 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:47:21 144 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:47:54 145 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:48:04 146 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:11 147 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:16 148 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:49:20 149 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:49:59 150 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:16 151 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:18 152 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:52:40 153 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:52:57 154 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:46 155 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:12 156 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:56:55 157 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:57:08 158 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:58:24 159 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:59:12 160 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:14 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:01:42 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:15 163 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 1:21:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 14 5 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 13 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 7 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 8 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 12 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 12 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 9 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 16 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 6 17 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 21 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 4 23 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 4 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 29 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 30 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 31 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo -4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 33 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 32 3 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 26 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 22 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 6 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 18 7 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 17 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 12 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 7 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 6 14 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 15 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 5 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 18 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 4 19 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 20 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 22 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1

Swiss riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 17:24:58 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:01:48 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:09 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:12:55 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:07 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:47 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:59 8 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:24