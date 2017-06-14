Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan claims stage 5 in Cevio

Caruso keeps race lead as López crashes out

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse in Cevio in emphatic style. The two-time World Champion lit the afterburners as the peloton rounded the final curve and had plenty of time to do a hula-style celebration as he sailed across the line.

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) had to settle for second place while Matteo Trentin, after a strong lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors team, came home in third place. Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his position at the top of the general classification.

Quick-Step Floors and Trek-Segafredo battled and supremacy as the bunch entered the final kilometre, but Sagan kept a watchful eye on it all as he sat a few riders back in the bunch. When Team Sunweb’s Nikias Arndt tried to mug the group with 400 metres to go, Sagan was wise to the move and was quick to free himself of the peloton and launch his sprint.

Swinging from right to left, Sagan began chasing him down. Arndt looked nervously over his shoulder, sensing the storming Sagan behind him. In the end, the world champion screamed past Arndt as if he was on fast forward and the German had accidentally hit pause. With 200 metres still to run, Sagan only extended his lead so that he had a clear margin over the following riders.

Albasini did his best to chase back Sagan as Arndt faded but he had no answer to the power of the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.

How it unfolded

The fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse would be a mixed day with the Simplonpass on the menu midway through the afternoon but a flat finish giving an opportunity to some of the sprinters. After the success of Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) from the breakaway the day before, there were plenty of riders trying to get up the road following the start in Bex.

With so many riders looking for their 15 minutes of fame in the escape, it proved increasingly difficult for a move to stick. Time and again the breakaway hopefuls were brought back into the peloton, and it wasn’t until after 70 kilometres that something finally went clear.

Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Ben King (Dimension Data), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) were the lucky six that eventually went up the road. After a ferocious start that saw the peloton riding almost 20 minutes ahead of schedule, the BMC team of race leader Damiano Caruso sat up and allowed the gap to grow out. By the time the leaders hit the major climb of the day, the Simplonpass, they had almost six minutes’ advantage over the pack behind.

After a harmless excursion into a field earlier in the week, Miguel Ángel López (Astana) had a much harder fall on the descent of the Simplonpass. The defending champion immediately left the race and was taken to hospital for further examination. It was a big blow for López, who looked to be coming into form after missing much of the early part of the season.

Race motorbikes have been a talking point in recent years and a group of them almost got caught up in the action as Nordhaug tried to get himself back into the breakaway group and they struggled to get past. Meanwhile, his former companion Kamyshev had been taken back into the clutches of the peloton.

Nordhaug did eventually regain contact with the other four but as the heavens opened upon them and UAE Team Emirates turned up the chase, the Norwegian decided to sit up along with Wallays. King and Asselman opted to prolong the torture for a little while longer and forged on together. Behind them, a concerted effort from BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates saw to it that they weren’t going to get too much further.

The catch was eventually made with six kilometres remaining after Lars Boom (Astana) tried and failed to bridge the gap. By this stage, the rain had relented and it was a straightforward battle for the sprint teams.

Bora-Hansgrohe kept relatively quiet in the closing kilometres, allowing their rivals to do most of the grunt work. Philippe Gilbert wound things up for Quick-Step Floors and while he held off the likes of Trek with his efforts, they were not enough to dampen the challenge coming from Sagan. Knowing it was likely his only chance, Arndt tried to go long, but Sagan had his number too and he stormed to yet another win at the Tour de Suisse, the 14th in his career.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5:15:50
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
20Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
22Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
33Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
37Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
43Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
44Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
49Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
52Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
53Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
54Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
56Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
58Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
63Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
65Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
66Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
68Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
71Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
72Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
74Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
75Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
77Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
79Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
84Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
85Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
89Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
91Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
93Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
94Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
95Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:42
99Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:44
101Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
102Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:58
103Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
104Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:28
105Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
107Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:02:06
108Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
109Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:02:10
110Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:16
111Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:52
112Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:46
113Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
114Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
116Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
117Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
122Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
123Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
124Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
125Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
126Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
128Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
129Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
130Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
131Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
132Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
134Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
135David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
136Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
137Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
138Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
139Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
140Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
141Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
143Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:40
144Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:02
145Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:15:43
146Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
147Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
148Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
149Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
150Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
151Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
152Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
154Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
155Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
156Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
157Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
158Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
159Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
160Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
161Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
163Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:27:50
DNFJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNSJesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
DNFJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNSJesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Via Cantonale, 200. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Sprint 2 - Via Cantonale, 209.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data3
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott8
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 1 - Simplonpass, 120. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport20pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij10
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
5Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott4

Mountain 2 - Druogno, 167.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (USA) Dimension Data3pts
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe15:47:30
2BMC Racing Team
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Orica-Scott
5Team Sky
6Team Sunweb
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Dimension Data
9Quick-Step Floors
10UAE Team Emirates
11FDJ
12Bahrain-Merida
13Astana Pro Team
14Cannondale-Drapac
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Movistar Team
17Lotto Soudal0:00:19
18Direct Energie0:00:22
19Aqua Blue Sport0:00:44
20Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:38
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:32

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team17:24:24
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
6Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:10
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:11
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:38
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:41
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:05
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
15Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:02:22
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:24
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:10
18Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:03:31
19Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:00
20Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:02
21Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:04:13
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:34
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:39
24Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:27
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:39
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:30
27Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:42
28Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
29Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:06:59
30Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:08:51
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:37
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:39
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:46
35Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:47
36Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:06
37Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:29
38Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:42
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:02
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:13:11
41Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:20
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:13:29
43Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:37
44Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:41
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:46
46Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:59
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:14:03
48Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:11
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:44
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:29
51Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:49
52John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:15:53
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:16:00
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:01
56Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:02
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:16:30
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:16:36
59Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:42
60Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:44
61Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:54
62Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:00
63Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:12
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:18:38
65Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:18:52
66Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:19:00
67Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:06
68Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:28
69Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:42
70Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:53
71Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:04
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:06
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:34
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:21
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:41
76Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:02
77Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:23:07
78Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
79Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:22
80Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:24:35
81Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:26
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:49
83Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:03
84Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:26:07
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:27
86Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:26:30
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:55
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:56
90Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:10
91Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:27:16
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:27:22
94Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:33
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:27:47
96Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:28:33
97Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:28:49
98Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:30:40
99Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:49
100Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:50
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:11
102Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:31:18
103Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:25
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:34
105Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:31:38
106Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
107Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:32:01
108Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
109Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:10
110Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:24
111Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:35
112Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:32:57
113Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:33:12
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:27
115Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:44
116Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:34:28
117Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:47
118David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:35:04
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:35:27
120Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:35:40
121Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:35:59
122Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:22
123Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:36:45
124Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:54
125Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:38:05
126Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:39:11
127Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:28
128Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:52
129Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:57
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:39:58
131Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:09
132Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:40:19
133Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:52
134Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:59
135Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:42:20
136Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:59
137Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:36
138Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:39
139Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:44:32
140Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:44:52
141Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:17
142Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:45:50
143Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:47:21
144Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:47:54
145Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:48:04
146Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:11
147Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:16
148Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:49:20
149Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:49:59
150Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:52:16
151Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:18
152Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:52:40
153Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:52:57
154Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:53:46
155Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:12
156Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:56:55
157Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:57:08
158Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:58:24
159Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:59:12
160Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:14
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:01:42
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:06:15
163Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky1:21:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe18pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb14
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott14
5Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport13
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
7Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
8Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data12
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac12
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie9
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
15Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport6
17Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
21Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin4
23Ben King (USA) Dimension Data4
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
29Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
30Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
31Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo-4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport33pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij32
3Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport26
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport22
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
6Ben King (USA) Dimension Data18
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie17
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij10
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
12Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data7
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin6
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
15Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport5
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
17Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
18Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott4
19Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
20Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
22Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1

Swiss riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17:24:58
2Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:01:48
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:09
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:12:55
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:07
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:47
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:59
8Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:31:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale52:16:12
2Movistar Team0:06:08
3Bahrain-Merida0:09:55
4Katusha-Alpecin0:10:38
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:42
6BMC Racing Team0:12:48
7UAE Team Emirates0:12:53
8Team Sky0:12:54
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:29
10FDJ0:17:11
11Dimension Data0:18:02
12Cannondale-Drapac0:18:23
13Trek-Segafredo0:19:15
14Team Sunweb0:22:18
15Astana Pro Team0:23:36
16Direct Energie0:24:02
17Aqua Blue Sport0:24:15
18Quick-Step Floors0:24:34
19Orica-Scott0:26:55
20Lotto Soudal0:31:02
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:57:06
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:02

