Tour de San Luis: Quintana remaining calm

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nario Quintana climbs alongside Daniel Diaz and Roldofo Torres. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Daniel Diaz climbs ahead of Nairo Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The leading group with Diaz and Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

On and off the bike, his every move since his arrival in Argentina has been scrutinised, yet as is his wont, Nairo Quintana seems to keep his head when all about him are losing theirs at the Tour de San Luis.



