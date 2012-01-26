Video: Leipheimer discusses Tour de San Luis ambitions

Image 1 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after a strong showing against Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Levi Leipheimer tosses a bottle to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step started the Tour de San Luis firing on all cylinders, with Italy's Francesco Chicchi winning the first two stages and earning the leader's jersey at the biggest race in South America. On Wednesday's third stage it was Levi Leipheimer's turn to shine as he was the only rider to answer Alberto Contador's decisive attack near the summit of the Mirador del Potrero mountain finish.

Leipheimer finished in the same time as stage winner Contador and enters Thursday's 19.5km time trial just four seconds down on the Spaniard.

Cyclingnews spoke to Leipheimer prior to the start of stage 2 in Fraga where he discussed the team's opening day stage win, the apocalyptic conditions, who he sees as his main rivals for overall victory, and the decision to begin his season in Argentina in his first outing for Omega Pharma-Quick Step.