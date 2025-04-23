Tour de Romandie 2025 route

The Tour de Romandie 2025 provides six challenging stages and 683.3 kilometres of racing in round 20 of the men's UCI WorldTour.

Starting and finishing with individual time trials, the race caters almost entirely to the climbers, with only the flat prologue lacking any significant ascent.

The race begins in Saint-Imier with a prologue and continues with plenty of mountains routes - even the "sprint" finish on stage 2 includes three category 2 climbs.

Two uphill finishes follow - the first a short one to Cossonay and the second is the massive finale to Thyon 2000 on the penultimate day.

Read on for all the details of the 2025 Tour de Romandie route.

Prologue: Saint-Imier (ITT)

Image 1 of 2 Tour de Romandie prologue profile (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Prologue map (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

The quick prologue in Saint-Imier might be flat, but the snaking course includes numerous tight turns including a 180° bend. With unpredictable weather a common obstacle in the region, the opening stage will be a test of nerves and risk vs. reward decision-making. Aside from Rohan Dennis in 2021, who won by 9 seconds, the prologue winner typically earns the top honours in fractions of a second.

Stage 1: Münchenstein-Fribourg, 194.3km

Image 1 of 2 Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 1 profile (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 1 map (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

The first road stage of the 2025 Tour de Romandie from Münchenstain to Fribourg will be a solid warm-up for the climbers, with three mid-stage ascents that are short but quite steep. The category 3 Mont-Crosin is 2.3km long and averages 7.2%, the Col des Pontins (4km avg 8.5%) and Chaumont (3km avg 11.9%) come within 30 kilometres before the course levels off. A short climb to the finish could bring the stage down to a much-reduced sprint.

Stage 2: La Grande Béroche-La Grande Béroche, 157km

Image 1 of 2 Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 2 profile (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 2 map (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

Stage 2 around La Grande Béroche also includes the Chaumont climb as the key obstacle in a 157km route with a flat finish. The climb comes with 48km to go, however, and should give the sprinters a chance to claw their way back before the finish for their only real opportunity for glory in this edition of the Tour de Romandie.

Stage 3: Cossonay-Cossonay, 183.1km

Image 1 of 2 Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 3 profile (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 3 map (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

Stage 3 is a mostly rolling 183.1 kilometre sequence of circuits around Cossonay, ending in a short, sharp run-in to the finish line. One of the longer loops includes the Col du Mollendruz, a 14.6km climb averaging only 3.4% but with pitches of 10%. That comes with 40km to go, and looks sure to bring the stage down to a small bunch sprint or breakaway.

Stage 4: Sion-Thyon 2000, 128.4km

Image 1 of 2 Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 4 profile (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 4 map (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

The general classification will finally become more clear on the penultimate stage to Thyon 2000. The stage from Sion is only 127.4km long but contains three category 1 climbs and two category 3 climbs, making for a tough day in the saddle. The route heads straight up the Anzère (14.6km avg. 6.9%) and following the descent, hits a climb in Lens (3.5km avg. 6.5%). A flat midsection precedes a pair of mountains - Nax (11.4km avg. 6.9%) and Suen (5.8km avg. 5.1%) before a trip through the valley before the final climb. The big one is 20.8km long, averages 7.6% and maxes out at 11%, ending at 2,090 metres in elevation.

Stage 5: Genève-Genève (ITT), 17.1km

Image 1 of 2 Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 5 profile (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 5 map (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

The final stage of the 2025 Tour de Romandie is a 17.1-kilometre time trial around Geneva and includes a significant 3km climb in the second half. The route heads uphill from the start with a few undulations, then a flat five kilometres favours the power riders. The climb and descent will be the hardest section to pace but another short climb before the finish will really be painful. The overall winner will be crowned on the line.