Tour de Romandie 2025 route

The Tour de Romandie 2025 provides six challenging stages and 683.3 kilometres of racing in round 20 of the men's UCI WorldTour.

Starting and finishing with individual time trials, the race caters almost entirely to the climbers, with only the flat prologue lacking any significant ascent.

Tour de Romandie prologue profile(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 1 profile(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 2 profile(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 3 profile(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 4 profile(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 5 profile(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
