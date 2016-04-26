Tour de Romandie prologue highlights - Video
Izagirre wins 3.95km time trial in La Chaux-de-Fonds
Ion Izagirre (Movstar) won the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, taking the first leader's jersey of the WorldTour event. The race started with a 3.95km time trial in La Chaux-de-Fonds, where Izaqirre had the fastest time of 5:33.
The Spaniard beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by six seconds and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by seven seconds.
The racing will continue with stage 1's 166.9km race from La Chaux-de-Fonds to Moudon on Wednesday.
