Tour de Romandie prologue highlights - Video

Jon Izagirre on his way to winning the Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ion Izagirre (Movstar) won the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, taking the first leader's jersey of the WorldTour event. The race started with a 3.95km time trial in La Chaux-de-Fonds, where Izaqirre had the fastest time of 5:33.

The Spaniard beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by six seconds and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by seven seconds.

The racing will continue with stage 1's 166.9km race from La Chaux-de-Fonds to Moudon on Wednesday.