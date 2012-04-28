Sanchez sprints to second straight victory at Tour de Romandie
Spaniard takes over leader's jersey from Wiggins
Stage 4: Bulle - Sion
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) sprinted to his second straight victory at the Tour de Romandie and with the stage winner's time bonus took over the leader's jersey from Bradley Wiggins (Sky).
While stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie was the Swiss race's most mountainous, featuring a trio of category 1 climbs plus a category 2 ascent, nonetheless a group of 38 riders arrived together at the finish in Sion to contest the sprint for stage honours. Sanchez led-out the sprint from approximately 300m and none of his rivals had the power to come around the on-form Spaniard. Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) finished second, followed by Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) in third. Overnight leader Bradley Wiggins crossed the finish line in the lead group for 18th place.
Sanchez started the stage just one second behind Wiggins on general classification, but with the Spaniard's 10-second stage victory bonus he now leads Wiggins on general classification by nine seconds, with the British champion's Sky teammate Michael Rogers in third overall at 16 seconds with only one stage remaining.
As the peloton rolled out of Bulle at the start of the 184km stage the parcours began to slope upwards almost immediately for the day's first climb, the category one Col de Mosses at 36.5km. While the field was content to ride in tranquilo fashion with an abundance of climbing yet to come, six riders went out on the attack to form the early break: Johann Tschopp (BMC), Eduard Vorganov and Petr Ignatenko (Katusha), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jean-Christophe Perraud (AG2R La Mondiale) and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun).
Vorganov led the escapees over the Col de Mosses summit and after 50km of racing their advantage over the peloton stood at 2:38. The six-man break managed to extend their lead to nearly four minutes, but as the kilometres ticked by race leader Bradley Wiggins's Sky team upped the tempo in the peloton. As the field negotiated the flat valley roads during the stage's mid-portion in advance of the three categorised climbs in the stage's endgame, the break's lead dropped to 1:20 with 71km remaining.
On the slopes of the day's second category one ascent, the Piste de l'Ours, the break splintered with Tschopp, Ignatenko and Levarlet going clear. Meanwhile, Peter Stetina launched an attack from a dwindling peloton on the climb and was soon joined by Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha). Sky continued to set a steady tempo in the ascent with Michael Rogers at the front, followed by Wiggins and Richie Porte.
Ignatenko crossed the summit with a slight lead over Tschopp while Levarlet fell further back. The remainder of the early break were caught and passed by the four-man chase group on the climb and were absorbed back into the peloton. Ten Dam led the chasers over the summit 1:30 behind Ignatenko while the Sky-led peloton crossed the KOM line 20 seconds later.
In the approach to the day's final climb, the category 1 St-Martin at 160.2km, the two groups off the front consolidated into a seven-man break and with 32km to go their lead stood at 45 seconds.
Soon after beginning the final climb the break once again split up, with Ten Dam, Caruso and Costa leaving their companions behind. Amaël Moinard (BMC) bridged from the peloton, but it was gruppo compatto at the head of affairs with 27.8km to go, four kilometres from the summit.
Europcar's Davide Malacarne took over the pace-making at the head of the field with the Sky trio of Rogers, Wiggins and Porte lined out behind on the Italian's wheel. Two kilometres later Malacarne's teammate Pierre Rolland launched an attack which was immediately marked by John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi). As the trio steadily rode away from the field Moinard headed out of the peloton in pursuit accompanied by Simon Spilak (Katusha).
The situation off the front remained fluid in the approach to the KOM, but ultimately Landa and Gadret were joined by Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) just prior to the summit. Kreuziger led the quintet over the top with the Richie Porte-paced field in hot pursuit 15 seconds in arrears.
The riders now faced a very fast, switchbacked descent of 14.5km, followed by approximately 9km of flat roads into the finishing city of Sion.
The lead group grew to 12 riders on the high-speed descent, including race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky), with Kreuziger and best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) prominent at the front carving their way through the switchbacks. Wiggins had no teammates in the lead group, but as the road flattened out in the run-in to the finish approximately 26 riders, including Sky's Rogers and Porte for Wiggins, made contact with 7km remaining.
Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank) made several attempts to escape the clutches of the peloton, but the lead group remained intact over the final five kilometres setting up another sprint finale amongst general classification contenders.
At the conclustion to stage 4 the top 30 riders overall are separated by only 35 seconds in advance of the final stage: a 16.5km individual time trial which fittingly for the mountainous Swiss stage race has a climb at its midpoint. Sky's time trial stalwarts Bradley Wiggins and Michael Rogers trail Sanchez by nine and 16 seconds respectively, but other strong chrono riders are also near the top of general classification including Stef Clement (Rabobank) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda).
Full Results
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:56:13
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|14
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|26
|Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|38
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|40
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:11
|41
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:32
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:35
|44
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|48
|Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:21
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:08
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:31
|62
|Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:06:45
|70
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:03
|71
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|72
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:48
|73
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:14:46
|75
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|76
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|81
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|83
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|91
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|108
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:39
|110
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|112
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|118
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|122
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|123
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:20:53
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|129
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|132
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|135
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|137
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|3
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|5
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|pts
|2
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|14:48:39
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Saur-Sojasun
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|14:49:22
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|14:50:11
|10
|Garmin-Barracuda
|14:50:14
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:53:00
|12
|Katusha Team
|14:55:10
|13
|Team Europcar
|14:57:21
|14
|Team Lampre-Isd
|14:59:13
|15
|FDJ-Bigmat
|15:00:59
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:03:33
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:16:00
|18
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|15:17:59
|19
|GreenEdge
|15:18:11
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|15:42:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17:36:35
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:20
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24
|14
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:25
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:29
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:32
|27
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:34
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:35
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:38
|34
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|35
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:41
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:44
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:48
|38
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|39
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:56
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|41
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:08
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:30
|43
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:36
|44
|Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|46
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:15
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|49
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:51
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:52
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:53
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:54
|53
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:58
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|55
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:16
|56
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:17
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:06:59
|58
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:05
|59
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:07:10
|60
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:17
|61
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:38
|62
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|63
|Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:41
|64
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:54
|65
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:57
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:27
|68
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:15:11
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:13
|70
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:15
|71
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:20
|72
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:25
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|74
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:32
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:37
|77
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:53
|78
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|79
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:49
|80
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:01
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:18:28
|82
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:36
|84
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:42
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:19:58
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:49
|87
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:55
|88
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:22:41
|88
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:45
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:01
|91
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:04
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:29
|93
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:56
|94
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:03
|95
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:04
|96
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:06
|97
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|98
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:10
|99
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:11
|100
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|101
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:34
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:50
|103
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:51
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:20
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:22
|106
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:31
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:46
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:29:46
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:30:33
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:31:05
|111
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:31:21
|112
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:27
|113
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:53
|114
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:32:57
|115
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:15
|116
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:29
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:30
|118
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:50
|119
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:25
|120
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:32
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:34:34
|122
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:34:36
|123
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:34:40
|124
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:59
|125
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:35:19
|126
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:44
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:55
|128
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:38:34
|129
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:37
|130
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:40
|131
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:39:34
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:50
|133
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:11
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:57
|135
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:42:09
|136
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:23
|137
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:18
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:45:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|5
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|7
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|13
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|15
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|19
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|4
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|23
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|24
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|27
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|29
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|10
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|11
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|1
|16
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|17:36:55
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17:37:13
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:37:16
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|17:37:23
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17:39:05
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17:39:27
|8
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:41:26
|9
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:56:11
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17:57:24
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|18:01:04
|12
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18:01:39
|13
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:02:46
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18:03:01
|15
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18:04:06
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18:05:21
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18:07:08
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|18:07:40
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|18:07:56
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18:08:02
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18:10:04
|22
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18:11:09
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|18:11:54
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18:12:30
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18:17:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|52:50:38
|2
|Rabobank
|52:50:41
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|52:50:46
|4
|Movistar Team
|52:50:54
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|52:51:04
|6
|Saur-Sojasun
|52:51:06
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52:51:22
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|52:51:38
|9
|Garmin-Barracuda
|52:52:19
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|52:52:31
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|52:55:27
|12
|Katusha Team
|52:57:33
|13
|Team Europcar
|53:03:49
|14
|FDJ-Bigmat
|53:04:29
|15
|Team Lampre-Isd
|53:06:11
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:11:48
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53:22:09
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|53:22:48
|19
|GreenEdge
|53:25:33
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|54:11:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy