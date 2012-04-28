Image 1 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won his second consecutive stage at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) outsprinted Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) and Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) to win in Sion. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates victory in stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie, the Spaniard's second straight stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 An emotional Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium after taking over the lead at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Tour de Romandie general classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: AFP)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) sprinted to his second straight victory at the Tour de Romandie and with the stage winner's time bonus took over the leader's jersey from Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

While stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie was the Swiss race's most mountainous, featuring a trio of category 1 climbs plus a category 2 ascent, nonetheless a group of 38 riders arrived together at the finish in Sion to contest the sprint for stage honours. Sanchez led-out the sprint from approximately 300m and none of his rivals had the power to come around the on-form Spaniard. Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) finished second, followed by Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) in third. Overnight leader Bradley Wiggins crossed the finish line in the lead group for 18th place.

Sanchez started the stage just one second behind Wiggins on general classification, but with the Spaniard's 10-second stage victory bonus he now leads Wiggins on general classification by nine seconds, with the British champion's Sky teammate Michael Rogers in third overall at 16 seconds with only one stage remaining.

As the peloton rolled out of Bulle at the start of the 184km stage the parcours began to slope upwards almost immediately for the day's first climb, the category one Col de Mosses at 36.5km. While the field was content to ride in tranquilo fashion with an abundance of climbing yet to come, six riders went out on the attack to form the early break: Johann Tschopp (BMC), Eduard Vorganov and Petr Ignatenko (Katusha), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jean-Christophe Perraud (AG2R La Mondiale) and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun).

Vorganov led the escapees over the Col de Mosses summit and after 50km of racing their advantage over the peloton stood at 2:38. The six-man break managed to extend their lead to nearly four minutes, but as the kilometres ticked by race leader Bradley Wiggins's Sky team upped the tempo in the peloton. As the field negotiated the flat valley roads during the stage's mid-portion in advance of the three categorised climbs in the stage's endgame, the break's lead dropped to 1:20 with 71km remaining.

On the slopes of the day's second category one ascent, the Piste de l'Ours, the break splintered with Tschopp, Ignatenko and Levarlet going clear. Meanwhile, Peter Stetina launched an attack from a dwindling peloton on the climb and was soon joined by Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha). Sky continued to set a steady tempo in the ascent with Michael Rogers at the front, followed by Wiggins and Richie Porte.

Ignatenko crossed the summit with a slight lead over Tschopp while Levarlet fell further back. The remainder of the early break were caught and passed by the four-man chase group on the climb and were absorbed back into the peloton. Ten Dam led the chasers over the summit 1:30 behind Ignatenko while the Sky-led peloton crossed the KOM line 20 seconds later.

In the approach to the day's final climb, the category 1 St-Martin at 160.2km, the two groups off the front consolidated into a seven-man break and with 32km to go their lead stood at 45 seconds.

Soon after beginning the final climb the break once again split up, with Ten Dam, Caruso and Costa leaving their companions behind. Amaël Moinard (BMC) bridged from the peloton, but it was gruppo compatto at the head of affairs with 27.8km to go, four kilometres from the summit.

Europcar's Davide Malacarne took over the pace-making at the head of the field with the Sky trio of Rogers, Wiggins and Porte lined out behind on the Italian's wheel. Two kilometres later Malacarne's teammate Pierre Rolland launched an attack which was immediately marked by John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi). As the trio steadily rode away from the field Moinard headed out of the peloton in pursuit accompanied by Simon Spilak (Katusha).

The situation off the front remained fluid in the approach to the KOM, but ultimately Landa and Gadret were joined by Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) just prior to the summit. Kreuziger led the quintet over the top with the Richie Porte-paced field in hot pursuit 15 seconds in arrears.

The riders now faced a very fast, switchbacked descent of 14.5km, followed by approximately 9km of flat roads into the finishing city of Sion.

The lead group grew to 12 riders on the high-speed descent, including race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky), with Kreuziger and best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) prominent at the front carving their way through the switchbacks. Wiggins had no teammates in the lead group, but as the road flattened out in the run-in to the finish approximately 26 riders, including Sky's Rogers and Porte for Wiggins, made contact with 7km remaining.

Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank) made several attempts to escape the clutches of the peloton, but the lead group remained intact over the final five kilometres setting up another sprint finale amongst general classification contenders.

At the conclustion to stage 4 the top 30 riders overall are separated by only 35 seconds in advance of the final stage: a 16.5km individual time trial which fittingly for the mountainous Swiss stage race has a climb at its midpoint. Sky's time trial stalwarts Bradley Wiggins and Michael Rogers trail Sanchez by nine and 16 seconds respectively, but other strong chrono riders are also near the top of general classification including Stef Clement (Rabobank) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda).

Full Results

1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:56:13 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 10 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 14 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 21 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 25 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 26 Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 35 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 38 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 40 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 0:01:11 41 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:32 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:35 44 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:28 48 Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:21 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:08 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:31 62 Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 67 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:06:45 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:03 71 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:26 72 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:48 73 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:14:46 75 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 76 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 83 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 91 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 93 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 95 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 99 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 108 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:18:39 110 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 111 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 112 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 118 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 122 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 123 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:20:53 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 129 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 130 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 132 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 135 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 137 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNS Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Col des Mosses (Cat. 1) 36.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 pts 2 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 3 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Mountain 2 - Basse-Nendaz (Cat. 2) 128.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 5 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Piste de l'Ours (Cat. 1) 137km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 12 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 5 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - St-Martin (Cat. 1) 160.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 pts 2 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 2

Sprint 1 - Vernayaz, 78.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Sion, 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 14:48:39 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Radioshack-Nissan 4 Movistar Team 5 Saur-Sojasun 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Sky Procycling 8 Bmc Racing Team 14:49:22 9 Team Saxo Bank 14:50:11 10 Garmin-Barracuda 14:50:14 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 14:53:00 12 Katusha Team 14:55:10 13 Team Europcar 14:57:21 14 Team Lampre-Isd 14:59:13 15 FDJ-Bigmat 15:00:59 16 AG2R La Mondiale 15:03:33 17 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15:16:00 18 Vacansoleil-Dcm 15:17:59 19 GreenEdge 15:18:11 20 Lotto Belisol 15:42:57

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17:36:35 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:20 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:21 9 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:22 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 11 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:23 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:24 14 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:25 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 16 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:28 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:29 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:31 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:32 27 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:34 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:36 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:38 34 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 35 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:41 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:44 37 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:48 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 39 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:56 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 41 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:08 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:30 43 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 0:02:36 44 Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 45 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:51 46 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:52 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:15 48 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 49 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:51 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:52 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:53 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:54 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:58 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:52 55 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:16 56 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:17 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:06:59 58 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:05 59 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:07:10 60 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:17 61 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:38 62 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:13 63 Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:41 64 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:10:54 65 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:57 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:27 68 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:15:11 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:13 70 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:15 71 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:20 72 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:25 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:28 74 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:32 75 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:35 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:37 77 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:16:53 78 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:22 79 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:49 80 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:01 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:18:28 82 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:36 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:36 84 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:42 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:19:58 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:49 87 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:55 88 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:22:41 88 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:45 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:01 91 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:04 92 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:29 93 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:56 94 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:03 95 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:04 96 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:25:06 97 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:09 98 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:10 99 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:11 100 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:26 101 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:34 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:50 103 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:51 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:20 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:22 106 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:31 107 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:46 108 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:29:46 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:30:33 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:31:05 111 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:31:21 112 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:27 113 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:53 114 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:32:57 115 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:15 116 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:29 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:30 118 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:50 119 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:25 120 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:34:32 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:34:34 122 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:34:36 123 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:34:40 124 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:59 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:35:19 126 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:35:44 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:55 128 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:38:34 129 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:38:37 130 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:40 131 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:39:34 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:50 133 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:40:11 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:57 135 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:42:09 136 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:23 137 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:18 138 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:45:26

Mountains classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 24 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 21 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 5 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 7 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 13 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 11 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 13 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 15 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 7 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 19 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 4 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 4 23 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 24 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 25 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 26 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 2 27 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 2 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 29 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Sprint classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 12 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 12 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 5 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 6 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 8 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 10 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 11 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 1 16 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 17:36:55 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17:37:13 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17:37:16 5 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 17:37:23 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17:39:05 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17:39:27 8 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 17:41:26 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17:56:11 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17:57:24 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 18:01:04 12 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18:01:39 13 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18:02:46 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18:03:01 15 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18:04:06 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18:05:21 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18:07:08 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 18:07:40 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 18:07:56 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18:08:02 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18:10:04 22 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18:11:09 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 18:11:54 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18:12:30 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18:17:32