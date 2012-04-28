Trending

Sanchez sprints to second straight victory at Tour de Romandie

Spaniard takes over leader's jersey from Wiggins

Image 1 of 5

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won his second consecutive stage at the Tour de Romandie.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won his second consecutive stage at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 5

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) outsprinted Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) and Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) to win in Sion.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) outsprinted Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) and Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) to win in Sion.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 5

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates victory in stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie, the Spaniard's second straight stage win.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates victory in stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie, the Spaniard's second straight stage win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 5

An emotional Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium after taking over the lead at the Tour de Romandie.

An emotional Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium after taking over the lead at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 5

Tour de Romandie general classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Tour de Romandie general classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: AFP)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) sprinted to his second straight victory at the Tour de Romandie and with the stage winner's time bonus took over the leader's jersey from Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

While stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie was the Swiss race's most mountainous, featuring a trio of category 1 climbs plus a category 2 ascent, nonetheless a group of 38 riders arrived together at the finish in Sion to contest the sprint for stage honours. Sanchez led-out the sprint from approximately 300m and none of his rivals had the power to come around the on-form Spaniard. Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) finished second, followed by Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) in third. Overnight leader Bradley Wiggins crossed the finish line in the lead group for 18th place.

Sanchez started the stage just one second behind Wiggins on general classification, but with the Spaniard's 10-second stage victory bonus he now leads Wiggins on general classification by nine seconds, with the British champion's Sky teammate Michael Rogers in third overall at 16 seconds with only one stage remaining.

As the peloton rolled out of Bulle at the start of the 184km stage the parcours began to slope upwards almost immediately for the day's first climb, the category one Col de Mosses at 36.5km. While the field was content to ride in tranquilo fashion with an abundance of climbing yet to come, six riders went out on the attack to form the early break: Johann Tschopp (BMC), Eduard Vorganov and Petr Ignatenko (Katusha), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jean-Christophe Perraud (AG2R La Mondiale) and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun).

Vorganov led the escapees over the Col de Mosses summit and after 50km of racing their advantage over the peloton stood at 2:38. The six-man break managed to extend their lead to nearly four minutes, but as the kilometres ticked by race leader Bradley Wiggins's Sky team upped the tempo in the peloton. As the field negotiated the flat valley roads during the stage's mid-portion in advance of the three categorised climbs in the stage's endgame, the break's lead dropped to 1:20 with 71km remaining.

On the slopes of the day's second category one ascent, the Piste de l'Ours, the break splintered with Tschopp, Ignatenko and Levarlet going clear. Meanwhile, Peter Stetina launched an attack from a dwindling peloton on the climb and was soon joined by Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha). Sky continued to set a steady tempo in the ascent with Michael Rogers at the front, followed by Wiggins and Richie Porte.

Ignatenko crossed the summit with a slight lead over Tschopp while Levarlet fell further back. The remainder of the early break were caught and passed by the four-man chase group on the climb and were absorbed back into the peloton. Ten Dam led the chasers over the summit 1:30 behind Ignatenko while the Sky-led peloton crossed the KOM line 20 seconds later.

In the approach to the day's final climb, the category 1 St-Martin at 160.2km, the two groups off the front consolidated into a seven-man break and with 32km to go their lead stood at 45 seconds.

Soon after beginning the final climb the break once again split up, with Ten Dam, Caruso and Costa leaving their companions behind. Amaël Moinard (BMC) bridged from the peloton, but it was gruppo compatto at the head of affairs with 27.8km to go, four kilometres from the summit.

Europcar's Davide Malacarne took over the pace-making at the head of the field with the Sky trio of Rogers, Wiggins and Porte lined out behind on the Italian's wheel. Two kilometres later Malacarne's teammate Pierre Rolland launched an attack which was immediately marked by John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi). As the trio steadily rode away from the field Moinard headed out of the peloton in pursuit accompanied by Simon Spilak (Katusha).

The situation off the front remained fluid in the approach to the KOM, but ultimately Landa and Gadret were joined by Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) just prior to the summit. Kreuziger led the quintet over the top with the Richie Porte-paced field in hot pursuit 15 seconds in arrears.

The riders now faced a very fast, switchbacked descent of 14.5km, followed by approximately 9km of flat roads into the finishing city of Sion.

The lead group grew to 12 riders on the high-speed descent, including race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky), with Kreuziger and best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) prominent at the front carving their way through the switchbacks. Wiggins had no teammates in the lead group, but as the road flattened out in the run-in to the finish approximately 26 riders, including Sky's Rogers and Porte for Wiggins, made contact with 7km remaining.

Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank) made several attempts to escape the clutches of the peloton, but the lead group remained intact over the final five kilometres setting up another sprint finale amongst general classification contenders.

At the conclustion to stage 4 the top 30 riders overall are separated by only 35 seconds in advance of the final stage: a 16.5km individual time trial which fittingly for the mountainous Swiss stage race has a climb at its midpoint. Sky's time trial stalwarts Bradley Wiggins and Michael Rogers trail Sanchez by nine and 16 seconds respectively, but other strong chrono riders are also near the top of general classification including Stef Clement (Rabobank) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda).

Full Results

1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4:56:13
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
4Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
10Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
14Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
21Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
22Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
24Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
25Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
26Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
28Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
29Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
35George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
36Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
38John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
40Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana0:01:11
41Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:32
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:35
44Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
45Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:28
48Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
51Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:21
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
57Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:08
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:31
62Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
64Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
67Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
68Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:06:45
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:03
71Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:26
72Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:48
73Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:14:46
75Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
76Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
78Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
83Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
84Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
88Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
91Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
93Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
95Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
99Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
100Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
103Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
107Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
108Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:18:39
110Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
111Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
117Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
118Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
120Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
122Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
123Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:20:53
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
129Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
130Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
132Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
135Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
137Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFRippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSAllan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSDavid Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNSDaryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Col des Mosses (Cat. 1) 36.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12pts
2Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
3Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
5Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Mountain 2 - Basse-Nendaz (Cat. 2) 128.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team6
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team2
5Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Piste de l'Ours (Cat. 1) 137km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team12pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
5Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - St-Martin (Cat. 1) 160.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12pts
2John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank2

Sprint 1 - Vernayaz, 78.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Sion, 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank14:48:39
2Astana Pro Team
3Radioshack-Nissan
4Movistar Team
5Saur-Sojasun
6Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Sky Procycling
8Bmc Racing Team14:49:22
9Team Saxo Bank14:50:11
10Garmin-Barracuda14:50:14
11Liquigas-Cannondale14:53:00
12Katusha Team14:55:10
13Team Europcar14:57:21
14Team Lampre-Isd14:59:13
15FDJ-Bigmat15:00:59
16AG2R La Mondiale15:03:33
17Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:16:00
18Vacansoleil-Dcm15:17:59
19GreenEdge15:18:11
20Lotto Belisol15:42:57

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17:36:35
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
5Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:20
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:21
9Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:22
10Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
11Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:23
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
14Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:25
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
16Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:28
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:29
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:31
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:32
27Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:34
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
31Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:36
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:37
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:38
34Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
35Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:41
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:44
37George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:48
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
39David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:56
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
41Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:08
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:30
43Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana0:02:36
44Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
45Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:51
46Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:52
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:15
48John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
49Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:51
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:52
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:53
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:54
53Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:58
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
55Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:16
56Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:17
57Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:06:59
58Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:05
59Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:07:10
60Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:17
61Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:38
62Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:13
63Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:41
64Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:10:54
65Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:57
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:27
68Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:15:11
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:13
70Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:15
71Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:20
72Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:25
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:28
74Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:16:32
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:35
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:37
77Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:16:53
78Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:22
79Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:49
80Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:01
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:18:28
82Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:36
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:36
84Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:42
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:19:58
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:49
87Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:55
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:22:41
88Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:45
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:01
91Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:04
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:29
93Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:56
94Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:03
95Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:04
96Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:25:06
97Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:09
98Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:10
99Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:11
100Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:26
101Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:34
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:26:50
103Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:51
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:20
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:22
106Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:31
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:46
108Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:29:46
109Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:30:33
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:31:05
111Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:31:21
112Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:27
113Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:53
114Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:32:57
115Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:15
116Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:29
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:30
118Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:50
119Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:25
120Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:34:32
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:34:34
122Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:34:36
123Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:34:40
124Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:59
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:35:19
126Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:35:44
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:55
128Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:38:34
129Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:37
130Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:40
131Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:39:34
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:50
133Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:40:11
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:57
135Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:42:09
136Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:23
137Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:18
138Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:45:26

Mountains classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team24pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team21
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
4Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
5Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team14
7Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team13
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
11Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team9
12Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team9
13John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
15Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan7
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar6
19Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana4
22Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda4
23Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
24Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
25Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
26Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank2
27Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling2
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
29Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1

Sprint classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team12pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team12
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
5Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
6Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
7Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
8Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
10Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
11Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
14Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
15Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana1
16Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda17:36:55
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17:37:13
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17:37:16
5George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan17:37:23
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17:39:05
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17:39:27
8Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team17:41:26
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi17:56:11
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17:57:24
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar18:01:04
12Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18:01:39
13Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18:02:46
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team18:03:01
15Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18:04:06
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18:05:21
17Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team18:07:08
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan18:07:40
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan18:07:56
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18:08:02
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team18:10:04
22Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team18:11:09
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda18:11:54
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD18:12:30
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team18:17:32

Teams classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling52:50:38
2Rabobank52:50:41
3Radioshack-Nissan52:50:46
4Movistar Team52:50:54
5Astana Pro Team52:51:04
6Saur-Sojasun52:51:06
7Euskaltel-Euskadi52:51:22
8Bmc Racing Team52:51:38
9Garmin-Barracuda52:52:19
10Team Saxo Bank52:52:31
11Liquigas-Cannondale52:55:27
12Katusha Team52:57:33
13Team Europcar53:03:49
14FDJ-Bigmat53:04:29
15Team Lampre-Isd53:06:11
16AG2R La Mondiale53:11:48
17Omega Pharma-Quick Step53:22:09
18Vacansoleil-DCM53:22:48
19GreenEdge53:25:33
20Lotto Belisol54:11:54

Latest on Cyclingnews