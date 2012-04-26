Hivert surprises with stage 2 win in Romandie
Wiggins retains overall lead
Stage 2: Montb - Moutier
Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) won stage two of the Tour de Romandie from Montbéliard to Moutier. The Frenchman beat Rui Costa (Movistar) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) in an uphill finish.
Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept himself out of trouble and finished in the main field, retaining his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey. The Brit sits at the top of GC with teammate Michael Rogers in second, 7 seconds down, and Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema a further two seconds adrift.
After yesterday’s unexpected sprint win for Wiggins, today’s stage revolved around consolidation and it was the perfect opportunity for Sky to flex their Tour de France credentials, with a controlled defence of Wiggins’s lead.
The British team allowed Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) and Christian Meier (GreenEdge Cycling Team) to escape in the early stages of the race and the pair had a gap of 3:50 after 43 kilometres of racing. With Bak coming back from injury Meier was the most dangerous of the leading duo, sitting within two minutes of the yellow jersey.
Sky, however, quickly assumed control of the race and Wiggins's general classification lead was never in doubt.
Heading onto the final climb of the race, the Col de Ranjiers, the thin blue line marshalled their leader to the head of the field and began to ride a tempo. By now Bak and Meier were surviving on fumes and it was the Canadian who buckled first as the gradient rose toward 15 percent.
Bak pushed on but with the gap down to 30 seconds he was reeled in by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun) and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda). The Frenchman, wearing the pink jersey as the leader of the mountains classification, was clearly in a mood to defend his tally, and along with Stetina he dispatched of Bak before the top of the climb.
Behind, Sky were measuring their chase to suit Wiggins’s needs, never opening the throttle fully, but setting a pace that was too hot for many of the sprinters, including their own Mark Cavendish.
On the run-in to Moutier the Jeandesboz-Stetina tandem had a lead of 30 seconds but as the road flattened a number of teams, including BMC and GreenEdge, set about reducing the lead.
Stetina was reeled in inside the final 5km, as the race headed for the final short ascent to the finish.
Ryder Hesejdal (Garmin-Barracuda) led through the final 200 meters but it was Hivert who timed his run to perfection, sweeping through the far side just as the road narrowed, to take the win ahead of Costa.
"I just saw the line coming up and I thought I’d give it more, and that was the main thing in my mind at the time," said Hivert. "I didn’t have any idea what the finish was like. I knew it was uphill but that was it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:48:11
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|31
|Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|33
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|59
|Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|66
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|68
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|69
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|79
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|80
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|90
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|94
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|95
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|99
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|101
|Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|105
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:46
|106
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:48
|107
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|109
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|117
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:07
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:15
|123
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|125
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|126
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:41
|127
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|128
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:21
|129
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:28
|130
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|131
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:35
|132
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:20
|135
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|138
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|140
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|143
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|144
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|146
|Jakob Fugslang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|147
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|148
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:29
|150
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:32
|152
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|153
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|4
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11:24:33
|2
|Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|19
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8:42:02
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:11
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:12
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|10
|Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:15
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|19
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:18
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:20
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:22
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:23
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|39
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|46
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|52
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:29
|58
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:30
|59
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|61
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:32
|62
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|63
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:38
|66
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:39
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:49
|68
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|69
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:08
|70
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:16
|71
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:26
|72
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:30
|74
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|75
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:37
|76
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:40
|77
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|78
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|79
|Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:46
|80
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|81
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|83
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:34
|84
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:51
|85
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:54
|86
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|87
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|89
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|90
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:15
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|93
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:33
|94
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:58
|95
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:12
|96
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:05:46
|97
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:54
|98
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|100
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|101
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:34
|102
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:36
|103
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:38
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:41
|105
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:04
|106
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:15
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:07:28
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:31
|109
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:36
|110
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:38
|111
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:43
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|113
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:08:02
|114
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:12
|115
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:19
|116
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:23
|117
|Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:34
|118
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:38
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:43
|122
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:45
|123
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:46
|124
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:09
|125
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:20
|126
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:34
|127
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:37
|128
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:01
|129
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|130
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:44
|131
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:09
|132
|Jakob Fugslang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:13:12
|133
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:06
|134
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:12
|135
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:34
|136
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:49
|137
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:52
|138
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:57
|139
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:59
|140
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|141
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:00
|142
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:02
|143
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:03
|144
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:06
|145
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|146
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|147
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:15
|148
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:52
|149
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|150
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:06
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:56
|152
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:20:05
|153
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|6
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|4
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|12
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2
|16
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|17
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|19
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|7
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|8
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|1
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8:42:13
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:18
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:21
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:38
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|11
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:29
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:43
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|15
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|16
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:25
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:07:17
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:20
|19
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:32
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:07:51
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:08
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:27
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:32
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:26
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:50
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|26:06:32
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:06
|4
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:21
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:26
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:44
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:16
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:31
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:59
|17
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:59
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:20
