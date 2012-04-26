Trending

Hivert surprises with stage 2 win in Romandie

Wiggins retains overall lead

Image 1 of 6

Stage 2 winner Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Stage 2 winner Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 6

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) timed his sprint to perfection to win on the uphill finale.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) won stage 2 at the Tour de Romandie, the Frenchman's first victory this season.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) was too fast for runner-up Rui Costa (Movistar) and third-placed Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the uphill finish.

(Image credit: AFP)

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) won stage two of the Tour de Romandie from Montbéliard to Moutier. The Frenchman beat Rui Costa (Movistar) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) in an uphill finish.

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept himself out of trouble and finished in the main field, retaining his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey. The Brit sits at the top of GC with teammate Michael Rogers in second, 7 seconds down, and Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema a further two seconds adrift.

After yesterday’s unexpected sprint win for Wiggins, today’s stage revolved around consolidation and it was the perfect opportunity for Sky to flex their Tour de France credentials, with a controlled defence of Wiggins’s lead.

The British team allowed Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) and Christian Meier (GreenEdge Cycling Team) to escape in the early stages of the race and the pair had a gap of 3:50 after 43 kilometres of racing. With Bak coming back from injury Meier was the most dangerous of the leading duo, sitting within two minutes of the yellow jersey.

Sky, however, quickly assumed control of the race and Wiggins's general classification lead was never in doubt.

Heading onto the final climb of the race, the Col de Ranjiers, the thin blue line marshalled their leader to the head of the field and began to ride a tempo. By now Bak and Meier were surviving on fumes and it was the Canadian who buckled first as the gradient rose toward 15 percent.

Bak pushed on but with the gap down to 30 seconds he was reeled in by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun) and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda). The Frenchman, wearing the pink jersey as the leader of the mountains classification, was clearly in a mood to defend his tally, and along with Stetina he dispatched of Bak before the top of the climb.

Behind, Sky were measuring their chase to suit Wiggins’s needs, never opening the throttle fully, but setting a pace that was too hot for many of the sprinters, including their own Mark Cavendish.

On the run-in to Moutier the Jeandesboz-Stetina tandem had a lead of 30 seconds but as the road flattened a number of teams, including BMC and GreenEdge, set about reducing the lead.

Stetina was reeled in inside the final 5km, as the race headed for the final short ascent to the finish.

Ryder Hesejdal (Garmin-Barracuda) led through the final 200 meters but it was Hivert who timed his run to perfection, sweeping through the far side just as the road narrowed, to take the win ahead of Costa.

"I just saw the line coming up and I thought I’d give it more, and that was the main thing in my mind at the time," said Hivert. "I didn’t have any idea what the finish was like. I knew it was uphill but that was it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:48:11
2Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
17Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
21Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
31Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
32Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
45Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
48Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
49Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
51Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
59Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
66Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
68David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
69Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
71Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
74Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
76Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
77John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
79George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
80Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
86Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
89Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
90Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
94Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
95Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
97Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
99Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
101Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:41
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
103Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
105Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:46
106Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:48
107Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
108Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
110Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
111Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
113Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
116Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:04
117Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:07
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
122Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:15
123Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
124Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
125Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:22
126Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:41
127Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:14
128Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:21
129Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:28
130Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
131Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:35
132Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
133Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
134Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:20
135Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
136Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
137Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
138Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
140Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
141Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
143Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
144Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
145Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
146Jakob Fugslang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
147David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
148Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
149Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:29
150Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
151Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:32
152Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
153Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Bourrignon, km 53.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Les Ecorcheresses, km 84.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team8pts
2Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) La Caquerelle, km 120.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team8pts
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda4
4Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
5Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Delémont, km 63.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team6pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Sprint 2 - Delémont, km 134.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team11:24:33
2Garmin-Barracuda
3Movistar Team
4Katusha Team
5Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Saur - Sojasun
7Radioshack-Nissan
8Team Europcar
9BMC Racing Team
10Liquigas-Cannondale
11Sky Procycling
12Lampre - ISD
13Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Pro Team Astana
15Team Saxo Bank
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17FDJ-Big Mat
18AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
19GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:48
20Lotto Belisol Team0:01:58

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8:42:02
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:11
6Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:12
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
10Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
11Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:13
12Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:15
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:16
19Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
20Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
21Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:18
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
23Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:19
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:20
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:22
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:23
38Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
39Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
45Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
46Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
48Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26
51Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:27
52Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:28
55Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
57Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:29
58Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:30
59Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
61Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:32
62Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:35
63Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:37
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:38
66George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:39
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:49
68Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:08
70Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana0:01:16
71Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:26
72Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:01:30
74Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
75Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:37
76Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:40
77Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
78Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
79Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
80Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:58
81Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
82Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:29
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:02:34
84Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:51
85Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:54
86Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
87Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
88John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
89Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:43
90Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:15
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
93Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:33
94Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:58
95Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:12
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:05:46
97Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:54
98Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:12
100Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
101Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:06:34
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:36
103Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:06:38
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:41
105Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:04
106Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:15
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:07:28
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:31
109Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:36
110Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:38
111Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:43
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:58
113Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:08:02
114Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:12
115Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:19
116Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:23
117Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:34
118Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:35
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:38
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:43
122Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:45
123Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:46
124Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:09
125Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:20
126Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:34
127Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:37
128Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:01
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:33
130Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:44
131Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
132Jakob Fugslang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:12
133Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:06
134Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:12
135Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:14:34
136Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:49
137Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:52
138Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:57
139David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:14:59
140Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:00
142Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:02
143Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:03
144Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:06
145Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
146Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
147Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:15
148Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:52
149Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:06
150Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:06
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:56
152Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:20:05
153Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team21pts
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
4Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team9
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan7
6Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar6
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5
8Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda4
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana4
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
12Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
14Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling2
16Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
17Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
18Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1
19Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7pts
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
3Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
7Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
8Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana1
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda8:42:13
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:18
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:21
8George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:28
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:38
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
11Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
12Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:32
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:43
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:01
15Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:14
16Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:25
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:07:17
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:20
19Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:32
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:47
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:07:51
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:08
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:27
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:32
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:26
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:50
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling26:06:32
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
3Garmin-Barracuda0:00:06
4Radioshack-Nissan0:00:08
5Movistar Team0:00:16
6BMC Racing Team0:00:17
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
8Team Saxo Bank0:00:21
9Katusha Team0:00:24
10Pro Team Astana0:00:26
11Saur - Sojasun0:00:28
12Liquigas-Cannondale
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:44
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:16
15FDJ-Big Mat0:01:31
16Team Europcar0:01:59
17GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:28
18Lampre - ISD0:04:59
19AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
20Lotto Belisol Team0:17:20

