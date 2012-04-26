Image 1 of 6 Stage 2 winner Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 Stage 2 winner Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) timed his sprint to perfection to win on the uphill finale. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) won stage 2 at the Tour de Romandie, the Frenchman's first victory this season. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) was too fast for runner-up Rui Costa (Movistar) and third-placed Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the uphill finish. (Image credit: AFP)

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) won stage two of the Tour de Romandie from Montbéliard to Moutier. The Frenchman beat Rui Costa (Movistar) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) in an uphill finish.

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept himself out of trouble and finished in the main field, retaining his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey. The Brit sits at the top of GC with teammate Michael Rogers in second, 7 seconds down, and Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema a further two seconds adrift.

After yesterday’s unexpected sprint win for Wiggins, today’s stage revolved around consolidation and it was the perfect opportunity for Sky to flex their Tour de France credentials, with a controlled defence of Wiggins’s lead.

The British team allowed Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) and Christian Meier (GreenEdge Cycling Team) to escape in the early stages of the race and the pair had a gap of 3:50 after 43 kilometres of racing. With Bak coming back from injury Meier was the most dangerous of the leading duo, sitting within two minutes of the yellow jersey.

Sky, however, quickly assumed control of the race and Wiggins's general classification lead was never in doubt.

Heading onto the final climb of the race, the Col de Ranjiers, the thin blue line marshalled their leader to the head of the field and began to ride a tempo. By now Bak and Meier were surviving on fumes and it was the Canadian who buckled first as the gradient rose toward 15 percent.

Bak pushed on but with the gap down to 30 seconds he was reeled in by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun) and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda). The Frenchman, wearing the pink jersey as the leader of the mountains classification, was clearly in a mood to defend his tally, and along with Stetina he dispatched of Bak before the top of the climb.

Behind, Sky were measuring their chase to suit Wiggins’s needs, never opening the throttle fully, but setting a pace that was too hot for many of the sprinters, including their own Mark Cavendish.

On the run-in to Moutier the Jeandesboz-Stetina tandem had a lead of 30 seconds but as the road flattened a number of teams, including BMC and GreenEdge, set about reducing the lead.

Stetina was reeled in inside the final 5km, as the race headed for the final short ascent to the finish.

Ryder Hesejdal (Garmin-Barracuda) led through the final 200 meters but it was Hivert who timed his run to perfection, sweeping through the far side just as the road narrowed, to take the win ahead of Costa.

"I just saw the line coming up and I thought I’d give it more, and that was the main thing in my mind at the time," said Hivert. "I didn’t have any idea what the finish was like. I knew it was uphill but that was it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:48:11 2 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 17 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 31 Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 59 Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 66 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 68 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 69 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 71 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 74 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 79 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 80 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 86 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 90 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 92 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 94 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 95 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 99 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 101 Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:41 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 105 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:46 106 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:48 107 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 108 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 109 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 110 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 116 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:04 117 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:07 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:15 123 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 124 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 125 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:22 126 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:41 127 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:14 128 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:21 129 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:28 130 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 131 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:35 132 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 133 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:20 135 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 138 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 140 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 141 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 142 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 143 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 144 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 146 Jakob Fugslang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 147 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 148 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:29 150 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 151 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:32 152 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 153 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Bourrignon, km 53.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Les Ecorcheresses, km 84.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) La Caquerelle, km 120.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 4 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 5 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Delémont, km 63.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Sprint 2 - Delémont, km 134.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 11:24:33 2 Garmin-Barracuda 3 Movistar Team 4 Katusha Team 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Saur - Sojasun 7 Radioshack-Nissan 8 Team Europcar 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Sky Procycling 12 Lampre - ISD 13 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Pro Team Astana 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 FDJ-Big Mat 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 19 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:48 20 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:58

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8:42:02 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:11 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:12 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 10 Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:13 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:15 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:16 19 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 20 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 21 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:18 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:19 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:20 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:22 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:23 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 39 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 45 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 46 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:27 52 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:28 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:29 58 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:30 59 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 61 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:32 62 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:35 63 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:37 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:38 66 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:39 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:49 68 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:08 70 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 0:01:16 71 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:26 72 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:01:30 74 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 75 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:37 76 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:40 77 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:42 78 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 79 Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 80 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 81 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 82 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:29 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:02:34 84 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:51 85 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:54 86 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 87 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:01 88 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 89 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:43 90 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:15 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 93 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:33 94 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:58 95 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:12 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:05:46 97 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:54 98 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 99 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:12 100 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 101 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:34 102 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:36 103 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:06:38 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:41 105 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:04 106 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:15 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:07:28 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:31 109 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:36 110 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:38 111 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:43 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:58 113 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:08:02 114 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:12 115 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:19 116 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:23 117 Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:34 118 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:35 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:38 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:43 122 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:45 123 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:46 124 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:09:09 125 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:20 126 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:34 127 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:37 128 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:01 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:33 130 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:44 131 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:09 132 Jakob Fugslang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 0:13:12 133 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:06 134 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:12 135 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:14:34 136 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:49 137 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:52 138 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:57 139 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:59 140 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 141 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:00 142 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:02 143 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:03 144 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:06 145 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 146 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 147 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:15 148 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:52 149 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:06 150 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:06 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:56 152 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:20:05 153 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 21 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 7 6 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 4 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 4 10 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 12 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 2 16 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 17 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 19 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 3 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 7 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 8 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 1 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8:42:13 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:18 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:21 8 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:28 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:38 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 11 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:32 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:43 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:01 15 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:14 16 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:25 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:07:17 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:20 19 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:32 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:47 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:07:51 22 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:08 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:27 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:32 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:26 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:50 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:55