Wiggins takes sprint victory in La Chaux-de-Fonds
British champion assumes GC lead from teammate Geraint Thomas
Stage 1: Morges - La Chaux-de-Fonds
Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins came to the Tour de Romandie to make a statement about his Tour de France ambitions, and what a statement he made: after his sprinter Mark Cavendish was dropped on a climb with 30km to go, the British champion won the bunch sprint by putting in such a turn of speed that no sprinter could come around.
He was trailed across the line by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), with Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) taking a close fourth in the battle for the bonus seconds.
"I went a bit early and had to sit down to rest for a bit and then went again but it was good to get the win!," Wiggins said on TeamSky.com. The fact that this time trial specialist and Grand Tour contender was at the head of the bunch sprint was made all the more remarkable by the fact that 20 minutes earlier he had been dropped from the peloton with a flat tyre.
"I had a lot of adrenaline after I punctured with 25k to go. When that happened the boys dropped back for me and did a fantastic job," he said.
"Then in the final I was kind of on my own and marshalling everything and I just wanted to pay them back for everything they’d done, they were incredible. I’ve got them to thank and it was really nice to be able to finish it off like that."
Wiggins' teammate and race leader Geraint Thomas was dropped on the Haut de la Côte, having left his climbing legs on the track in Melbourne, so the race leadership passed to Wiggins, with Rogers in second at seven seconds. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) is now in third.
The 184.5km stage from Morges to La Chaux-de-Fonds seemed to be going according to plan for the sprinters, with a four-man breakaway hitting out early and then gaining a manageable lead which maxed out at 5:09 and was well under control by the Sky Procycling team of race leader Thomas and world champion Cavendish.
Martin Kohler (BMC), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Belisol), Angelo Tulik (Europcar) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) worked well together but still had their gap reduced to just 1:30 as they approached the category 2 Haut de la Côte.
As the gradient kicked in, Kohler, who had taken the earlier category 2 mountain sprint on Les Bugnenets, attacked in pursuit of the mountains jersey, dropping his companions as the peloton surged nearer.
The BMC rider could not stay clear for the crest, and there was a counter-attack from the peloton by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun), who went clear as the breakaway was swallowed up.
On the back, the high pace on the climb and the hard chase leading up to it by Sky put paid to the chances of Cavendish and, not surprisingly considering his recent focus on the track, race leader Thomas.
The final 20km were filled with attacks, with Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) going clear over the top, but the move merely succeeded in bringing Jeandesboz back. There was a quick counter-attack by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat) which split the peloton, leaving a fracturing group of a dozen riders off the front of the bunch.
Wiggins had an untimely mechanical at this point, and had to fight his way back with his Sky teammate Michael Rogers, who was wearing the green points jersey. Once Wiggins was brought back, Sky went back to the front and sparked a wickedly fast chase to bring back the 14 riders up the road.
On the final classified climb, the category 3 Le Communal de la Sagne, the lead group was headed by Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank), but the peloton was hot on their heels.
Sensing the impending catch, Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) attacked, and was chased by two riders, Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) and Maxime Mederel (Saur-Sojasun), but on the rapid run-in of the final 10km, the trio could not gain much of an advantage on the bunch. A final surge by Katusha with 7km to go put the nail in the coffin for the remaining leaders.
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) tried to pull clear on a small climb and was followed by five others, but with a flat road to the finish it would be difficult for a group to stay clear, and the American was called back to the peloton to help control the escapees in the final kilometers.
Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a surge with 2km to go, but Wiggins himself shut down the move, the British champion clearly on a tear. Wiggins sat back and let Rabobank and Liquigas lead into the final half kilometer, then went again to the front and put in a blistering sprint that left the other contenders struggling and ultimately failing to get past.
"I want to win Romandie, that’s for sure. I’ll take what I can every day and it’s really nice to win a sprint like this because normally I only ever really win time trials."
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:50:23
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|57
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:11
|61
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:44
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:15
|73
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|79
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|82
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|87
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|88
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|89
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|90
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:02
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|95
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|98
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|100
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|104
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|107
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Jakob Fugslang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|112
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:16
|114
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:22
|118
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|121
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|131
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|132
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|133
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|141
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|142
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|143
|Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|144
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|146
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:17
|149
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|151
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|153
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|155
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|156
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|5
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|4
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:31:09
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|11
|RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:06
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:15
|16
|Team Europcar
|17
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:13
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:55
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:53:51
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:11
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:12
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|9
|Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:13
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:15
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:18
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:20
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:22
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:23
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|39
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|46
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|52
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|55
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:28
|56
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:29
|60
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:30
|61
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|63
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:32
|64
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|65
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:38
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:39
|69
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:49
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|72
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:02
|73
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:26
|74
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:29
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:30
|76
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|77
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:36
|78
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:37
|80
|Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:40
|82
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|85
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|86
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:46
|87
|Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|89
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|90
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:54
|91
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|92
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|93
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:15
|94
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:17
|96
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:26
|97
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:29
|98
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:33
|99
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|100
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:05:46
|102
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|103
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:49
|105
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:50
|106
|Jakob Fugslang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:52
|107
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:53
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:54
|109
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|111
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:08
|113
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:23
|114
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:28
|115
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:29
|116
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:31
|117
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:07:32
|118
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:33
|119
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:36
|121
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:37
|122
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:38
|124
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:39
|125
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|127
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:40
|128
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:41
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:42
|131
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:43
|133
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:46
|138
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:47
|141
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:48
|142
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:49
|143
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:50
|144
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|145
|Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:53
|146
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:55
|147
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:59
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:24
|149
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|150
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:31
|151
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|152
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|153
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:37
|154
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|155
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:39
|156
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:45
|157
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:46
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|3
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|1
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|6
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|4
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|8
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|14
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4:54:02
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:18
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:21
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:38
|11
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:29
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:06
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|16
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:37
|17
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:43
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:17
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:20
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:22
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|23
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:32
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:33
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:35
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:38
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:39
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:41:59
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:06
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:21
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:44
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:16
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:31
|16
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:01:59
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:59
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:22
