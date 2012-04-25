Image 1 of 8 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) triumphs in Romandie stage 1 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 8 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 8 Kisses for new race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 8 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium as new race leader (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 8 Best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 8 Best sprinter Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 8 Best climber Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 8 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) celebrates a stage win in Romandie (Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins came to the Tour de Romandie to make a statement about his Tour de France ambitions, and what a statement he made: after his sprinter Mark Cavendish was dropped on a climb with 30km to go, the British champion won the bunch sprint by putting in such a turn of speed that no sprinter could come around.

He was trailed across the line by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), with Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) taking a close fourth in the battle for the bonus seconds.

"I went a bit early and had to sit down to rest for a bit and then went again but it was good to get the win!," Wiggins said on TeamSky.com. The fact that this time trial specialist and Grand Tour contender was at the head of the bunch sprint was made all the more remarkable by the fact that 20 minutes earlier he had been dropped from the peloton with a flat tyre.

"I had a lot of adrenaline after I punctured with 25k to go. When that happened the boys dropped back for me and did a fantastic job," he said.

"Then in the final I was kind of on my own and marshalling everything and I just wanted to pay them back for everything they’d done, they were incredible. I’ve got them to thank and it was really nice to be able to finish it off like that."

Wiggins' teammate and race leader Geraint Thomas was dropped on the Haut de la Côte, having left his climbing legs on the track in Melbourne, so the race leadership passed to Wiggins, with Rogers in second at seven seconds. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) is now in third.

The 184.5km stage from Morges to La Chaux-de-Fonds seemed to be going according to plan for the sprinters, with a four-man breakaway hitting out early and then gaining a manageable lead which maxed out at 5:09 and was well under control by the Sky Procycling team of race leader Thomas and world champion Cavendish.

Martin Kohler (BMC), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Belisol), Angelo Tulik (Europcar) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) worked well together but still had their gap reduced to just 1:30 as they approached the category 2 Haut de la Côte.

As the gradient kicked in, Kohler, who had taken the earlier category 2 mountain sprint on Les Bugnenets, attacked in pursuit of the mountains jersey, dropping his companions as the peloton surged nearer.

The BMC rider could not stay clear for the crest, and there was a counter-attack from the peloton by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun), who went clear as the breakaway was swallowed up.

On the back, the high pace on the climb and the hard chase leading up to it by Sky put paid to the chances of Cavendish and, not surprisingly considering his recent focus on the track, race leader Thomas.

The final 20km were filled with attacks, with Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) going clear over the top, but the move merely succeeded in bringing Jeandesboz back. There was a quick counter-attack by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat) which split the peloton, leaving a fracturing group of a dozen riders off the front of the bunch.

Wiggins had an untimely mechanical at this point, and had to fight his way back with his Sky teammate Michael Rogers, who was wearing the green points jersey. Once Wiggins was brought back, Sky went back to the front and sparked a wickedly fast chase to bring back the 14 riders up the road.

On the final classified climb, the category 3 Le Communal de la Sagne, the lead group was headed by Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank), but the peloton was hot on their heels.

Sensing the impending catch, Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) attacked, and was chased by two riders, Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) and Maxime Mederel (Saur-Sojasun), but on the rapid run-in of the final 10km, the trio could not gain much of an advantage on the bunch. A final surge by Katusha with 7km to go put the nail in the coffin for the remaining leaders.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) tried to pull clear on a small climb and was followed by five others, but with a flat road to the finish it would be difficult for a group to stay clear, and the American was called back to the peloton to help control the escapees in the final kilometers.

Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a surge with 2km to go, but Wiggins himself shut down the move, the British champion clearly on a tear. Wiggins sat back and let Rabobank and Liquigas lead into the final half kilometer, then went again to the front and put in a blistering sprint that left the other contenders struggling and ultimately failing to get past.

"I want to win Romandie, that’s for sure. I’ll take what I can every day and it’s really nice to win a sprint like this because normally I only ever really win time trials."

Full Results 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:50:23 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 20 Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 22 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 30 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 33 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 44 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 53 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 54 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 57 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:11 61 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 68 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:44 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:01:15 73 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 77 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 79 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 80 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 82 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 84 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 87 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 88 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:00 89 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:27 90 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:02 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 95 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 98 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:32 100 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 104 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 105 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 107 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 108 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 110 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Jakob Fugslang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 112 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:16 114 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 117 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:22 118 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 119 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 120 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 121 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 125 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 131 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 132 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 133 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 137 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 138 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 141 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 142 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 143 Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 144 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 146 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 148 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:17 149 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 151 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 153 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 155 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 156 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling DNF Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - La Chaux-de-Fonds, 116.7km 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 pts 2 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Les Ponts-de-Martels, 164.4km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountain 1 - Les Bugnenets (Cat. 2) 95.2km 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 5 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 2 - Haut de la Côte (Cat. 2) 159.1km 1 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 6 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 4 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 3 - La Sagne (Cat. 3) 173.1km 1 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 14:31:09 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Garmin - Barracuda 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Team Saxo Bank 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Saur - Sojasun 11 RadioShack-Nissan 12 Sky Procycling 0:00:11 13 Katusha Team 14 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:06 15 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:15 16 Team Europcar 17 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:26 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 19 Lampre - ISD 0:04:13 20 Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:55

General classification after stage 1 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:53:51 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:11 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:12 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 9 Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:13 11 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:15 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:16 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 20 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:18 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 25 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:19 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:20 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:22 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:23 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 39 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 45 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 46 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:27 52 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 55 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 0:00:28 56 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:29 60 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:30 61 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 62 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 63 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:32 64 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:35 65 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:37 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:38 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:39 69 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:49 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 72 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:02 73 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:26 74 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:29 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:01:30 76 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 77 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:36 78 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:37 80 Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:40 82 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:41 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:42 85 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 86 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:46 87 Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 89 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:39 90 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:54 91 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 92 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 93 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:15 94 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:17 96 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:26 97 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:29 98 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:33 99 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:43 100 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:44 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:05:46 102 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:48 103 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:49 105 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:05:50 106 Jakob Fugslang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:52 107 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:53 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:54 109 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 111 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:08 113 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:23 114 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:28 115 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:29 116 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:31 117 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:07:32 118 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:33 119 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:36 121 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:37 122 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:38 124 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:39 125 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 126 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 127 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:40 128 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:41 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:42 131 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 132 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:43 133 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:46 138 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 140 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:47 141 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:07:48 142 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:49 143 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:50 144 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 145 Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:53 146 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:55 147 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:07:59 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:24 149 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:29 150 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:31 151 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:11:33 152 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 153 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:37 154 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:38 155 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:39 156 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:45 157 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:46

Sprint classification 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 3 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 1 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 6 4 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 6 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 4 7 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 8 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1 14 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 4:54:02 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:18 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:21 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:38 11 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:28 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:06 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:32 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:33 16 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:37 17 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:43 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:17 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:20 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:22 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 23 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:32 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:33 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:35 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:38 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:39 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:22