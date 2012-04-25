Trending

Wiggins takes sprint victory in La Chaux-de-Fonds

British champion assumes GC lead from teammate Geraint Thomas

Image 1 of 8

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) triumphs in Romandie stage 1

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) triumphs in Romandie stage 1
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 8

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Romandie

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Romandie
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 8

Kisses for new race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Kisses for new race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 8

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium as new race leader

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium as new race leader
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 8

Best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium

Best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 8

Best sprinter Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium

Best sprinter Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 8

Best climber Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium

Best climber Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 8

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) celebrates a stage win in Romandie

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) celebrates a stage win in Romandie
(Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins came to the Tour de Romandie to make a statement about his Tour de France ambitions, and what a statement he made: after his sprinter Mark Cavendish was dropped on a climb with 30km to go, the British champion won the bunch sprint by putting in such a turn of speed that no sprinter could come around.

He was trailed across the line by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), with Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) taking a close fourth in the battle for the bonus seconds.

"I went a bit early and had to sit down to rest for a bit and then went again but it was good to get the win!," Wiggins said on TeamSky.com. The fact that this time trial specialist and Grand Tour contender was at the head of the bunch sprint was made all the more remarkable by the fact that 20 minutes earlier he had been dropped from the peloton with a flat tyre.

"I had a lot of adrenaline after I punctured with 25k to go. When that happened the boys dropped back for me and did a fantastic job," he said.

"Then in the final I was kind of on my own and marshalling everything and I just wanted to pay them back for everything they’d done, they were incredible. I’ve got them to thank and it was really nice to be able to finish it off like that."

Wiggins' teammate and race leader Geraint Thomas was dropped on the Haut de la Côte, having left his climbing legs on the track in Melbourne, so the race leadership passed to Wiggins, with Rogers in second at seven seconds. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) is now in third.

The 184.5km stage from Morges to La Chaux-de-Fonds seemed to be going according to plan for the sprinters, with a four-man breakaway hitting out early and then gaining a manageable lead which maxed out at 5:09 and was well under control by the Sky Procycling team of race leader Thomas and world champion Cavendish.

Martin Kohler (BMC), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Belisol), Angelo Tulik (Europcar) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) worked well together but still had their gap reduced to just 1:30 as they approached the category 2 Haut de la Côte.

As the gradient kicked in, Kohler, who had taken the earlier category 2 mountain sprint on Les Bugnenets, attacked in pursuit of the mountains jersey, dropping his companions as the peloton surged nearer.

The BMC rider could not stay clear for the crest, and there was a counter-attack from the peloton by Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun), who went clear as the breakaway was swallowed up.

On the back, the high pace on the climb and the hard chase leading up to it by Sky put paid to the chances of  Cavendish and, not surprisingly considering his recent focus on the track, race leader Thomas.

The final 20km were filled with attacks, with Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) going clear over the top, but the move merely succeeded in bringing Jeandesboz back. There was a quick counter-attack by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat) which split the peloton, leaving a fracturing group of a dozen riders off the front of the bunch.

Wiggins had an untimely mechanical at this point, and had to fight his way back with his Sky teammate Michael Rogers, who was wearing the green points jersey. Once Wiggins was brought back, Sky went back to the front and sparked a wickedly fast chase to bring back the 14 riders up the road.

On the final classified climb, the category 3 Le Communal de la Sagne, the lead group was headed by Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank), but the peloton was hot on their heels.

Sensing the impending catch, Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) attacked, and was chased by two riders, Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) and Maxime Mederel (Saur-Sojasun), but on the rapid run-in of the final 10km, the trio could not gain much of an advantage on the bunch. A final surge by Katusha with 7km to go put the nail in the coffin for the remaining leaders.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) tried to pull clear on a small climb and was followed by five others, but with a flat road to the finish it would be difficult for a group to stay clear, and the American was called back to the peloton to help control the escapees in the final kilometers.

Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a surge with 2km to go, but Wiggins himself shut down the move, the British champion clearly on a tear. Wiggins sat back and let Rabobank and Liquigas lead into the final half kilometer, then went again to the front and put in a blistering sprint that left the other contenders struggling and ultimately failing to get past.

"I want to win Romandie, that’s for sure. I’ll take what I can every day and it’s really nice to win a sprint like this because normally I only ever really win time trials."

Full Results
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4:50:23
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
10Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
20Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
22Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
23Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
28Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
30Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
33Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
43Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
44Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
49Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
53Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
54Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
57Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
58David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:11
61Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
62Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
67Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
68George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:44
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:01:15
73Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
76Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
77Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
79Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
80Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
83Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
87Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
88Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:00
89Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:27
90Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:02
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
95Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
98Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:32
100Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
104Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
105Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
106Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
107Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
110Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Jakob Fugslang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
112Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:16
114Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
117Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:22
118Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
120Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
121Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
124Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
125Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
127Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
128Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
129Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
131Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
132Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
133Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
134Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
137Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
138Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
140Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
142Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
143Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
144Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
145Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
147Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
148Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:17
149Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
151Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
152Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
153Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
155Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
156Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
DNFDenis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFSergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - La Chaux-de-Fonds, 116.7km
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6pts
2Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Les Ponts-de-Martels, 164.4km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana1

Mountain 1 - Les Bugnenets (Cat. 2) 95.2km
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar6
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
5Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Haut de la Côte (Cat. 2) 159.1km
1Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan6
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana4
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1

Mountain 3 - La Sagne (Cat. 3) 173.1km
1Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1BMC Racing Team14:31:09
2Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Movistar Team
5Garmin - Barracuda
6Astana Pro Team
7Team Saxo Bank
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Saur - Sojasun
11RadioShack-Nissan
12Sky Procycling0:00:11
13Katusha Team
14FDJ-Big Mat0:01:06
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:15
16Team Europcar
17GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:26
18AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
19Lampre - ISD0:04:13
20Lotto Belisol Team0:14:55

General classification after stage 1
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4:53:51
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:11
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:12
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
9Molina Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
10Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:13
11Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
13Jerôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:15
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:16
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
19Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
20Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:18
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
22Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
25Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:19
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:20
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:22
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:23
38Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
39Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
45Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
46Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
48Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26
51Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:27
52Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
55Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana0:00:28
56Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:29
60Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:30
61Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
63Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:32
64Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:35
65Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:37
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:38
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:39
69George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:49
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
72Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:02
73Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:26
74Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:29
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:01:30
76Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
77Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:36
78Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:37
80Jean-Christophe Perraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:01:40
82Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
83Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:41
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
85Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
86Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:46
87Jose Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
89Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:39
90Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:54
91John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
92Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
93Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:15
94Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:17
96Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:26
97Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:29
98Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:33
99Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:43
100Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:44
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:05:46
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:48
103Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:49
105Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:05:50
106Jakob Fugslang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:52
107Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:05:53
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:54
109Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
111Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:08
113Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:23
114Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:28
115Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:29
116Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:31
117Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:07:32
118Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:33
119Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:36
121Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:37
122Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:38
124Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:39
125David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
126Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
127Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:40
128Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:41
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:42
131Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
132Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:43
133Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
134Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
135Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:46
138Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
140Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:47
141Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:07:48
142Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:49
143Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:50
144Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
145Rippol Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:53
146Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:55
147Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:07:59
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:24
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:29
150Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:31
151Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:11:33
152Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
153Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:37
154Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:38
155Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:39
156Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:45
157Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:46

Sprint classification
1Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
3Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana1
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
1Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan6
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5
6Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana4
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
8Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
12Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1
14Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders classification
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda4:54:02
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:18
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:21
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
9George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:38
11Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
12Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:28
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:06
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:32
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:33
16Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:37
17Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:43
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:17
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:20
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:22
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
23Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:32
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:33
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:35
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:38
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:39
28Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:22

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling14:41:59
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
3Garmin - Barracuda0:00:06
4RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
5Movistar Team0:00:16
6BMC Racing Team0:00:17
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
8Team Saxo Bank0:00:21
9Katusha Team0:00:24
10Astana Pro Team0:00:26
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
12Saur - Sojasun
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:44
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:16
15FDJ-Big Mat0:01:31
16GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:40
17Team Europcar0:01:59
18AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
19Lampre - ISD0:04:59
20Lotto Belisol Team0:15:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews