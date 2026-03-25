Volta a Catalunya stage 3 LIVE: A mountainous start heads to a flat finale and one last chance for the sprinters

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Jerseys: GC - Dorian Godon (IGD)

Points - Baptiste Veistroffer (LOI)

KOM - Baptiste Veistroffer (LOI)*

Youth - Andrea Raccagni Noviero (SOQ) *Worn by - Tyler Stites (MAP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap continues to climb with the break now holding two minutes and 25 seconds over the peloton.

Just over 20km until the riders crest the top of the first climb of the day, the Alt de la Mussara /Coll de les Llebres. The climb starts about 7km earlier.

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has called for the car at the back of the peloton.

The gap drifts above two minutes.

The six man break has gained time rapidly on the peloton and now have one minute and 45 seconds over the pack.

Attack Reuben Thompson (Lotto-Intermarche)

Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarche)

Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma)

Yago Aguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet-BH)

Mark Stewart (Modern Adventure)

159.4km to go Racing begins and immediately the attacks come with six riders jumping clear!

1km to Kilometre Zero and the official stage start.

Three non-starters today: Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana)

Harm Vanhoucke (Pinarello-Q36.5)

Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) They join Pickrell and Uhlig on the abandon list.

The riders are about to start the neutralised part of the stage.

Sign on is well underway as we edge closer to the neutral start in Mont-roig Del Camp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The start of the first climb, the Alt de la Mussara/Coll de les Llebres comes after just 23km of racing. If the break hasn't gone by that point, it is bound to be a brutal day in the saddle with the climb lasting 7.2km with an average gradient of 6% and a max kicker of 10%.

The riders have to tackle 2132 metres of elevation gain today. It is billed as a day for the sprinters, but they'll have to fight tooth and nail to get their chance to open up a sprint at the finish.

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) hasn't raced since the Tour Down Under back in late January. A race he dominated. However, he has been suffering since that famous last day crash involving a couple of kangaroos... >>> 'It made news worldwide' - Jay Vine still dealing with pain after infamous kangaroo crash but back in action at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third day in Catalonia is another challenging stage with some pretty big mountains coming early doors with the category 1 dual named Alt de la Mussara - Coll de les Llebres and the category 2 Coll de Capafons with a very up and down middle to the race before the finale third begins with the category 3 Coll Roig. After that, it is downhill to about 30km to go and then flat to the line in Vila-Seca. Will is be the last chance for the sprinters? Or will the breakaway succeed? (Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Two abandons from yesterday, both mentioned in yesterday's live, were Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) and Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Premier Tech). The latter crashed on the final descent yesterday and fractured his left collarbone. He has already been transferred to a hospital in Belgium for further care and examinations. A post shared by Alpecin-Premier Tech (@alpecin.premiertech) A photo posted by on

Let's relive some of the action yesterday by taking a look back with out post race report. Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) proves, yet again, that experience is always useful in tricky finales as he held off the rapid finish of young Frenchman, Noa Isidore (Decathlon-CMA CGM) to take stage 2 and go level on time with race leader, Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers)... >>> Volta a Catalunya: Magnus Cort sprints to stage 2 victory after peloton catches breakaway in final kilometre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hola! Welcome to Cyclingnews' live report of stage 3 at the 105th edition of the Volta a Catalunya

The neutral start is in about half an hour.