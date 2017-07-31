Trending

Tour de Pologne: Teuns wins in Szczyrk

Sagan regains race lead

Image 1 of 41

Dylan Teuns (BMC) wins stage 3

Dylan Teuns (BMC) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 41

Peter Sagan in the points jersey

Peter Sagan in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Ben Hermans left the race in an ambulance

Ben Hermans left the race in an ambulance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) jokes around

Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) jokes around
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Lukasz Wisniowski and Michal Golas (Team Sky)

Lukasz Wisniowski and Michal Golas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Michal Golas (Team Sky)

Michal Golas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

Peter Sagan waves to the crowds

Peter Sagan waves to the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

Race leader Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)

Race leader Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

A tranquilo Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

A tranquilo Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) signs on

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chase

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) strings out the peloton

Rohan Dennis (BMC) strings out the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) watches as compatriot Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) attacks

Rohan Dennis (BMC) watches as compatriot Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) goes on the attack

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) on the attack

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) on the attack

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chase

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3

Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3

Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

Maciej Paterski (CCC) leads the mountains classification

Maciej Paterski (CCC) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the sprint classification

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) back in the race lead

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) back in the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3

Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Peter Sagan in the bunch

Peter Sagan in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

BMC's Ben Hermans had a bad crash and left the race in an ambulance

BMC's Ben Hermans had a bad crash and left the race in an ambulance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Ben Hermans is checked out after a crash

Ben Hermans is checked out after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Team Sky leads the pace

Team Sky leads the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Team Sky with Danny van Poppel in yellow

Team Sky with Danny van Poppel in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Team Sky with Danny van Poppel in yellow

Team Sky with Danny van Poppel in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

The breakaway led by Remi Cavagna

The breakaway led by Remi Cavagna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (BMC)

Maxime Monfort (BMC)

Maxime Monfort (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC) parlayed a late attack on the steep finishing climb to Szczyrk on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne into his first WorldTour victory, but fell shy of moving into the race lead thanks to a tenacious climb by Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan

Thanks to the time bonus, Sagan moved back into the yellow jersey with a six second lead on Teuns. Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka was third across the line, and now sits in third place overall, 12 seconds off the lead of Sagan.

An impressively calculated charge for the line earned the young Belgian climber Teuns the victory on the first uphill finish of the 2017 Tour de Pologne. The climb came at the end of a lumpy trek through the hills of southern Poland, with over 2,000 metres of vertical climbing and four classified ascents before the finish.

Teuns followed Orica's Adam Yates across to early attacker Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) on the punchy final ascent and then soloed clear, confirming the prowess in steep climbs he showed earlier this year by finishing third in La Fleche Wallonne.

Although this wooded ascent above the town of Szcyrk was not quite the Mur de Huy, the narrow, twisting finale in Pologne still had some segments of up to 17 percent and Teuns had to calculate his effort and positioning well in order to be sure of victory.

"I have to thank my team, they did a great job of pulling back the earlier attacks and putting me in the right position," Teuns said.

"This is my fourth win after taking two stages and the overall of the Tour de Wallonie in a week, my first ProTour win, so this is really something."

An early seven man break of the day, containing Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Maciej Paterski (CCC-Polsat Sprandi) - for the third time in three days - and Adam Stachowiak (Poland) did seem initially to have a chance of going clear, as they opened up a gap of almost four minutes.

But despite their impressive collaboration, solid teamwork by Bora-Hansgrohe saw the break finally fold on the second to last classified ascent, the Zameczek, some 35 kilometres from the line.

After a fast descent on somewhat rough road surfaces by a front group now down to some 30 riders, Katusha-Alpecin drove hard prior to a surge on the next climb, allowing Ilnur Zakarin to try and make a move. However, a solid chase by AG2R La Mondiale and - especially - BMC Racing Team's Rohan Dennis - concluded the Russian's surging attack, at which point second-year Orica-Scott pro Jack Haig made a gutsy move over the summit.

Haig had only 17 seconds as he stormed towards the foot of the final climb, hitting speeds of 95kph on the twisting downhill. Dennis and Team Sky's Diego Rosa kept the group of chasers within sight of the young Australian, though, and although he made it onto the lower slopes of the Szczyrk ascent, almost as soon as it turned right onto the steeper segment, Haig had to let the reduced peloton roar past.

Conti made a brave early attempt to clinch a second straight victory for his team after Sacha Modolo's victory in Katowice, but although he strung out the peloton, the Italian could not match the pace laid down by Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) when the Briton loped out of the pack.

However, Yates had Teuns shadowing him closely. "I didn't know which Yates it was, Adam or Simon but you don't let either of them get away on a climb like that," Teuns later told Cyclingnews - and on a long, steep right-hand bend, 200 metres from the top, Teuns overhauled the Briton and powered away for the victory.

A last minute acceleration by Peter Sagan, zigzagging through the fragmented chase group, allowed the Bora-Hansgrohe star to claim second place and the overall lead in a group also containing Majka and Team Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman.

The stage one winner in Krakow, Sagan continued to insist afterwards that teammate Majka, third on the line, remains Bora-Hansgrohe's main GC man for Tour de Pologne. But after such a strong performance on a tough climb and with bonus seconds on offer in sprint stages, Sagan surely remains a top candidate to repeat his 2011 overall victory in the week-long race.

Although Sagan will be a favourite on Tuesday's long, flat stage to Zabrze, the lead group on GC remain tightly packed, with all of the top 20 overall inside less than a minute behind the World Champion. Only when Pologne starts to hit the hillier stages, starting Wednesday, will a really picture of the overall start to emerge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:51:41
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:05
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:07
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:09
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:12
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:14
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:15
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
13Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:38
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
22Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:46
23Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:50
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:01:17
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:21
28Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:34
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:19
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:22
32Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:28
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
37Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
39Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:57
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:57
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
43Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
44Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland0:03:45
45Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
48David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:48
49Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
50Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:12
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
54Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:50
55Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:26
56Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:05:30
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:39
58Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
59Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
60Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:44
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:05:49
62Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:05:57
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
64Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:06:22
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:37
66Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
70Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:10
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
72Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
73Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
74Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
75Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
77Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
78Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
79Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
80Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
81Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:56
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
83Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:11
84José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:13
85Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:25
86Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:40
87Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
89Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:57
92Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
93Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
97Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:04
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
102Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
103Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
108Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
109Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
110Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:13
112Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
116Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
117Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:22
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:09
119Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
120Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
121Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:23
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:16
123Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
125Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
126Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:23
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:16:31
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:55
129Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:51
130Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
131Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:55
132Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
133Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
134Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
136Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
139Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
140Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
141Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
142Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
143Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:04
148Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:24:47
149Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:58
150Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe19
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb17
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac16
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott13
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb11
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data10
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
13Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Myslowice (10.6 km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
2Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 2 - Bielsko-Biala plac Chrobrego (67.2 km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
2Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland

Sprint 3 - Wisla ul. 1 Maja (136.0 km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Salmopol (92.1 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ5
4Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland3
5Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Zameczek Przelecz Szarcula (106.7 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ10pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
5Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Zameczek Przelecz Szarcula (126.2 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky5
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Salmopol (149.7 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky7
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10:03:02
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:21
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:23
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:25
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:30
11Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:31
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:54
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
22Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:02
23Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:06
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:01:33
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:37
28Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:50
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:14
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:35
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:38
32Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:44
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
40Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:13
41Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
44Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
46Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
47Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:04
48Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:14
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
50Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:28
51Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
52David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:34
53Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:06
54Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:42
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:05:46
56Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:55
57Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
58Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
59Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:00
60Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:06:05
61Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:06:13
62Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:32
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:08:02
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:08:53
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:09:06
66Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:17
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:23
68Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:24
69Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
71Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:10:26
72Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
73Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
75Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:32
77Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:07
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:53
79Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:13:12
80Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
81José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:29
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:32
83Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:41
84Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:13:56
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
87Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:14:12
89Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:13
90Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
92Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:14:17
93Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:20
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
96Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
97Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:26
100Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:29
101Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:38
103Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:50
104Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:14:59
105Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:07
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:17
107Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:22
108Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
109Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:25
110Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:26
111Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:16:10
112Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:18
113Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:16:22
114Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:26
115Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:33
116Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:17:41
117Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:17:49
118Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:01
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:04
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:44
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:18:59
122Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:19:15
123Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:16
124Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:38
125Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:43
126Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:20:22
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:43
128Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:08
129Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:24:07
130Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:11
132Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
133Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
134Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:20
137Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:11
138Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:52
139Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:08
140Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:27:08
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:27:14
143Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:27:22
144Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:28:24
145Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:29:05
146Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:28
147Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:29:32
148Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:55
149Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:37
150Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:37:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe52pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky37
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data36
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo29
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
7Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb28
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac22
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
11Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data20
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott19
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb17
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
16Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac16
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott13
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland13
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb11
24Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team11
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
27Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
28Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
30Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
31Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
34Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal5
37Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale5
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
39Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
40Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
41Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
42Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
44Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
46José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice17pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ15
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky12
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott10
7Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland5
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
15Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
17Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
7Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
8Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team2
9Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe30:12:51
3Movistar Team0:00:24
4Lotto Soudal0:00:45
5UAE Team Emirates0:01:38
7BMC Racing Team0:02:40
8Orica-Scott0:02:58
9Team Sunweb0:03:39
10Dimension Data0:05:16
12AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
13Team Sky0:06:42
15Bahrain-Merida0:09:26
16Gazprom – Rusvelo0:12:40
17CPT0:12:44
18FDJ0:15:08
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:41
20Team Novo Nordisk0:19:13
21Astana Pro Team0:22:29
22Trek-Segafredo0:26:17

