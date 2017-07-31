Tour de Pologne: Teuns wins in Szczyrk
Sagan regains race lead
Stage 3: Jaworzno - Szczyrk
Dylan Teuns (BMC) parlayed a late attack on the steep finishing climb to Szczyrk on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne into his first WorldTour victory, but fell shy of moving into the race lead thanks to a tenacious climb by Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan.
Thanks to the time bonus, Sagan moved back into the yellow jersey with a six second lead on Teuns. Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka was third across the line, and now sits in third place overall, 12 seconds off the lead of Sagan.
An impressively calculated charge for the line earned the young Belgian climber Teuns the victory on the first uphill finish of the 2017 Tour de Pologne. The climb came at the end of a lumpy trek through the hills of southern Poland, with over 2,000 metres of vertical climbing and four classified ascents before the finish.
Teuns followed Orica's Adam Yates across to early attacker Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) on the punchy final ascent and then soloed clear, confirming the prowess in steep climbs he showed earlier this year by finishing third in La Fleche Wallonne.
Although this wooded ascent above the town of Szcyrk was not quite the Mur de Huy, the narrow, twisting finale in Pologne still had some segments of up to 17 percent and Teuns had to calculate his effort and positioning well in order to be sure of victory.
"I have to thank my team, they did a great job of pulling back the earlier attacks and putting me in the right position," Teuns said.
"This is my fourth win after taking two stages and the overall of the Tour de Wallonie in a week, my first ProTour win, so this is really something."
An early seven man break of the day, containing Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Maciej Paterski (CCC-Polsat Sprandi) - for the third time in three days - and Adam Stachowiak (Poland) did seem initially to have a chance of going clear, as they opened up a gap of almost four minutes.
But despite their impressive collaboration, solid teamwork by Bora-Hansgrohe saw the break finally fold on the second to last classified ascent, the Zameczek, some 35 kilometres from the line.
After a fast descent on somewhat rough road surfaces by a front group now down to some 30 riders, Katusha-Alpecin drove hard prior to a surge on the next climb, allowing Ilnur Zakarin to try and make a move. However, a solid chase by AG2R La Mondiale and - especially - BMC Racing Team's Rohan Dennis - concluded the Russian's surging attack, at which point second-year Orica-Scott pro Jack Haig made a gutsy move over the summit.
Haig had only 17 seconds as he stormed towards the foot of the final climb, hitting speeds of 95kph on the twisting downhill. Dennis and Team Sky's Diego Rosa kept the group of chasers within sight of the young Australian, though, and although he made it onto the lower slopes of the Szczyrk ascent, almost as soon as it turned right onto the steeper segment, Haig had to let the reduced peloton roar past.
Conti made a brave early attempt to clinch a second straight victory for his team after Sacha Modolo's victory in Katowice, but although he strung out the peloton, the Italian could not match the pace laid down by Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) when the Briton loped out of the pack.
However, Yates had Teuns shadowing him closely. "I didn't know which Yates it was, Adam or Simon but you don't let either of them get away on a climb like that," Teuns later told Cyclingnews - and on a long, steep right-hand bend, 200 metres from the top, Teuns overhauled the Briton and powered away for the victory.
A last minute acceleration by Peter Sagan, zigzagging through the fragmented chase group, allowed the Bora-Hansgrohe star to claim second place and the overall lead in a group also containing Majka and Team Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman.
The stage one winner in Krakow, Sagan continued to insist afterwards that teammate Majka, third on the line, remains Bora-Hansgrohe's main GC man for Tour de Pologne. But after such a strong performance on a tough climb and with bonus seconds on offer in sprint stages, Sagan surely remains a top candidate to repeat his 2011 overall victory in the week-long race.
Although Sagan will be a favourite on Tuesday's long, flat stage to Zabrze, the lead group on GC remain tightly packed, with all of the top 20 overall inside less than a minute behind the World Champion. Only when Pologne starts to hit the hillier stages, starting Wednesday, will a really picture of the overall start to emerge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:51:41
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:05
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:07
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:09
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|22
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|23
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:50
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:01:17
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:21
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:34
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:19
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|32
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|39
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:57
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:57
|42
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:59
|43
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|0:03:45
|45
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|48
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:48
|49
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:12
|53
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|54
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:50
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:26
|56
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:05:30
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:39
|58
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|60
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:44
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:49
|62
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:57
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|64
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:06:22
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:37
|66
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:10
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|73
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|74
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|79
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|80
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:56
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:11
|84
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:13
|85
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:25
|86
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:40
|87
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:57
|92
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|93
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|97
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:04
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|103
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:13
|112
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|117
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:22
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:09
|119
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:23
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:16
|123
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|125
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|126
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:23
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:31
|128
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:55
|129
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:51
|130
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:55
|132
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|136
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|140
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|141
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|142
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|143
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:04
|148
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:47
|149
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:58
|150
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|13
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|10
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|13
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|5
|4
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|3
|5
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|5
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10:03:02
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:21
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:23
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|11
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:31
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|22
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|23
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:06
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:01:33
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:37
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:50
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:14
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:35
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|32
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|33
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|40
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:13
|41
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|44
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|47
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:04
|48
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:28
|51
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|52
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:34
|53
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:06
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:42
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:05:46
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:55
|57
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|59
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:00
|60
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:05
|61
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:13
|62
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:32
|63
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:08:02
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:53
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:09:06
|66
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:17
|67
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:23
|68
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:24
|69
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|71
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:10:26
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|73
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|75
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:32
|77
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:07
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:53
|79
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:13:12
|80
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:29
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:32
|83
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:41
|84
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:56
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|87
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:14:12
|89
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:13
|90
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|92
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:14:17
|93
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:20
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|98
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:26
|100
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:29
|101
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:38
|103
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:50
|104
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:14:59
|105
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:07
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:17
|107
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:22
|108
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:25
|110
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:26
|111
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:10
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:18
|113
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:22
|114
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:26
|115
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:33
|116
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:17:41
|117
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|118
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:01
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:04
|120
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:44
|121
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:18:59
|122
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:15
|123
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:16
|124
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:38
|125
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:43
|126
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:22
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:43
|128
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:08
|129
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:07
|130
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:11
|132
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|133
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|134
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:20
|137
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:11
|138
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:52
|139
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:08
|140
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:08
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:14
|143
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:22
|144
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:28:24
|145
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:05
|146
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:28
|147
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:29:32
|148
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:55
|149
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:37
|150
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:37:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|37
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|36
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|7
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|11
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|20
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|19
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|16
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|13
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|24
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|11
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|27
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|28
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|30
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|34
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|5
|37
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|39
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|40
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|41
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|42
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|44
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|15
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|7
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|5
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|17
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|12
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|30:12:51
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|8
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:58
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:39
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:05:16
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|13
|Team Sky
|0:06:42
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:26
|16
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:12:40
|17
|CPT
|0:12:44
|18
|FDJ
|0:15:08
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:41
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:13
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:22:29
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:17
