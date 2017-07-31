Image 1 of 41 Dylan Teuns (BMC) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 Peter Sagan in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Ben Hermans left the race in an ambulance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) jokes around (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 Lukasz Wisniowski and Michal Golas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 Michal Golas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 Peter Sagan waves to the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 Race leader Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 A tranquilo Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) strings out the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) watches as compatriot Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 41 Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 Maciej Paterski (CCC) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) back in the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 Dylan Teuns (BMC) winner of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 Peter Sagan in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 BMC's Ben Hermans had a bad crash and left the race in an ambulance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 Ben Hermans is checked out after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Team Sky leads the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Team Sky with Danny van Poppel in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 Team Sky with Danny van Poppel in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 41 The breakaway led by Remi Cavagna (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 Maxime Monfort (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC) parlayed a late attack on the steep finishing climb to Szczyrk on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne into his first WorldTour victory, but fell shy of moving into the race lead thanks to a tenacious climb by Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan.

Thanks to the time bonus, Sagan moved back into the yellow jersey with a six second lead on Teuns. Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka was third across the line, and now sits in third place overall, 12 seconds off the lead of Sagan.

An impressively calculated charge for the line earned the young Belgian climber Teuns the victory on the first uphill finish of the 2017 Tour de Pologne. The climb came at the end of a lumpy trek through the hills of southern Poland, with over 2,000 metres of vertical climbing and four classified ascents before the finish.

Teuns followed Orica's Adam Yates across to early attacker Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) on the punchy final ascent and then soloed clear, confirming the prowess in steep climbs he showed earlier this year by finishing third in La Fleche Wallonne.

Although this wooded ascent above the town of Szcyrk was not quite the Mur de Huy, the narrow, twisting finale in Pologne still had some segments of up to 17 percent and Teuns had to calculate his effort and positioning well in order to be sure of victory.

"I have to thank my team, they did a great job of pulling back the earlier attacks and putting me in the right position," Teuns said.

"This is my fourth win after taking two stages and the overall of the Tour de Wallonie in a week, my first ProTour win, so this is really something."

An early seven man break of the day, containing Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Maciej Paterski (CCC-Polsat Sprandi) - for the third time in three days - and Adam Stachowiak (Poland) did seem initially to have a chance of going clear, as they opened up a gap of almost four minutes.

But despite their impressive collaboration, solid teamwork by Bora-Hansgrohe saw the break finally fold on the second to last classified ascent, the Zameczek, some 35 kilometres from the line.

After a fast descent on somewhat rough road surfaces by a front group now down to some 30 riders, Katusha-Alpecin drove hard prior to a surge on the next climb, allowing Ilnur Zakarin to try and make a move. However, a solid chase by AG2R La Mondiale and - especially - BMC Racing Team's Rohan Dennis - concluded the Russian's surging attack, at which point second-year Orica-Scott pro Jack Haig made a gutsy move over the summit.

Haig had only 17 seconds as he stormed towards the foot of the final climb, hitting speeds of 95kph on the twisting downhill. Dennis and Team Sky's Diego Rosa kept the group of chasers within sight of the young Australian, though, and although he made it onto the lower slopes of the Szczyrk ascent, almost as soon as it turned right onto the steeper segment, Haig had to let the reduced peloton roar past.

Conti made a brave early attempt to clinch a second straight victory for his team after Sacha Modolo's victory in Katowice, but although he strung out the peloton, the Italian could not match the pace laid down by Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) when the Briton loped out of the pack.

However, Yates had Teuns shadowing him closely. "I didn't know which Yates it was, Adam or Simon but you don't let either of them get away on a climb like that," Teuns later told Cyclingnews - and on a long, steep right-hand bend, 200 metres from the top, Teuns overhauled the Briton and powered away for the victory.

A last minute acceleration by Peter Sagan, zigzagging through the fragmented chase group, allowed the Bora-Hansgrohe star to claim second place and the overall lead in a group also containing Majka and Team Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman.

The stage one winner in Krakow, Sagan continued to insist afterwards that teammate Majka, third on the line, remains Bora-Hansgrohe's main GC man for Tour de Pologne. But after such a strong performance on a tough climb and with bonus seconds on offer in sprint stages, Sagan surely remains a top candidate to repeat his 2011 overall victory in the week-long race.

Although Sagan will be a favourite on Tuesday's long, flat stage to Zabrze, the lead group on GC remain tightly packed, with all of the top 20 overall inside less than a minute behind the World Champion. Only when Pologne starts to hit the hillier stages, starting Wednesday, will a really picture of the overall start to emerge.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:51:41 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:05 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:07 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:09 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:12 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:15 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:38 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 22 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:46 23 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:50 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:01:17 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:21 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:34 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:19 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:22 32 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:28 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 37 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 39 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:57 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:57 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 43 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 0:03:45 45 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 46 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 48 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:48 49 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:12 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 54 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:50 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:26 56 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:05:30 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:39 58 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 59 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 60 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:44 61 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:49 62 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:05:57 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 64 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:22 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:08:37 66 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:10 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 73 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 74 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 75 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 77 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 78 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 79 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 80 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:56 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:11 84 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:13 85 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:25 86 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:40 87 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 89 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:57 92 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 93 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 97 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:04 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 99 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 102 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 103 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 108 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 109 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:13 112 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 116 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 117 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:22 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:09 119 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 120 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 121 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:23 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:16 123 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 125 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 126 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:23 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:31 128 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:55 129 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:51 130 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:55 132 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 133 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 134 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 136 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 139 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 140 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 141 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 142 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 143 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:04 148 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:24:47 149 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:58 150 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 15 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 13 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 10 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 13 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 14 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Myslowice (10.6 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 2 - Bielsko-Biala plac Chrobrego (67.2 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland

Sprint 3 - Wisla ul. 1 Maja (136.0 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Salmopol (92.1 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 5 4 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 3 5 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Zameczek Przelecz Szarcula (106.7 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 10 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 5 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Zameczek Przelecz Szarcula (126.2 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 5 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Salmopol (149.7 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 7 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10:03:02 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:21 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:23 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:25 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:30 11 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:31 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:54 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 22 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:02 23 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:06 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:01:33 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:37 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:50 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:14 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:35 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:38 32 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:44 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 40 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:13 41 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 44 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 46 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 47 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:04 48 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:14 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 50 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:28 51 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 52 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:34 53 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:06 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:42 55 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:05:46 56 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:55 57 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 58 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 59 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:00 60 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:05 61 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:06:13 62 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:32 63 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:08:02 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:53 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:09:06 66 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:17 67 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:23 68 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:24 69 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:25 71 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:10:26 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 73 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 75 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:32 77 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:07 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:53 79 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:13:12 80 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:29 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:32 83 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:41 84 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:56 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 87 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:14:12 89 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:13 90 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 92 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:14:17 93 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:20 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 96 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:26 100 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:29 101 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:38 103 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:50 104 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:14:59 105 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:07 106 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:17 107 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:22 108 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:25 110 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:26 111 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:10 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:18 113 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:22 114 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:26 115 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:33 116 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:17:41 117 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:17:49 118 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:04 120 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:44 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:18:59 122 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:15 123 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:16 124 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:38 125 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:43 126 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:20:22 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:43 128 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:08 129 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:07 130 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:11 132 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 133 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 134 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:20 137 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:11 138 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:52 139 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:08 140 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:27:08 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:14 143 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:27:22 144 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:28:24 145 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:05 146 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:28 147 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:29:32 148 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:55 149 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:37 150 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:37:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 37 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 36 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 7 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 22 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 11 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 20 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 19 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 16 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 15 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 13 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 24 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 11 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 27 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 28 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 30 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 31 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 34 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 5 37 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 5 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 39 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 41 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 42 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 44 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 46 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 15 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 12 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 7 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 5 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 15 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 17 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 7 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1