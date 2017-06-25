Tour de Pologne past winners
Tour de Pologne past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2015
|Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar
|2014
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2013
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2012
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale
|2011
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas–Cannondale
|2010
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin–Transitions
|2009
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–NGC
|2008
|Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC–Saxo Bank
|2007
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
|2006
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
|2005
|Kim Kirchen (Lux)
|2004
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2003
|Cezary Zamana (Pol)
|2002
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|2001
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2000
|Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
|1999
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
|1998
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus)
|1997
|Rolf Järmann (Swi)
|1996
|Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)
|1995
|Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)
|1994
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1993
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1992
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1991
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1990
|Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)
|1989
|Marek Wrona (Pol)
|1988
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1987
|Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
|1986
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|1985
|Marek Lesniewski (Pol)
|1984
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1983
|Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
|1982
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1981
|Jan Brzezny (Pol)
|1980
|Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
|1979
|Henryk Charucki (Pol)
|1978
|Jan Brzezny (Pol)
|1977
|Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)
|1976
|Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
|1975
|Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
|1974
|André Delcroix (Bel)
|1973
|Lucjan Lis (Pol)
|1972
|José Luis Viejo (Spa)
|1971
|Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
|1970
|Jan Stachura (Pol)
|1969
|Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)
|1968
|Jan Kudra (Pol)
|1967
|Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)
|1966
|Józef Gawliczek (Pol)
|1965
|Józef Beker (Pol)
|1964
|Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)
|1963
|Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)
|1962
|Jan Kudra (Pol)
|1961
|Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
|1960
|Roger Diercken (Bel)
|1959
|Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)
|1958
|Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)
|1957
|Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
|1956
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1955
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1954
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1953
|Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)
|1952
|Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
|1949
|Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
|1948
|Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
|1947
|Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)
|1939
|Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
|1937
|Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
|1933
|Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)
|1929
|Józef Stefanski (Pol)
|1928
|Feliks Wiecek (Pol)
