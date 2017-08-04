Trending

Teuns wins Tour de Pologne

Poels takes final stage

Image 1 of 48

Tour de Pologne winner Dylan Teuns flanked by runner-up Rafal Majka and third-placed Wout Poels

Tour de Pologne winner Dylan Teuns flanked by runner-up Rafal Majka and third-placed Wout Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

Peter Sagan gets a helping hand from the fans

Peter Sagan gets a helping hand from the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)

Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott)

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Dylan Teuns enjoying his first WorldTour win

Dylan Teuns enjoying his first WorldTour win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Peter Sagan enjoying his moment on the podium as the points classification winner

Peter Sagan enjoying his moment on the podium as the points classification winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Rafa Majka with his daughter on the podium

Rafa Majka with his daughter on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin)

José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Dylan Teuns with his giant Hyundai car key

Dylan Teuns with his giant Hyundai car key
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

The team classification was won by Lotto Soudal

The team classification was won by Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Thumbs up from Dylan Teuns

Thumbs up from Dylan Teuns
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Dylan Teuns gets into the podium celebration

Dylan Teuns gets into the podium celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

The most active rider was Bert-Jan Lindeman of LottoNL-Jumbo

The most active rider was Bert-Jan Lindeman of LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Dylan Teuns won the Tour de Pologne.

Dylan Teuns won the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Peter Sagan earned the Tour de Pologne points jersey.

Peter Sagan earned the Tour de Pologne points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Wout Poels at the Tour de Pologne

Wout Poels at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Wout Poels on the Tour de Pologne podium

Wout Poels on the Tour de Pologne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

The podium of the final stage of the Tour de Pologne

The podium of the final stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

UAE-Emirates on the front.

UAE-Emirates on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

UAE-Emirates led the chase in support of Rui Costa.

UAE-Emirates led the chase in support of Rui Costa.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Tejay van Garderen was a key support for Dylan Teuns.

Tejay van Garderen was a key support for Dylan Teuns.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Diego Rosa played a key part in Wout Poels' win.

Diego Rosa played a key part in Wout Poels' win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) animated the final day of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) animated the final day of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Peter Sagan on the attack on the final day of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan on the attack on the final day of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Dylan Teuns (BMC) wins the Tour de Pologne.

Dylan Teuns (BMC) wins the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin).

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Wout Poels (Sky) wins the final stage of the Tour de Pologne.

Wout Poels (Sky) wins the final stage of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Wout Poels (Sky) beats Adam Yates to the win.

Wout Poels (Sky) beats Adam Yates to the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Wout Poels (Sky) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne.

Wout Poels (Sky) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprints on the final stage of the Tour de Pologne.

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprints on the final stage of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Peter Sagan gets aero at the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan gets aero at the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Ruben Plaza at the Tour de Pologne

Ruben Plaza at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Hubert Dupont in the peloton at the Tour de Pologne

Hubert Dupont in the peloton at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

UAE Team Emirates at the front of the Tour de Pologne peloton

UAE Team Emirates at the front of the Tour de Pologne peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

The final stage of the Tour de Pologne

The final stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Dylan Teuns at the Tour de Pologne

Dylan Teuns at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Robert Power and Adam Yates at the Tour de Pologne

Robert Power and Adam Yates at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Matvey Mamykin and Ilnur Zakarin on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne

Matvey Mamykin and Ilnur Zakarin on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Alberto Losada at the Tour de Pologne

Alberto Losada at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Floris Gerts on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne

Floris Gerts on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Peter Sagan stretching his legs at the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan stretching his legs at the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

Peter Sagan descending on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne

Peter Sagan descending on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) did just enough to hold off Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and take the overall victory at the Tour de Pologne, continuing a rich vein of form for the Belgian. Team Sky's Wout Poels was the day's winner the seventh and final stage of the Tour de Pologne, besting Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Majka in a sprint among GC favourites at Bukowina Tatrzanska.

Related Articles

Tour de Pologne: Sagan falls at final fence after long breakaway

Tour de Pologne: Teuns hangs on to take first WorldTour GC victory of career

The mountainous race finale spurred plenty of attacks, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) getting into the early break and a flurry of late escape attempts after the race came back together, but no one managed to pull away for good in the final kilometres of the uncategorised finishing climb.

Poels proved fastest in the uphill kick, while race leader Teuns arrived fifth to seal his overall victory, albeit narrowly – Majka's four-second bonus for finishing third left him as overall runner-up by just two seconds. Poels rounded out the overall podium in third.

How it unfolded

An aggressive Sagan tried and tried again to get away in the early goings of the extremely lumpy 132-kilometre race finale, and managed to forge clear around 15 kilometres into the day just after the first categorised climb.

A sizable contingent of fellow escapees joined him. Comprising 13 riders, the main breakaway of the day consisted of Sagan, Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), Robert Power, Rubén Plaza and Rory Sutherland (Orica-Scott), Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Diego Rosa (Sky), Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Daan Olivier (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Niko Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and Paweł Cieslik (Poland).

The break worked their advantage up over two and a half minutes going up and over the new few climbs, with UAE Team Emirates and BMC Racing doing much of the work in the pack. The tough parcours saw the peloton thin out gradually over the course of the stage, while the break lost Denz 45 kilometres into the action but stayed mostly together for the next hour.

With around 45 kilometres to go, the peloton began to show interest in bringing the break to heel. The gap was down to a minute with 35 kilometres to go, which may have been the motivation for Sagan to make his move. The world road champ launched an attack out of the break with only Plaza getting into his wheel, and the pair quickly put some breathing room between themselves and the other escapees.

Rosa set off in solo pursuit as the pack closed in on the rest of the break. Sagan dropped Plaza, and Rosa pulled past the Spaniard in short order, but he still had a half a minute gap to make up on the lone rider off the front as they began the day's final categorised climb. The gap between the two stayed more or less the same going up and over the ascent. Back in the peloton, however, Majka opened hostilities with a blistering attack as the summit neared. Poels was live to the danger however, keeping the Bora rider in check.

Then it was Poels' turn to attack. The Dutchman jumped away on the first uncategorised bump after the final categorised ascent, bringing Orica-Scott's Jack Haig with him and bridging to Rosa, with Sagan only a short ways off.

Teuns was distanced as Majka pushed ahead in pursuit. Rosa, Poels and Haig then caught up Sagan, but the world champ eased off the throttle to wait for Majka, helping his Bora teammate get back into the mix, with a few others getting back on terms at the head of the race as well.

Minutes later, Teuns rejoined his rivals at the front, helped back into the mix by teammate Tejay van Garderen.

Sagan fired off another attack with five kilometres to go on the run-in to the uncategorised finishing climb. He started the ascent with an advantage of a few seconds, but then came the attacks from behind. Sagan was caught as the likes of Sam Oomen (Sunweb), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) and Haig all put in digs, though none of them managed to distance their rivals.

Majka attacked with 2.2 kilometres left and only Teuns and Poels could follow. The trio initially opened up a gap, but there was neither impetus to cooperate nor any one rider able to leave the others behind, leading to a regrouping for the final push.

Yates jumped first out of the lead group rounding towards the finish, but it was Poels who led the way across the line with Yates just behind and Majka settling for third. Teuns avoided any splits at the finish line to finish on even terms with the rest and so seal the overall win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3:26:20
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:12
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:14
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:54
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:56
15Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
20Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
21Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:01:06
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
26Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:39
27Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
31Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:04
32Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
34Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:52
37Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:00
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
40Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
44Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:47
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:01
47Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
48Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
49Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland0:10:06
50David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
54Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
55Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
56Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:56
57Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
58Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
62Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
63Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
64Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:13:38
65Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:08
69Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:32
70Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
72Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
73Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:18
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
75Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
77Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
80Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
81Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:18:04
82Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:13
83Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:20:15
84Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:20:28
86Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
87Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
90Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:45
91Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:11
93Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:26:18
96Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFrantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAnass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
DNSMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNSErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSGregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNSLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky20pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott19
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb17
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb14
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott13
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ9
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
15Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky5
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
19Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 - Lapszanka, km 10.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky5
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountain 2 - Sierockie, km 41.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky10pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team7
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac5
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
5Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott2

Mountain 3 - Sciana Bukovina, km 53.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky10pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland7
3Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin3
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - Lapszanka, km 76.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky10pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
3Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott5
4Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
5Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 5 - Sierockie, km 108.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky7
3Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott5
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 6 - Sciana Bukovina, km 119.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky14
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe6
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team27:07:47
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:02
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:03
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:10
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:13
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:36
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:57
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:19
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:35
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:46
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:32
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:47
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:52
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:04:41
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:05
21François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:59
22Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:06:36
23Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:44
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:40
26Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:38
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:09:36
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:43
29Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:57
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:23
32Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:36
33Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:38
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:16:08
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:03
36Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:19:44
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:23:30
38Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:23:43
39Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:21
40Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:24:31
41Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:50
42Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:32
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:36
44Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:41
45Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:45
46Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:26:48
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:49
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:58
49Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:01
50David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:16
51Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:04
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:18
53Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:32:13
54Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:33:55
55Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:42
56Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:53
57Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:36:13
58Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:36:38
59Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:37:05
60Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:37:15
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:39:22
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:11
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:42:32
64Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:37
65Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland0:42:46
66Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:44:29
67Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:44:55
68Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:45:46
69Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:47:29
70Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:47:39
71Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:48:14
72Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:40
73Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:52:10
74Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:41
75Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:52:57
76Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:04
77Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:53:27
78Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:55:29
79Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:30
80Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:55:40
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:17
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:00
83Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:03:00
84Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:03:05
85Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:31
86Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb1:06:20
87Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:10
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1:07:22
89Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:08:00
90Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1:10:49
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:11:22
92Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:11:33
93Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:15:56
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb1:19:27
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:28:14
96Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe1:42:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe88pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky51
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida51
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb50
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe49
6Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo46
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team45
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott44
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott39
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale39
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb36
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates36
14Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott33
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ32
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data31
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
19Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
20Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team23
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors22
22Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team20
23Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal19
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac16
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
26Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team14
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
28Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe11
29Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors11
30Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky11
31Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team10
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
34Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland8
35Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky7
36Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
37Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland6
38Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky5
40Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
41Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
42Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
43Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky68pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo38
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe35
5Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott30
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky19
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
9Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland15
10Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott14
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland10
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin10
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb9
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team9
16Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
17Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac8
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
19Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb5
21Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott5
22Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
23Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
25Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ3
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team3
27Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2
30Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
31Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal81:35:48
2BMC Racing Team0:02:50
3Movistar Team0:13:04
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:51
5AG2R La Mondiale0:14:02
6Orica-Scott0:14:20
7Katusha-Alpecin0:18:58
8Team Sky0:21:01
9Bahrain-Merida0:21:27
10UAE Team Emirates0:24:21
11Team Sunweb0:25:56
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:20
13Poland0:43:55
14Quick-Step Floors0:44:45
15FDJ0:59:02
16Cannondale-Drapac1:10:34
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:10:59
18Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:53
19Dimension Data1:28:29
20Trek-Segafredo1:44:55
21Team Novo Nordisk1:56:52

Latest on Cyclingnews