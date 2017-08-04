Image 1 of 48 Tour de Pologne winner Dylan Teuns flanked by runner-up Rafal Majka and third-placed Wout Poels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Peter Sagan gets a helping hand from the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Dylan Teuns enjoying his first WorldTour win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Peter Sagan enjoying his moment on the podium as the points classification winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Rafa Majka with his daughter on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Dylan Teuns with his giant Hyundai car key (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 The team classification was won by Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Thumbs up from Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Dylan Teuns gets into the podium celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 The most active rider was Bert-Jan Lindeman of LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Dylan Teuns won the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Peter Sagan earned the Tour de Pologne points jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Wout Poels at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Wout Poels on the Tour de Pologne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 The podium of the final stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 UAE-Emirates on the front. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 UAE-Emirates led the chase in support of Rui Costa. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Tejay van Garderen was a key support for Dylan Teuns. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Diego Rosa played a key part in Wout Poels' win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) animated the final day of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Peter Sagan on the attack on the final day of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Dylan Teuns (BMC) wins the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Wout Poels (Sky) wins the final stage of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Wout Poels (Sky) beats Adam Yates to the win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Wout Poels (Sky) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprints on the final stage of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Peter Sagan gets aero at the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Ruben Plaza at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Hubert Dupont in the peloton at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 UAE Team Emirates at the front of the Tour de Pologne peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 The final stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Dylan Teuns at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Robert Power and Adam Yates at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Matvey Mamykin and Ilnur Zakarin on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Alberto Losada at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Floris Gerts on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Peter Sagan stretching his legs at the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Peter Sagan descending on stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Stage 7 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) did just enough to hold off Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and take the overall victory at the Tour de Pologne, continuing a rich vein of form for the Belgian. Team Sky's Wout Poels was the day's winner the seventh and final stage of the Tour de Pologne, besting Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Majka in a sprint among GC favourites at Bukowina Tatrzanska.

The mountainous race finale spurred plenty of attacks, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) getting into the early break and a flurry of late escape attempts after the race came back together, but no one managed to pull away for good in the final kilometres of the uncategorised finishing climb.

Poels proved fastest in the uphill kick, while race leader Teuns arrived fifth to seal his overall victory, albeit narrowly – Majka's four-second bonus for finishing third left him as overall runner-up by just two seconds. Poels rounded out the overall podium in third.

How it unfolded

An aggressive Sagan tried and tried again to get away in the early goings of the extremely lumpy 132-kilometre race finale, and managed to forge clear around 15 kilometres into the day just after the first categorised climb.

A sizable contingent of fellow escapees joined him. Comprising 13 riders, the main breakaway of the day consisted of Sagan, Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), Robert Power, Rubén Plaza and Rory Sutherland (Orica-Scott), Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Diego Rosa (Sky), Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Daan Olivier (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Niko Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and Paweł Cieslik (Poland).

The break worked their advantage up over two and a half minutes going up and over the new few climbs, with UAE Team Emirates and BMC Racing doing much of the work in the pack. The tough parcours saw the peloton thin out gradually over the course of the stage, while the break lost Denz 45 kilometres into the action but stayed mostly together for the next hour.

With around 45 kilometres to go, the peloton began to show interest in bringing the break to heel. The gap was down to a minute with 35 kilometres to go, which may have been the motivation for Sagan to make his move. The world road champ launched an attack out of the break with only Plaza getting into his wheel, and the pair quickly put some breathing room between themselves and the other escapees.

Rosa set off in solo pursuit as the pack closed in on the rest of the break. Sagan dropped Plaza, and Rosa pulled past the Spaniard in short order, but he still had a half a minute gap to make up on the lone rider off the front as they began the day's final categorised climb. The gap between the two stayed more or less the same going up and over the ascent. Back in the peloton, however, Majka opened hostilities with a blistering attack as the summit neared. Poels was live to the danger however, keeping the Bora rider in check.

Then it was Poels' turn to attack. The Dutchman jumped away on the first uncategorised bump after the final categorised ascent, bringing Orica-Scott's Jack Haig with him and bridging to Rosa, with Sagan only a short ways off.

Teuns was distanced as Majka pushed ahead in pursuit. Rosa, Poels and Haig then caught up Sagan, but the world champ eased off the throttle to wait for Majka, helping his Bora teammate get back into the mix, with a few others getting back on terms at the head of the race as well.

Minutes later, Teuns rejoined his rivals at the front, helped back into the mix by teammate Tejay van Garderen.

Sagan fired off another attack with five kilometres to go on the run-in to the uncategorised finishing climb. He started the ascent with an advantage of a few seconds, but then came the attacks from behind. Sagan was caught as the likes of Sam Oomen (Sunweb), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) and Haig all put in digs, though none of them managed to distance their rivals.

Majka attacked with 2.2 kilometres left and only Teuns and Poels could follow. The trio initially opened up a gap, but there was neither impetus to cooperate nor any one rider able to leave the others behind, leading to a regrouping for the final push.

Yates jumped first out of the lead group rounding towards the finish, but it was Poels who led the way across the line with Yates just behind and Majka settling for third. Teuns avoided any splits at the finish line to finish on even terms with the rest and so seal the overall win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3:26:20 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:12 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:14 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:56 15 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 20 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 21 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:01:06 24 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:39 27 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 31 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:04 32 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 34 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:52 37 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:00 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 44 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:47 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:01 47 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 0:10:06 50 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 55 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 56 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:56 57 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 58 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 62 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 63 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 64 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:13:38 65 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:08 69 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:32 70 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 72 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:18 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 77 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 80 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 81 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:18:04 82 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:13 83 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:20:15 84 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:20:28 86 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 87 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 89 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 90 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:45 91 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:11 93 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:26:18 96 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky DNF Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team DNF Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland DNF Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates DNS Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb DNS Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNS Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 19 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 13 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 9 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 15 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 5 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 19 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Lapszanka, km 10.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 5 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 2 - Sierockie, km 41.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 7 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 5 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 5 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 2

Mountain 3 - Sciana Bukovina, km 53.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 7 3 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 3 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - Lapszanka, km 76.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 3 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 4 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 5 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 5 - Sierockie, km 108.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 7 3 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 5 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 6 - Sciana Bukovina, km 119.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 14 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27:07:47 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:13 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:57 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:19 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:35 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:46 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:32 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:47 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:52 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:04:41 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:05 21 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:59 22 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:06:36 23 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:44 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:40 26 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:38 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:36 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:43 29 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:57 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:23 32 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:36 33 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:38 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:08 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:03 36 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:19:44 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:30 38 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:43 39 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:21 40 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:31 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:50 42 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:32 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:36 44 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:41 45 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:45 46 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:26:48 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:49 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:26:58 49 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:01 50 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:16 51 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:04 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:18 53 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:32:13 54 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:33:55 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:42 56 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:53 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:36:13 58 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:36:38 59 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:05 60 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:15 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:39:22 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:11 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:32 64 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:37 65 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 0:42:46 66 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:44:29 67 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:44:55 68 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:45:46 69 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:47:29 70 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:47:39 71 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:14 72 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:40 73 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:52:10 74 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:41 75 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:52:57 76 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:04 77 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:53:27 78 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:29 79 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:30 80 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:55:40 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:17 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:00 83 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:03:00 84 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:05 85 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:31 86 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:06:20 87 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:07:10 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1:07:22 89 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:08:00 90 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1:10:49 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:11:22 92 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:11:33 93 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:15:56 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:19:27 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:28:14 96 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 51 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 51 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 50 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 6 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 44 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 39 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 12 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 36 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 33 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 32 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 31 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 19 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 24 20 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 22 22 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 20 23 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 19 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 28 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 29 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 11 30 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 31 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 32 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 34 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 8 35 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 7 36 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 37 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 6 38 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 5 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 41 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 43 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 68 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 9 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 15 10 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 10 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 10 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 9 16 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 17 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 8 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 21 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 5 22 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 23 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 25 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 3 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 31 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 1