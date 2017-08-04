Teuns wins Tour de Pologne
Poels takes final stage
Stage 7: Bukovina Resort - Bukowina Tatrzanska
Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) did just enough to hold off Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and take the overall victory at the Tour de Pologne, continuing a rich vein of form for the Belgian. Team Sky's Wout Poels was the day's winner the seventh and final stage of the Tour de Pologne, besting Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Majka in a sprint among GC favourites at Bukowina Tatrzanska.
Related Articles
The mountainous race finale spurred plenty of attacks, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) getting into the early break and a flurry of late escape attempts after the race came back together, but no one managed to pull away for good in the final kilometres of the uncategorised finishing climb.
Poels proved fastest in the uphill kick, while race leader Teuns arrived fifth to seal his overall victory, albeit narrowly – Majka's four-second bonus for finishing third left him as overall runner-up by just two seconds. Poels rounded out the overall podium in third.
How it unfolded
An aggressive Sagan tried and tried again to get away in the early goings of the extremely lumpy 132-kilometre race finale, and managed to forge clear around 15 kilometres into the day just after the first categorised climb.
A sizable contingent of fellow escapees joined him. Comprising 13 riders, the main breakaway of the day consisted of Sagan, Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), Robert Power, Rubén Plaza and Rory Sutherland (Orica-Scott), Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Diego Rosa (Sky), Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Daan Olivier (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Niko Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and Paweł Cieslik (Poland).
The break worked their advantage up over two and a half minutes going up and over the new few climbs, with UAE Team Emirates and BMC Racing doing much of the work in the pack. The tough parcours saw the peloton thin out gradually over the course of the stage, while the break lost Denz 45 kilometres into the action but stayed mostly together for the next hour.
With around 45 kilometres to go, the peloton began to show interest in bringing the break to heel. The gap was down to a minute with 35 kilometres to go, which may have been the motivation for Sagan to make his move. The world road champ launched an attack out of the break with only Plaza getting into his wheel, and the pair quickly put some breathing room between themselves and the other escapees.
Rosa set off in solo pursuit as the pack closed in on the rest of the break. Sagan dropped Plaza, and Rosa pulled past the Spaniard in short order, but he still had a half a minute gap to make up on the lone rider off the front as they began the day's final categorised climb. The gap between the two stayed more or less the same going up and over the ascent. Back in the peloton, however, Majka opened hostilities with a blistering attack as the summit neared. Poels was live to the danger however, keeping the Bora rider in check.
Then it was Poels' turn to attack. The Dutchman jumped away on the first uncategorised bump after the final categorised ascent, bringing Orica-Scott's Jack Haig with him and bridging to Rosa, with Sagan only a short ways off.
Teuns was distanced as Majka pushed ahead in pursuit. Rosa, Poels and Haig then caught up Sagan, but the world champ eased off the throttle to wait for Majka, helping his Bora teammate get back into the mix, with a few others getting back on terms at the head of the race as well.
Minutes later, Teuns rejoined his rivals at the front, helped back into the mix by teammate Tejay van Garderen.
Sagan fired off another attack with five kilometres to go on the run-in to the uncategorised finishing climb. He started the ascent with an advantage of a few seconds, but then came the attacks from behind. Sagan was caught as the likes of Sam Oomen (Sunweb), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) and Haig all put in digs, though none of them managed to distance their rivals.
Majka attacked with 2.2 kilometres left and only Teuns and Poels could follow. The trio initially opened up a gap, but there was neither impetus to cooperate nor any one rider able to leave the others behind, leading to a regrouping for the final push.
Yates jumped first out of the lead group rounding towards the finish, but it was Poels who led the way across the line with Yates just behind and Majka settling for third. Teuns avoided any splits at the finish line to finish on even terms with the rest and so seal the overall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3:26:20
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:14
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|15
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|20
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:06
|24
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:39
|27
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|30
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|31
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:04
|32
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|34
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:52
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:00
|38
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|44
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:47
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:01
|47
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|0:10:06
|50
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|55
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:56
|57
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|58
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|62
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|63
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:38
|65
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:08
|69
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:32
|70
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:18
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|80
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:18:04
|82
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:13
|83
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:20:15
|84
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:28
|86
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|87
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|90
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:45
|91
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:11
|93
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:26:18
|96
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|19
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|13
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|9
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|15
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|19
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|7
|3
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|4
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|5
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|5
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27:07:47
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:57
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:19
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:22
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:35
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:46
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:32
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:47
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:52
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:04:41
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:05
|21
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:59
|22
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:36
|23
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:44
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:40
|26
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:38
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:36
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:43
|29
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:57
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:23
|32
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:36
|33
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:38
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:08
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:03
|36
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:19:44
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:30
|38
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:23:43
|39
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:21
|40
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:31
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:50
|42
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:32
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:36
|44
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:41
|45
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:45
|46
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:26:48
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:49
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:58
|49
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:01
|50
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:16
|51
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:04
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:18
|53
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:13
|54
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:33:55
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:42
|56
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:53
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:36:13
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:36:38
|59
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:05
|60
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:15
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:39:22
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:11
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:32
|64
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:37
|65
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|0:42:46
|66
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:44:29
|67
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:44:55
|68
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:45:46
|69
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:47:29
|70
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:47:39
|71
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:14
|72
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:40
|73
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:52:10
|74
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:41
|75
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:52:57
|76
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:04
|77
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:27
|78
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:29
|79
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:30
|80
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:55:40
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:17
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:00
|83
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:03:00
|84
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:05
|85
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:31
|86
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:06:20
|87
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:10
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1:07:22
|89
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:08:00
|90
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1:10:49
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:11:22
|92
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:33
|93
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:15:56
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:19:27
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:28:14
|96
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|51
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|50
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|6
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|44
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|39
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|12
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|33
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|32
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|31
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|19
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|20
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|22
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|20
|23
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|19
|24
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|28
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|29
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|30
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|31
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|34
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|8
|35
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|36
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|37
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|6
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|41
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|43
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|68
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|6
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|9
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|15
|10
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|10
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|9
|16
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|17
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|21
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|5
|22
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|23
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|25
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|3
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|31
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|81:35:48
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:13:04
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:51
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:02
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:14:20
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:58
|8
|Team Sky
|0:21:01
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:27
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:21
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:56
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:20
|13
|Poland
|0:43:55
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:45
|15
|FDJ
|0:59:02
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:10:34
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:10:59
|18
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:27:53
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:28:29
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:55
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:56:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy