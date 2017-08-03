Image 1 of 51 Jack Haig wins the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 Bob Jungels (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Rob Power (Orica-Scott) get aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 Dylan Teuns (BMC) in the race lead in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Dylan Teuns (BMC) in the race lead in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) wins in Zakopane (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 Stage winner Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 KOM leader Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 Tejay van Garderen stretches the peloton out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 51 Sammy Sanchez in the hurt box (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 51 Wout Poels (Team Sky) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 Ilnur Zakarin in the pack at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Ruben Plaza and Petr Vakoc at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 An attack goes clear on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Petr Vakoc at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 51 Ruben Plaza at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 51 Antwan Tolhoek at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 51 BMC controlling the peloton at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 51 Jack Haig soloing clear at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 51 Jack Haig up the road on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 51 Jack Haig at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 51 Bob Jungels on the move at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 51 Bob Jungels setting the pace at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 51 The Tour de Pologne peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 51 BMC leads the pack at the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 51 Rohan Dennis setting the tempo on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 51 Wout Poels finishes second on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 51 A pony in among the pack at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 51 A pony joins the fun at the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 51 Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 51 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 51 The peloton descents on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 51 A Polish pony joined the peloton for a spin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 51 Matiej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 51 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 51 Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 51 Moreno Moser (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 51 Adam Stachowiak (Poland) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 51 Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) reprised his breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 51 Peter Sagan in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 51 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jack Haig made his first professional victory a good one, taking stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne with a 20-kilometre solo attack over the viciously steep climbs into Zakopane. The Orica-Scott rider held a 51-second lead over the chasing group, led to the line by Wout Poels (Sky), with Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) in third.

Overnight race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was distanced on a steep uncategorised climb with 30 kilometres remaining and lost several minutes, putting Dylan Teuns (BMC) – who finished at the back of the first chasing group – into the race lead. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved into second at six seconds, with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) third at 10 seconds.

With a smooth start to the day and a lumpy finish, the 189km trek from the Wieliczka Salt Mine to Zakopane was a day for the attackers, and two riders from stage 5's breakaway reprised their role as rabbits for the peloton: Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Moreno Moser (Astana), joined by Adam Stachowiak (Poland). They were initially joined by Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), but the Luxembourg champion was too high up in the overall classification at 47 seconds for the move to survive if he stayed in.

The trio opened up a gap of almost five minutes, putting Tolhoek into the virtual race lead. It even went out to 5:30 as the peloton had to contend with a pony running in their midst with 104 kilometres to go, but soon, as the leaders entered the second half of the stage in the hills, their advantage dropped precipitously.

With 52 kilometres to go, Tolhoek put in a dig and left his companions behind. He was chased by Orica-Scott's Rob Power after Moser and Stachowiak were caught. Jan Trantik (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) chased in no-man's land behind for a time, but was caught by the BMC-led bunch with 36 kilometres to go.

Power kept on pushing, holding half a minute through the unclassified climbs with 34 kilometres remaining, the course much hillier and heavy than the profile would indicate.

Power was finally reeled back in on a terrible unclassified climb with 29 kilometres to go, and soon race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being shot out the back.

The next classified climb crested with 19.5 kilometres to go, and just before the top there was an attack from Jack Haig (Orica-Scott), who followed an acceleration from Samuel Sánchez (BMC) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). Haig leapt away to snatch the mountain points at the top and then never looked back, gaining 50 seconds over the 13-rider chasing group with 10 kilometres to go.

That group included Sánchez and BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Dylan Teuns, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Adam Yates (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), plus Wout Poels (Sky), Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).

Van Garderen and Sanchez chased for a time, but then dropped back, leaving Teuns unprotected from the attacks on the final ascent of Butorowy Wierch with nine kilometres to go. Poels, Yates, Majka, Kelderman, Costa and Zakarin got away over the top of the climb, but the GC conflict between them led to a lack of cooperation that allowed the chasing group with Teuns to rejoin.

It also helped Haig to open his gap to 51 seconds by the line. Teuns led the chasing group to the finish, with Poels opening up the sprint to take the six second time bonus over Jungels.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:58:55 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:51 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:26 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 15 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 25 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 27 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:45 28 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:02:58 29 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:28 30 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 33 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:34 34 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:31 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 39 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 43 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 46 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:04 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 52 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 53 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:14:02 54 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:50 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 59 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 61 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:20 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:17:48 70 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 72 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 73 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 74 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 76 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 77 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 78 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 80 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:33 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:42 85 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:45 86 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:47 87 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 88 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:53 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:05 93 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:10 94 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:07 95 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 96 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 98 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 99 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 100 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 101 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 105 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 107 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 108 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 109 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 110 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 111 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 117 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 118 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 119 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 121 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 123 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:44 124 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 127 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott DNS Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors DNS Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNS Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky DNF Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott DNF Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 8 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 15 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 6 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 17 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Bystryk, km. 106.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 3 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 5 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Butorowy Wierch, km. 116.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 3 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 5 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Glodówka, km. 143.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 4 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 3 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Bystryk, km. 170.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Butorowy Wierch, km. 180.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2

Sprint 1 - Nosalowy Dwór, km. 126.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 15:04:35 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 3 Movistar Team 0:02:30 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:58 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Team Sky 0:07:00 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:31 8 Orica-Scott 0:08:51 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:03 10 Team Sunweb 0:11:40 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:19 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:11 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:23:34 14 Poland 0:24:28 15 FDJ 0:25:09 16 Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:38 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:21 18 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:34:19 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:44:38 20 Astana Pro Team 0:47:30 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:09 22 Dimension Data 0:50:50

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23:41:27 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:29 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:43 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:52 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:02:26 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:03:02 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:43 21 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:04 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13 23 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:25 26 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:05:30 27 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:43 28 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:22 29 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44 30 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:36 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:40 32 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:08:52 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:18 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:10:40 35 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:44 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:47 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:24 38 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:34 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:45 40 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:49 41 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:05 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:35 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:49 44 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:10 45 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:17:23 46 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:37 47 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:18:35 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:29 49 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:32 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:36 51 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:49 52 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:20:50 53 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:57 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:03 55 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:27 56 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:42 57 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:36 58 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:39 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:26:07 60 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:14 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:27:26 62 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:22 63 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:27 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:04 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:17 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:40 67 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:53 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:30:21 69 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:47 70 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:04 71 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:31:11 72 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:56 73 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:26 74 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 0:32:40 75 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:32:57 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:09 77 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:33:50 78 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:50 79 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:35:43 80 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:36:38 81 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:37:32 82 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:37:36 83 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:37:55 84 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:38:26 85 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:38:29 86 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:39:19 87 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:42 88 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:15 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:30 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:41:52 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:10 92 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:20 93 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:32 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:33 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:39 96 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:45 97 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:03 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:43:09 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:30 100 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:44:11 101 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:23 102 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:33 103 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:25 104 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:44 105 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:47:32 106 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:22 107 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:33 108 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:50:21 109 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:54 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:51:29 111 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:41 112 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:53:09 113 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:54 114 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:06 115 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:59:38 116 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:48 117 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:05:37 118 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:06:40 119 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:07:59 120 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:09:17 121 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:11:47 122 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:20 123 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:25 124 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1:15:03 126 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:14 127 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 76 3 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 39 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 36 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 25 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 23 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 22 17 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 19 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 20 20 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 19 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 22 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 11 26 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 28 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 29 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 8 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 7 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 6 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 35 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 36 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 38 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 40 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 41 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 pts 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30