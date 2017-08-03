Tour de Pologne: Haig wins stage 6
Australian solos to victory in Zakopane
Stage 6: Wieliczka Salt Mine - Zakopane
Jack Haig made his first professional victory a good one, taking stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne with a 20-kilometre solo attack over the viciously steep climbs into Zakopane. The Orica-Scott rider held a 51-second lead over the chasing group, led to the line by Wout Poels (Sky), with Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) in third.
Overnight race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was distanced on a steep uncategorised climb with 30 kilometres remaining and lost several minutes, putting Dylan Teuns (BMC) – who finished at the back of the first chasing group – into the race lead. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved into second at six seconds, with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) third at 10 seconds.
With a smooth start to the day and a lumpy finish, the 189km trek from the Wieliczka Salt Mine to Zakopane was a day for the attackers, and two riders from stage 5's breakaway reprised their role as rabbits for the peloton: Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Moreno Moser (Astana), joined by Adam Stachowiak (Poland). They were initially joined by Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), but the Luxembourg champion was too high up in the overall classification at 47 seconds for the move to survive if he stayed in.
The trio opened up a gap of almost five minutes, putting Tolhoek into the virtual race lead. It even went out to 5:30 as the peloton had to contend with a pony running in their midst with 104 kilometres to go, but soon, as the leaders entered the second half of the stage in the hills, their advantage dropped precipitously.
With 52 kilometres to go, Tolhoek put in a dig and left his companions behind. He was chased by Orica-Scott's Rob Power after Moser and Stachowiak were caught. Jan Trantik (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) chased in no-man's land behind for a time, but was caught by the BMC-led bunch with 36 kilometres to go.
Power kept on pushing, holding half a minute through the unclassified climbs with 34 kilometres remaining, the course much hillier and heavy than the profile would indicate.
Power was finally reeled back in on a terrible unclassified climb with 29 kilometres to go, and soon race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being shot out the back.
The next classified climb crested with 19.5 kilometres to go, and just before the top there was an attack from Jack Haig (Orica-Scott), who followed an acceleration from Samuel Sánchez (BMC) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). Haig leapt away to snatch the mountain points at the top and then never looked back, gaining 50 seconds over the 13-rider chasing group with 10 kilometres to go.
That group included Sánchez and BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Dylan Teuns, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Adam Yates (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), plus Wout Poels (Sky), Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).
Van Garderen and Sanchez chased for a time, but then dropped back, leaving Teuns unprotected from the attacks on the final ascent of Butorowy Wierch with nine kilometres to go. Poels, Yates, Majka, Kelderman, Costa and Zakarin got away over the top of the climb, but the GC conflict between them led to a lack of cooperation that allowed the chasing group with Teuns to rejoin.
It also helped Haig to open his gap to 51 seconds by the line. Teuns led the chasing group to the finish, with Poels opening up the sprint to take the six second time bonus over Jungels.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:58:55
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:26
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:45
|28
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:58
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|30
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|33
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:34
|34
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:31
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|39
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:04
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:02
|54
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:50
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|61
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:20
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:17:48
|70
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|73
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|74
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|77
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|78
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|80
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:33
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:42
|85
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:45
|86
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:47
|87
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:53
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:05
|93
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:10
|94
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:07
|95
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|98
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|99
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|100
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|101
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|105
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|108
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|117
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|118
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|121
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|123
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:44
|124
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|8
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|15
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|6
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|17
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|3
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|5
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|3
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|5
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|4
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|3
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|15:04:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:58
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Team Sky
|0:07:00
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:31
|8
|Orica-Scott
|0:08:51
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:03
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:11:40
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:19
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:11
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:34
|14
|Poland
|0:24:28
|15
|FDJ
|0:25:09
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:38
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:21
|18
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:34:19
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:38
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47:30
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:09
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:50:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23:41:27
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:19
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:29
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:43
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:52
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:26
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:03:02
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:43
|21
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:04
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|23
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|26
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:30
|27
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|28
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:22
|29
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:44
|30
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:36
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:40
|32
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:52
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:18
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:10:40
|35
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:44
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:47
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:24
|38
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:34
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:45
|40
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:49
|41
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:05
|42
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:35
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:49
|44
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:10
|45
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:17:23
|46
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:37
|47
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:35
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:29
|49
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:32
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:36
|51
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:49
|52
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:20:50
|53
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:57
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:03
|55
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:27
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:42
|57
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:36
|58
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:39
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:07
|60
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:14
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:27:26
|62
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:22
|63
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:27
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:04
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:17
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:40
|67
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:53
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:30:21
|69
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:47
|70
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:04
|71
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:31:11
|72
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:56
|73
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:26
|74
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|0:32:40
|75
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:32:57
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:09
|77
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:33:50
|78
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:50
|79
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:35:43
|80
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:36:38
|81
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:37:32
|82
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:37:36
|83
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:55
|84
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:38:26
|85
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:38:29
|86
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:39:19
|87
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:42
|88
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:15
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:30
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:52
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:10
|92
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:20
|93
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:32
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:33
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:39
|96
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:45
|97
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:03
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:43:09
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:30
|100
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:44:11
|101
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:23
|102
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:33
|103
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:25
|104
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:44
|105
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:32
|106
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:22
|107
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:33
|108
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:50:21
|109
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:54
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:51:29
|111
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:41
|112
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:53:09
|113
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:54
|114
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:06
|115
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:59:38
|116
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:48
|117
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:05:37
|118
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:06:40
|119
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:07:59
|120
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:09:17
|121
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:47
|122
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:20
|123
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:25
|124
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1:15:03
|126
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:14
|127
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|76
|3
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|39
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|25
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|23
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|17
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|20
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|19
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|22
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|26
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|28
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|8
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|6
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|35
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|36
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|40
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|41
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|71:13:50
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:09
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:28
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:09
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:11:04
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:34
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:39
|9
|Team Sky
|0:12:57
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:34
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:14:34
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:12
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:35
|14
|Poland
|0:32:47
|15
|FDJ
|0:39:32
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:47:35
|17
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:50:41
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:52:15
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:56:50
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|1:09:14
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:03
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:20:33
