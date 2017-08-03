Trending

Tour de Pologne: Haig wins stage 6

Australian solos to victory in Zakopane

Jack Haig made his first professional victory a good one, taking stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne with a 20-kilometre solo attack over the viciously steep climbs into Zakopane. The Orica-Scott rider held a 51-second lead over the chasing group, led to the line by Wout Poels (Sky), with Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) in third.

Overnight race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was distanced on a steep uncategorised climb with 30 kilometres remaining and lost several minutes, putting Dylan Teuns (BMC) – who finished at the back of the first chasing group – into the race lead. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved into second at six seconds, with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) third at 10 seconds.

With a smooth start to the day and a lumpy finish, the 189km trek from the Wieliczka Salt Mine to Zakopane was a day for the attackers, and two riders from stage 5's breakaway reprised their role as rabbits for the peloton: Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Moreno Moser (Astana), joined by Adam Stachowiak (Poland). They were initially joined by Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), but the Luxembourg champion was too high up in the overall classification at 47 seconds for the move to survive if he stayed in.

The trio opened up a gap of almost five minutes, putting Tolhoek into the virtual race lead. It even went out to 5:30 as the peloton had to contend with a pony running in their midst with 104 kilometres to go, but soon, as the leaders entered the second half of the stage in the hills, their advantage dropped precipitously.

With 52 kilometres to go, Tolhoek put in a dig and left his companions behind. He was chased by Orica-Scott's Rob Power after Moser and Stachowiak were caught. Jan Trantik (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) chased in no-man's land behind for a time, but was caught by the BMC-led bunch with 36 kilometres to go.

Power kept on pushing, holding half a minute through the unclassified climbs with 34 kilometres remaining, the course much hillier and heavy than the profile would indicate.

Power was finally reeled back in on a terrible unclassified climb with 29 kilometres to go, and soon race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being shot out the back.

The next classified climb crested with 19.5 kilometres to go, and just before the top there was an attack from Jack Haig (Orica-Scott), who followed an acceleration from Samuel Sánchez (BMC) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). Haig leapt away to snatch the mountain points at the top and then never looked back, gaining 50 seconds over the 13-rider chasing group with 10 kilometres to go.

That group included Sánchez and BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Dylan Teuns, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Adam Yates (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), plus Wout Poels (Sky), Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).

Van Garderen and Sanchez chased for a time, but then dropped back, leaving Teuns unprotected from the attacks on the final ascent of Butorowy Wierch with nine kilometres to go. Poels, Yates, Majka, Kelderman, Costa and Zakarin got away over the top of the climb, but the GC conflict between them led to a lack of cooperation that allowed the chasing group with Teuns to rejoin.

It also helped Haig to open his gap to 51 seconds by the line. Teuns led the chasing group to the finish, with Poels opening up the sprint to take the six second time bonus over Jungels.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott4:58:55
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:51
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:26
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
15Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
17Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
18Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
25Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
26Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
27Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:45
28Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:02:58
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:05:28
30Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
33Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:34
34Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:31
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
39Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
43Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
45Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
46Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:04
48Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
49David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
50Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
51Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
52Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
53Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:14:02
54Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
55Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:15:50
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
57Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
59Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
60Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
61Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:16:20
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:17:48
70Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
73Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
74Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
76Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
77Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
78Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
79Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
80Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
81Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:33
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:42
85Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:45
86Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:47
87Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
89Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:53
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:05
93Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:10
94Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:07
95Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
96Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
98Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
99Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
100Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
101Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
105Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
106Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
107Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
108Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
109Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
110Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
111Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
117Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
118Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
120Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
121Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
123Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:44
124Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
127Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNSNiki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
DNSAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSAlexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott20pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky19
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors18
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates17
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb16
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb11
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ8
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
15Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland6
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
17Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Bystryk, km. 106.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
3Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland5
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Butorowy Wierch, km. 116.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
3Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland5
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Glodówka, km. 143.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott7
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
4Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ3
5Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Bystryk, km. 170.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb5
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team3
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Butorowy Wierch, km. 180.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2

Sprint 1 - Nosalowy Dwór, km. 126.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland3pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal15:04:35
2BMC Racing Team0:01:14
3Movistar Team0:02:30
4Bahrain-Merida0:03:58
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Team Sky0:07:00
7UAE Team Emirates0:07:31
8Orica-Scott0:08:51
9Katusha-Alpecin0:10:03
10Team Sunweb0:11:40
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:19
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:11
13Quick-Step Floors0:23:34
14Poland0:24:28
15FDJ0:25:09
16Cannondale-Drapac0:26:38
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:21
18Gazprom – Rusvelo0:34:19
19Trek-Segafredo0:44:38
20Astana Pro Team0:47:30
21Team Novo Nordisk0:50:09
22Dimension Data0:50:50

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team23:41:27
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:10
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:19
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:24
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:28
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:29
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
12Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:43
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:52
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:02:26
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:56
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:03:02
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:43
21Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:04
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:05:25
26Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:05:30
27Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:43
28Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:22
29Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:44
30Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:36
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:08:40
32Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:08:52
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:18
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:40
35Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:44
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:11:47
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:13:24
38Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:34
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:45
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:49
41Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:05
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:35
43Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:49
44David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:10
45Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:17:23
46Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:17:37
47Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:18:35
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:29
49Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:32
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:36
51Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:49
52Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:20:50
53Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:20:57
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:03
55Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:22:27
56Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:42
57Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:36
58Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:39
59Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:26:07
60Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:26:14
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:27:26
62José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:22
63Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:27
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:29:04
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:17
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:40
67Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:53
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:30:21
69Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:30:47
70Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:04
71Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:31:11
72Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:31:56
73Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:26
74Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland0:32:40
75Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:32:57
76Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:09
77Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:33:50
78Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:50
79Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:35:43
80Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:36:38
81Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:37:32
82Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:37:36
83Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:37:55
84Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:38:26
85Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:38:29
86Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:39:19
87Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:42
88Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:15
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:30
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:52
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:10
92Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:42:20
93Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:42:32
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:33
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:39
96Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:42:45
97Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:43:03
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:43:09
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:43:30
100Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:44:11
101Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:45:23
102Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:33
103Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:25
104Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:46:44
105Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:47:32
106Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:22
107Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:49:33
108Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:50:21
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:54
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:51:29
111Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:52:41
112Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:53:09
113Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:54
114Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:06
115Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:59:38
116Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:48
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:05:37
118Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:06:40
119Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:07:59
120Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:09:17
121Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:11:47
122Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:12:20
123Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:12:25
124Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1:15:03
126Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:14
127Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe88pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky76
3Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo46
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott39
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac36
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb33
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe31
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky31
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott25
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates25
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ23
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb22
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors22
17Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
18Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott20
19Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team20
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal19
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin17
22Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac16
23Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors11
26Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky11
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
28Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland8
31Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky7
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland6
33Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
35Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
38Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
40Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
41José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo35pts
2Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott30
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal71:13:50
2Movistar Team0:02:09
3BMC Racing Team0:03:09
4UAE Team Emirates0:08:28
5AG2R La Mondiale0:09:09
6Orica-Scott0:11:04
7Katusha-Alpecin0:11:34
8Bahrain-Merida0:12:39
9Team Sky0:12:57
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:34
11Team Sunweb0:14:34
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:12
13Quick-Step Floors0:24:35
14Poland0:32:47
15FDJ0:39:32
16Cannondale-Drapac0:47:35
17Gazprom – Rusvelo0:50:41
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:15
19Dimension Data0:56:50
20Astana Pro Team1:09:14
21Trek-Segafredo1:17:03
22Team Novo Nordisk1:20:33

