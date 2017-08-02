Tour de Pologne: Van Poppel claims stage 5 in Rzeszow
Sagan nabs bonus seconds to extend race lead
Stage 5: Olimp Nagawczyna - Rzeszow
Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) finally claimed a stage victory in the 2017 Tour de Pologne, taking the sprint from a crash-reduced peloton on a short, fast and rainy stage 5 to Rzeszow over Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Van Poppel, who led the race after stage 2, upgraded his three podium finishes so far in the race to leap onto the top step thanks to a full-on team effort from his Sky lead-out train that pulled back a late attack from Dimension Data’s Youcef Reguigui and delivered the Dutchman to the front in time to avoid a wreck in the final bend.
Sagan once again finished in the time bonuses to extend his lead in the general classification over Dylan Teuns (BMC) and his own teammate Rafal Majka, both of whom were caught behind the crash in the final bend of the stage but were awarded the same time for the general classification.
How it unfolded
Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was the best-placed rider in the day's breakaway, joining Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Moreno Moser (Astana) off the front on a short, intense 130km stage to Rzeszow.
With the GC battle still tight, the breakaway was given little room to breathe, earning a maximum of 2:50 with 60 kilometres to go.
Unfortunately for Schachmann, his spell in the virtual race lead came crashing down as the skies opened up with 27 kilometres remaining and he slid out in a sharp right turn. There was no time for the rest of the riders to wait, and the Quick-Step rider was out of the move.
The other four escapees soldiered on through a sinuous cityscape littered with signage, inflatables and sponsor logo-laden barriers, but few fans as the spectators took shelter from the summer storm.
With 22.5 kilometres to go, the quartet gently wound their way out of the finishing chute for the final lap, enjoying a 1:25 lead on the peloton. UAE Team Emirates had the peloton lined out with race leader Sagan not far behind, staying out of trouble on the rain-slicked roads.
As the race moved out of Rzeszow, the skies cleared and roads dried for the frenetic push to the finish.
On the final climb with 13 kilometres to go, the four leaders' gap had been slashed to just 20 seconds thanks to a concerted effort from Team Sky. On the steepest part of the climb, the peloton bore down on the leaders and the cars desperately tried to squeeze past the leaders as van Garderen launched an attack.
The American's acceleration relegated his former companion Monfort to pack fodder, with Moser the next caught, but the BMC rider's lead was just 10 seconds as he crested the climb and hurtled down through wildflower fields toward the finish.
Sunweb took over the chasing, finally sweeping past Tolhoek with 10km to go.
Van Garderen had a dozen seconds over the bunch as they rode back toward the dark clouds that still hung over the finish. The last of the motorbikes left the gap with 3.7 kilometres to go, and though the American continued to press on, the Sky-led bunch was on his wheel with three kilometres remaining.
The rain had stopped but the roads were still wet as the Sky lead-out train brought the peloton into the final turn and behind, a crash from a Cannondale-Drapac rider blocked the majority of the peloton, leaving a dozen riders fighting for the stage.
Reguigui launched an attack with one kilometre to go, but was mowed down by Sky, who dropped Van Poppel off at the front. The Dutchman started the sprint, but held on to take the win over Mezgec and Sagan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|2:59:44
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|13
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|29
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|56
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|57
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:29
|59
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|61
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:30
|62
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|63
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:31
|66
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:32
|70
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|73
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:33
|74
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:39
|77
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:40
|80
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:58
|83
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:12
|84
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:32
|85
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:54
|86
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:03:00
|87
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:02
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|89
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|91
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:35
|93
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:45
|95
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:04:46
|96
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|98
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:54
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:55
|101
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:06:12
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|105
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|106
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:06:30
|108
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|110
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:58
|111
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|114
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|115
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:07
|118
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:12:27
|121
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|124
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|125
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:25
|128
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:27
|129
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:50
|135
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|136
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:17:56
|137
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|139
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|141
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|143
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:50
|144
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|145
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:55
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNS
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|DNF
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|19
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|12
|10
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|9
|13
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|8
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:41:27
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:31
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:58
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:22
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|24
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|25
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:59
|29
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:14
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|31
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|32
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:00
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:08
|35
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:09
|36
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:04:41
|39
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:48
|40
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|0:05:39
|41
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:50
|43
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:08
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|45
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:12
|46
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:06:24
|47
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:59
|48
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:23
|49
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:38
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:02
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:01
|52
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:36
|53
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:10:34
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:10:43
|57
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:53
|58
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:59
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:02
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:11:22
|62
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:05
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:11
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:12
|65
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:10
|66
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:13:14
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:40
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:02
|69
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:04
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:19
|71
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:14:28
|72
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:14:39
|74
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:01
|75
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:15
|76
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:20
|77
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:30
|78
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:33
|80
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:39
|81
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:43
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:15:51
|83
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:15:59
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:00
|85
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:01
|86
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:16:08
|87
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:09
|88
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:14
|89
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:16
|90
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:19
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:26
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:17:07
|93
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:42
|94
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:24
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:29
|96
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:33
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:57
|98
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:00
|99
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:15
|100
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:42
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:49
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:59
|103
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:20:32
|104
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:18
|105
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:20
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:37
|107
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:42
|108
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:51
|109
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:23:19
|110
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:41
|111
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:44
|112
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:51
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:56
|114
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:15
|115
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:24:27
|116
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:34
|117
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:06
|118
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:39
|119
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:53
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:01
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:26:07
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:52
|123
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:04
|124
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:34:20
|125
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:33
|126
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:43
|127
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:36:46
|128
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:46
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:38:35
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:41
|131
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:46
|132
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:39:38
|134
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:05
|135
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:42:15
|136
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:47
|137
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:50
|138
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:18
|139
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:06
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:34
|141
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:07
|142
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:12
|143
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:52:41
|144
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:53:33
|145
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:58:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|76
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|4
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|39
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|36
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|11
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|12
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|13
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|31
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|15
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|24
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|20
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|19
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|17
|22
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|17
|24
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|25
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|16
|26
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|13
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|32
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|33
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|34
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|35
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|38
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|39
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|8
|40
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|42
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|44
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|46
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|47
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|49
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|50
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|52
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|53
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|11
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|5
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|20
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|13
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|14
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|15
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|20
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|56:08:30
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:49
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|7
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:58
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:48
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:51
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:46
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|12
|Team Sky
|0:06:42
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:06:46
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:26
|15
|Poland
|0:12:05
|16
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:17:09
|17
|FDJ
|0:17:20
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:46
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|20
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:40
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:10
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:12
