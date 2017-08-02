Trending

Tour de Pologne: Van Poppel claims stage 5 in Rzeszow

Sagan nabs bonus seconds to extend race lead

Image 1 of 40

Danny Van Poppel wins stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne.

Danny Van Poppel wins stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Sammy Sanchez pops his out of the team bus

Sammy Sanchez pops his out of the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Matti Breschel (Astana)

Matti Breschel (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

It wasn't Caleb Ewan's day

It wasn't Caleb Ewan's day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Luka Mezgec on the podium

Luka Mezgec on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Stage winner Danny van Poppel waves from the podium

Stage winner Danny van Poppel waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Winners are grinners

Winners are grinners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Luka Mezgec and Peter Sagan shake hands on the podium

Luka Mezgec and Peter Sagan shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Maxime Monfort about to receive his KOM jersey

Maxime Monfort about to receive his KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk)

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Rob Power gets out of the saddle

Rob Power gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Nico Denz tries to cool down

Nico Denz tries to cool down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) claimed Peter Sagan's scalp

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) claimed Peter Sagan's scalp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 40

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) gets ready to celebrate his stage win

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) gets ready to celebrate his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) crashed while in the break

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) crashed while in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott)

Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the break

Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

The stage includes several steep climbs

The stage includes several steep climbs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) on the podium

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) took the pink climber's jersey

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) took the pink climber's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates another day in yellow

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates another day in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) attacked from the break on the last climb

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) attacked from the break on the last climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 40

Tejay van Garderen's attack surprised the race convoy

Tejay van Garderen's attack surprised the race convoy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) tried to stay away

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) tried to stay away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 40

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

Moreno Moser (Astana) moves off the front of the break of the day

Moreno Moser (Astana) moves off the front of the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) gets aero

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) gets aero
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

Team Sky plan their lead out for the finale

Team Sky plan their lead out for the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is about to attack

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is about to attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads the break in the rain

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads the break in the rain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 40

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the Lotto sprints jersey

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the Lotto sprints jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) wins in Rzeszow

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) wins in Rzeszow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 40

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) finally claimed a stage victory in the 2017 Tour de Pologne, taking the sprint from a crash-reduced peloton on a short, fast and rainy stage 5 to Rzeszow over Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Van Poppel, who led the race after stage 2, upgraded his three podium finishes so far in the race to leap onto the top step thanks to a full-on team effort from his Sky lead-out train that pulled back a late attack from Dimension Data’s Youcef Reguigui and delivered the Dutchman to the front in time to avoid a wreck in the final bend.

Sagan once again finished in the time bonuses to extend his lead in the general classification over Dylan Teuns (BMC) and his own teammate Rafal Majka, both of whom were caught behind the crash in the final bend of the stage but were awarded the same time for the general classification.

How it unfolded

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was the best-placed rider in the day's breakaway, joining Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Moreno Moser (Astana) off the front on a short, intense 130km stage to Rzeszow.

With the GC battle still tight, the breakaway was given little room to breathe, earning a maximum of 2:50 with 60 kilometres to go.

Unfortunately for Schachmann, his spell in the virtual race lead came crashing down as the skies opened up with 27 kilometres remaining and he slid out in a sharp right turn. There was no time for the rest of the riders to wait, and the Quick-Step rider was out of the move.

The other four escapees soldiered on through a sinuous cityscape littered with signage, inflatables and sponsor logo-laden barriers, but few fans as the spectators took shelter from the summer storm.

With 22.5 kilometres to go, the quartet gently wound their way out of the finishing chute for the final lap, enjoying a 1:25 lead on the peloton. UAE Team Emirates had the peloton lined out with race leader Sagan not far behind, staying out of trouble on the rain-slicked roads.

As the race moved out of Rzeszow, the skies cleared and roads dried for the frenetic push to the finish.

On the final climb with 13 kilometres to go, the four leaders' gap had been slashed to just 20 seconds thanks to a concerted effort from Team Sky. On the steepest part of the climb, the peloton bore down on the leaders and the cars desperately tried to squeeze past the leaders as van Garderen launched an attack.

The American's acceleration relegated his former companion Monfort to pack fodder, with Moser the next caught, but the BMC rider's lead was just 10 seconds as he crested the climb and hurtled down through wildflower fields toward the finish.

Sunweb took over the chasing, finally sweeping past Tolhoek with 10km to go.

Van Garderen had a dozen seconds over the bunch as they rode back toward the dark clouds that still hung over the finish. The last of the motorbikes left the gap with 3.7 kilometres to go, and though the American continued to press on, the Sky-led bunch was on his wheel with three kilometres remaining.

The rain had stopped but the roads were still wet as the Sky lead-out train brought the peloton into the final turn and behind, a crash from a Cannondale-Drapac rider blocked the majority of the peloton, leaving a dozen riders fighting for the stage.

Reguigui launched an attack with one kilometre to go, but was mowed down by Sky, who dropped Van Poppel off at the front. The Dutchman started the sprint, but held on to take the win over Mezgec and Sagan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky2:59:44
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
8Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
10Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
11Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
13Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
14Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
20Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
27Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
29Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
30Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
33Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
38Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
41Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
51Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
54Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
56Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:08
57Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:12
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:29
59Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
61Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:30
62Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
63David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
65Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:31
66Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
67Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:32
70Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
71Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
72Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
73Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:33
74Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:39
77Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:40
80Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:58
83Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:02:12
84José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:32
85Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:54
86Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:03:00
87Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:02
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
91Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:35
93Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:45
95Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:04:46
96Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
97Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:47
98Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
99Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:54
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:55
101Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:06:12
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
104Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
105Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
106Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:06:30
108Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:58
111Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
112Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
113Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
114Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
115Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
117Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:07
118Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
119Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
120Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:12:27
121Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
123Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
124Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
125Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
126Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
127Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:25
128Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:27
129Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:50
135Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
136Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:17:56
137Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
139Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
140Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
142Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
143Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:50
144Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
145Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:55
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
DNSAlan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNSSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
DNFMaximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky20pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott19
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe18
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates17
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
8Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal12
10Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky11
11Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team10
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data9
13Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland8
14Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky7
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors4
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Sprint 1 - Rzeszów, 108.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 1 - Gmina Lubenia, 71.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Gmina Lubenia, 79.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Lany, 96.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 4 - Lany, 119.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe18:41:27
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:24
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:31
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:33
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:47
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:02
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:01:14
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
21Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:58
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:22
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
24Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:43
25François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
27Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
29Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:14
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
31Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:00
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:08
35Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:09
36Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:22
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:25
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:04:41
39Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:48
40Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland0:05:39
41Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:40
42Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:50
43Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:08
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
45David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:12
46Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:06:24
47Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:06:59
48Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:23
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:38
50Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:02
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:09:01
52Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:09:36
53Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
55Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:10:34
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:43
57Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:53
58Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:10:59
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
60Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:02
61Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:11:22
62Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:05
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:11
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:12
65Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:10
66Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:13:14
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:40
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:02
69Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:04
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:19
71Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:14:28
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:14:39
74Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:01
75Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:15
76Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:15:20
77Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:30
78Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
79Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:33
80Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:39
81Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:15:43
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:15:51
83Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:15:59
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:00
85Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:01
86Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:16:08
87José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:09
88Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:16:14
89Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:16
90Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:19
91Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:26
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:17:07
93Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:42
94Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:18:24
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:29
96Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:33
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:57
98Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:00
99Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:15
100Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:19:42
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:49
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:59
103Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:20:32
104Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:18
105Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:20
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:37
107Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:22:42
108Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:51
109Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:23:19
110Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:41
111Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:44
112Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:51
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:56
114Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:15
115Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:24:27
116Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:34
117Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:06
118Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:25:39
119Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:25:53
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:26:01
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:26:07
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:52
123Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:04
124Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:34:20
125Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:34:33
126Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:43
127Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:36:46
128Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:46
129Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:38:35
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:38:41
131Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:46
132Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:39:38
134Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:42:05
135Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:42:15
136Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:47
137Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:50
138Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:45:18
139Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:47:06
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:34
141Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:07
142Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:12
143Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:52:41
144Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:53:33
145Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:58:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe88pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky76
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida51
4Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo46
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates43
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott39
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates36
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data36
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac36
11Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb35
12Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
13Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data31
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
15Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ24
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team20
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott19
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb17
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal17
22Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team17
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac16
25Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland16
26Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
28Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott13
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
32Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb11
33Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky11
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
35Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team10
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
38Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates8
39Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland8
40Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky7
41Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
42Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
43Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
44Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale5
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
46Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors4
47Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
49Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
50Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
52Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
53Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
54Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
55Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
56José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice17
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky12
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
5Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott10
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
11Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland5
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
18Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
20Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac1

Most active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
11Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team2
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
13Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
14Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
15Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1
20Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe56:08:30
2Movistar Team0:00:24
3Lotto Soudal0:00:45
4UAE Team Emirates0:01:42
5Quick-Step Floors0:01:49
6BMC Racing Team0:02:40
7Orica-Scott0:02:58
8Katusha-Alpecin0:04:48
9Team Sunweb0:04:51
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:46
11AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
12Team Sky0:06:42
13Dimension Data0:06:46
14Bahrain-Merida0:09:26
15Poland0:12:05
16Gazprom – Rusvelo0:17:09
17FDJ0:17:20
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:46
19Astana Pro Team0:23:35
20Cannondale-Drapac0:23:40
21Team Novo Nordisk0:31:10
22Trek-Segafredo0:33:12

