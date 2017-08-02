Image 1 of 40 Danny Van Poppel wins stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Sammy Sanchez pops his out of the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Matti Breschel (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 It wasn't Caleb Ewan's day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Luka Mezgec on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Stage winner Danny van Poppel waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Winners are grinners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Luka Mezgec and Peter Sagan shake hands on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Maxime Monfort about to receive his KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Sal Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Rob Power gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Nico Denz tries to cool down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) claimed Peter Sagan's scalp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 40 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) gets ready to celebrate his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) crashed while in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 The stage includes several steep climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) took the pink climber's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates another day in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) attacked from the break on the last climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 40 Tejay van Garderen's attack surprised the race convoy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) tried to stay away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 40 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 40 Moreno Moser (Astana) moves off the front of the break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 40 Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) gets aero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 40 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 40 Team Sky plan their lead out for the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is about to attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads the break in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 40 Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the Lotto sprints jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) wins in Rzeszow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 40 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) finally claimed a stage victory in the 2017 Tour de Pologne, taking the sprint from a crash-reduced peloton on a short, fast and rainy stage 5 to Rzeszow over Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Van Poppel, who led the race after stage 2, upgraded his three podium finishes so far in the race to leap onto the top step thanks to a full-on team effort from his Sky lead-out train that pulled back a late attack from Dimension Data’s Youcef Reguigui and delivered the Dutchman to the front in time to avoid a wreck in the final bend.

Sagan once again finished in the time bonuses to extend his lead in the general classification over Dylan Teuns (BMC) and his own teammate Rafal Majka, both of whom were caught behind the crash in the final bend of the stage but were awarded the same time for the general classification.

How it unfolded

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was the best-placed rider in the day's breakaway, joining Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Moreno Moser (Astana) off the front on a short, intense 130km stage to Rzeszow.

With the GC battle still tight, the breakaway was given little room to breathe, earning a maximum of 2:50 with 60 kilometres to go.

Unfortunately for Schachmann, his spell in the virtual race lead came crashing down as the skies opened up with 27 kilometres remaining and he slid out in a sharp right turn. There was no time for the rest of the riders to wait, and the Quick-Step rider was out of the move.

The other four escapees soldiered on through a sinuous cityscape littered with signage, inflatables and sponsor logo-laden barriers, but few fans as the spectators took shelter from the summer storm.

With 22.5 kilometres to go, the quartet gently wound their way out of the finishing chute for the final lap, enjoying a 1:25 lead on the peloton. UAE Team Emirates had the peloton lined out with race leader Sagan not far behind, staying out of trouble on the rain-slicked roads.

As the race moved out of Rzeszow, the skies cleared and roads dried for the frenetic push to the finish.

On the final climb with 13 kilometres to go, the four leaders' gap had been slashed to just 20 seconds thanks to a concerted effort from Team Sky. On the steepest part of the climb, the peloton bore down on the leaders and the cars desperately tried to squeeze past the leaders as van Garderen launched an attack.

The American's acceleration relegated his former companion Monfort to pack fodder, with Moser the next caught, but the BMC rider's lead was just 10 seconds as he crested the climb and hurtled down through wildflower fields toward the finish.

Sunweb took over the chasing, finally sweeping past Tolhoek with 10km to go.

Van Garderen had a dozen seconds over the bunch as they rode back toward the dark clouds that still hung over the finish. The last of the motorbikes left the gap with 3.7 kilometres to go, and though the American continued to press on, the Sky-led bunch was on his wheel with three kilometres remaining.

The rain had stopped but the roads were still wet as the Sky lead-out train brought the peloton into the final turn and behind, a crash from a Cannondale-Drapac rider blocked the majority of the peloton, leaving a dozen riders fighting for the stage.

Reguigui launched an attack with one kilometre to go, but was mowed down by Sky, who dropped Van Poppel off at the front. The Dutchman started the sprint, but held on to take the win over Mezgec and Sagan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 2:59:44 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 13 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 15 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 27 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 29 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 30 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 41 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 51 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 54 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 56 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:08 57 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:12 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:29 59 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 61 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:30 62 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 63 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31 66 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 67 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:32 70 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 71 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 72 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 73 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:33 74 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39 77 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:40 80 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 82 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:58 83 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:02:12 84 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:32 85 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:54 86 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:03:00 87 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:02 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 89 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 91 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:35 93 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45 95 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:46 96 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 97 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:47 98 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:54 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:55 101 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:06:12 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 104 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 105 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 106 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 107 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:06:30 108 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:58 111 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 112 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 114 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 115 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:07 118 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 120 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:12:27 121 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 124 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 125 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 127 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:25 128 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:27 129 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:50 135 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:17:56 137 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 139 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 140 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 141 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 143 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:50 144 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 145 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:55 DNF Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ DNS Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNS Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ DNF Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 19 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12 10 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 9 13 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 8 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 7 15 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 1 - Rzeszów, 108.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 - Gmina Lubenia, 71.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Gmina Lubenia, 79.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Lany, 96.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 4 - Lany, 119.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:41:27 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:31 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:33 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:47 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:02 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:14 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:58 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:22 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 24 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:43 25 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 27 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 29 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:14 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 31 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:00 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:08 35 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:09 36 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:22 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:25 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:04:41 39 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:48 40 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 0:05:39 41 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:05:40 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:50 43 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:08 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 45 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:12 46 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:06:24 47 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:06:59 48 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:23 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:38 50 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:08:02 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:01 52 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:36 53 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 55 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:10:34 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:10:43 57 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:53 58 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:59 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 60 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:02 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:11:22 62 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:05 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:11 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:12 65 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:10 66 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:13:14 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:40 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:02 69 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:04 70 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:19 71 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:14:28 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:14:39 74 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:01 75 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:15 76 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:20 77 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:30 78 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:33 80 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:39 81 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:43 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:15:51 83 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:59 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:00 85 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:01 86 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:16:08 87 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:09 88 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:14 89 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:16 90 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:19 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:26 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:17:07 93 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:42 94 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:24 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:29 96 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:33 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:57 98 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:00 99 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:15 100 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:42 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:49 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:59 103 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:20:32 104 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:18 105 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:20 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:37 107 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:22:42 108 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:51 109 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:23:19 110 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:41 111 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:44 112 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:51 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:56 114 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:15 115 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:24:27 116 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:34 117 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:06 118 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:39 119 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:53 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:01 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:26:07 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:52 123 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:04 124 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:34:20 125 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:33 126 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:43 127 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:36:46 128 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:46 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:38:35 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:41 131 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:46 132 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:39:38 134 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:05 135 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:42:15 136 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:47 137 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:50 138 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:18 139 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:47:06 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:34 141 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:07 142 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:12 143 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:52:41 144 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:53:33 145 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:58:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 76 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 51 4 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 39 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 36 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 36 11 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 12 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 13 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 31 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 15 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 24 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 20 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 19 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 17 22 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 25 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 16 26 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 15 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 13 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 32 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 33 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 35 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 38 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8 39 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 8 40 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 7 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 42 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 44 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 5 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 46 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 47 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 49 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 50 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 52 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 53 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 54 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 55 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 56 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 12 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 11 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 5 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 18 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 19 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 20 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Most active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 10 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 13 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 14 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 15 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1 20 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1