Tour de Pologne: Sagan sprints to stage 1 victory
World champion beats Ewan in first race since Tour de France disqualification
Stage 1: Krakow - Krakow
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a powerful win in a fast and furious opening stage of the Tour of Pologne, on his first competitive outing since his exclusion from the 2017 Tour de France.
Related Articles
Sagan's bunch sprint victory, his eight win of the season, came at the end of a short opening stage, starting off a lumpy initial 100 kilometres but then clearly coming down to a four—kilometre city centre circuit in Krakow that favoured the fastmen.
Second across the line was Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), also making his return to WorldTour racing following his stage win in the Giro d'Italia, while Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) came home in third.
Sagan has said repeatedly during the build-up to the Tour de Pologne that the events of the Tour de France are forgotten and he is now moving forward. But for those out there with a lingering feeling that the Slovak had a point to prove following his disqualification, the world champion demonstrated that he knows how to bounce back in style.
Sagan seemed more than happy with his win, too, which was greeted with massive cheers and chants of his name from the sizeable Saturday afternoon crowd in Krakow. His wife, Katerina, was present at the line to congratulate him.
"It's very nice to be here, and get a lot of support and energy from the people here. Slovakia is close by. The Slovakian and Polish fans have been amazing," Sagan said afterwards. "I felt a lot of positive energy in the race."
The 130 kilometre stage, run off in warm weather, had a distinctly patriotic feel to it, starting and finishing in Poland's former capital, Krakow. There were also two local names, Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi) and Pawel Bernas (Poland), among the four-man early break, which also included Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk).
A former King of the Mountains in the Tour de Pologne, Paterski's best-known international claim to fame came when he won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in 2015 from a massively long break. This time, on home soil, the 30-year-old could not stay away beyond 14 kilometres from the line, but every time his orange clad figure appeared on television, he still drew some big cheers and chants from the local crowd before the Orica-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sunweb squad pulled in the breakaway.
There were some gutsy late moves despite the extreme flatness of the 4 kilometre finishing circuit, tackled three times and with its only climb over a railway bridge. Daniel Oss (BMC) and Tomasz Marcynski (Lotto Soudal) tried to jump clear on the last lap, and Davide Martinelli (Quick Step Floors) made a cleverly timed move in the final kilometre, on a flat, broad boulevard they had already covered twice before, but the sprinters' teams were able to bring their acceleration for the sprint to the boil in perfect time.
The only potential hitch for the sprint arose with a nasty crash in the middle of the peloton some 400 metres from the line. Amongst those affected was Kristian Sbaragli (Team Dimension Data) who both lost his chance of going for the sprint and gained a nasty looking gash in his right buttock as he hit the ground at speed.
Sagan, on the other hand, was in the front part of the bunch that missed the crash completely. Indeed, he later looked surprised when informed of the crash. Making his move early and with no room for his rivals to react, Sagan powered away out on the left-hand side of the road and won comfortably ahead of Ewan.
The win puts Sagan into the yellow jersey of race leader. With another bunch sprint in the offing in Katowice on Sunday, there is every chance he will keep it.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:56:16
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE-Emirates
|31
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|36
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Royas (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Ben O'connor (USA) Dimension Data
|47
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|54
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE-Emirates
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|73
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Tom Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|77
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|79
|David Lonzano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|81
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE-Emirates
|83
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|84
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|87
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|89
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Frantisek Sirs (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|98
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|100
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Daniil Frominykh (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|106
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|107
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Rory Sutherland (USA) Movistar Team
|111
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-Scott
|112
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|115
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|117
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Oskar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|127
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:00
|130
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:01:09
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|133
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|135
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|137
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|138
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|140
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|141
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|142
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE-Emirates
|143
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|144
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|145
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:39
|146
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:57
|147
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:23
|149
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:05:24
|152
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|19
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|5
|Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|14
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|11
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|13
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|15
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|16
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|4
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|20
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:56:06
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE-Emirates
|31
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|36
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Royas (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Ben O'connor (USA) Dimension Data
|47
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|54
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE-Emirates
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|73
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Tom Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|77
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|79
|David Lonzano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|81
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE-Emirates
|83
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|84
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|87
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|89
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Frantisek Sirs (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|98
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|100
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Daniil Frominykh (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|106
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|107
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Rory Sutherland (USA) Movistar Team
|111
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-Scott
|112
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
|115
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|117
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Oskar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|127
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|133
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|134
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|135
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE-Emirates
|136
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|137
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|138
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|139
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:10
|140
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:01:19
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|142
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|143
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:34
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|145
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|146
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:49
|147
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:07
|148
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|150
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:31
|151
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:33
|152
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:05:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|19
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|5
|Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates
|14
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|11
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|13
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|15
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|16
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|4
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|20
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy