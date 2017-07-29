Trending

Tour de Pologne: Sagan sprints to stage 1 victory

World champion beats Ewan in first race since Tour de France disqualification

Image 1 of 44

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

The peloton rolls out of Krakow to start stage 1

The peloton rolls out of Krakow to start stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Jack Haig at sign on

Jack Haig at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Peter Sagan with some young Polish fans before stage 1

Peter Sagan with some young Polish fans before stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Peter Sagan on the podium about to collect the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan on the podium about to collect the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Caleb Ewan takes a drink after his second place finish

Caleb Ewan takes a drink after his second place finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

The photographers crowd Peter Sagan for a photo

The photographers crowd Peter Sagan for a photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) on the podium

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

A not too pleased Danny van Poppel on the podium

A not too pleased Danny van Poppel on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Niki Terpstra signs on for the stage

Niki Terpstra signs on for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Maximilian Schachmann signs on

Maximilian Schachmann signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Portuguese champion Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo)

Portuguese champion Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Sky's Wout Poels signs on

Sky's Wout Poels signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Remi Cavagna signs on for the stage

Remi Cavagna signs on for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Peter Sagan triumphs in Krakow at the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan triumphs in Krakow at the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Peter Sagan beat Caleb Ewan on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan beat Caleb Ewan on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Peter Sagan out kicks Caleb Ewan and Danny van Poppel to win stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan out kicks Caleb Ewan and Danny van Poppel to win stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

The bunch hurtles towards the finish in Krakow on stage 1 of the 2017 Tour de Pologne.

The bunch hurtles towards the finish in Krakow on stage 1 of the 2017 Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Peter Sagan in the Tour de Pologne leader's jerseey

Peter Sagan in the Tour de Pologne leader's jerseey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Peter Sagan after his stage 1 win at the Tour de Pologne

Peter Sagan after his stage 1 win at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Martijn Keizer claimed the mountains jersey on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne

Martijn Keizer claimed the mountains jersey on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Peter Sagan at the Tour de Pologne

Peter Sagan at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

The final sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

The final sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Peter Sagan celebrates his Tour de Pologne opening stage win.

Peter Sagan celebrates his Tour de Pologne opening stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Peter Sagan on the podium after his victory in the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne

Peter Sagan on the podium after his victory in the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Hubert Dupont on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne

Hubert Dupont on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Maciej Paterski in the breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Maciej Paterski in the breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

The break on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

The break on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Rob Power setting the tempo on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne

Rob Power setting the tempo on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Christophe Riblon enjoying his first day at the Tour de Pologne

Christophe Riblon enjoying his first day at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

The peloton on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne

The peloton on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

The early break on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

The early break on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Floris Gerts visits the team car at the Tour de Pologne

Floris Gerts visits the team car at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Alberto Losada at the Tour de Pologne

Alberto Losada at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Maxim Belkov at the Tour de Pologne

Maxim Belkov at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a powerful win in a fast and furious opening stage of the Tour of Pologne, on his first competitive outing since his exclusion from the 2017 Tour de France.

Related Articles

Sagan makes winning return at Tour de Pologne

Ewan showing solid form in Tour de Pologne after long spell away

Sagan's bunch sprint victory, his eight win of the season, came at the end of a short opening stage, starting off a lumpy initial 100 kilometres but then clearly coming down to a four—kilometre city centre circuit in Krakow that favoured the fastmen.

Second across the line was Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), also making his return to WorldTour racing following his stage win in the Giro d'Italia, while Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) came home in third.

Sagan has said repeatedly during the build-up to the Tour de Pologne that the events of the Tour de France are forgotten and he is now moving forward. But for those out there with a lingering feeling that the Slovak had a point to prove following his disqualification, the world champion demonstrated that he knows how to bounce back in style.

Sagan seemed more than happy with his win, too, which was greeted with massive cheers and chants of his name from the sizeable Saturday afternoon crowd in Krakow. His wife, Katerina, was present at the line to congratulate him.

"It's very nice to be here, and get a lot of support and energy from the people here. Slovakia is close by. The Slovakian and Polish fans have been amazing," Sagan said afterwards. "I felt a lot of positive energy in the race."

The 130 kilometre stage, run off in warm weather, had a distinctly patriotic feel to it, starting and finishing in Poland's former capital, Krakow. There were also two local names, Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi) and Pawel Bernas (Poland), among the four-man early break, which also included Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk).

A former King of the Mountains in the Tour de Pologne, Paterski's best-known international claim to fame came when he won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in 2015 from a massively long break. This time, on home soil, the 30-year-old could not stay away beyond 14 kilometres from the line, but every time his orange clad figure appeared on television, he still drew some big cheers and chants from the local crowd before the Orica-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sunweb squad pulled in the breakaway.

There were some gutsy late moves despite the extreme flatness of the 4 kilometre finishing circuit, tackled three times and with its only climb over a railway bridge. Daniel Oss (BMC) and Tomasz Marcynski (Lotto Soudal) tried to jump clear on the last lap, and Davide Martinelli (Quick Step Floors) made a cleverly timed move in the final kilometre, on a flat, broad boulevard they had already covered twice before, but the sprinters' teams were able to bring their acceleration for the sprint to the boil in perfect time.

The only potential hitch for the sprint arose with a nasty crash in the middle of the peloton some 400 metres from the line. Amongst those affected was Kristian Sbaragli (Team Dimension Data) who both lost his chance of going for the sprint and gained a nasty looking gash in his right buttock as he hit the ground at speed.

Sagan, on the other hand, was in the front part of the bunch that missed the crash completely. Indeed, he later looked surprised when informed of the crash. Making his move early and with no room for his rivals to react, Sagan powered away out on the left-hand side of the road and won comfortably ahead of Ewan.

The win puts Sagan into the yellow jersey of race leader. With another bunch sprint in the offing in Katowice on Sunday, there is every chance he will keep it.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:56:16
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
19Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE-Emirates
31Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
32Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
33Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
35Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
36Dayer Uberney Quintana Royas (Col) Movistar Team
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
41Gregor Muhlberger (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
46Ben O'connor (USA) Dimension Data
47Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE-Emirates
48Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
51Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
54Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE-Emirates
56Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
68Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
73Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
74Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
75Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Tom Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
77Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
78Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
79David Lonzano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
80Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
81Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE-Emirates
83Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
84Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
87Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
89Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
90Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Frantisek Sirs (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
93Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
96Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
97Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
98Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
99Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE-Emirates
100Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Daniil Frominykh (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
106Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
107Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
108Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Rory Sutherland (USA) Movistar Team
111Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-Scott
112Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
114Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
115Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
116Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
117Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
120Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
122Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
123Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Oskar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
127Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
129Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:00
130Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:01:09
132Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
135Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
137Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
138Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:24
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
140Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
141Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
142Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE-Emirates
143Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
144Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
145Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:39
146Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:57
147Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
148Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:23
149Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
151Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:05:24
152Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFRuben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott19
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky18
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
5Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data15
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates14
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland13
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb10
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
13Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
15Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
16Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale5
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data4
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team3
19Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
20Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 - Bachowice, 71.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Kaszów, 97km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:56:06
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:06
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:09
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
6Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
19Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE-Emirates
31Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
32Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
33Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
35Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
36Dayer Uberney Quintana Royas (Col) Movistar Team
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
41Gregor Muhlberger (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
46Ben O'connor (USA) Dimension Data
47Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE-Emirates
48Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
51Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
54Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE-Emirates
56Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
68Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
73Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
74Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
75Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Tom Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
77Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
78Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
79David Lonzano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
80Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
81Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE-Emirates
83Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
84Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
87Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
89Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
90Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Frantisek Sirs (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
93Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
96Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
97Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
98Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
99Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE-Emirates
100Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Daniil Frominykh (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
106Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
107Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
108Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Rory Sutherland (USA) Movistar Team
111Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-Scott
112Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
114Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland
115Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
116Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
117Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
120Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
122Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
123Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Oskar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
127Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
129Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
130Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
133Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
134Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
135Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE-Emirates
136Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
137Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
138Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
139Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:10
140Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:01:19
141Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
142Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
143Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:34
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
145Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
146Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:49
147Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:07
148Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
149Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:30
150Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:31
151Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:33
152Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:05:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott19
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky18
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
5Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data15
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates14
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland13
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb10
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
13Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
15Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
16Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale5
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data4
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team3
19Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
20Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

Latest on Cyclingnews