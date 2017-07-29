Image 1 of 44 Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 The peloton rolls out of Krakow to start stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Jack Haig at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Peter Sagan with some young Polish fans before stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Peter Sagan on the podium about to collect the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Caleb Ewan takes a drink after his second place finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 The photographers crowd Peter Sagan for a photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 A not too pleased Danny van Poppel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Niki Terpstra signs on for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Maximilian Schachmann signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Portuguese champion Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Sal Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Sky's Wout Poels signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Remi Cavagna signs on for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Peter Sagan triumphs in Krakow at the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Peter Sagan beat Caleb Ewan on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Peter Sagan out kicks Caleb Ewan and Danny van Poppel to win stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 The bunch hurtles towards the finish in Krakow on stage 1 of the 2017 Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Peter Sagan in the Tour de Pologne leader's jerseey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Peter Sagan after his stage 1 win at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Martijn Keizer claimed the mountains jersey on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Peter Sagan at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 The final sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Peter Sagan celebrates his Tour de Pologne opening stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Peter Sagan on the podium after his victory in the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Hubert Dupont on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Maciej Paterski in the breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 The break on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Rob Power setting the tempo on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Christophe Riblon enjoying his first day at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 The peloton on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 The early break on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Floris Gerts visits the team car at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Alberto Losada at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Maxim Belkov at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a powerful win in a fast and furious opening stage of the Tour of Pologne, on his first competitive outing since his exclusion from the 2017 Tour de France.

Sagan's bunch sprint victory, his eight win of the season, came at the end of a short opening stage, starting off a lumpy initial 100 kilometres but then clearly coming down to a four—kilometre city centre circuit in Krakow that favoured the fastmen.

Second across the line was Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), also making his return to WorldTour racing following his stage win in the Giro d'Italia, while Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) came home in third.

Sagan has said repeatedly during the build-up to the Tour de Pologne that the events of the Tour de France are forgotten and he is now moving forward. But for those out there with a lingering feeling that the Slovak had a point to prove following his disqualification, the world champion demonstrated that he knows how to bounce back in style.

Sagan seemed more than happy with his win, too, which was greeted with massive cheers and chants of his name from the sizeable Saturday afternoon crowd in Krakow. His wife, Katerina, was present at the line to congratulate him.

"It's very nice to be here, and get a lot of support and energy from the people here. Slovakia is close by. The Slovakian and Polish fans have been amazing," Sagan said afterwards. "I felt a lot of positive energy in the race."

The 130 kilometre stage, run off in warm weather, had a distinctly patriotic feel to it, starting and finishing in Poland's former capital, Krakow. There were also two local names, Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi) and Pawel Bernas (Poland), among the four-man early break, which also included Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk).

A former King of the Mountains in the Tour de Pologne, Paterski's best-known international claim to fame came when he won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in 2015 from a massively long break. This time, on home soil, the 30-year-old could not stay away beyond 14 kilometres from the line, but every time his orange clad figure appeared on television, he still drew some big cheers and chants from the local crowd before the Orica-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sunweb squad pulled in the breakaway.

There were some gutsy late moves despite the extreme flatness of the 4 kilometre finishing circuit, tackled three times and with its only climb over a railway bridge. Daniel Oss (BMC) and Tomasz Marcynski (Lotto Soudal) tried to jump clear on the last lap, and Davide Martinelli (Quick Step Floors) made a cleverly timed move in the final kilometre, on a flat, broad boulevard they had already covered twice before, but the sprinters' teams were able to bring their acceleration for the sprint to the boil in perfect time.

The only potential hitch for the sprint arose with a nasty crash in the middle of the peloton some 400 metres from the line. Amongst those affected was Kristian Sbaragli (Team Dimension Data) who both lost his chance of going for the sprint and gained a nasty looking gash in his right buttock as he hit the ground at speed.

Sagan, on the other hand, was in the front part of the bunch that missed the crash completely. Indeed, he later looked surprised when informed of the crash. Making his move early and with no room for his rivals to react, Sagan powered away out on the left-hand side of the road and won comfortably ahead of Ewan.

The win puts Sagan into the yellow jersey of race leader. With another bunch sprint in the offing in Katowice on Sunday, there is every chance he will keep it.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:16 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE-Emirates 31 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 32 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 33 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 36 Dayer Uberney Quintana Royas (Col) Movistar Team 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 40 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Gregor Muhlberger (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 46 Ben O'connor (USA) Dimension Data 47 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE-Emirates 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 51 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 54 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE-Emirates 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 68 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 73 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Tom Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 77 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 78 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 79 David Lonzano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 81 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE-Emirates 83 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 87 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 89 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 90 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Frantisek Sirs (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 93 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 95 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 97 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 98 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE-Emirates 100 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 101 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Daniil Frominykh (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 106 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 107 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 108 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Rory Sutherland (USA) Movistar Team 111 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-Scott 112 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 114 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 115 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 116 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 117 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 122 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 123 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Oskar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 126 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 127 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 129 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:00 130 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:01:09 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 133 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 135 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 137 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 138 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:24 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 140 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 141 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 142 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE-Emirates 143 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 144 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 145 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:39 146 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:57 147 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 148 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:23 149 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:05:24 152 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 19 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 18 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 5 Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 15 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates 14 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 13 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 15 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 16 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 5 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 4 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 20 Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 - Bachowice, 71.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Kaszów, 97km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:06 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:04 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:06 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:09 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 6 Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE-Emirates 31 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 32 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 33 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 36 Dayer Uberney Quintana Royas (Col) Movistar Team 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 40 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Gregor Muhlberger (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 46 Ben O'connor (USA) Dimension Data 47 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE-Emirates 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 51 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 54 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE-Emirates 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 68 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 73 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Tom Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 77 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 78 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 79 David Lonzano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 81 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE-Emirates 83 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 87 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 89 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 90 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Frantisek Sirs (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 93 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 95 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 97 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 98 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE-Emirates 100 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 101 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Daniil Frominykh (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 106 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 107 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 108 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Rory Sutherland (USA) Movistar Team 111 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-Scott 112 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 114 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Poland 115 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 116 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 117 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 122 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 123 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Oskar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 126 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 127 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 129 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 130 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 133 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 134 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 135 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE-Emirates 136 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 137 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 138 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 139 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:10 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:01:19 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 142 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 143 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:34 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 145 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 146 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:49 147 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:07 148 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 149 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:30 150 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:31 151 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:33 152 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:05:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 19 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 18 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 5 Nicollo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 15 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE-Emirates 14 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 13 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 15 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 16 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 5 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 4 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 20 Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1