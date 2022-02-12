Tour de la Provence: Coquard uses long sprint to win stage 2

Image 1 of 13 Bryan Coquard of Cofidis wins stage 2 in Manosque (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 2 of 13 Stage 2 start in Arles as peloton passes the Church of St Trophimus (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Julian Alaphilippe rides with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl teammates in peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 Julian Alaphilippe in Tour de la Provence brown Points Jersey jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Samuele Battistella of Astana-Qazaqstan rides stage 2 in the Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Nairo Quintana of Arkéa-Samsic (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Evaldas Siskevicius of Team Go Sport Roubaix Lille Metropole and Tony Hurel of Team St Michel-Auber 93 compete in the breakaway during the180.6km stage. 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Alexis Gougeard of Team BB Hotels p/b KTM broke away from the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Bryan Coquard and Pierre-Luc Perichon of Team Cofidis compete on climb headed to Manosque (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Salvatore Puccio of Ineos Grenadiers at front of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 Peloton on stage 2 passes through Manosque for the first time for sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Peloton headed to finish in Manosque (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Paul Ourselin of TotalEnergies was in the breakaway until 16km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Bryan Coquard claimed his second victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de la Provence, finishing off a strong team display from Cofidis with a searing acceleration on the uphill finish in Manosque.

The 29-year-old, who moved from B&B Hotels to Cofidis in the winter and won a stage of the recent Etoile de Bessèges, beat Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and race leader Filippo Gonna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the scrambled sprint from a reduced peloton.

More to follow.

Brief results - stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 4:19:42 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 7 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 9 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 10 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies