Tour de la Provence: Coquard uses long sprint to win stage 2
By Patrick Fletcher published
Alaphilippe finishes second ahead of race leader Ganna in Manosque
Bryan Coquard claimed his second victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de la Provence, finishing off a strong team display from Cofidis with a searing acceleration on the uphill finish in Manosque.
The 29-year-old, who moved from B&B Hotels to Cofidis in the winter and won a stage of the recent Etoile de Bessèges, beat Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and race leader Filippo Gonna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the scrambled sprint from a reduced peloton.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|4:19:42
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|9
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|10
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|7:45:43
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:14
|4
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:27
|8
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:32
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de la Provence: Coquard uses long sprint to win stage 2Alaphilippe finishes second ahead of race leader Ganna in Manosque
-
Tour de la Provence stage 2 - Live coverageAll the action on a hilly stage to Manosque
-
UCI confirms U23 women's category for 2022 Road World Championships, with standalone races from 2025UCI describes 'transition measures' as 'a step towards parity'
-
Tour of Oman: Charmig wins stage 3Uno-X rider beats Hirt and Gesbert on uphill finish