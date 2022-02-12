Trending

Tour de la Provence: Coquard uses long sprint to win stage 2

By published

Alaphilippe finishes second ahead of race leader Ganna in Manosque

Image 1 of 13

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition 2nd stage Arles Manosque 1806 km 12022022 Bryan Coquard FRA Cofidis Julian Alaphilippe FRA QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Bryan Coquard of Cofidis wins stage 2 in Manosque (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 2 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 A general view of the peloton passing in front of the Church of St Trophimus on its departure in the city of Arles while fans cheer during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 2 start in Arles as peloton passes the Church of St Trophimus (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 LR Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Brown Points Jersey and Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe rides with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl teammates in peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Brown Points Jersey competes during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe in Tour de la Provence brown Points Jersey jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan Green Best Young Rider Jersey competes during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Samuele Battistella of Astana-Qazaqstan rides stage 2 in the Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic competes during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nairo Quintana of Arkéa-Samsic (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 LR Evaldas Siskevicius of Lithuania and Team Go Sport Roubaix Lille Metropole and Tony Hurel of France and Team St Michel Auber 93 compete in the breakaway during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Evaldas Siskevicius of Team Go Sport Roubaix Lille Metropole and Tony Hurel of Team St Michel-Auber 93 compete in the breakaway during the180.6km stage. 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM compete in the breakaway during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexis Gougeard of Team BB Hotels p/b KTM broke away from the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 LR Bryan Coquard of France and PierreLuc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis compete during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Bryan Coquard and Pierre-Luc Perichon of Team Cofidis compete on climb headed to Manosque (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 LR Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead the peloton during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Salvatore Puccio of Ineos Grenadiers at front of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12A general view of the peloton passing through village landscape during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton on stage 2 passes through Manosque for the first time for sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton headed to finish in Manosque (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

MANOSQUE FRANCE FEBRUARY 12 Paul Ourselin of France and Team Total Energies competes in the breakaway during the 6th Tour de La Provence 2022 Stage 2 a 1806km stage from Arles to Manosque 417m TDLP22 on February 12 2022 in Manosque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Paul Ourselin of TotalEnergies was in the breakaway until 16km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Bryan Coquard claimed his second victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de la Provence, finishing off a strong team display from Cofidis with a searing acceleration on the uphill finish in Manosque. 

The 29-year-old, who moved from B&B Hotels to Cofidis in the winter and won a stage of the recent Etoile de Bessèges, beat Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and race leader Filippo Gonna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the scrambled sprint from a reduced peloton. 

More to follow.

Brief results - stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 4:19:42
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
4Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
7Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
9Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
10Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 7:45:43
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:02
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:14
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:16
5Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:27
8Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
9Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:30
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:32
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

Latest on Cyclingnews