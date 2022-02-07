Trending

Tour de la Provence past winners

Champions from 2016 to 2021

Past winners
YearRider name (country) team
2021Iván Sosa (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
2020Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa–Samsic
2019Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Astana
2018Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
2017Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2016Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Énergie

