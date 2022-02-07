Tour de la Provence past winners
Champions from 2016 to 2021
|Year
|Rider name (country) team
|2021
|Iván Sosa (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2020
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa–Samsic
|2019
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Astana
|2018
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2017
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Énergie
