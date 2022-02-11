Tour de la Provence: Elia Viviani wins stage 1
Elia Viviani won stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence to Les-Saintes-Maries-de-La-Mer in the Camargue region of the south of France after crosswinds sparked echelons and a major shake-out amongst the overall contenders.
Twenty-seven riders eventually emerged in a multi-team attack from Ineos Grenadiers, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Akrea-Samsic with 80km to race. They used the strong wind to spit out other riders and opened a gap that the peloton was unable to close.
Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies) made a solo attack in the final eight kilometres but Filippo Ganna closed him down and then Luke Rowe set-up Viviani for the tailwind sprint.
Viviani kicked away to victory out of the final corner, with Sep Vanmarke (Israel-Premier Tech) only able to follow him over the line, with Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) taking third after an aggressive ride by the world champion.
Alaphilippe picked up some bonus seconds during the stage but Ganna kept the race lead after dominating Thursday’s prologue time trial. He leads Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) by four seconds, with Samuele Battistella (Astana) third at 10 seconds.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:17:58
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|5
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|9
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|10
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:26:05
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:10
|4
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|7
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:22
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:23
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
