Tour de la Provence: Elia Viviani wins stage 1

More to come!

LES SAINTESMARIESDELAMER FRANCE FEBRUARY 11 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Stage 1 a 1593km stage from Istres to Les SaintesMariesdelaMer TDLP22 on February 11 2022 in Les SaintesMariesdelaMer France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani won stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence to Les-Saintes-Maries-de-La-Mer in the Camargue region of the south of France after crosswinds sparked echelons and a major shake-out amongst the overall contenders.     

Twenty-seven riders eventually emerged in a multi-team attack from Ineos Grenadiers, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Akrea-Samsic with 80km to race. They used the strong wind to spit out other riders and opened a gap that the peloton was unable to close. 

Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies) made a solo attack in the final eight kilometres but Filippo Ganna closed him down and then Luke Rowe set-up Viviani for the tailwind sprint.

Viviani kicked away to victory out of the final corner, with Sep Vanmarke (Israel-Premier Tech) only able to follow him over the line, with Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) taking third after an aggressive ride by the world champion. 

Alaphilippe picked up some bonus seconds during the stage but Ganna kept the race lead after dominating Thursday’s prologue time trial. He leads Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) by four seconds, with Samuele Battistella (Astana) third at 10 seconds. 

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:17:58
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
4Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
6Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
8Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
9Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
10Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:26:05
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:04
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:10
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:12
5Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:17
6Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21
7Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:22
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:23
