Trending

Tour de la Provence: Filippo Ganna wins prologue

By published

Teammate Ethan Hayter secures second ahead of former Swedish ITT champ Tobias Ludvigsson in third

Image 1 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Filippo Ganna ITA INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) wins prologue (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 2 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Samuele Battistella ITA Astana Qazaqstan Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Samuele Battistella of Astana Qazaqstan on 7.1km course (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Elia Viviani ITA INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Elia Viviani rides on prologue for Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 4 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 5 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Luke Rowe GBR INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Ineos Grenadiers' Luke Rowe during prologue (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 6 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden and Team Groupama FDJ sprints during the training prior to the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) on course (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Ivan Ramiro Sosa COL Movistar Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Defending Tour de la Provence champion Ivan Sosa (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprint/CyclingAgency)
Image 8 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) displaced Tobias Ludvigsson from hot seat (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Maciej Bodnar POL Totalenergies photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Maciej Bodnar (Totalenergies) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 10 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Movistar Team sprints during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Matteo Jorgenseon (Movistar) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal sprints during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Julian Alaphilippe FRA QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Julian Alaphilppe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished sixth (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 13 of 16

Tour de la Provence 2022 - 7th Edition - Prologue Berre-l'Ã‰tang - Berre-l'Ã‰tang 7,1 km - 10/02/2022 - Gorka Izagirre (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team) was out of the top 10 (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 14 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprints during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe on course (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Filippo Ganna on 7.1km course (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

BERRELTANG FRANCE FEBRUARY 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Movistar Team sprints during the 6th Tour De La Provence 2022 Prologue a 71km Individual Time Trial stage from Berreltang to Berreltang TDLP22 ITT on February 10 2022 in Berreltang France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Last man on course was Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) wasted no time in stamping his authority on the discipline in 2022, taking out a commanding victory in the prologue of the Tour de la Provence

The Italian blazed through the 7.1km course in Berre-l'Étang in just over eight minutes to deny his teammate Ethan Hayter the stage win, beating him by 12 seconds. Swede Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) was a close third, less than a second further behind.

It was Ganna's second time trial win of the year after he claimed the final stage of Etoile de Bessèges.

"To come back to Provence and win again is really nice," Ganna said, referring to his 2019 prologue victory in his debut with his current squad when it was Team Sky, he added, "my first victory in a WorldTour team I did here. To come back, it's nice to see another win after three or four days. It's a good start to the season."

With Hayter well positioned in the standings, and a relatively flat day ahead but one that could be tricky with high winds, Ganna said, "now we think to the next stages to improve with the team and cross our fingers. Tomorrow is a really hard stage because there's a lot of wind. Maybe it will be possible to cut the bunch, we'll see. We just have to be ready."

Warm and sunny conditions were perfect for high speeds with only a light breeze and a few technical corners to slow the 105 starters. Patrick Bevin (Israel-Premier Tech) set the fastest time as the second rider down the ramp, but the capable Kiwi was knocked out of the hot seat by Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) soon after.

The Italian's time stood until Ludvigsson came blasting through a second quicker. The Swede then spent the better part of the afternoon as the fastest rider until Hayter came through just four-tenths of a second faster.

But the world champion, after a friendly wave and smile before heading down the ramp, was far above the level of the rest of the field, and scorched the tarmac, covering the course at 52.8 kph.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:05
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:13
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:14
5Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:15
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:17
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 0:00:17
8Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:00:18
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:19
10Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:19
11Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:20
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:20
13Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:22
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:22
15Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23
16Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:24
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:24
18Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:24
19Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:24
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25
21Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:26
22Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:26
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26
25Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:26
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:26
27Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:27
28Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:27
30Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:27
31Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:28
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:28
33Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:00:28
34Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:28
35Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:29
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30
37Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:30
38Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:31
39Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:31
40Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31
41Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:31
42Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:32
43Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:34
44Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:35
45Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35
46Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35
47Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:36
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:36
49Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36
50Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:36
51Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:37
52Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:38
53Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38
54Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:00:39
55Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:39
56Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:39
57Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:40
58Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:40
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40
60Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:41
61Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:42
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:42
63Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:42
64Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43
65Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:43
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43
67Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:44
68Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:44
69Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:44
70Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
71Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:00:46
72José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48
73Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:48
74Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:48
75Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48
76Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:48
77Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49
78Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:00:51
79Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:52
80Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:53
81Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53
82Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:53
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:53
84Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:00:54
85Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:54
86Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:00:55
87Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:55
88Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:57
89Tom Mainguenaud (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:00:57
90Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59
91Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:01:00
92Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:01
93Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
94Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:04
95Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:01:04
96Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05
97Kévin Besson (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:01:06
98Maxime Urruty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:01:07
99Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:08
100Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:11
101Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:13
102Tristan Delacroix (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:01:14
103Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:17
104Antoine Berlin (Mon) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:01:27
105Jean Goubert (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:01:29

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

Latest on Cyclingnews