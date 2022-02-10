Tour de la Provence: Filippo Ganna wins prologue
Teammate Ethan Hayter secures second ahead of former Swedish ITT champ Tobias Ludvigsson in third
World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) wasted no time in stamping his authority on the discipline in 2022, taking out a commanding victory in the prologue of the Tour de la Provence.
The Italian blazed through the 7.1km course in Berre-l'Étang in just over eight minutes to deny his teammate Ethan Hayter the stage win, beating him by 12 seconds. Swede Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) was a close third, less than a second further behind.
It was Ganna's second time trial win of the year after he claimed the final stage of Etoile de Bessèges.
"To come back to Provence and win again is really nice," Ganna said, referring to his 2019 prologue victory in his debut with his current squad when it was Team Sky, he added, "my first victory in a WorldTour team I did here. To come back, it's nice to see another win after three or four days. It's a good start to the season."
With Hayter well positioned in the standings, and a relatively flat day ahead but one that could be tricky with high winds, Ganna said, "now we think to the next stages to improve with the team and cross our fingers. Tomorrow is a really hard stage because there's a lot of wind. Maybe it will be possible to cut the bunch, we'll see. We just have to be ready."
Warm and sunny conditions were perfect for high speeds with only a light breeze and a few technical corners to slow the 105 starters. Patrick Bevin (Israel-Premier Tech) set the fastest time as the second rider down the ramp, but the capable Kiwi was knocked out of the hot seat by Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) soon after.
The Italian's time stood until Ludvigsson came blasting through a second quicker. The Swede then spent the better part of the afternoon as the fastest rider until Hayter came through just four-tenths of a second faster.
But the world champion, after a friendly wave and smile before heading down the ramp, was far above the level of the rest of the field, and scorched the tarmac, covering the course at 52.8 kph.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:05
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:12
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:13
|4
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:15
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|0:00:17
|8
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:20
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:20
|13
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:22
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:22
|15
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|16
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:24
|18
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:24
|19
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:24
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|21
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:26
|22
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:26
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|25
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:26
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:26
|27
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:27
|28
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:27
|30
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:27
|31
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:28
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:28
|33
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:28
|34
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:28
|35
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:29
|36
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|37
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:30
|38
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:31
|39
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:31
|40
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|41
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:31
|42
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:32
|43
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:34
|44
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:00:35
|45
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:35
|46
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|47
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:36
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:36
|49
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|50
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:36
|51
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:37
|52
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:38
|53
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:38
|54
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:39
|55
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:39
|56
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:39
|57
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:40
|58
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:40
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:40
|60
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:41
|61
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:42
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:42
|63
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:42
|64
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|65
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:43
|66
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:43
|67
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:44
|68
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:44
|69
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:44
|70
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|71
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:46
|72
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|73
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:48
|74
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:48
|75
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|76
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:48
|77
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|78
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:51
|79
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:52
|80
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:53
|81
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|82
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:53
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:53
|84
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:54
|85
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:54
|86
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:00:55
|87
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:55
|88
|Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:57
|89
|Tom Mainguenaud (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:57
|90
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|91
|Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:01:00
|92
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:01
|93
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|94
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|95
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:01:04
|96
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|97
|Kévin Besson (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:01:06
|98
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:01:07
|99
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:08
|100
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:11
|101
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:13
|102
|Tristan Delacroix (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:01:14
|103
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:17
|104
|Antoine Berlin (Mon) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:01:27
|105
|Jean Goubert (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:01:29
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
