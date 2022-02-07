Tour de la Provence 2022 race map
By Cyclingnews published
The seventh edition of the four-day race serves up a summit finish on the final day to Montagne de Lure
Image 1 of 1
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bernal: I've been given a second chance, I feel reborn'One moment I’m preparing for the Tour de France ... the next I’m fighting for my life,' says Colombian
-
Nairo Quintana recovered from COVID, will start season in ProvenceColombian returns to site of 2020 triumph
-
Magicshine RN 3000 front bike light reviewThe specs are almost unbelievable, but is the performance as good as it sounds?
-
Tour de la Provence past winnersChampions from 2016 to 2021