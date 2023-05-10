Tour de Hongrie: Dylan Groenewegen wins opening stage
Groenewegen beats Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan in crash-marred finale
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Alula) won the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie in Szentgotthárd, coming late with speed to beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) as some of the fastest clashed in Hungary.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadier) was one of several riders involved in a crash with one kilometre to go. The Colombian suffered road rash to his right shoulder and right thigh. He took several minutes to recover but slowly rode to the finish of the stage.
The high-speed finale of the 168.8km stage saw several crashes as the sprint trains fought for position. Riders crashed on the right of the road before a ripple effect went through the peloton and included Bernal and others.
Groenewegen was out of position after losing his lead-out man Luka Mezgec in the late crash but found a way back up to the front. His sprint launched him ahead of Ewan and Bennett before his well-timed bike throw gave him the win.
Groenewegen is the first leader of the five-day Tour de Hongrie and so pulled on the yellow race leader’s jersey after the stage finish.
More to follow...
Results
Dylan Groenewegen wins Stage 1!#TourdeHongrie pic.twitter.com/Is9dJgAGevMay 10, 2023
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 5 live - Sprint opportunity in SalernoAll the action on a day that sees early undulations then a flatter finale
-
Tour de Hongrie: Dylan Groenewegen wins opening stageGroenewegen beats Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan in crash-marred finale
-
Philippa York on the evolution of nutrition in pro cycling'Today's nutritional complexities are a world away from the days of steak for breakfast'
-
Dog sparks Remco Evenepoel crash at Giro d'Italia - VideoWorld Champion gives thumbs up after sliding out in the rain