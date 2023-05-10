Tour de Hongrie: Dylan Groenewegen wins opening stage

By Stephen Farrand
published

Groenewegen beats Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan in crash-marred finale

Team Jayco Alulas Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning the sprint during the first stage of 2023 Saudi Tour from AlUla International Airport to Khaybar on January 30 2023 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images
Dylan Groenewegen, pictured here at the 2023 Saudi Tour, beat Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan in the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Alula) won the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie in Szentgotthárd, coming late with speed to beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) as some of the fastest clashed in Hungary.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadier) was one of several riders involved in a crash with one kilometre to go. The Colombian suffered road rash to his right shoulder and right thigh. He took several minutes to recover but slowly rode to the finish of the stage.

The high-speed finale of the 168.8km stage saw several crashes as the sprint trains fought for position. Riders crashed on the right of the road before a ripple effect went through the peloton and included Bernal and others.

Groenewegen was out of position after losing his lead-out man Luka Mezgec in the late crash but found a way back up to the front. His sprint launched him ahead of Ewan and Bennett before his well-timed bike throw gave him the win.

Groenewegen is the first leader of the five-day Tour de Hongrie and so pulled on the yellow race leader’s jersey after the stage finish.

More to follow... 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

