Tour de Hongrie: Yannis Voisard surprises with summit stage win

Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling) claimed the first pro win of his young career, attacking out of a much reduced leading group and holding off the chase to win on the category 1 climb at Dobogókő on stage 4 of Tour de Hongrie.

The 24-year-old surged just as the last two riders of the day-long breakaway came into view and rode the pair off his wheel.

Race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) came under attack repeatedly from Ineos Grenadiers but managed to match off the surges and keep the lead by 10 seconds over Ben Tulett (Ineos).

With his win, Voisard moved into a podium position, 13 seconds behind Hirschi and three ahead of Max Poole (Team DSM).

Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) launched the day's breakaway in the first kilometres of a testing 206-kilometre stage from Martonvásár to Dobogókő, ending with a major climb.

De Bondt clipped off the front and was joined by Sebastian Schönberger (Human Powered Health), David Martin (Eolo-Kometa), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Dstny), Matyàš Kopecky (Novo Nordisk) and Yves Lampert (Soudal-Quickstep).

De Bondt led the breakaway across the line at the first three intermediate sprints, while Schönberger took the points at the first KOM at Két-Bükkfa, netting 10 points to draw even in the climbers' classification.

On the first of three ascents of the Pilisszanto, Schönberger moved into the lead with another 10 points. His job done, the Austrian sat up and went back to the peloton along with Martin and Kopecky, leaving the more experienced trio to forge on ahead.

With 20km to go, Lampaert looked set to snatch the overall lead from Hirschi with the gap hovering around 3:30 but Team DSM came forward to protect the position of Max Poole and Oscar Onley on GC.

With 15km to go, Lampaert's virtual lead was down to 20 seconds as DSM poured everything into the chase and obliterated his hopes as the penultimate climb kicked in.

Jonathan Narvaez surged with 9km to go put pressure on race leader Hirschi - he didn't get far but tried to burn up the last of Hirschi's teammates. Up ahead, De Bondt lost touch with the leaders.

The gap was down under one minute when Narvaez launched again, this time getting a more respectable gap. Finn Fisher-Black pulled him back with Hirschi on his wheel and, when Narvaez saw this he tried to go again but Hirschi shut him down.

The two leaders had 41 seconds with 3.5km remaining when Yannis Voisard (Tudor) tried to get away from the yellow jersey group. He was shut down when Egan Bernal surged. Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural) was next to counter, but couldn't make it stick.

The gap was down to 10 seconds after all the surges. Voisard could see the two leaders and attacked to get across. With his efforts, the gap to the yellow jersey went back out. Lampaert and De Buyst weren't able to match the young Swiss rider's pace.

With 1km to go, Bernal began to accelerate but only dragged the group closer to Voisard. A bit of looking around allowed the Tudor rider enough room to celebrate a fine stage win.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)