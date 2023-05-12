Tour de Hongrie: Mark Hirschi takes control of race lead with uphill victory on stage 3

Mark Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) pulled away on the final climb in Pécs and won stage 3 of Tour de Hongrie.

Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) managed to hold on to second place, crossing the uphill finish ahead of Max Poole (Team DSM).

Ineos Grenadiers increased the pace at the front of the race with 2.5km to go, swooping through several sharp corners with Team DSM, Lotto Dstny and UAE Team Emirates trying to position riders into the final climb. Once on the steep slopes of the Allatkert climb, Egan Bernal set the pace for Ineos and launched Tulett.

Hirschi countered to catch his wheel and the two matched pedal strokes across the steepest section until the Swiss rider pulled away with 1.2km to go. Hirschi soloed to the finish for his first victory of the season.

The golden jersey as race leader transfers to the shoulders of Hirschi with the win.

“It was super hard. We went full gas into it [final climb] for positioning. Then Ben Tulett attacked super early. I could just follow, and then I opened it up. I have to go, I had something left. Everybody was on the limit,” Hirschi said at the finish.

