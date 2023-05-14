Marc Hirschi wins Tour of Hongrie as final stage cancelled

March Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was declared the overall winner of the Tour de Hongrie after the final stage was cancelled on account of extreme weather conditions in Budapest, meaning the riders will complete 8 neutralised laps of a 9.5km circuit "for the fans."

In a Tweet published briefly before the scheduled start time, the organisers stated, “There will be no intermediate sprints, no points, no stage winner. The riders will do 8 laps around the circuit for the fans. GC stays the same as yesterday. The stage starts at 12:00 CET.

“After ongoing discussions with the teams, due to the weather conditions and the slippery track that comes with it, the 5th Stage of Tour de Hongrie is neutralized!”

More to follow…