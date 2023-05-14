Marc Hirschi wins Tour of Hongrie as final stage cancelled
Adverse weather conditions force cancellation of the race as riders cover finale stage under neutralisation
March Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was declared the overall winner of the Tour de Hongrie after the final stage was cancelled on account of extreme weather conditions in Budapest, meaning the riders will complete 8 neutralised laps of a 9.5km circuit "for the fans."
In a Tweet published briefly before the scheduled start time, the organisers stated, “There will be no intermediate sprints, no points, no stage winner. The riders will do 8 laps around the circuit for the fans. GC stays the same as yesterday. The stage starts at 12:00 CET.
“After ongoing discussions with the teams, due to the weather conditions and the slippery track that comes with it, the 5th Stage of Tour de Hongrie is neutralized!”
More to follow…
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Marc Hirschi wins Tour of Hongrie as final stage cancelledAdverse weather conditions force cancellation of the race as riders cover finale stage under neutralisation
-
Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Time trial battle for the general classificationThe 35km flat route to Cesena will heavily influence the battle for the maglia rosa
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 previewStage 9: Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena (Technogym Village) Tudor ITT, 35.0 km - Time trial
-
Doebel-Hickok goes from breakaway to broken collarbone at Itzulia WomenEF Education-TIBCO SVB rider injured in crash after going on the attack halfway through stage 2