Marc Hirschi wins Tour of Hongrie as final stage cancelled

By Peter Stuart
published

Adverse weather conditions force cancellation of the race as riders cover finale stage under neutralisation

CARTAGENA SPAIN FEBRUARY 11 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates crosses the finish line during the 3rd Vuelta Ciclista a la Region De Murcia Costa Calida 2023 a 1835km one day race from San Javier to Cartagena route modified due to the bad weather conditions on February 11 2023 in Cartagena Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

March Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was declared the overall winner of the Tour de Hongrie after the final stage was cancelled on account of extreme weather conditions in Budapest, meaning the riders will complete 8 neutralised laps of a 9.5km circuit "for the fans."

In a Tweet published briefly before the scheduled start time, the organisers stated, “There will be no intermediate sprints, no points, no stage winner. The riders will do 8 laps around the circuit for the fans. GC stays the same as yesterday. The stage starts at 12:00 CET.

“After ongoing discussions with the teams, due to the weather conditions and the slippery track that comes with it, the 5th Stage of Tour de Hongrie is neutralized!”

More to follow… 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Latest on Cyclingnews