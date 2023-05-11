Tour de Hongrie: Fabio Jakobsen wins soggy, crash-filled stage 2
European champion tops Bauhaus with blistering sprint
Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since early March and his third of the season with a searing sprint to win stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie.
The European champion threaded a path through some tight gaps in a messy and wet run-in to Keszthely, before soaring clear of an impressive cast of rivals.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) opened his sprint after latching onto the lead-out train of Team DSM, but the Australian faded fast in the headwind, and the difference in speed as Jakobsen shot by was remarkable.
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), who was sprinting off Ewan's wheel, claimed second place, albeit several bike lengths behind, while DSM's sprinter Casper van Uden eased back in front of Ewan to claim the final podium spot.
Stage 1 winner and race leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) found himself out of position and had to settle for a place outside the top 10. As such, he had to hand over the leader's yellow jersey to his rival and compatriot, Jakobsen.
Both riders collected 10 bonus seconds for their stage wins and are tied for time atop the general classification, but Jakobsen is top on countback, his seventh-place finish from stage 1 being better than Groenewegen's stage 2 result.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 6 live - Clarke and De Marchi battle the sprinters on road to NapoliBunch sprint expected at the end of a hilly day around Amalfi Coast
-
Tour de Hongrie: Fabio Jakobsen wins soggy, crash-filled stage 2European champion tops Bauhaus with blistering sprint
-
Bretagne Ladies Tour: Grace Brown wins stage 3 time trial, takes overall leadMaaike Boogaard second, Coralie Demay third in 19.5km TT in Plouay
-
Tour de Gatineau revival - Canuel aims to rebuild prominent women's race ahead of Montreal Worlds'The goal is to reach the top level of the sport to be ready for the 2026 World Championships' says executive director