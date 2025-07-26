Tour de France stage 20 LIVE – Big breakaway brawl expected on unpredictable penultimate race day
By Stephen Puddicombe last updated
Following the mountains, it's a day for the breakaway as the peloton tackles four smaller climbs on the road to Pontarlier
Hello and welcome back to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France, for the penultimate stage of the race to Pontarlier!
