'Not the day to get back four and a half minutes' - Visma-Lease a Bike dodge last-ditch Tour de France GC battle with Jonas Vingegaard after route change

Dane offers congratulations to Tadej Pogačar at La Plagne summit in apparent recognition winning Tour now impossible

LA PLAGNE, FRANCE - JULY 25: (L-R) Stage winner Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey react crossing the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 19 a 93.1km stage from Albertville to La Plagne 2062m / #UCIWT / Stage route modified over infected cattle / on July 25, 2025 in La Plagne, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the mountain classification jersey, finished second on stage 19 and congratulates winner Thymen Arensman at the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike said that their hopes of turning the tables at the last minute on Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 19 to La Plagne were dashed by the overnight change in the stage route and resulting reduction in difficulty.

Cows infected by a virus and the consequent culling of several herds indirectly meant that on an already short but very mountainous stage, two key early ascents, the category 2 Côte d'Héry-sur-Ugine and the category 1 Col des Saisies, were removed, reducing the stage length by 30 kilometres to 95km and leaving it with only the three final climbs of the original course.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

