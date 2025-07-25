'It's not been an easy Tour' - Tadej Pogačar eyes Tour de France overall victory after conservative ride on final summit finish

Slovenian remains firmly in control of GC with just two days remaining

Tour de France 2025 - Stage 19, La Plagne - 25 Jul 2025Yellow Jersey overall leader Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates gives the thumb up on the podium after the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 km from Albertville to La Plagne, France, 25 July 2025.By: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA/Shutterstock
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) upbeat in the yellow jersey as the mountains are done and two days remain to Paris finale (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's not all over, bar the shouting, but almost. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) completed the final major mountain stage of this year's Tour de France firmly in control of the overall classification, and barring major disaster on the last two days of racing, will reach the final finish line in Paris with a fourth overall victory securely in his grasp.

Pogačar did not deliver any last-minute fireworks as the rain and hail teemed down at La Plagne, his one attack halfway up the climb reducing the front group to the four top names on the GC, after which he seemed content to lead at a steady but not relentless pace ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

