'If you want to win big, you have to risk a little' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe gamble mostly pays off to hold Tour de France podium spot

Primož Roglič sacrificed his top-five spot to chase a stage win, leaving Florian Lipowitz isolated in finale, but German still keeps third

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team&#039;s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic cycles in the ascent of Col du Pre during the 19th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 93.1 km between Albertville and La Plagne, in the French Alps, on July 25, 2025. The 19th stage of the Tour de France was shorted from its initial 129.9 km route, bypassing the Col des Saisies where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis in a herd of cattle was discovered, prompting organizers to modify the race route. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rides hard on the ascent of Col du Pré with breakaway companion Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 19 of the Tour de France was a tale of two parts for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, who ultimately finished the day in third – which they will likely hold until Paris – but along the way went all-out, failed in an attempt to win the stage, sacrificing fifth in the process.

The headline is that Florian Lipowitz is very likely to finish third in this Tour, his best result ever, and the accomplishment of the goal that Red Bull came here to achieve.

