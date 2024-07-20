Tour de France stage 21 time trial start times

Hilly 33.7km race against the clock from Monaco to Nice set to seal Pogačar's third maillot jaune

GEVREYCHAMBERTIN FRANCE JULY 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey sprints during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 7 a 253km individual time trial stage from NuitsSaintGeorges to GevreyChambertin UCIWT on July 05 2024 in GevreyChambertin France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar finished second on the stage 7 individual time trial at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2024 Tour de France concludes Sunday but won’t light up the ‘City of LIghts’ with a finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris for the 111th edition. Instead, the Grand Tour will culminate along the Promenade des Anglais and Place Masséna in Nice on the Mediterranean coast.

Several arduous, relentless days of climbing come to an end with the individual time trial on stage 21. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) padded his overall lead, yet again, with his fifth stage victory on Saturday and made it a clean sweep of all five high-mountain stages at this year's race. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.RiderStart time (CEST)
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan14:40:00
2Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana-Qazaqstan14:41:30
3Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny14:43:00
4Cees Bol (Ned) Astana-Qazaqstan14:44:30
5Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels14:46:00
6Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkéa-B&B Hotels14:47:30
7Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:49:00
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco AlUla14:50:30
9Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility14:52:00
10Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies14:53:30
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility14:55:00
12Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny14:56:30
13Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny14:58:00
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious14:59:30
15Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:01:00
16Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:02:30
17Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:04:00
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla15:05:30
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep15:07:00
20Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny15:08:30
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL15:10:00
22Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:11:30
23Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny15:13:00
24Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty15:14:30
25Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty15:16:00
26Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers15:17:30
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco AlUla15:19:00
28Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis15:20:30
29Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty15:22:00
30Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech15:23:30
31Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost15:25:00
32Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:26:30
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious15:28:00
34Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis15:29:30
35Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:31:00
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies15:32:30
37Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies15:34:00
38Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility15:35:30
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis15:37:00
40Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:38:30
41Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:40:00
42Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:41:30
43Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:43:00
44Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-EasyPost15:44:30
45Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Jayco AlUla15:46:00
46Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:47:30
47Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny15:49:00
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis15:50:30
49Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies15:52:00
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty15:53:30
51Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:55:00
52Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies15:56:30
53Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla15:58:00
54Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek15:59:30
55Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale16:01:00
56Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny16:02:30
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma-Lease a Bike16:04:00
58Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep16:05:30
59Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe16:07:00
60Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale16:08:30
61Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates16:10:00
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale16:11:30
63Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team16:13:00
64Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost16:14:30
65Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale16:16:00
66Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty16:17:30
67Harold Tejada (Col) Astana-Qazaqstan16:19:00
68Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates16:20:30
69Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team16:22:00
70Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike16:23:30
71Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty16:25:00
72Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech16:27:00
73Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team16:29:00
74Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost16:31:00
75Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech16:33:00
76Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep16:35:00
77Jan Tratnik (Slo) Team Visma-Lease a Bike16:37:00
78Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies16:39:00
79David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:41:00
80Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek16:43:00
81Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe16:45:00
82Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL16:47:00
83Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost16:49:00
84Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ16:51:00
85Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility16:53:00
86Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team16:55:00
87Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility16:57:00
88Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers16:59:00
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers17:01:00
90Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike17:03:00
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team17:05:00
92Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech17:07:00
93Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike17:09:00
94Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale17:11:00
95Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17:13:00
96Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility17:15:00
97Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek17:17:00
98Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious17:19:00
99Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates17:21:00
100Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers17:23:00
101Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17:25:00
102Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL17:27:00
103Warren Barguil (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL17:29:00
104Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech17:31:00
105Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe17:33:00
106Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels17:35:00
107Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility17:37:00
108Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale17:39:00
109Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility17:41:00
110Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates17:43:00
111Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious17:45:00
112Romain Bardet (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL17:47:00
113Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies17:49:00
114Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers17:51:00
115Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep17:53:00
116Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost17:55:00
117Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17:57:00
118Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek17:59:00
119Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team18:01:00
120Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek18:03:00
121Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike18:05:00
122Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team18:07:00
123Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché-Wanty18:09:00
124Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe18:11:00
125Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies18:13:00
126Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers18:15:00
127Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost18:17:00
128Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis18:19:00
129Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale18:21:00
130Simon Yates (Gbr) Team Jayco AlUla18:23:00
131Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain-Victorious18:25:00
132Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek18:27:00
133Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech18:29:00
134Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma-Lease a Bike18:31:00
135Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers18:33:00
136Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates18:35:00
137Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal-QuickStep18:37:00
138Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates18:39:00
139Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep18:41:00
140Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma-Lease a Bike18:43:00
141Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates18:45:00

