Tour de France stage 21 time trial start times
Hilly 33.7km race against the clock from Monaco to Nice set to seal Pogačar's third maillot jaune
The 2024 Tour de France concludes Sunday but won’t light up the ‘City of LIghts’ with a finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris for the 111th edition. Instead, the Grand Tour will culminate along the Promenade des Anglais and Place Masséna in Nice on the Mediterranean coast.
Several arduous, relentless days of climbing come to an end with the individual time trial on stage 21. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) padded his overall lead, yet again, with his fifth stage victory on Saturday and made it a clean sweep of all five high-mountain stages at this year's race.
The ITT on Sunday has several climbs, so will the Slovenian make it a sixth stage win en route to a third career GC title at the Tour?
A total of 140 riders will try to keep Pogačar from another stage win, all taking the start ramp from the Formula 1 start grid in Monaco. The route will climb La Turbie (8.1km at 5.7%) and the summit of the uncategorized Col d'Eze (1.6km at 8.1%) before a long but technical descent into Nice. The final five kilometres will follow the Quai des Etats-Unis, follow the Promenade des Anglais for a U-turn back along the French Riviera and finally turn left for the finish in Place Masséna.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) will be among the final riders to take the course, and clad in the rainbow stripes as World Champion will look to repeat with a time trial victory he took on stage 7. He will need to fire on all pistons to hold off Pogačar for a second time, as there were only 12 seconds separating them in the last ITT outing.
This time, time trial Olympic champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who was third on stage 7, won’t be in the mix as he departed the Tour before stage 13, due to injuries sustained on the previous two stages.
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who won the Tour’s hilly time last year on stage 16 and was fourth on this year’s only other time trial, will be motivated on Sunday, and will most likely look to retain his 2:50 margin over Evenepoel for second place overall.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) will take the course as the first rider, the start at 14:40 local time. He will be followed by teammate Mark Cavendish. The first 70 riders will be spaced by 1:30 on the hilly route. Then starting with rider Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty), the second half of the field will have two-minute intervals. The top 10 will take the course between 18:27 and 18:45 local time.
Start times CEST
|Pos.
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan
|14:40:00
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana-Qazaqstan
|14:41:30
|3
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny
|14:43:00
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Astana-Qazaqstan
|14:44:30
|5
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:46:00
|6
|Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:47:30
|7
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:49:00
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco AlUla
|14:50:30
|9
|Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|14:52:00
|10
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:53:30
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|14:55:00
|12
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:56:30
|13
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:58:00
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:59:30
|15
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:01:00
|16
|Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:02:30
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:04:00
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|15:05:30
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:07:00
|20
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:08:30
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:10:00
|22
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:11:30
|23
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:13:00
|24
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:14:30
|25
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:16:00
|26
|Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:17:30
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco AlUla
|15:19:00
|28
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|15:20:30
|29
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:22:00
|30
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:23:30
|31
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:25:00
|32
|Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:26:30
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|15:28:00
|34
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|15:29:30
|35
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:31:00
|36
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:32:30
|37
|Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:34:00
|38
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:35:30
|39
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|15:37:00
|40
|Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:38:30
|41
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:40:00
|42
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:41:30
|43
|Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:43:00
|44
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:44:30
|45
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Jayco AlUla
|15:46:00
|46
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:47:30
|47
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:49:00
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|15:50:30
|49
|Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:52:00
|50
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:53:30
|51
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:55:00
|52
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:56:30
|53
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|15:58:00
|54
|Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek
|15:59:30
|55
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:01:00
|56
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|16:02:30
|57
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:04:00
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:05:30
|59
|Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:07:00
|60
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:08:30
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|16:10:00
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:11:30
|63
|Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team
|16:13:00
|64
|Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:14:30
|65
|Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:16:00
|66
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
|16:17:30
|67
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana-Qazaqstan
|16:19:00
|68
|Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|16:20:30
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|16:22:00
|70
|Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:23:30
|71
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|16:25:00
|72
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:27:00
|73
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team
|16:29:00
|74
|Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:31:00
|75
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:33:00
|76
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:35:00
|77
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:37:00
|78
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16:39:00
|79
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:41:00
|80
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|16:43:00
|81
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:45:00
|82
|Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|16:47:00
|83
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:49:00
|84
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|16:51:00
|85
|Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|16:53:00
|86
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|16:55:00
|87
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|16:57:00
|88
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:59:00
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:01:00
|90
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|17:03:00
|91
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|17:05:00
|92
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|17:07:00
|93
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|17:09:00
|94
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|17:11:00
|95
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:13:00
|96
|Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|17:15:00
|97
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|17:17:00
|98
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious
|17:19:00
|99
|Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|17:21:00
|100
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:23:00
|101
|Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:25:00
|102
|Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|17:27:00
|103
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|17:29:00
|104
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|17:31:00
|105
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:33:00
|106
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|17:35:00
|107
|Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|17:37:00
|108
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|17:39:00
|109
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|17:41:00
|110
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|17:43:00
|111
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious
|17:45:00
|112
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|17:47:00
|113
|Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17:49:00
|114
|Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:51:00
|115
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|17:53:00
|116
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|17:55:00
|117
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:57:00
|118
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|17:59:00
|119
|Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|18:01:00
|120
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|18:03:00
|121
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|18:05:00
|122
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|18:07:00
|123
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché-Wanty
|18:09:00
|124
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:11:00
|125
|Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
|18:13:00
|126
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:15:00
|127
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|18:17:00
|128
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|18:19:00
|129
|Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|18:21:00
|130
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Team Jayco AlUla
|18:23:00
|131
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain-Victorious
|18:25:00
|132
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|18:27:00
|133
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|18:29:00
|134
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|18:31:00
|135
|Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:33:00
|136
|Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates
|18:35:00
|137
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal-QuickStep
|18:37:00
|138
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18:39:00
|139
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|18:41:00
|140
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|18:43:00
|141
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|18:45:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
- Jackie TysonNorth American Production editor