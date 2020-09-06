Live coverage
Tour de France stage 9 – Live coverage
All the action from the second day of the Pyrenean double-header
One of the men who struggled on the road to Loudenvielle was Julian Alaphiliippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who finished fifth last year.
The Frenchman put in an attack on the Peyresourde before immediately falling back and dropping. He finished over 11 minutes down on the GC group. At today's start he said that stage victories remain the goal. Today, anyone?
🎙️ 🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 "The objectives have always been the same: stage victories. Wearing the Yellow was a very proud moment. I'll be giving it a go today and until the end of the Tour where there'll be other opportunities."Le Français compte être à l'avant aujourd'hui.#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/qpKZRqDbHf🎙️ 🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 "The objectives have always been the same: stage victories. Wearing the Yellow was a very proud moment. I'll be giving it a go today and until the end of the Tour where there'll be other opportunities."Le Français compte être à l'avant aujourd'hui.#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/qpKZRqDbHfSeptember 6, 2020September 6, 2020
You can read up on how the main GC men fared too, with our guide to which GC contenders lost time on stage 8 in the Pyrenees.
Yesterday's stage saw more GC action than the previous mountain days at the Tour, with a number of attacks on the Col de Peyresourde and several contenders losing a chunk of time in Loudenvielle.
It's another short-ish stage, though not a micro-stage as we've come to see in recent Tours. Today's 153km from Pau to Laruns is scheduled to finish earlier than usual too, with some travelling up the west coast of France for the teams ahead of the first rest day of the race tomorrow.
We're around 45 minutes from the stage start in Pau. After yesterday's first foray into the Pyrenees, the riders will today tackle another four classifed climbs, including two first category tests.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 9 of the Tour de France, the second of two mountain stages in the Pyrenees.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 9 – Live coverageAll the action from the second day of the Pyrenean double-header
-
'It puts things into perspective' says Porte after missing birth of second child while at Tour de FrancePorte sticks with GC contenders on stage 8 after having lost time on previous day
-
'I had so much back pain, I couldn't pedal' says Thibaut Pinot after disastrous end to Tour de France goalFrenchman loses 25 minutes on first Pyrenean stage
-
'All the right signs are there' says Nairo Quintana of Tour de France formColombian climber rues loss of Arkéa-Samsic teammate Diego Rosa due to broken collarbone
-
Tour de France: French prime minister pleased as 'party continues'Castex gives no hint that coronavirus could threaten race
-
2020 Tour de France stage 8 highlights – VideoGC favourites racing like there's no tomorrow in Pyrenees
-
Tour de France: Pogacar regains momentum with Pyrenean solo attackUAE Team Emirates leader back inside the top 10
-
Tour de France: Dumoulin sacrificed for Roglic after Jumbo-Visma 'shake the tree'Slovenian still in second as team admits it didn't work out '100 per cent as we wanted'
-
Tour de France stage 8 analysis: A team sport for individualsAfter a cagey first week, the Tour de France suddenly exploded into life, with most of the favourites fighting it out among themselves
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.