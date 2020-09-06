Trending

Tour de France stage 9 – Live coverage

All the action from the second day of the Pyrenean double-header

One of the men who struggled on the road to Loudenvielle was Julian Alaphiliippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who finished fifth last year.

The Frenchman put in an attack on the Peyresourde before immediately falling back and dropping. He finished over 11 minutes down on the GC group. At today's start he said that stage victories remain the goal. Today, anyone?

You can read up on how the main GC men fared too, with our guide to which GC contenders lost time on stage 8 in the Pyrenees.

Yesterday's stage saw more GC action than the previous mountain days at the Tour, with a number of attacks on the Col de Peyresourde and several contenders losing a chunk of time in Loudenvielle.

It's another short-ish stage, though not a micro-stage as we've come to see in recent Tours. Today's 153km from Pau to Laruns is scheduled to finish earlier than usual too, with some travelling up the west coast of France for the teams ahead of the first rest day of the race tomorrow.

We're around 45 minutes from the stage start in Pau. After yesterday's first foray into the Pyrenees, the riders will today tackle another four classifed climbs, including two first category tests.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 9 of the Tour de France, the second of two mountain stages in the Pyrenees.

