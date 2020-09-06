'It puts things into perspective' says Porte after missing birth of second child while at Tour de France

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte has become a father for the second time, but was unable to be present for the birth of his new daughter due to the fact that he's currently racing at the Tour de France. On Friday, the Australian had lost almost a minute-and-a-half to the other race favourites on what was a relatively flat, but very windy stage, but he bounced back on Saturday to finish with the GC contenders on stage 8 in Loudenvielle.

"It's been a bit of a weird one the last couple of days because my wife went into labour yesterday [Friday], so I had that in the back of my mind all day that possibly by the stage finish we'd have another baby," Porte said in a video interview published by Trek-Segafredo on Saturday. "My wife Gemma and I have a new baby – Eloise – and it's fantastic. Obviously, I'd have loved to have been there for the birth, but the Tour's the objective for the moment, and it's going to be a long two weeks, but I'm looking forward to getting home and meeting her.

"Coming into the Tour, I knew that it was a possibility that I'd miss the birth, and no parent wants that, but I think it really puts everything in perspective," the 35-year-old added. "Yesterday was bitterly disappointing, but it's a funny one, because then you have a child born, and the Tour's a game. It doesn't mean I'm not motivated for the next few days – or weeks, even, – but it really weighs it all up, and we've still got good spirit here and we'll fight on to Paris."

Porte and Trek-Segafredo co-leader Bauke Mollema both lost 1:21 to the likes of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on Friday's stage between Millau and Lavaur, but on the first day in the Pyrenees on Saturday, Porte was able to stay in touch with the main contenders, while Mollema dropped another 38 seconds and finished in the next group.

Porte is now 13th overall, 1:34 down on Yates and 1:31 behind race favourite Roglic. Mollema is 14th overall, a further 38 seconds down on his teammate.

"While yesterday was bitterly disappointing on the bike, my wife Gemma and I had this little bundle of joy arrive," Porte also wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of his new daughter. "It hurts more than words can express to miss the birth of your child, but thank you, Trek-Segafredo, for being so supportive. It will be a long and tough race mentally now, but the biggest gift awaits after Paris."