Michael Foley wins stage 2 of Tour de Beauce, Tyler Stites retains overall lead
Canadian followed over line in Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne by Sean Christian and Stefan Verhoeff
Michael Foley (Hustle Pro Cycling) won stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce on Thursday, claiming the uphill bunch sprint as Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) finished safely within the peloton to retain the race lead.
Foley, who will be representing Canada on the track at the Paris Olympic Games, took the uphill sprint ahead of 22-year-old American Sean Christian (Aevolo) and in third it was Dutchman Stefan Verhoeff (Universe Cycling).
The peloton kept the break well under control on the 164km stage from Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne that took riders through the lumpy terrain of Saint-Camille-de-Lellis, Saint-Magloire and Frampton. Three riders had stretched the gap to around two-and-a-half minutes half way through the stage but at under 25km to go the final survivor out front, Alexis Cartier (360 Cycle Regis), was swept up.
The bunch finish meant the overall gaps are still relatively small. Stites is 19 seconds ahead of his nearest rival Kent Ross, while ten riders are within 30 seconds and right up to 60th place overall is within a minute.
There is, however, plenty of opportunity to reshuffle the GC deck on stage 3 as Friday will deliver the Queen stage of the UCI 2.2 ranked five-day race in Canada. After departing from Lac-Mégantic the peloton will take on a 169-kilometer course that finishes at the Mont-Mégantic observatory at the top of the highest paved road in Quebec.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse stage 7 Live - The final mountainous testPeloton tackles 118.7 kilometres and 3,070 metres of climbing in Villars-sur-Olon
-
Tour de Beauce: Josh Burnett triumphs atop Mont Mégantic to win stage 3New Zealander takes over the race lead with two stages to go
-
Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering wins mountainous opening stageDutchwoman beats Realini and Chabbey in Villars-sur-Olon
-
Mark Cavendish knighted in King's Birthday Honours ahead of final Tour de FranceIsle of Man star recognised for his contribution to cycling, charity work, and role as a sporting ambassador