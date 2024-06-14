Michael Foley wins stage 2 of Tour de Beauce, Tyler Stites retains overall lead

By
published

Canadian followed over line in Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne by Sean Christian and Stefan Verhoeff

Michael Foley (Hustle Pro Cycling) wins the uphill sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce 2024
Michael Foley (Hustle Pro Cycling) wins the uphill sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce 2024 (Image credit: Brian Black Hodes/Velo Images)

Michael Foley (Hustle Pro Cycling) won stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce on Thursday, claiming the uphill bunch sprint as Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) finished safely within the peloton to retain the race lead.

Foley, who will be representing Canada on the track at the Paris Olympic Games, took the uphill sprint ahead of 22-year-old American Sean Christian (Aevolo) and in third it was Dutchman Stefan Verhoeff (Universe Cycling).

