Josh Burnett seals overall victory at Tour de Beauce

By
published

Conn McDunphy takes a solo win in stage 5 finale in Saint-Georges

Josh Burnett wins the overall title at 2024 Tour de Beauce
Josh Burnett wins the overall title at 2024 Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Brian Black Hodes VeloImages / Tour de Beauce)
Jump to:

Conn McDunphy (Team Skyline) soloed to the final stage 5 victory at the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Saint-Georges. 

McDunphy broke away from the field in the last laps of the circuit race and built a lead out to nearly a minute, and then held on for the victory ahead of Jérôme Gauthier (Team Ecoflo Chronos) and Sasha Renaud-Tremblay (TaG Cycling).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews