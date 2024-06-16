Josh Burnett seals overall victory at Tour de Beauce
Conn McDunphy takes a solo win in stage 5 finale in Saint-Georges
Conn McDunphy (Team Skyline) soloed to the final stage 5 victory at the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Saint-Georges.
McDunphy broke away from the field in the last laps of the circuit race and built a lead out to nearly a minute, and then held on for the victory ahead of Jérôme Gauthier (Team Ecoflo Chronos) and Sasha Renaud-Tremblay (TaG Cycling).
Josh Burnett (MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project) won the overall title, having taken the race lead after winning the queen stage 3 atop Mont Mégantic.
He maintained that lead during the stage 4 Quebec City circuit race and the final stage 5's 122.4km race held across longer laps in Saint-Georges.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
