Josh Burnett seals overall victory at Tour de Beauce

Conn McDunphy (Team Skyline) soloed to the final stage 5 victory at the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Saint-Georges.

McDunphy broke away from the field in the last laps of the circuit race and built a lead out to nearly a minute, and then held on for the victory ahead of Jérôme Gauthier (Team Ecoflo Chronos) and Sasha Renaud-Tremblay (TaG Cycling).

Josh Burnett (MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project) won the overall title, having taken the race lead after winning the queen stage 3 atop Mont Mégantic.

He maintained that lead during the stage 4 Quebec City circuit race and the final stage 5's 122.4km race held across longer laps in Saint-Georges.

Results

