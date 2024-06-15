Tour de Beauce: Josh Burnett triumphs atop Mont Mégantic to win stage 3
New Zealander takes over the race lead with two stages to go
Josh Burnett (MitoQ) won the queen stage 3 at Tour de Beauce at the summit of Mont Mégantic, taking the event's leader's jersey. Burnett took a solo win by 26 seconds ahead of Ian Lopez (Aevolo) and 30 seconds ahead of third-placed Félix Hamel (Ecoflo Chronos).
The peloton contested the queen stage 3 at the Tour de Beauce, which offered a 168.9km race from Lac-Mégantic to the top of Mont Mégantic. The final ascent traditionally shakes up the general classification at the five-day race.
A nine-rider breakaway emerged during the race, but only one rider made it to the final climb, Conn McDunphy (Skyline), but with only a minute lead. The strongest climbers in the race emerged on the lower slopes of the ascent, distancing overnight leader Tyler Stites (Project Echelon).
Burnett made his winning move in the closing leg of the ascent, gaining nearly half a minute on his rivals and taking the stage win. He now leads the race into the penultimate stage 4, a circuit race in Quebec City on Saturday.
Stites limited the time loss on the mountain and remains in second place overall at 44 seconds back, while Lopez is now third overall at 52 seconds back.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse stage 7 Live - The final mountainous testPeloton tackles 118.7 kilometres and 3,070 metres of climbing in Villars-sur-Olon
-
Tour de Beauce: Josh Burnett triumphs atop Mont Mégantic to win stage 3New Zealander takes over the race lead with two stages to go
-
Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering wins mountainous opening stageDutchwoman beats Realini and Chabbey in Villars-sur-Olon
-
Mark Cavendish knighted in King's Birthday Honours ahead of final Tour de FranceIsle of Man star recognised for his contribution to cycling, charity work, and role as a sporting ambassador