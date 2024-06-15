Tour de Beauce: Brendan Rhim dominates sprint to win stage 4 Quebec City circuit race

Brendan Rhim (Project Echelon Racing) won the stage 4 at the Tour de Beauce in a downtown circuit race around Quebec City.

Rhim, who won the overall title during the 2019 edition of the Tour de Beauce, outsprinted Sean Christian (Aevolo) and Tom Paquet (N’Side).

The general classification remains unchanged after the 35-lap circuit race with Josh Burnett (MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project) wearing the leader's jersey into the finale stage 5 on Sunday, 44 seconds ahead of Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing), 52 seconds ahead of Ian López (Aevolo).

Results

