Derek Gee and Michael Storer go deep to move up in Giro d'Italia GC battle

Derek Gee of Israel-Premier Tech crosses the finish line of stage 16 in fifth place

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) showed they are in the unpredictable and uncontrollable GC battle at the Giro d'Italia, rising up the standings as the road climbed high into the mountains between Lake Garda and Trento for the finish atop the San Valentino climb.

Gee closed his eyes and gulped down lungfuls of fresh mountain air after he stopped beyond the finish line on stage 16. He had surged after Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), then Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), charged off and dropped race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) with less than 7.5km to go.

Gee was rarely seen on television but stayed close to Carapaz and gained a significant 1:23 on Del Toro. He only moved up one place after Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) cracked, but Gee is only 1:30 down on Del Toro and only a minute behind Yates and Carapaz.

"I’m really happy. This was the first really big test, so I’m glad the legs came through," Gee said after recovering from his huge effort.

"I couldn’t follow Carapaz’s acceleration, so I just tried to ride my own pace to the top of the climb."

Del Toro rightly named Gee as a GC threat alongside Carapaz and Yates, due to his powerful consistency on the mountains. Gee may struggle on the steep slopes of the Mortirolo on Wednesday but could pull back more time on the 19 to Champoluc on Friday and especially on the gravel road Colle delle Finestre on Saturday.

"I’m really happy with where I ended up, but there’s still a long way to go,” Gee said, cautiously.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Storer moves five places in GC

Storer has endured an unlucky, crash-filled Giro so far but also impressed on the first big mountain stage.

He rose five places in the GC and is now seventh at 3:31. A podium spot is within reach if he can continue climbing so well and avoid any more crashes.

He crashed again during stage 16 and finished looking like a boxer, with a swollen lip. True to character, he was able to see the funny side of it and understood the importance of his good day in the mountains.

"I managed to crash again… " Storer told Cyclingnews and Eurosport before descending to his Tudor Pro Cycling team bus.

"It's a bit of a theme at this Giro and it's extremely frustrating. I was finally getting some TV time and I've got a big swollen lip. It's a bit humorous.

"The consolation was being good on the last climb. I'm very frustrated with this Giro but at least I was climbing well today.

"It was the first time I had good legs since crashing in Napoli and then in Siena and again the time trial. I hope my luck turns around at least once before this Giro ends."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Giro d'Italia coverage. Our team on the ground will bring you all the breaking news, reports, analysis and more from each and every stage of the Italian Grand Tour. Find out more.