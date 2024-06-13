Tyler Stites attacks in final kilometres to win stage 1 of Tour de Beauce

By
published

Project Echelon rider crosses line solo in Saint-Gédéon as Ross Kent and Gregory Santiago Zapata complete podium

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) wins stage 1 of the Tour de Beauce 2024
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) celebrates a solo win on stage 1 of the Tour de Beauce 2024 (Image credit: Brian Black Hodes/Velo Images)

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) claimed the first win of the Tour de Beauce on Wednesday, capturing stage 1 of the UCI 2.2 ranked Canadian five-day race with a late attack.

After an aggressive opening day of racing, where the peloton allowed little room to the many riders who tried to break away, it was the American's move in the final three kilometres that won the day with Stites finishing solo. He was six seconds ahead of fellow US rider Ross Kent (Expeditors Elite CT) and in third it was Gregory Santiago Zapata (Québec), with the 22 year old also claiming the lead in the youth classification.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews