Trending

Tour de Beauce: Cote wins stage 1 in Saint-Georges

Silber rider takes victory in Canadian opener

Image 1 of 23

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling), the reigning Canadian Criterium champion, winning the uphill sprint

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling), the reigning Canadian Criterium champion, winning the uphill sprint
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 23

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) were the top three

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) were the top three
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 3 of 23

Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized) wearing the climbers jersey

Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized) wearing the climbers jersey
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 23

Rally Cycling spent most of the day at the front

Rally Cycling spent most of the day at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 23

Svein Tuft taking a feed from the team car

Svein Tuft taking a feed from the team car
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 23

Cresting one of many climbs

Cresting one of many climbs
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 23

Three riders bridge across to the leaders - Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Roberge (Silber)

Three riders bridge across to the leaders - Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Roberge (Silber)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 23

The break with the reinforcements

The break with the reinforcements
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 23

The final sprint

The final sprint
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 23

Podium: L to r - Rui Oliveira, Pier-Andre Cote, John Murphy

Podium: L to r - Rui Oliveira, Pier-Andre Cote, John Murphy
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 23

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) with his 3 jerseys

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) with his 3 jerseys
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 23

The section of loose gravel gave much grief to the riders

The section of loose gravel gave much grief to the riders
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 23

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber)

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 23

Lining up to start

Lining up to start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 23

Riding through the Quebec countryside

Riding through the Quebec countryside
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 23

The break: Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec)

The break: Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 23

Rally Cycling doing the work of bringing back the break

Rally Cycling doing the work of bringing back the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 23

World Team rider Svein Tuft, riding for Canada

World Team rider Svein Tuft, riding for Canada
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 23

Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal Cin flatted the first time through the gravel

Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal Cin flatted the first time through the gravel
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 23

Chasing back after a flat

Chasing back after a flat
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 23

Rally Cycling doing the work of bringing back the break

Rally Cycling doing the work of bringing back the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 23

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling)

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 23 of 23

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the opening stage

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the opening stage
(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

The 33rd edition of the Tour de Beauce began on Wednesday with demanding 177 kilometre stage through constant rolling hills. The Quebec-based Silber Pro Cycling squad won the opening stage for the second consecutive year, with Pier-Andre Cote, the reigning Canadian Criterium champion, winning the uphill sprint ahead of Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) and John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel).

The stage took riders north of Saint-Georges to a 39 kilometre loop, which the riders completed three times before heading back to finish in Saint-Georges.

Within the first 15 kilometres a group of six broke away, made up of Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec). Langlois is competing in his 20th Tour de Beauce.

The group stretched their lead to a maximum of four minutes, but Rally Cycling had their entire team on the front setting tempo to manage the gap, pulling it back to 2:40 on the second lap and maintaining that split. After the third loop, as the race was heading back to the finish line, three riders managed to bridge across to the leaders - Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Roberge (Silber). Santos had been dropped from the leaders after he took enough KoM points to claim the Climber's Jersey.

The group of eight had an initial gap of 40 seconds, but that steadily dropped to 15 seconds with 10 kilometres to go. The lead group splintered, with Cheyne going off the front, joined by Cheyne and Clarke, and the trio were finally caught in the last two kilometres, setting the stage for a sprint finish.

The final 200 metres began with a sharp right onto a steep little kicker of a hill. Cote came off the wheel of last year's winner, team mate Emile Jean, after the corner and accelerated over the steepest section to win by a bike length.

"It was a wonderful day," agreed Cote. "We were happy to have it come to a bunch sprint. We still had Charles-Etienne Chretien in the break, and he was joined by Adam Roberge, but Rally did all the work to bring them back, and then we had Emile Jean bring me through to second at the last corner, so I could do what I do in the last 200 metres, which went perfectly. This is definitely my biggest result so far."

With his win, Cote took the Yellow Jersey of race leader, the white Points Jersey and the Red Jersey as Best Young Rider. However, he is unlikely to hold it after Stage 2, which finishes at the top of Mont Megantic with a five kilometre climb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:17:45
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
3John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
6Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican
7Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
10Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
11Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
12Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
13Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
14Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
16Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Svein Tuft (Can) Canada
18Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
21Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
23Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
24Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
25Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
26Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican
28Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
30Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
32James Piccoli (Can) Canada
33Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada
35Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
36Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
37Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
38Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican
39Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
40Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
41Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
42Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci
43Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
45Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
48Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
49Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
50Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
51Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall
52Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
54Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
55Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
56Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
58Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
59Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
60Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
61Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
62Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
63Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
64Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
65Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
66Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
67Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
68Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
69Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
70Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
71Michael Foley (Can) Canada
72Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
74Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
75Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall
76Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee
77Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
78TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
79Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
80Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
81Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
82Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
83Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
84Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
85Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
86Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
87Félix Boutin (Can) Québec
88Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
89Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
90Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
91Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride With Rendall0:00:23
93Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall0:00:28
94Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada0:00:35
95Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:00:48
96Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:01:00
97Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:02:08
98Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:02:41
99Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:02:43
100Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:02:51
101Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:02:55
102Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:59
103Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:06:16
104Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:20
105Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau0:06:24
106Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:30
107Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:10:07
108Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
109Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:10:16
110Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:10:18
111Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
112Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
113William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:17:30
114Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
115Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
116Christian Gomes (Can) Ride With Rendall
117Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
118William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:23:04
119Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:26:34
120Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:33:06
121Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau0:35:31
122Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau0:35:38
OTLLaurent Levasseur (Can) Veloselect-Apogee1:04:53
OTLGraham Lock (Can) Applewood Garneau
DNFGabriel Drapeau Zgoralski (Can) Québec
DNFGuillaume L.Walsh (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
DNSJans Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Axeon12:53:15
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3303 Project
4CCB Foundation-Sicleri
5JLT Condor
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Canada
8Silber Pro Cycling
9Inteja Dominican
10Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
11Rally Cycling
12Québec
13Probaclac-Devinci
14Canel's-Specialized
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling
16Ride With Rendall
17NCCH p/b MGCC
18Applewood Garneau0:06:24
19Veloselect-Apogee0:12:15

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:17:35
2Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:00:03
3Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:04
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:06
5Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
6Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:09
7Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican
10Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
11Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
13Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
15Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
16Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
17Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Svein Tuft (Can) Canada
21Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
24Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
26Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
27Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
28Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
29Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican
31Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
33Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
35James Piccoli (Can) Canada
36Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada
38Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
39Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
40Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican
42Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
43Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
44Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
45Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci
46Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
49Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
52Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
53Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
54Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall
55Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
56Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
57Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
58Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
60Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
61Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
62Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
63Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
64Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
65Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
66Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
67Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
68Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
69Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
70Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
71Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
72Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
73Michael Foley (Can) Canada
74Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
76Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
77Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall
78Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee
79Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
80TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
81Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
82Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
83Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
84Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
85Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
86Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
87Félix Boutin (Can) Québec
88Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
89Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
90Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
91Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride With Rendall0:00:33
93Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall0:00:38
94Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada0:00:45
95Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:00:58
96Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:01:10
97Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:02:18
98Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:02:51
99Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:02:53
100Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:03:01
101Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:03:05
102Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:09
103Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:06:26
104Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:30
105Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau0:06:34
106Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:40
107Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:10:17
108Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
109Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:10:26
110Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:10:28
111Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
112Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
113Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:17:33
114William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:17:40
115Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
116Christian Gomes (Can) Ride With Rendall
117Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
118William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:23:14
119Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:26:44
120Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:33:16
121Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau0:35:41
122Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau0:35:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon14
3John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources13
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling11
6Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican10
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor9
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
9Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec7
10Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized7
11Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada7
12Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project6
13Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project5
14Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri4
15Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec3
16Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
17Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri2
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
19Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec13
3Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project12
4Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
5Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
6Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Axeon12:53:15
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3303 Project
4CCB Foundation-Sicleri
5JLT Condor
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Canada
8Silber Pro Cycling
9Inteja Dominican
10Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
11Rally Cycling
12Québec
13Probaclac-Devinci
14Canel's-Specialized
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling
16Ride With Rendall
17NCCH p/b MGCC
18Applewood Garneau0:06:24
19Veloselect-Apogee0:12:15

 

Latest on Cyclingnews