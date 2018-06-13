Tour de Beauce: Cote wins stage 1 in Saint-Georges
Silber rider takes victory in Canadian opener
Stage 1: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
The 33rd edition of the Tour de Beauce began on Wednesday with demanding 177 kilometre stage through constant rolling hills. The Quebec-based Silber Pro Cycling squad won the opening stage for the second consecutive year, with Pier-Andre Cote, the reigning Canadian Criterium champion, winning the uphill sprint ahead of Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) and John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel).
The stage took riders north of Saint-Georges to a 39 kilometre loop, which the riders completed three times before heading back to finish in Saint-Georges.
Within the first 15 kilometres a group of six broke away, made up of Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec). Langlois is competing in his 20th Tour de Beauce.
The group stretched their lead to a maximum of four minutes, but Rally Cycling had their entire team on the front setting tempo to manage the gap, pulling it back to 2:40 on the second lap and maintaining that split. After the third loop, as the race was heading back to the finish line, three riders managed to bridge across to the leaders - Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Roberge (Silber). Santos had been dropped from the leaders after he took enough KoM points to claim the Climber's Jersey.
The group of eight had an initial gap of 40 seconds, but that steadily dropped to 15 seconds with 10 kilometres to go. The lead group splintered, with Cheyne going off the front, joined by Cheyne and Clarke, and the trio were finally caught in the last two kilometres, setting the stage for a sprint finish.
The final 200 metres began with a sharp right onto a steep little kicker of a hill. Cote came off the wheel of last year's winner, team mate Emile Jean, after the corner and accelerated over the steepest section to win by a bike length.
"It was a wonderful day," agreed Cote. "We were happy to have it come to a bunch sprint. We still had Charles-Etienne Chretien in the break, and he was joined by Adam Roberge, but Rally did all the work to bring them back, and then we had Emile Jean bring me through to second at the last corner, so I could do what I do in the last 200 metres, which went perfectly. This is definitely my biggest result so far."
With his win, Cote took the Yellow Jersey of race leader, the white Points Jersey and the Red Jersey as Best Young Rider. However, he is unlikely to hold it after Stage 2, which finishes at the top of Mont Megantic with a five kilometre climb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:17:45
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|7
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|10
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|11
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|12
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|13
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|14
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Canada
|18
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|21
|Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|26
|Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican
|28
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|30
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|32
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|33
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada
|35
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|36
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican
|39
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|40
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|41
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|42
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci
|43
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|44
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|45
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|48
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|49
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|50
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
|51
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall
|52
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|54
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|55
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|56
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|58
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|59
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|60
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|61
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|62
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|63
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|64
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|65
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|66
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|67
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|68
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|69
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|70
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|71
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|72
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|74
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|75
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall
|76
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee
|77
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|78
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|79
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|80
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|81
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|82
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|83
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|84
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|86
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|87
|Félix Boutin (Can) Québec
|88
|Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|89
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|90
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|91
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:23
|93
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:28
|94
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|0:00:35
|95
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|0:00:48
|96
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|0:01:00
|97
|Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:02:08
|98
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:02:41
|99
|Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:02:43
|100
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:02:51
|101
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:02:55
|102
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:59
|103
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:06:16
|104
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:20
|105
|Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:06:24
|106
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:30
|107
|Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:10:07
|108
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|109
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:10:16
|110
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:10:18
|111
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|112
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|113
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:17:30
|114
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|115
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|116
|Christian Gomes (Can) Ride With Rendall
|117
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
|118
|William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|0:23:04
|119
|Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|0:26:34
|120
|Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:33:06
|121
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:35:31
|122
|Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:35:38
|OTL
|Laurent Levasseur (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|1:04:53
|OTL
|Graham Lock (Can) Applewood Garneau
|DNF
|Gabriel Drapeau Zgoralski (Can) Québec
|DNF
|Guillaume L.Walsh (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|DNS
|Jans Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:53:15
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|303 Project
|4
|CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|5
|JLT Condor
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Canada
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Inteja Dominican
|10
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|11
|Rally Cycling
|12
|Québec
|13
|Probaclac-Devinci
|14
|Canel's-Specialized
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|16
|Ride With Rendall
|17
|NCCH p/b MGCC
|18
|Applewood Garneau
|0:06:24
|19
|Veloselect-Apogee
|0:12:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:17:35
|2
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|0:00:03
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:04
|4
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:06
|5
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:09
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|10
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|11
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|13
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|14
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|15
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|16
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|17
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|18
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Canada
|21
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|24
|Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|26
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|29
|Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican
|31
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|33
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|34
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|35
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|36
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada
|38
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|39
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|40
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican
|42
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|43
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|45
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci
|46
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|49
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|51
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|52
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|53
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
|54
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall
|55
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|56
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|57
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|58
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|61
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|62
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|63
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|64
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|65
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|66
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|67
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|68
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|69
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|70
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|71
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|72
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|73
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|74
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|76
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|77
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall
|78
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee
|79
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|80
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|81
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|82
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|83
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|84
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|86
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|87
|Félix Boutin (Can) Québec
|88
|Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|89
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|90
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|91
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:33
|93
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:38
|94
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|0:00:45
|95
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|0:00:58
|96
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|0:01:10
|97
|Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:02:18
|98
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:02:51
|99
|Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:02:53
|100
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:03:01
|101
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:05
|102
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:09
|103
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:06:26
|104
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:30
|105
|Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:06:34
|106
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:40
|107
|Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:10:17
|108
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|109
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:10:26
|110
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:10:28
|111
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|112
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|113
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:17:33
|114
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:17:40
|115
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|116
|Christian Gomes (Can) Ride With Rendall
|117
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
|118
|William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|0:23:14
|119
|Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|0:26:44
|120
|Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:33:16
|121
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:35:41
|122
|Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:35:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|3
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|13
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|6
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican
|10
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|9
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|9
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|7
|10
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|7
|11
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|7
|12
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|6
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|5
|14
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|4
|15
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|3
|16
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|2
|18
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|19
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|15
|pts
|2
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|13
|3
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|12
|4
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|5
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|6
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:53:15
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|303 Project
|4
|CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|5
|JLT Condor
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Canada
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Inteja Dominican
|10
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|11
|Rally Cycling
|12
|Québec
|13
|Probaclac-Devinci
|14
|Canel's-Specialized
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|16
|Ride With Rendall
|17
|NCCH p/b MGCC
|18
|Applewood Garneau
|0:06:24
|19
|Veloselect-Apogee
|0:12:15
