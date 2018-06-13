Image 1 of 23 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling), the reigning Canadian Criterium champion, winning the uphill sprint (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 23 Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) were the top three (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 3 of 23 Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized) wearing the climbers jersey (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 23 Rally Cycling spent most of the day at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 23 Svein Tuft taking a feed from the team car (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 23 Cresting one of many climbs (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 23 Three riders bridge across to the leaders - Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Roberge (Silber) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 23 The break with the reinforcements (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 23 The final sprint (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 23 Podium: L to r - Rui Oliveira, Pier-Andre Cote, John Murphy (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 23 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) with his 3 jerseys (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 23 The section of loose gravel gave much grief to the riders (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 23 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 23 Lining up to start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 23 Riding through the Quebec countryside (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 23 The break: Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 23 Rally Cycling doing the work of bringing back the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 23 World Team rider Svein Tuft, riding for Canada (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 23 Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal Cin flatted the first time through the gravel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 23 Chasing back after a flat (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 23 Rally Cycling doing the work of bringing back the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 23 Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 23 of 23 Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the opening stage (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

The 33rd edition of the Tour de Beauce began on Wednesday with demanding 177 kilometre stage through constant rolling hills. The Quebec-based Silber Pro Cycling squad won the opening stage for the second consecutive year, with Pier-Andre Cote, the reigning Canadian Criterium champion, winning the uphill sprint ahead of Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) and John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel).

The stage took riders north of Saint-Georges to a 39 kilometre loop, which the riders completed three times before heading back to finish in Saint-Georges.

Within the first 15 kilometres a group of six broke away, made up of Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec). Langlois is competing in his 20th Tour de Beauce.

The group stretched their lead to a maximum of four minutes, but Rally Cycling had their entire team on the front setting tempo to manage the gap, pulling it back to 2:40 on the second lap and maintaining that split. After the third loop, as the race was heading back to the finish line, three riders managed to bridge across to the leaders - Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Roberge (Silber). Santos had been dropped from the leaders after he took enough KoM points to claim the Climber's Jersey.

The group of eight had an initial gap of 40 seconds, but that steadily dropped to 15 seconds with 10 kilometres to go. The lead group splintered, with Cheyne going off the front, joined by Cheyne and Clarke, and the trio were finally caught in the last two kilometres, setting the stage for a sprint finish.

The final 200 metres began with a sharp right onto a steep little kicker of a hill. Cote came off the wheel of last year's winner, team mate Emile Jean, after the corner and accelerated over the steepest section to win by a bike length.

"It was a wonderful day," agreed Cote. "We were happy to have it come to a bunch sprint. We still had Charles-Etienne Chretien in the break, and he was joined by Adam Roberge, but Rally did all the work to bring them back, and then we had Emile Jean bring me through to second at the last corner, so I could do what I do in the last 200 metres, which went perfectly. This is definitely my biggest result so far."

With his win, Cote took the Yellow Jersey of race leader, the white Points Jersey and the Red Jersey as Best Young Rider. However, he is unlikely to hold it after Stage 2, which finishes at the top of Mont Megantic with a five kilometre climb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:17:45 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 7 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 8 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 10 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 11 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 12 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 13 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 14 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Canada 18 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 21 Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 25 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 26 Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican 28 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 30 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 32 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 33 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada 35 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 36 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 38 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican 39 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 40 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 42 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci 43 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 45 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 48 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 49 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 50 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall 51 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall 52 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 53 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 54 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 55 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 56 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 58 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 59 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 60 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 61 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 62 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 63 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 64 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 65 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 66 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 67 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 68 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 69 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 70 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 71 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 72 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 75 Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall 76 Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee 77 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 78 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 79 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 80 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 81 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 82 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 83 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 84 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 85 Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 86 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 87 Félix Boutin (Can) Québec 88 Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 89 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 90 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 91 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride With Rendall 0:00:23 93 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:00:28 94 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 0:00:35 95 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:00:48 96 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:01:00 97 Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:02:08 98 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:02:41 99 Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:02:43 100 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:02:51 101 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:02:55 102 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:59 103 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:06:16 104 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:20 105 Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:06:24 106 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:30 107 Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:10:07 108 Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 109 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:10:16 110 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:10:18 111 Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 112 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 113 William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:17:30 114 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 115 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 116 Christian Gomes (Can) Ride With Rendall 117 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall 118 William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:23:04 119 Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:26:34 120 Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:33:06 121 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:35:31 122 Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:35:38 OTL Laurent Levasseur (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 1:04:53 OTL Graham Lock (Can) Applewood Garneau DNF Gabriel Drapeau Zgoralski (Can) Québec DNF Guillaume L.Walsh (Can) Veloselect-Apogee DNS Jans Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hagens Berman Axeon 12:53:15 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 303 Project 4 CCB Foundation-Sicleri 5 JLT Condor 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Canada 8 Silber Pro Cycling 9 Inteja Dominican 10 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 11 Rally Cycling 12 Québec 13 Probaclac-Devinci 14 Canel's-Specialized 15 Interpro Stradalli Cycling 16 Ride With Rendall 17 NCCH p/b MGCC 18 Applewood Garneau 0:06:24 19 Veloselect-Apogee 0:12:15

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:17:35 2 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:00:03 3 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:04 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:06 5 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 6 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:09 7 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:10 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 10 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 11 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 13 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 15 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 16 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 17 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 18 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Canada 21 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 24 Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 26 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 28 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 29 Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican 31 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 33 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 35 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 36 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada 38 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 39 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 40 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican 42 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 43 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 44 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 45 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci 46 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 49 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 52 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 53 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall 54 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall 55 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 56 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 57 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 58 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 60 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 61 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 62 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 63 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 64 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 65 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 66 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 67 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 68 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 69 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 70 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 71 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 72 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 73 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 74 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 76 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 77 Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall 78 Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee 79 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 80 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 81 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 82 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 83 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 84 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 85 Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 86 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 87 Félix Boutin (Can) Québec 88 Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 89 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 90 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 91 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride With Rendall 0:00:33 93 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:00:38 94 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 0:00:45 95 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:00:58 96 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:01:10 97 Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:02:18 98 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:02:51 99 Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:02:53 100 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:03:01 101 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:03:05 102 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:09 103 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:06:26 104 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:30 105 Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:06:34 106 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:40 107 Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:10:17 108 Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 109 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:10:26 110 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:10:28 111 Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 112 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 113 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:17:33 114 William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:17:40 115 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 116 Christian Gomes (Can) Ride With Rendall 117 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall 118 William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:23:14 119 Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:26:44 120 Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:33:16 121 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:35:41 122 Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:35:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 3 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 13 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 11 6 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 10 7 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 9 8 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 9 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 7 10 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 7 11 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 7 12 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 6 13 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 5 14 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 4 15 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 3 16 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 17 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 2 18 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 19 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 13 3 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 12 4 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 5 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 6 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1