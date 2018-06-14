Tour de Beauce: Burke wins atop Mont-Megantic
Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider also takes race lead
Stage 2: Lac-Megantic - Mont-Megantic
Jack Burke (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) won the Queen stage at the Tour de Beauce on Thursday, taking out the stage 2 climb to Mont-Megantic ahead of Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare). Burke also claimed the overall lead with his win.
Riders faced constant rolling hills and four categorized climbs before they reached the final one, which features sections of up to 18%. Add to this driving rain for much of the stage and temperatures as low as 9 degrees Celsius, and it was not surprising that eight riders abandoned, with the final finishers coming in nearly one hour down on Burke.
The field initially split in the first 20 kilometres, with 49 riders going clear of the rest of the field, which included the yellow jersey Pier-Andre Cote (Silber). The gap reached over two minutes before the peloton regrouped after 80 kilometres. While this chase was happening, three riders went off the front at the 45 kilometre mark: Ben Perry (Team Canada), stage 1 second place finisher Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) - the Canadian road champion and defending Megantic stage winner.
They quickly opened a two-minute gap before UnitedHealthcare went to the front to limit the time loss. Dal-Cin and Perry were doing most of the work in the break, with Oliveira clearly there to grab sprint points; which he did well enough to take over the points jersey by the end of the stage. After the final intermediate sprint with 50 kilometres to go Oliveira dropped off, leaving the two Canadians at the front.
The gap began to fall as it got colder, the rain got heavier and the wind picked up, with the two leaders down to a 1:20 lead with 20 kilometres to go. The pair were finally caught with eight kilometres to go, just three kilometres to the base of the final climb.
As the race hit the steep section at the base of the climb, nine riders went clear of the rest, with Colin Joyce (Rally) setting the pace for team mate Rob Britton. Burke, Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon), Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Adam Roberge (Silber), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) and Alexey Vermeulen (Interpro Stradalli) were also near the front.
When Burke launched his attack with a little over three kilometres to go, no one could respond, and the just-turned 23 year old rode clear to a 30 second victory over Revard, with Tvetcov at 47 seconds. Burke took the overall lead with a 34 second lead over Revard, followed by Tvetcov at 53 seconds. Revard moves into the best young rider jersey, while Ben Perry takes the climber's jersey after winning three of the climbs during the stage.
"This stage has been a huge focus for me for the last five weeks," said Burke.
"I didn't think I would have as good a ride as I did. I was feeling really good at the bottom of the climb and looking at the other guys, and they looked like they were hurting a bit, so I figured I would give it a crack. I'm ecstatic about the final result, it is the biggest of my career."
On Friday, the general classification could easily be shook up again with a morning 20 kilometre individual time trial. Burke admits time trialling has not been his strength in the past, but thinks he has improved.
Adam Roberge, the reigning Canadian Under-23 time trial champion, sits fourth at 58 seconds, with Britton at one minute. A long shot would be ten-time Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Team Canada), 2:37 back.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:16:01
|2
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:30
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:49
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:50
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:51
|8
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:56
|9
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:03
|10
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:01:21
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:45
|12
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|0:01:47
|13
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:53
|14
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:02:01
|15
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:02:03
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:09
|17
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|22
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:27
|23
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|24
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:02:40
|25
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|26
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|0:02:57
|27
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|0:03:05
|28
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:03:12
|29
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:03:15
|30
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:03:20
|31
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:23
|32
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|33
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:03:50
|34
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:07
|35
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:13
|36
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|37
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:04:38
|38
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:53
|39
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:04:54
|40
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|0:05:04
|41
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:05:10
|42
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:05:47
|43
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:03
|44
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:06:04
|45
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|0:06:13
|46
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:24
|47
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|0:06:33
|48
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:47
|49
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:07:04
|50
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:07:25
|51
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:08:22
|52
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:08:23
|53
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|54
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|0:08:24
|55
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:08:31
|56
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:08:56
|57
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:09:07
|58
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|59
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|60
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:10
|61
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|0:09:29
|62
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|63
|Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:10:22
|64
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:10:48
|65
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:01
|66
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:11:02
|67
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|68
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|69
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:40
|70
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|71
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:20
|72
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|73
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|0:12:36
|74
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:37
|75
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|0:12:39
|76
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:06
|77
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:13:08
|79
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|80
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:54
|81
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:14:09
|82
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:15:28
|83
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:38
|84
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:15:45
|85
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|86
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:16:23
|87
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:32
|88
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:16:33
|89
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|90
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:34
|91
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:16:35
|92
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:36
|93
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:16:56
|94
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:17:20
|95
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:17:39
|96
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:17:41
|97
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:27
|98
|Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|0:18:38
|99
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:19:10
|100
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:19:23
|101
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:20:30
|102
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:48
|103
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:21:20
|104
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:22:05
|105
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:22:06
|106
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:22:50
|107
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:24:27
|108
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
|109
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:25:40
|110
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:26:52
|111
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:29:57
|112
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:32:44
|113
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:55:17
|114
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:58:52
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Félix Boutin (Can) Québec
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau
|DNF
|Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Christian Gomes (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8:33:36
|2
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:34
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:59
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:00
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:01
|8
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:06
|9
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:13
|10
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:01:31
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:55
|12
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|0:01:57
|13
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:02
|14
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:02:11
|15
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:02:13
|16
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:19
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|22
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:37
|23
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|24
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:02:50
|25
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|26
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|0:03:07
|27
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|0:03:15
|28
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:03:22
|29
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:03:25
|30
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:03:30
|31
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:33
|32
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|33
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:04:00
|34
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:17
|35
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:23
|36
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|37
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:04:48
|38
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:03
|39
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:05:04
|40
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|0:05:14
|41
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:05:20
|42
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:05:57
|43
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:13
|44
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:06:14
|45
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:34
|46
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|0:06:43
|47
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:57
|48
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:07:14
|49
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:08:32
|50
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:08:33
|51
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|52
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|0:08:34
|53
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:08:35
|54
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:08:41
|55
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:07
|56
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|0:09:14
|57
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:09:17
|58
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|59
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:20
|60
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|0:09:39
|61
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:10:27
|62
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:10:58
|63
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:11
|64
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:11:12
|65
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:34
|66
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:50
|67
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:30
|68
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|69
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|0:12:39
|70
|Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:12:40
|71
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:44
|72
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|0:13:12
|73
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:16
|74
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:13:18
|76
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|0:13:24
|77
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:14:11
|78
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:14:45
|79
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:15:38
|80
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:15:55
|81
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:16:33
|82
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:16:39
|83
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:42
|84
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:16:43
|85
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:44
|86
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:16:45
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:46
|88
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:17:06
|89
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:17:51
|90
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:18:36
|91
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:37
|92
|Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|0:18:48
|93
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:19:24
|94
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:20:01
|95
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:20:40
|96
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:43
|97
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:08
|98
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:34
|99
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:24:37
|100
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:27:02
|101
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:27:46
|102
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:27:48
|103
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:27:56
|104
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:29:36
|105
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:31:49
|106
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:32:33
|107
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:42:07
|108
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:43:01
|109
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:43:20
|110
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:53:11
|111
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|0:56:06
|112
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:57:47
|113
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1:12:50
|114
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:25:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|pts
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|3
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|4
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|7
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|13
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|13
|9
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|14
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|9
|15
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|8
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|17
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|7
|18
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|7
|19
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|6
|20
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|6
|21
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|6
|22
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|23
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|24
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|4
|25
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|4
|26
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|27
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|3
|28
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|29
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|2
|30
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|2
|31
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|30
|pts
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|5
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|16
|6
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|7
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|9
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|13
|10
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|12
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|13
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|14
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|8
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|17
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|18
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|3
|23
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|3
|24
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|2
|26
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|1
|30
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|25:44:42
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:54
|4
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:22
|5
|Team Canada
|0:03:17
|6
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:03:29
|7
|Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:03:51
|8
|Inteja Dct Finnale
|0:07:03
|9
|303 Project
|0:08:06
|10
|Probaclac-Devinci
|0:09:28
|11
|Jlt Condor
|0:09:31
|12
|Canel's Specialized
|0:10:20
|13
|CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|0:11:36
|14
|Ride With Rendall
|0:20:58
|15
|NCCH-MGCC
|0:21:07
|16
|Québec
|0:23:45
|17
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:26:11
|18
|Applewood Garneau
|0:50:16
|19
|Veloselect-Apogee
|0:56:12
