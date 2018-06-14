Trending

Tour de Beauce: Burke wins atop Mont-Megantic

Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider also takes race lead

Image 1 of 21

Jack Burke (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) crossing the finish to take the win

Jack Burke (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) crossing the finish to take the win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 21

Full UnitedHealthcare team took the lead chasing the break

Full UnitedHealthcare team took the lead chasing the break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 21

Rally sets tempo on the Megantic climb - Burke second from right

Rally sets tempo on the Megantic climb - Burke second from right
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 21

Jack Burke (elly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Jack Burke (elly Belly p/b Maxxis)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 21

Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 21

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 21

Svein Tuft (Team Canada) and Francisco Mancebo Perez (Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team)

Svein Tuft (Team Canada) and Francisco Mancebo Perez (Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 21

2017 Beauce winner Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)

2017 Beauce winner Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 21

The top of the mountain was fogged in

The top of the mountain was fogged in
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 21

Stage Podium: l to r - Thomas Revard, Jack Burke, Serghei Tvetcov

Stage Podium: l to r - Thomas Revard, Jack Burke, Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 21

Only Benjamin Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin remain in break with 9km to go and they would soon be caught

Only Benjamin Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin remain in break with 9km to go and they would soon be caught
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 21

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team sets tempo in the peloton

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team sets tempo in the peloton
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 21

The jerseys at the beginning of the stage

The jerseys at the beginning of the stage
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 21

Scenic Quebec

Scenic Quebec
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 21

Through the Quebec countryside in the rain

Through the Quebec countryside in the rain
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 21

An early break attempt

An early break attempt
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 21

Final break: Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Team Canada) and Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Final break: Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Team Canada) and Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 21

Edward Laverack (JLT Condor) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) front the peloton's chase

Edward Laverack (JLT Condor) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) front the peloton's chase
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 21

Benjamin Perry, Rui Oliveira, Matteo Dal-Cin

Benjamin Perry, Rui Oliveira, Matteo Dal-Cin
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 21

Benjamin Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin, Rui Oliveira

Benjamin Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin, Rui Oliveira
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 21

Jerseys after stage 2: Benjamin Perry, Jack Burke, Thomas Revard, Rui Oliveira

Jerseys after stage 2: Benjamin Perry, Jack Burke, Thomas Revard, Rui Oliveira
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Jack Burke (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) won the Queen stage at the Tour de Beauce on Thursday, taking out the stage 2 climb to Mont-Megantic ahead of Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare). Burke also claimed the overall lead with his win.

Related Articles

Tuft returns to Canadian roots at Tour de Beauce

Tour de Beauce: Cote wins stage 1 in Saint-Georges

Riders faced constant rolling hills and four categorized climbs before they reached the final one, which features sections of up to 18%. Add to this driving rain for much of the stage and temperatures as low as 9 degrees Celsius, and it was not surprising that eight riders abandoned, with the final finishers coming in nearly one hour down on Burke.

The field initially split in the first 20 kilometres, with 49 riders going clear of the rest of the field, which included the yellow jersey Pier-Andre Cote (Silber). The gap reached over two minutes before the peloton regrouped after 80 kilometres. While this chase was happening, three riders went off the front at the 45 kilometre mark: Ben Perry (Team Canada), stage 1 second place finisher Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) - the Canadian road champion and defending Megantic stage winner.

They quickly opened a two-minute gap before UnitedHealthcare went to the front to limit the time loss. Dal-Cin and Perry were doing most of the work in the break, with Oliveira clearly there to grab sprint points; which he did well enough to take over the points jersey by the end of the stage. After the final intermediate sprint with 50 kilometres to go Oliveira dropped off, leaving the two Canadians at the front.

The gap began to fall as it got colder, the rain got heavier and the wind picked up, with the two leaders down to a 1:20 lead with 20 kilometres to go. The pair were finally caught with eight kilometres to go, just three kilometres to the base of the final climb.

As the race hit the steep section at the base of the climb, nine riders went clear of the rest, with Colin Joyce (Rally) setting the pace for team mate Rob Britton. Burke, Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon), Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Adam Roberge (Silber), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) and Alexey Vermeulen (Interpro Stradalli) were also near the front.

When Burke launched his attack with a little over three kilometres to go, no one could respond, and the just-turned 23 year old rode clear to a 30 second victory over Revard, with Tvetcov at 47 seconds. Burke took the overall lead with a 34 second lead over Revard, followed by Tvetcov at 53 seconds. Revard moves into the best young rider jersey, while Ben Perry takes the climber's jersey after winning three of the climbs during the stage.

"This stage has been a huge focus for me for the last five weeks," said Burke.

"I didn't think I would have as good a ride as I did. I was feeling really good at the bottom of the climb and looking at the other guys, and they looked like they were hurting a bit, so I figured I would give it a crack. I'm ecstatic about the final result, it is the biggest of my career."

On Friday, the general classification could easily be shook up again with a morning 20 kilometre individual time trial. Burke admits time trialling has not been his strength in the past, but thinks he has improved.

Adam Roberge, the reigning Canadian Under-23 time trial champion, sits fourth at 58 seconds, with Britton at one minute. A long shot would be ten-time Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Team Canada), 2:37 back.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:16:01
2Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:30
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:47
4Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:48
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:49
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:50
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:51
8Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:56
9Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:03
10Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor0:01:21
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:45
12James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada0:01:47
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:53
14Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:02:01
15Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:02:03
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:09
17Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:11
18Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:15
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:16
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:17
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:26
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada0:02:27
23Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
24Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:02:40
25Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:49
26Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation0:02:57
27Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:03:05
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor0:03:12
29Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:03:15
30Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:03:20
31Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:23
32Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:25
33Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci0:03:50
34Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:07
35Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:13
36Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:36
37Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation0:04:38
38Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:53
39Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:04:54
40Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:05:04
41Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall0:05:10
42Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:05:47
43Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:03
44Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:06:04
45Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada0:06:13
46Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:24
47Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada0:06:33
48Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:06:47
49Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:07:04
50Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation0:07:25
51Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor0:08:22
52Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor0:08:23
53Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
54Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall0:08:24
55Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:08:31
56Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:08:56
57Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:09:07
58Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
59Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
60Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:09:10
61Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:09:29
62Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
63Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:10:22
64Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall0:10:48
65Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:01
66Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor0:11:02
67Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
68Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:24
69Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:11:40
70Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
71Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:20
72TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
73Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:12:36
74Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:37
75Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada0:12:39
76Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:06
77Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:13:08
79Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
80Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:54
81William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:14:09
82Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:15:28
83Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:38
84Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:15:45
85Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
86Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation0:16:23
87Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:32
88John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:16:33
89Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
90Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:34
91Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:16:35
92Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:36
93Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor0:16:56
94Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:17:20
95Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC0:17:39
96Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:17:41
97Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:27
98Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec0:18:38
99Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:19:10
100Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall0:19:23
101Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:20:30
102Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:48
103Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:21:20
104Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:22:05
105Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau0:22:06
106Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee0:22:50
107Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation0:24:27
108Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
109Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall0:25:40
110Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:26:52
111William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:29:57
112Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:32:44
113Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:55:17
114Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:58:52
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFFélix Boutin (Can) Québec
DNFJake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau
DNFDuncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride with Rendall
DNFChristian Gomes (Can) Ride with Rendall
DNFBenjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
DNFAlexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8:33:36
2Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:34
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:53
4Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:58
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:59
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:00
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:01
8Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:06
9Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:13
10Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor0:01:31
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:55
12James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada0:01:57
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:02
14Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:02:11
15Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:02:13
16Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:18
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:19
18Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:26
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:27
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:36
22Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada0:02:37
23Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
24Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:02:50
25Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:59
26Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation0:03:07
27Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:03:15
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor0:03:22
29Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:03:25
30Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:03:30
31Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:33
32Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:35
33Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci0:04:00
34Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:17
35Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:23
36Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:46
37Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation0:04:48
38Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:03
39Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:05:04
40Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:05:14
41Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall0:05:20
42Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:05:57
43Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:13
44Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:06:14
45Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:34
46Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada0:06:43
47Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:06:57
48Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:07:14
49Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor0:08:32
50Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor0:08:33
51Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
52Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall0:08:34
53Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation0:08:35
54Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:08:41
55Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:07
56Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada0:09:14
57Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:09:17
58Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
59Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:09:20
60Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:09:39
61Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:10:27
62Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall0:10:58
63Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:11
64Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor0:11:12
65Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:34
66Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:11:50
67Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:30
68TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
69Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:12:39
70Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:12:40
71Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:44
72Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada0:13:12
73Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:16
74Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:13:18
76Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada0:13:24
77Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor0:14:11
78Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:14:45
79Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:15:38
80Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:15:55
81Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation0:16:33
82John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:16:39
83Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:42
84Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:16:43
85Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:44
86Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:16:45
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:46
88Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor0:17:06
89Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:17:51
90Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:18:36
91Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:37
92Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec0:18:48
93Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:19:24
94Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall0:20:01
95Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:20:40
96Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:43
97Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:08
98Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:34
99Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation0:24:37
100Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:27:02
101Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:27:46
102Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:27:48
103Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC0:27:56
104Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:29:36
105William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:31:49
106Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:32:33
107Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation0:42:07
108Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:43:01
109Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall0:43:20
110William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:53:11
111Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee0:56:06
112Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau0:57:47
113Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized1:12:50
114Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:25:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman23pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling22
3Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
4Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
5Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
7John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources13
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada13
9Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling12
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
11Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team10
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling10
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
14Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor9
15Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling8
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
17Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec7
18Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling7
19Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project6
20Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project6
21Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor6
22Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
23Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
24James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada4
25Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation4
26Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
27Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec3
28Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling3
29Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation2
30Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized2
31Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada30pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling24
3Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman21
4Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20
5Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon16
6Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
7Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
9Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec13
10Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project12
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
12Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
13Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling8
14Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized8
15Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
16Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
17Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
18Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
19Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team4
20Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
22Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling3
23Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor3
24Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
25Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling2
26TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
27Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
29Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor1
30Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling25:44:42
2Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
3UnitedHealthcare0:01:54
4Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:22
5Team Canada0:03:17
6Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:03:29
7Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:03:51
8Inteja Dct Finnale0:07:03
9303 Project0:08:06
10Probaclac-Devinci0:09:28
11Jlt Condor0:09:31
12Canel's Specialized0:10:20
13CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:11:36
14Ride With Rendall0:20:58
15NCCH-MGCC0:21:07
16Québec0:23:45
17Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:26:11
18Applewood Garneau0:50:16
19Veloselect-Apogee0:56:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews