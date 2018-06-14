Image 1 of 21 Jack Burke (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) crossing the finish to take the win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 21 Full UnitedHealthcare team took the lead chasing the break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 21 Rally sets tempo on the Megantic climb - Burke second from right (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 21 Jack Burke (elly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 21 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 21 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 21 Svein Tuft (Team Canada) and Francisco Mancebo Perez (Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 21 2017 Beauce winner Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 21 The top of the mountain was fogged in (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 21 Stage Podium: l to r - Thomas Revard, Jack Burke, Serghei Tvetcov (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 21 Only Benjamin Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin remain in break with 9km to go and they would soon be caught (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 21 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team sets tempo in the peloton (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 21 The jerseys at the beginning of the stage (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 21 Scenic Quebec (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 21 Through the Quebec countryside in the rain (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 21 An early break attempt (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 21 Final break: Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Team Canada) and Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 21 Edward Laverack (JLT Condor) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) front the peloton's chase (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 21 Benjamin Perry, Rui Oliveira, Matteo Dal-Cin (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 21 Benjamin Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin, Rui Oliveira (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 21 Jerseys after stage 2: Benjamin Perry, Jack Burke, Thomas Revard, Rui Oliveira (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Jack Burke (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) won the Queen stage at the Tour de Beauce on Thursday, taking out the stage 2 climb to Mont-Megantic ahead of Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare). Burke also claimed the overall lead with his win.

Riders faced constant rolling hills and four categorized climbs before they reached the final one, which features sections of up to 18%. Add to this driving rain for much of the stage and temperatures as low as 9 degrees Celsius, and it was not surprising that eight riders abandoned, with the final finishers coming in nearly one hour down on Burke.

The field initially split in the first 20 kilometres, with 49 riders going clear of the rest of the field, which included the yellow jersey Pier-Andre Cote (Silber). The gap reached over two minutes before the peloton regrouped after 80 kilometres. While this chase was happening, three riders went off the front at the 45 kilometre mark: Ben Perry (Team Canada), stage 1 second place finisher Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) - the Canadian road champion and defending Megantic stage winner.

They quickly opened a two-minute gap before UnitedHealthcare went to the front to limit the time loss. Dal-Cin and Perry were doing most of the work in the break, with Oliveira clearly there to grab sprint points; which he did well enough to take over the points jersey by the end of the stage. After the final intermediate sprint with 50 kilometres to go Oliveira dropped off, leaving the two Canadians at the front.

The gap began to fall as it got colder, the rain got heavier and the wind picked up, with the two leaders down to a 1:20 lead with 20 kilometres to go. The pair were finally caught with eight kilometres to go, just three kilometres to the base of the final climb.

As the race hit the steep section at the base of the climb, nine riders went clear of the rest, with Colin Joyce (Rally) setting the pace for team mate Rob Britton. Burke, Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon), Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Adam Roberge (Silber), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) and Alexey Vermeulen (Interpro Stradalli) were also near the front.

When Burke launched his attack with a little over three kilometres to go, no one could respond, and the just-turned 23 year old rode clear to a 30 second victory over Revard, with Tvetcov at 47 seconds. Burke took the overall lead with a 34 second lead over Revard, followed by Tvetcov at 53 seconds. Revard moves into the best young rider jersey, while Ben Perry takes the climber's jersey after winning three of the climbs during the stage.

"This stage has been a huge focus for me for the last five weeks," said Burke.

"I didn't think I would have as good a ride as I did. I was feeling really good at the bottom of the climb and looking at the other guys, and they looked like they were hurting a bit, so I figured I would give it a crack. I'm ecstatic about the final result, it is the biggest of my career."

On Friday, the general classification could easily be shook up again with a morning 20 kilometre individual time trial. Burke admits time trialling has not been his strength in the past, but thinks he has improved.

Adam Roberge, the reigning Canadian Under-23 time trial champion, sits fourth at 58 seconds, with Britton at one minute. A long shot would be ten-time Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Team Canada), 2:37 back.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4:16:01 2 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:30 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:47 4 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:48 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:49 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:50 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:51 8 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:56 9 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:03 10 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:01:21 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:45 12 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 0:01:47 13 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:53 14 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:02:01 15 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:02:03 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:09 17 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:11 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:15 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:16 20 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:17 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:26 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 0:02:27 23 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 24 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:02:40 25 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:49 26 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 0:02:57 27 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 0:03:05 28 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:03:12 29 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:03:15 30 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:03:20 31 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:23 32 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:25 33 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci 0:03:50 34 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:07 35 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:13 36 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:36 37 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 0:04:38 38 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:53 39 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:04:54 40 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:05:04 41 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:05:10 42 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:05:47 43 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:03 44 Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:06:04 45 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 0:06:13 46 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:24 47 Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada 0:06:33 48 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:06:47 49 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:07:04 50 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation 0:07:25 51 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:08:22 52 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:08:23 53 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 54 Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall 0:08:24 55 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:08:31 56 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:08:56 57 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:09:07 58 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 60 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:09:10 61 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:09:29 62 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 63 Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:10:22 64 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:10:48 65 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:01 66 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:11:02 67 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 68 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:24 69 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:11:40 70 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 71 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:20 72 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 73 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:12:36 74 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:37 75 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada 0:12:39 76 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:06 77 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 78 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:13:08 79 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 80 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:54 81 William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:14:09 82 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:15:28 83 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:38 84 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:15:45 85 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 86 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 0:16:23 87 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:32 88 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:16:33 89 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 90 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:34 91 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:16:35 92 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:36 93 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:16:56 94 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:17:20 95 Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC 0:17:39 96 Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:17:41 97 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:18:27 98 Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 0:18:38 99 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:19:10 100 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:19:23 101 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:20:30 102 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:48 103 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:21:20 104 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:22:05 105 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:22:06 106 Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee 0:22:50 107 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 0:24:27 108 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation 109 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:25:40 110 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:26:52 111 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:29:57 112 Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:32:44 113 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:55:17 114 Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:58:52 DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Félix Boutin (Can) Québec DNF Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau DNF Duncan Bryson (Can) Applewood Garneau DNF Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Ride with Rendall DNF Christian Gomes (Can) Ride with Rendall DNF Benjamin Hewins (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC DNF Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect-Apogee

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8:33:36 2 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:34 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:53 4 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:58 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:00 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:01 8 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:06 9 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:13 10 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:01:31 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:55 12 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 0:01:57 13 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:02 14 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:02:11 15 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:02:13 16 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:18 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:19 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:25 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:26 20 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:27 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:36 22 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 0:02:37 23 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 24 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:02:50 25 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:59 26 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 0:03:07 27 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 0:03:15 28 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:03:22 29 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:03:25 30 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:03:30 31 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:33 32 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:35 33 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci 0:04:00 34 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:17 35 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:23 36 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:46 37 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 0:04:48 38 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:03 39 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:05:04 40 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:05:14 41 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:05:20 42 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:05:57 43 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:13 44 Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:06:14 45 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:34 46 Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada 0:06:43 47 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:06:57 48 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:07:14 49 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:08:32 50 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:08:33 51 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 52 Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall 0:08:34 53 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation 0:08:35 54 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:08:41 55 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:07 56 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 0:09:14 57 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:09:17 58 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:09:20 60 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:09:39 61 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:10:27 62 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:10:58 63 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:11 64 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:11:12 65 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:34 66 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:11:50 67 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:30 68 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 69 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:12:39 70 Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:12:40 71 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:44 72 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 0:13:12 73 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:16 74 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:13:18 76 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada 0:13:24 77 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:14:11 78 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:14:45 79 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:15:38 80 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:15:55 81 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 0:16:33 82 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:16:39 83 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:42 84 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:16:43 85 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:44 86 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:16:45 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:46 88 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:17:06 89 Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:17:51 90 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:18:36 91 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:18:37 92 Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 0:18:48 93 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:19:24 94 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:20:01 95 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:20:40 96 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:43 97 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:08 98 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:34 99 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 0:24:37 100 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:27:02 101 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:27:46 102 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:27:48 103 Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC 0:27:56 104 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:29:36 105 William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:31:49 106 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:32:33 107 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation 0:42:07 108 Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:43:01 109 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:43:20 110 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:53:11 111 Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee 0:56:06 112 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:57:47 113 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1:12:50 114 Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:25:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 22 3 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 4 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 5 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 7 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 13 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 13 9 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 10 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 11 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 10 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 10 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 14 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 9 15 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 8 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 17 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 7 18 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 7 19 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 6 20 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 6 21 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor 6 22 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 23 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 24 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 4 25 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 4 26 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 27 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 3 28 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 29 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 2 30 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 2 31 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 30 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 24 3 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 4 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 5 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 16 6 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 9 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 13 10 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 12 11 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 12 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 13 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 8 14 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 8 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 16 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 17 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 18 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 19 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 4 20 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 22 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 3 23 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 3 24 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 25 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 2 26 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 29 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor 1 30 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1