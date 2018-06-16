Tour de Beauce: Piccoli wins in Quebec City
Tvetcov keeps overall lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Quebec City - Quebec City
James Piccoli (Team Canada) won stage 4 at the Tour de Beauce on Saturday, attacking from a breakaway with 4km to go in Quebec City and soloing across the line to victory. Silber Pro Cycling's Danick Vandale was second, followed by JLT-Condor's Thomas Stewart in third. Serghei Tvetcov retained the yellow jersey after finishing safely in the bunch, protected by his UnitedHealthcare team.
The 35-lap, 70-kilometre stage around the Quebec Legislature saw Team Canada come out very aggressively from the start, eventually putting three riders in the nine man break that developed. In addition to Piccoli, the break contained Team Canada's Ben Perry and Jordan Cheyne, Danick Vandale (Silber), Matteo Dal Cin (Rally), Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon), Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly) and Thomas Stewart (JLT Condor).
The most dangerous rider was Piccoli, 2:24 down on Tvetcov, but the break gained a maximum of a minute, and UnitedHealthcare was content to let it sit out front. Canada decided to thin out the front group, with Cheyne attacking, and then Piccoli launching a very strong counter with four laps to go. No one responded effectively, with only Dal Cin trying to ride up, closely watched by Cheyne.
The day was Piccoli's, who carved out a 46 second lead over the rest of the break in the remaining laps. Vandale won the sprint for second ahead of Stewart, with the peloton coming in 1:06 down on Piccoli.
"It was really nice to win today on such a beautiful day and a beautiful course," said Piccoli. "The plan that we had as Team Canada, with so many strong riders was just to make the race hard and try and make chaos. We were in the breaks all day, and we had the numbers in the final break. We wanted Jordan or I to go early so others would have to chase, because Ben has a good finishing kick. Jordan set up my move and then the others sat up for a second and I was able to get away."
There was no change in the GC for the top riders, with Tvetcov still leading Adam Roberge (Silber) by 20 seconds and Jack Burke (Jelly Belly) by 22 seconds. These are the revised standings after the previous evening's short stage, where numerous riders went down in crashes in the final three kilometres. Officials revised the standings late in the evening to give everyone behind the two breakaway leaders the same time gap of six seconds.
The Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with the traditional circuit race through Saint-Georges, a race that has upset the standings more than once.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|1:35:14
|2
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|5
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:01:04
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|16
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|17
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|18
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|19
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|23
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|24
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|26
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|27
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|28
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|30
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|31
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|32
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|33
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|34
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|38
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|39
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|40
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|44
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|45
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|47
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|48
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|49
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|51
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|52
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|54
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|55
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|56
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|57
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|59
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|60
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|61
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|62
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|63
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|64
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|65
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|66
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|67
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|68
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|69
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|70
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|71
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|72
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|73
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|74
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|75
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|76
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|77
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|78
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|79
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|80
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|81
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|82
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|84
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|85
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:29
|88
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|89
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:59
|90
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:04:20
|91
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|92
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|93
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|94
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:04:46
|95
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|96
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|97
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|98
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:05:01
|99
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:05:18
|100
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|101
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|DNF
|Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|DNF
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
|DNS
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNS
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNS
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Canada
|4:47:32
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:04
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Jlt Condor
|5
|Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:22
|7
|United Healthcare
|8
|303 Project
|9
|Applewood Garneau
|10
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|11
|Canel's Specialized
|12
|Probaclac/Devinci
|13
|NCCH-MGCC
|14
|Québec
|15
|CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|16
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resurces
|0:02:21
|17
|Ride With Rendall
|0:03:47
|18
|Inteja Dct Finnale
|0:09:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12:07:56
|2
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:22
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:51
|6
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:56
|7
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:05
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|0:01:10
|9
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:34
|10
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:50
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:01
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:25
|15
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:44
|16
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:06
|17
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:09
|18
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|20
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:03:55
|21
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|22
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|23
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:04:28
|24
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:04:41
|25
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:51
|26
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:02
|27
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|0:05:28
|29
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:06
|30
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:06:08
|31
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:06:17
|32
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:34
|33
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:07:07
|34
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|0:07:10
|35
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:41
|36
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:08:15
|37
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|38
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:08:31
|39
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:09:16
|40
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:09:23
|41
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:09:26
|42
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|0:09:28
|43
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|44
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|45
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|0:10:56
|46
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|0:11:14
|47
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:21
|48
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:11:25
|49
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|0:11:53
|50
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:11:54
|51
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:11:56
|52
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|0:12:08
|53
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:12:09
|54
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:49
|55
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:23
|56
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:51
|57
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:14:15
|58
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|0:14:32
|59
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:15:16
|60
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:23
|61
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:16:06
|62
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:38
|63
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:08
|64
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:20
|65
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|0:17:32
|66
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:17:38
|67
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:15
|68
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:20
|69
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|0:18:42
|70
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:53
|71
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:14
|72
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:19:37
|73
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:20:11
|74
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:20:21
|75
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:20:42
|76
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:44
|77
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:21:01
|78
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:02
|79
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:04
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:13
|81
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:23:10
|82
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:33
|83
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:24:40
|84
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:24:46
|85
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:05
|86
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:26:22
|87
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:26:23
|88
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:27:10
|89
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:28:54
|90
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:30:27
|91
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:33:58
|92
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:35:01
|93
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:35:32
|94
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:36:09
|95
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:41:57
|96
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:50:13
|97
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:02:16
|98
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|1:03:09
|99
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|1:03:17
|100
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1:19:53
|101
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:34:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|43
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|31
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|29
|7
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|9
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|24
|10
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|22
|11
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|21
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|13
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|19
|14
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|16
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|17
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|18
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|14
|19
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|20
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|14
|21
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|13
|22
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|24
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|25
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|26
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|9
|27
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|9
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|29
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|8
|30
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|7
|31
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|7
|32
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|33
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|6
|34
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|35
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|36
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|4
|38
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|3
|39
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|40
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|3
|41
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|2
|42
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|2
|43
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|44
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|33
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|27
|3
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|27
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|6
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|17
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|9
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|16
|10
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|13
|11
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13
|12
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|12
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|15
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|16
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|8
|17
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|18
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|19
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|20
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|22
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|23
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|3
|25
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|3
|26
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|2
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|1
|29
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|36:27:35
|2
|United Healthcare
|0:01:48
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|4
|Canada
|0:02:25
|5
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:19
|6
|Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:06:18
|7
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:07:14
|8
|Jlt Condor
|0:12:19
|9
|303 Project
|0:12:23
|10
|Probaclac/Devinci
|0:17:37
|11
|Canel's Specialized
|0:18:09
|12
|Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|0:19:18
|13
|Inteja Dct Finnale
|0:24:48
|14
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe resources
|0:28:43
|15
|Québec
|0:28:58
|16
|NCCH-MGCC
|0:29:06
|17
|Ride With Rendall
|0:30:58
|18
|Applewood Garneau
|1:01:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy