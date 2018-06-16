Image 1 of 25 4-up sprint for the final podium spots. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 25 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team worked hard controlling the gap. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 25 James Piccoli wins Tour de Beauce stage 4 in Quebec City (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 4 of 25 James Piccoli (Team Canada) attacks with just over a couple laps to go. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 25 Jerseys: James Piccoli, Serghei Tvetcov, Ben Perry, Adam Roberge. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 25 Stage 4 of the 2018 Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 25 Benjamin Perry (Team Canada) pushing the pace from the start. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 25 Early break with James Piccoli, Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling) and Thomas Stewart (JLT Condor) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 25 Chasing the break - Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Joseph Lewis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 25 Peloton passing Quebec City's Parliament fountain. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 25 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team controlling the gap. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 25 Race leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) safe in the peloton. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 25 James Piccoli (Team Canada). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 25 Peloton passing Quebec City's Parliament fountain. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 25 Race leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 25 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 25 The break on stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 25 Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada) keeping the tempo high in the break. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 25 Starting another lap at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 25 James Piccoli (Team Canada) wins. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 25 Stage podium: l to r- Danick Vandale, James Piccoli, Thomas Stewart. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 25 Riders pass a fountain in Quebec City during stage 4 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 23 of 25 Serghei Tvetcov during stage 4 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 24 of 25 Danick Vandale, James Piccoli and Thomas Stewart on the podium for stage 4 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 25 of 25 Serghei Tvetcov in yellow after stage 4 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

James Piccoli (Team Canada) won stage 4 at the Tour de Beauce on Saturday, attacking from a breakaway with 4km to go in Quebec City and soloing across the line to victory. Silber Pro Cycling's Danick Vandale was second, followed by JLT-Condor's Thomas Stewart in third. Serghei Tvetcov retained the yellow jersey after finishing safely in the bunch, protected by his UnitedHealthcare team.

The 35-lap, 70-kilometre stage around the Quebec Legislature saw Team Canada come out very aggressively from the start, eventually putting three riders in the nine man break that developed. In addition to Piccoli, the break contained Team Canada's Ben Perry and Jordan Cheyne, Danick Vandale (Silber), Matteo Dal Cin (Rally), Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon), Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly) and Thomas Stewart (JLT Condor).

The most dangerous rider was Piccoli, 2:24 down on Tvetcov, but the break gained a maximum of a minute, and UnitedHealthcare was content to let it sit out front. Canada decided to thin out the front group, with Cheyne attacking, and then Piccoli launching a very strong counter with four laps to go. No one responded effectively, with only Dal Cin trying to ride up, closely watched by Cheyne.

The day was Piccoli's, who carved out a 46 second lead over the rest of the break in the remaining laps. Vandale won the sprint for second ahead of Stewart, with the peloton coming in 1:06 down on Piccoli.

"It was really nice to win today on such a beautiful day and a beautiful course," said Piccoli. "The plan that we had as Team Canada, with so many strong riders was just to make the race hard and try and make chaos. We were in the breaks all day, and we had the numbers in the final break. We wanted Jordan or I to go early so others would have to chase, because Ben has a good finishing kick. Jordan set up my move and then the others sat up for a second and I was able to get away."

There was no change in the GC for the top riders, with Tvetcov still leading Adam Roberge (Silber) by 20 seconds and Jack Burke (Jelly Belly) by 22 seconds. These are the revised standings after the previous evening's short stage, where numerous riders went down in crashes in the final three kilometres. Officials revised the standings late in the evening to give everyone behind the two breakaway leaders the same time gap of six seconds.

The Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with the traditional circuit race through Saint-Georges, a race that has upset the standings more than once.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 1:35:14 2 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:46 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 5 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:01:04 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 16 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 18 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 19 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 23 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 24 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 26 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 27 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 28 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 30 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 31 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 32 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 33 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 34 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor 38 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 39 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 40 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 44 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 45 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 46 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 47 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 48 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 49 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 51 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 52 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 53 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 54 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 55 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 56 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 57 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 59 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 60 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 61 Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall 62 Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 63 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 64 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 65 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 66 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 67 Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada 68 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 69 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized 70 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 71 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 72 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 73 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 74 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 75 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 76 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:03 77 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:08 79 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:32 80 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 81 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor 82 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 84 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:10 85 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 86 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:29 88 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 89 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada 0:03:59 90 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:04:20 91 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 92 Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 93 Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee 94 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:04:46 95 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation 96 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 97 Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC 98 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:05:01 99 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:05:18 100 Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 101 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized DNF Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec DNF Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation DNS Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon DNS Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNS Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Canada 4:47:32 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:04 3 Silber Pro Cycling 4 Jlt Condor 5 Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 Rally Cycling 0:01:22 7 United Healthcare 8 303 Project 9 Applewood Garneau 10 Interpro Stradalli Cycling 11 Canel's Specialized 12 Probaclac/Devinci 13 NCCH-MGCC 14 Québec 15 CCB Foundation - Sicleri 16 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resurces 0:02:21 17 Ride With Rendall 0:03:47 18 Inteja Dct Finnale 0:09:50

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12:07:56 2 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 3 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:22 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:36 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:51 6 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:56 7 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:05 8 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 0:01:10 9 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:34 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:50 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 0:02:01 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:05 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:25 15 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:44 16 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:03:06 17 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 0:03:09 18 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:26 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:30 20 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:03:55 21 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:57 22 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:01 23 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:04:28 24 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:04:41 25 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:51 26 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:02 27 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:16 28 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 0:05:28 29 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:06 30 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 0:06:08 31 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:06:17 32 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:34 33 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:07:07 34 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:07:10 35 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:41 36 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:08:15 37 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 38 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:08:31 39 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:09:16 40 Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:09:23 41 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:09:26 42 Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada 0:09:28 43 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:58 44 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:00 45 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:10:56 46 Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall 0:11:14 47 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:11:21 48 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:11:25 49 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 0:11:53 50 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:11:54 51 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:11:56 52 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 0:12:08 53 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:12:09 54 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:49 55 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:13:23 56 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:13:51 57 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation 0:14:15 58 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:14:32 59 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:15:16 60 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:23 61 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:16:06 62 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:38 63 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:17:08 64 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:20 65 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 0:17:32 66 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:17:38 67 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:15 68 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:20 69 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada 0:18:42 70 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:18:53 71 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:19:14 72 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:19:37 73 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:20:11 74 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:20:21 75 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:20:42 76 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:44 77 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:21:01 78 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:02 79 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:04 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:13 81 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:23:10 82 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:33 83 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:24:40 84 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 0:24:46 85 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:05 86 Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:26:22 87 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:23 88 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:27:10 89 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 0:28:54 90 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:30:27 91 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:33:58 92 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:35:01 93 Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC 0:35:32 94 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:36:09 95 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:41:57 96 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:50:13 97 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:02:16 98 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 1:03:09 99 Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee 1:03:17 100 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1:19:53 101 Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:34:56

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 43 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 38 4 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 31 6 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 29 7 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 9 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 24 10 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 22 11 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 21 12 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 13 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 19 14 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 16 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 17 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 18 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 14 19 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 20 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 14 21 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 13 22 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 24 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 11 25 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 26 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 9 27 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 9 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 29 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 8 30 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 7 31 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 7 32 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 33 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 6 34 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 35 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 36 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 4 37 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 4 38 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 3 39 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 40 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 3 41 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 2 42 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 2 43 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1 44 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 33 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 3 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 27 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 24 5 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 6 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 17 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 8 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 9 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 16 10 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 13 11 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 13 12 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 12 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 15 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 8 16 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 8 17 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 18 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 19 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 20 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 22 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 23 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 24 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 3 25 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 3 26 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 2 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 28 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 1 29 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 30 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1