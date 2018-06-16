Trending

Tour de Beauce: Piccoli wins in Quebec City

Tvetcov keeps overall lead with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 25

4-up sprint for the final podium spots.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 25

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team worked hard controlling the gap.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 25

James Piccoli wins Tour de Beauce stage 4 in Quebec City

(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 4 of 25

James Piccoli (Team Canada) attacks with just over a couple laps to go.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 25

Jerseys: James Piccoli, Serghei Tvetcov, Ben Perry, Adam Roberge.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 25

Stage 4 of the 2018 Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 25

Benjamin Perry (Team Canada) pushing the pace from the start.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 25

Early break with James Piccoli, Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling) and Thomas Stewart (JLT Condor)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 25

Chasing the break - Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) and Joseph Lewis (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 25

Peloton passing Quebec City's Parliament fountain.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 25

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team controlling the gap.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 25

Race leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) safe in the peloton.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 25

James Piccoli (Team Canada).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 25

Peloton passing Quebec City's Parliament fountain.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 25

Race leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 25

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 25

The break on stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 25

Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada) keeping the tempo high in the break.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 25

Starting another lap at the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 25

James Piccoli (Team Canada) wins.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 25

Stage podium: l to r- Danick Vandale, James Piccoli, Thomas Stewart.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 25

Riders pass a fountain in Quebec City during stage 4 at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 23 of 25

Serghei Tvetcov during stage 4 at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 24 of 25

Danick Vandale, James Piccoli and Thomas Stewart on the podium for stage 4 at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)
Image 25 of 25

Serghei Tvetcov in yellow after stage 4 at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

James Piccoli (Team Canada) won stage 4 at the Tour de Beauce on Saturday, attacking from a breakaway with 4km to go in Quebec City and soloing across the line to victory. Silber Pro Cycling's Danick Vandale was second, followed by JLT-Condor's Thomas Stewart in third. Serghei Tvetcov retained the yellow jersey after finishing safely in the bunch, protected by his UnitedHealthcare team.

The 35-lap, 70-kilometre stage around the Quebec Legislature saw Team Canada come out very aggressively from the start, eventually putting three riders in the nine man break that developed. In addition to Piccoli, the break contained Team Canada's Ben Perry and Jordan Cheyne, Danick Vandale (Silber), Matteo Dal Cin (Rally), Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon), Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly) and Thomas Stewart (JLT Condor).

The most dangerous rider was Piccoli, 2:24 down on Tvetcov, but the break gained a maximum of a minute, and UnitedHealthcare was content to let it sit out front. Canada decided to thin out the front group, with Cheyne attacking, and then Piccoli launching a very strong counter with four laps to go. No one responded effectively, with only Dal Cin trying to ride up, closely watched by Cheyne.

The day was Piccoli's, who carved out a 46 second lead over the rest of the break in the remaining laps. Vandale won the sprint for second ahead of Stewart, with the peloton coming in 1:06 down on Piccoli.

"It was really nice to win today on such a beautiful day and a beautiful course," said Piccoli. "The plan that we had as Team Canada, with so many strong riders was just to make the race hard and try and make chaos. We were in the breaks all day, and we had the numbers in the final break. We wanted Jordan or I to go early so others would have to chase, because Ben has a good finishing kick. Jordan set up my move and then the others sat up for a second and I was able to get away."

There was no change in the GC for the top riders, with Tvetcov still leading Adam Roberge (Silber) by 20 seconds and Jack Burke (Jelly Belly) by 22 seconds. These are the revised standings after the previous evening's short stage, where numerous riders went down in crashes in the final three kilometres. Officials revised the standings late in the evening to give everyone behind the two breakaway leaders the same time gap of six seconds.

The Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with the traditional circuit race through Saint-Georges, a race that has upset the standings more than once.

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada1:35:14
2Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
5Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:01:04
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
11Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
14Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
16Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
18Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
19Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
23Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
24Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
26Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
27Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
28Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
30Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
31Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
32Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
33Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
34Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
35Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
38Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
39Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
40Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
44Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
45Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
46Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
47Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
48Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
49Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
51Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
52Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
53Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
54Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
55Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
56Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
57Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
59Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
60Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
61Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
62Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
63Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
64Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
65Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
66Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
67Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
68Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
69Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
70Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
71Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
72Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
73Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
74Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
75Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
76Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:03
77John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:08
79Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
80Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
81Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
82Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
84Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:10
85Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:29
88Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
89Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada0:03:59
90Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall0:04:20
91Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
92Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
93Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
94Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall0:04:46
95Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
96Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
97Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
98Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:05:01
99Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:05:18
100Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
101William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFTJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFOlivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFOscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
DNFThie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
DNFRoman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
DNSEdward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNSDiego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNSEdward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Canada4:47:32
2Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:04
3Silber Pro Cycling
4Jlt Condor
5Jelly Belly-Maxxis
6Rally Cycling0:01:22
7United Healthcare
8303 Project
9Applewood Garneau
10Interpro Stradalli Cycling
11Canel's Specialized
12Probaclac/Devinci
13NCCH-MGCC
14Québec
15CCB Foundation - Sicleri
16Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resurces0:02:21
17Ride With Rendall0:03:47
18Inteja Dct Finnale0:09:50

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12:07:56
2Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:22
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:36
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:51
6Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:56
7Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:05
8James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada0:01:10
9Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:34
10Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:50
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada0:02:01
13Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:05
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:25
15Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:44
16Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:06
17Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada0:03:09
18Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:26
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:30
20Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:03:55
21Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:57
22Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:01
23Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:04:28
24Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor0:04:41
25Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:51
26Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:02
27Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:16
28Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:05:28
29Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:06
30Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation0:06:08
31Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:06:17
32Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:34
33Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:07:07
34Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:07:10
35Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:41
36Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall0:08:15
37Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
38Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:08:31
39Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor0:09:16
40Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:09:23
41Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:09:26
42Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada0:09:28
43Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:58
44Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:00
45Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:10:56
46Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall0:11:14
47Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:11:21
48Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor0:11:25
49Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation0:11:53
50Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:11:54
51Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:11:56
52Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada0:12:08
53Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:12:09
54Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:49
55Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:13:23
56Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:13:51
57Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation0:14:15
58Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:14:32
59Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall0:15:16
60Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:23
61Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor0:16:06
62Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:38
63Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:08
64Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:20
65Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada0:17:32
66Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:17:38
67Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:15
68Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:20
69Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada0:18:42
70Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:53
71John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:14
72Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:19:37
73Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor0:20:11
74Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:20:21
75Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor0:20:42
76Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:44
77Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:21:01
78Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:02
79Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:04
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:13
81Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:23:10
82Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:33
83Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:24:40
84Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation0:24:46
85Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:05
86Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:26:22
87Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:23
88Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall0:27:10
89Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation0:28:54
90Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:30:27
91Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:33:58
92Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:35:01
93Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC0:35:32
94Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:36:09
95Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:41:57
96Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall0:50:13
97William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:02:16
98Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau1:03:09
99Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee1:03:17
100Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized1:19:53
101Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:34:56

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling45pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman43
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling38
4Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling37
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada31
6James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada29
7Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon28
8Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
9Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor24
10Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling22
11Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project21
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis21
13Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling19
14Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon19
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19
16Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling18
17Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
18Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada14
19Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
20Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling14
21John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources13
22Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
24Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling11
25Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10
26Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau9
27Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor9
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
29Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada8
30Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec7
31Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized7
32Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
33Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project6
34Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
35Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
36Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team4
37Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation4
38Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec3
39Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
40Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor3
41Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized2
42Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation2
43Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized1
44Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada33pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman27
3Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized27
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling24
5Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20
6Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project17
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
8Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
9Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon16
10Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec13
11Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon13
12Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project12
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
15Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling8
16Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized8
17Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
18Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
19Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
20Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
22Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
23Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
24Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling3
25Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor3
26Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling2
27Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor1
29Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
30Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling36:27:35
2United Healthcare0:01:48
3Silber Pro Cycling0:01:58
4Canada0:02:25
5Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:19
6Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:06:18
7Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:07:14
8Jlt Condor0:12:19
9303 Project0:12:23
10Probaclac/Devinci0:17:37
11Canel's Specialized0:18:09
12Ccb Foundation - Sicleri0:19:18
13Inteja Dct Finnale0:24:48
14Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe resources0:28:43
15Québec0:28:58
16NCCH-MGCC0:29:06
17Ride With Rendall0:30:58
18Applewood Garneau1:01:11

 

