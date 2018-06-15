Image 1 of 12 New overall leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 12 Last day in yellow for for Jack Burke (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 12 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 12 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 12 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 12 Svein Tuft (Team Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 12 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 12 KoM leader: Benjamin Perry (Team Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 12 Young Rider Leader: Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 12 Stage podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Adam Roberge, (Absent Svein Tuft) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 12 Stage podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Adam Roberge, (Absent Svein Tuft) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 12 Points Leader: Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling (Image credit: Rob Jones)

For the third day in a row, the Tour de Beauce has a new stage winner and race leader, with Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) winning the 19.4 kilometre time trial to take the Yellow Jersey.

However, Tvetcov's win did not come without some controversy. Electronic timing initially showed Team Canada's Svein Tuft winning with a time of 23:53, one second in front of Tvetcov, followed by Rob Britton (Rally) at 24:03. It was then announced at the finish line that there were problems with the electronic timing and that they were recalculating the times using manual stopwatch backups (these are always kept as a back up).

After the recalculation, Tvetcov had won with a time of 23:50, followed by Tuft at 24:05 and Adam Roberge (Silber) at 24:06. This did not jibe with Tuft's Garmin unit or some others, which seemed to suggest the original times were correct. Either way, Tvetcov was going to take over the yellow jersey from stage 2 winner Jack Burke (Jelly Belly), but it left a bad taste in Tuft's mouth, and he declined to attend the podium.

"After the Giro, I was sick and didn't touch the bike, so I wasn't sure where I was at," said Tuft. "But I was close to the mark and coming back to life a bit out there. I think it [the time] was on mark with the original time [23:53]; now it's just a shambles, and once they start coming up with all these magical numbers, no one knows what is going on. That's disappointing, but such is life."

Tvetcov now leads Roberge by 21 seconds in the overall standings, followed by Burke at 22 seconds and Britton at 34 seconds. Roberge moves into the Red Jersey as best Young Rider, with Colin Joyce (Rally) taking over the Points Jersey.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:50 2 Svein Tuft (Can) Canada 0:00:15 3 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:27 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 6 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:39 7 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:41 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:43 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:02 10 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:12 11 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:14 12 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:15 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:16 14 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:01:18 15 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:20 16 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:21 17 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:22 18 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada 0:01:23 19 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:25 20 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 21 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:32 22 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:35 23 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:39 24 Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:40 25 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:45 26 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:46 27 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:48 28 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:49 29 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:54 30 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:55 31 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:01:56 32 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:58 33 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:59 34 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:02:08 35 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:02:11 36 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:13 37 Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:16 38 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican 39 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:02:24 40 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:27 41 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:02:29 42 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:32 43 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:35 44 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:02:44 45 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall 46 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:02:47 47 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:02:49 48 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:53 49 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:03:03 50 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 0:03:04 51 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:03:09 52 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 0:03:14 53 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:03:16 54 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:28 55 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:30 56 Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall 0:03:31 57 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:03:36 58 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:03:43 59 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 60 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 61 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 62 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:03:44 63 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:03:45 64 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 65 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 66 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall 0:03:46 67 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:52 68 Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:03:54 69 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:56 70 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:04:00 71 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:01 72 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:04:02 73 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:04:06 74 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:07 75 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:12 76 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:04:16 78 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:04:18 79 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:28 80 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci 0:04:32 81 Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:04:37 82 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:40 83 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:04:42 84 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:04:44 85 Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:04:45 86 Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:04:46 87 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:48 88 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:55 89 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:05:08 90 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:05:15 91 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:05:17 92 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:22 93 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 0:05:29 94 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:05:30 95 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:05:33 96 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:34 97 William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:05:39 98 William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:05:42 99 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 0:05:45 100 Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 0:05:48 101 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 102 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:50 103 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:05:54 104 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 105 Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:05:57 106 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:06:01 107 Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:06:06 108 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:06:13 109 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:06:16 110 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:32 111 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican 0:06:52 112 Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:07:10 113 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:54 114 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:09:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:13:50 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:06 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 4 Canada 0:00:36 5 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:27 6 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:39 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:51 8 JLT Condor 0:03:12 9 Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:03:51 10 303 Project 0:04:29 11 Québec 0:05:19 12 Ride With Rendall 0:07:41 13 CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:07:48 14 Canel's-Specialized 0:07:55 15 NCCH p/b MGCC 0:08:05 16 Probaclac-Devinci 0:08:15 17 Inteja Dominican 0:09:23 18 Applewood Garneau 0:11:01 19 Veloselect-Apogee 0:11:59

General classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8:58:19 2 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 3 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:22 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:34 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:49 6 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:54 7 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:03 8 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:32 9 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:48 10 Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Svein Tuft (Can) Canada 0:01:59 12 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:03 13 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 14 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:02:22 15 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:23 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:42 17 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada 0:03:07 18 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:03:16 19 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:24 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:28 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:47 22 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:53 23 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:55 24 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican 0:03:59 25 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:04:26 26 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:49 28 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:01 29 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 0:05:26 30 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:28 31 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:04 32 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:06:06 33 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:06:15 34 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:06:27 35 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:59 36 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:05 37 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:07:08 38 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci 0:07:39 39 Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:57 40 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall 0:08:13 41 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 42 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:08:29 43 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:14 44 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:09:21 45 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:09:24 46 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:09:26 47 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:56 48 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:59 49 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:10:31 50 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican 0:10:45 51 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:10:54 52 Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall 0:11:12 53 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:11:19 54 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:23 55 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:43 56 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:11:51 57 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:11:52 58 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:11:54 59 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:12:06 60 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:12:07 61 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall 0:12:49 62 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:12:57 63 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:13:21 64 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:13:49 65 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:14:16 66 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:14:30 67 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 68 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:21 69 Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:15:41 70 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 0:15:45 71 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 0:16:04 72 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:16:26 73 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:50 74 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:17:06 75 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:18 76 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:17:36 77 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 0:17:48 78 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:13 79 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 80 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:12 81 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:19:32 82 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:19:35 83 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:43 84 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:56 85 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:05 86 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:09 87 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:20:19 88 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:20:56 89 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:20:59 90 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:21:28 91 Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:23:04 92 Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:23:08 93 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:23:15 94 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:23:33 95 Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 0:23:43 96 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:23:52 97 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:03 98 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:21 99 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:28:52 100 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:30:25 101 Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:31:48 102 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 0:32:10 103 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci 0:32:28 104 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:34:59 105 William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:36:35 106 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:37:41 107 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:46:29 108 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:46:44 109 Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:49:18 110 William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican 0:58:00 111 Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee 0:59:59 112 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 1:03:07 113 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 1:19:51 114 Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican 1:30:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 30 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 3 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 4 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 23 5 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 22 6 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 7 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 17 8 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 9 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 11 Svein Tuft (Can) Canada 14 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 13 13 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 13 14 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 13 15 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 17 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 10 18 Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 19 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 9 20 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 21 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 7 22 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 7 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 24 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 6 25 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 6 26 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 6 27 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 6 28 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 29 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 30 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 4 31 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 32 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 33 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 3 34 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 35 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 2 36 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri 2 37 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 38 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 30 pts 2 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 25 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 24 4 Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 21 5 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 6 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 16 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 8 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 10 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 13 11 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 12 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 13 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 14 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 8 15 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 8 16 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 17 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 18 Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 19 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican 4 20 Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 22 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 23 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 3 24 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 3 25 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 26 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 2 27 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 29 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 30 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 1 31 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1