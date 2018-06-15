Trending

Tour de Beauce: Tvetcov takes race lead with time trial victory

Tuft out of stage win after timing issues

Image 1 of 12

New overall leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

New overall leader Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 12

Last day in yellow for for Jack Burke (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Last day in yellow for for Jack Burke (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 12

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 12

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 12

Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)

Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 12

Svein Tuft (Team Canada)

Svein Tuft (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 12

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 12

KoM leader: Benjamin Perry (Team Canada)

KoM leader: Benjamin Perry (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 12

Young Rider Leader: Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)

Young Rider Leader: Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 12

Stage podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Adam Roberge, (Absent Svein Tuft)

Stage podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Adam Roberge, (Absent Svein Tuft)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 12

Stage podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Adam Roberge, (Absent Svein Tuft)

Stage podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Adam Roberge, (Absent Svein Tuft)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 12

Points Leader: Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

Points Leader: Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

For the third day in a row, the Tour de Beauce has a new stage winner and race leader, with Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) winning the 19.4 kilometre time trial to take the Yellow Jersey.

However, Tvetcov's win did not come without some controversy. Electronic timing initially showed Team Canada's Svein Tuft winning with a time of 23:53, one second in front of Tvetcov, followed by Rob Britton (Rally) at 24:03. It was then announced at the finish line that there were problems with the electronic timing and that they were recalculating the times using manual stopwatch backups (these are always kept as a back up).

After the recalculation, Tvetcov had won with a time of 23:50, followed by Tuft at 24:05 and Adam Roberge (Silber) at 24:06. This did not jibe with Tuft's Garmin unit or some others, which seemed to suggest the original times were correct. Either way, Tvetcov was going to take over the yellow jersey from stage 2 winner Jack Burke (Jelly Belly), but it left a bad taste in Tuft's mouth, and he declined to attend the podium.

"After the Giro, I was sick and didn't touch the bike, so I wasn't sure where I was at," said Tuft. "But I was close to the mark and coming back to life a bit out there. I think it [the time] was on mark with the original time [23:53]; now it's just a shambles, and once they start coming up with all these magical numbers, no one knows what is going on. That's disappointing, but such is life."

Tvetcov now leads Roberge by 21 seconds in the overall standings, followed by Burke at 22 seconds and Britton at 34 seconds. Roberge moves into the Red Jersey as best Young Rider, with Colin Joyce (Rally) taking over the Points Jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:50
2Svein Tuft (Can) Canada0:00:15
3Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:27
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
6Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:39
7Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:41
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:43
9Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:02
10Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:12
11Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:14
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:15
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:16
14James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:01:18
15TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:20
16Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:21
17Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:22
18Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada0:01:23
19Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:25
20Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
21Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:32
22Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:35
23Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:39
24Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:40
25Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:45
26Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:46
27Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:48
28Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:49
29Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:54
30Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:55
31Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:56
32Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:58
33Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:59
34Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:02:08
35Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:02:11
36Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:13
37Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:16
38Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican
39Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:02:24
40John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:27
41Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:02:29
42Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:32
43Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:02:35
44Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:02:44
45Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
46Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:02:47
47Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:02:49
48Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:53
49Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:03:03
50Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:03:04
51Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:03:09
52Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada0:03:14
53Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:03:16
54Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:03:28
55Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:30
56Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall0:03:31
57Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:03:36
58Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:03:43
59Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
60Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
61Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
62Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:03:44
63Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:03:45
64Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
65Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican
66Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall0:03:46
67Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:52
68Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:03:54
69Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:56
70Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:04:00
71Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:01
72Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall0:04:02
73Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:04:06
74Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:07
75Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:04:12
76Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:04:16
78Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:04:18
79Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:04:28
80Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci0:04:32
81Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:04:37
82Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:40
83Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:04:42
84Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall0:04:44
85Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:04:45
86Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:04:46
87Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:48
88Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:55
89Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:05:08
90Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:05:15
91Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:05:17
92Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:22
93Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada0:05:29
94Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:05:30
95Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:05:33
96Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:34
97William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:05:39
98William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:05:42
99Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor0:05:45
100Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec0:05:48
101Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
102Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:50
103Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:05:54
104Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
105Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:05:57
106Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:06:01
107Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:06:06
108Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau0:06:13
109Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:06:16
110Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:32
111Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican0:06:52
112Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:07:10
113Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:07:54
114Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:09:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:13:50
2Rally Cycling0:00:06
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
4Canada0:00:36
5Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:27
6Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:39
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:51
8JLT Condor0:03:12
9Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:03:51
10303 Project0:04:29
11Québec0:05:19
12Ride With Rendall0:07:41
13CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:07:48
14Canel's-Specialized0:07:55
15NCCH p/b MGCC0:08:05
16Probaclac-Devinci0:08:15
17Inteja Dominican0:09:23
18Applewood Garneau0:11:01
19Veloselect-Apogee0:11:59

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:58:19
2Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:22
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:34
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:49
6Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:54
7Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:03
8Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:32
9Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:48
10Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Svein Tuft (Can) Canada0:01:59
12Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:03
13Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
14James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:02:22
15Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:23
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:42
17Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada0:03:07
18Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:16
19Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:24
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:28
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:47
22Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:03:53
23Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:55
24Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican0:03:59
25Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:04:26
26Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:49
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:01
29Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:05:26
30Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:28
31Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:04
32Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:06:06
33Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:06:15
34Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:06:27
35Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:59
36Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:07:05
37Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:07:08
38Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci0:07:39
39Taylor Sheldan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:57
40Aria Kiani (USA) Ride With Rendall0:08:13
41Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
42Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:08:29
43Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:14
44Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:09:21
45Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:09:24
46Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:09:26
47Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:56
48Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:59
49Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:10:31
50Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja Dominican0:10:45
51Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:10:54
52Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride With Rendall0:11:12
53Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:11:19
54Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:23
55Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:43
56Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:11:51
57Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:11:52
58Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:11:54
59Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:12:06
60Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:12:07
61Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall0:12:49
62TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:12:57
63Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:13:21
64Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:13:49
65Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:14:16
66Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:14:30
67Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
68Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:21
69Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:15:41
70Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada0:15:45
71Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor0:16:04
72Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:16:26
73Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:50
74Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:06
75Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:18
76Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:17:36
77Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada0:17:48
78Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:13
79John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
80Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:12
81Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:32
82Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:19:35
83Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:43
84Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:56
85Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:05
86Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:09
87Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:20:19
88Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:20:56
89Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:20:59
90Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:21:28
91Fermando Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:23:04
92Trevor O'donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:23:08
93Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:23:15
94Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:33
95Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec0:23:43
96Timothy Austen (Can) Ride With Rendall0:23:52
97Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:03
98Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:21
99Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:28:52
100Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:30:25
101Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:31:48
102Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:32:10
103Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:32:28
104Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:34:59
105William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:36:35
106Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:37:41
107Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall0:46:29
108Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:46:44
109Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:49:18
110William Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican0:58:00
111Michael Owens (Can) Veloselect-Apogee0:59:59
112Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau1:03:07
113Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized1:19:51
114Wellington Daniel Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican1:30:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling30pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling28
3Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling25
4Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon23
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling22
6Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19
7Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling17
8Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
9Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
10Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
11Svein Tuft (Can) Canada14
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada13
13John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources13
14Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling13
15Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
16Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
17Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican10
18Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
19Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor9
20Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
21Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec7
22Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized7
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
24Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor6
25Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project6
26Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project6
27James Piccoli (Can) Canada6
28Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
29Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
30Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri4
31Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling3
32Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
33Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec3
34Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
35Roman Villalobos (CRc) Canel's-Specialized2
36Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri2
37Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
38TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada30pts
2Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized25
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling24
4Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon21
5Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20
6Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon16
7Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
8Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
10Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec13
11Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project12
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
13Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
14Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling8
15Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized8
16Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
17Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
18Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
19Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican4
20Keegan Swirlbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
22Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
23Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling3
24Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor3
25Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
26Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling2
27TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
28Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
29Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
30Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor1
31Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling26:58:38
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:48
3Silber Pro Cycling0:02:16
4Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:43
5Canada0:03:47
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:36
7Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:07:14
8303 Project0:12:29
9JLT Condor0:12:37
10Inteja Dominican0:16:20
11Probaclac-Devinci0:17:37
12Canel's-Specialized0:18:09
13CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:19:18
14Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:27:44
15Ride With Rendall0:28:33
16Québec0:28:58
17NCCH p/b MGCC0:29:06
18Applewood Garneau1:01:11
19Veloselect-Apogee1:08:05

 

