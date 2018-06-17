Piccoli takes Tour de Beauce overall victory
Pier-André Côté wins final stage in Saint-Georges
Stage 5: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Once again, the final stage of the Tour de Beauce proved to be decisive, with James Piccoli (Team Canada) overtaking Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) for the overall win after driving a race-long breakaway. Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), the winner of stage 1, took the final stage win.
Piccoli, who had won the previous stage, went from 14th to eighth to first in the General Classification over the course of the last two stages. He is the first Canadian winner of Beauce since Svein Tuft in 2008, and the first winner from the host province of Quebec since Jacques Landry in 1994.
The final circuit stage through the streets of Saint-Georges is deceptively hard, with a steep 1.5km climb on each of the dozen 10.2km laps, plus 18 corners requiring constant braking and acceleration. It has led to many a race leader losing on the final stage, as rivals attack repeatedly, putting the yellow jersey and their team under pressure. Last year, Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel) also jumped from eighth to win the title on the final day.
Team Canada had shown in the fourth stage, in Quebec City, that they had the power, with three riders in the winning break. A group of nine riders broke clear on the first lap – Piccoli and teammate Jordan Cheyne, Matteo Dal Cin (Rally), Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec), Côté, Joseph Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) and Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendall).
The group had two danger riders – Piccoli at 1:10 back and Whitehouse at 1:34. Initially, all the riders in the break were working to open a gap and it widened quickly, as UnitedHealthcare appeared to struggle with the pace on the climb. By the second lap the gap was over a minute and small chase groups were attempting to bridge; none successfully. Tvetcov's team limited the damage and looked to be pulling it back on the third lap with the time split dropping to 40 seconds, but the Team Canada riders – Piccoli and Cheyne – were pushing the pace at the front, and the peloton fractured under the pressure, and began to fall back.
By the mid-way point of the race, the gap was approaching two minutes and Piccoli was the virtual leader. The lead briefly surged to 2:20 with 35 kilometres to go, before stabilising at 1:50. Piccoli also had to worry about Whitehouse, who had been picking up bonus seconds in the bonus sprints, and attacked with three laps to go, just as Piccoli lost Cheyne to a crash in a corner.
The Team Canada rider was receiving some help from Langlois as they chased Whitehouse, and Cheyne managed to bridge back up to the lead group for the final lap and a half. Behind, the chase was down to 14 riders, with Tvetcov only having one teammate left for support. Silber put a man on the front to help with the chase, and the gap started dropping, putting Piccoli's win in jeopardy.
Langlois then attacked on the final climb, with three kilometres to the finish, but Piccoli and Cheyne dragged the rest of the group back, and Côté attacked to take the stage win, with Whitehouse second, Langlois third and Piccoli fourth. Tvetcov's group came in 1:36 down, and he dropped to third overall, with Whitehouse 11 seconds behind Piccoli and Tvetcov 27 seconds back.
"It hasn't totally sunk in, to be honest," said Piccoli. "The team's plan in the final two stages was to make it hard, attack and blow the race to pieces. And everyone did an amazing job of doing that. Jordan [Cheyne] rode out of his mind for me, and all the guys were laying it on the line for me. It was up to us to ride in the break, and we did it."
"After winning stage 1, the rest of the Tour was a bonus," said Côté. "In the breakaway I could let the national team ride and I could sit in all day because we had Adam [Roberge] sitting second overall. I had to gamble when Bruno attacked, but I followed James [Piccoli] back up and I just had to sprint for the win. So, I had the perfect day."
Tvetcov kept the points jersey, while Ben Perry (Team Canada) kept the climber's jersey, but Adam Roberge (Silber) lost the best young rider jersey to Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon). Team Canada also took the best overall team award, with three riders in the top 10: Cheyne in ninth, Tuft in 10th, and Piccoli with the overall title.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3:02:47
|2
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|3
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|4
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|5
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:26
|6
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:52
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:36
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|11
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|17
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|19
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|20
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|21
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:02:48
|22
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:08
|23
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|25
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|26
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|0:03:24
|27
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:33
|28
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|29
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:46
|30
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:07
|32
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|0:07:23
|35
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:08:40
|36
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|37
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:43
|39
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:13
|40
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:39
|42
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|44
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|45
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|46
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|47
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|48
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|49
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|50
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|51
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|53
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:48
|54
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:17:41
|DNF
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|DNF
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|DNF
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|DNF
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|DNF
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|DNF
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|DNF
|Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|DNF
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|DNF
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|DNF
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|DNF
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|DNF
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|DNS
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|DNS
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|DNS
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Canada
|9:10:23
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:02
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|4
|Québec
|0:08:45
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:53
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:27
|7
|303 Project
|0:13:55
|8
|Canel's Specialized
|0:16:49
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:18:21
|10
|Probaclac-Devinci
|0:26:31
|11
|Applewood Garneau
|0:32:24
|12
|CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|0:44:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|15:11:52
|2
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:03
|6
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:23
|7
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:32
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:17
|9
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:23
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:28
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|12
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:14
|13
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:22
|14
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:42
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:43
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|18
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:06:27
|19
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|0:07:27
|20
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:19
|21
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:39
|22
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:08:42
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:28
|24
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:48
|25
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:12:21
|26
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:32
|27
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:13:04
|28
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:10
|29
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|0:13:11
|30
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|0:13:19
|31
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|0:13:24
|32
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:15:46
|33
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:55
|34
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|0:17:59
|35
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:07
|36
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:19:09
|37
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|0:19:39
|38
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:36
|39
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:20:38
|40
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:21:37
|41
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:22:13
|42
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:20
|43
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:23:56
|44
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:00
|45
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:54
|46
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|0:26:23
|47
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:11
|48
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:28:21
|49
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:31:48
|50
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:54
|51
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:39:16
|52
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:40:53
|53
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:44:57
|54
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:16:46
|55
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|1:17:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|52
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|42
|4
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|41
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|39
|6
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|7
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|36
|8
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|9
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|22
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|21
|14
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|20
|15
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|19
|16
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|17
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|18
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|19
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|16
|20
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|21
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|22
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|23
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|9
|24
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|7
|26
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|6
|27
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|6
|28
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|6
|29
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|31
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|3
|32
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|33
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|2
|34
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|33
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|27
|3
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|21
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|18
|6
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|17
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|16
|9
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|10
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|16
|11
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|13
|12
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|13
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|8
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|7
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|3
|21
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Canada
|45:40:23
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:56
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|4
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:50
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:46
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:15:56
|7
|303 Project
|0:23:53
|8
|Canel's Specialized
|0:32:33
|9
|Québec
|0:35:18
|10
|Probaclac-Devinci
|0:41:43
|11
|CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|1:01:48
|12
|Applewood Garneau
|1:31:10
