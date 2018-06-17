Image 1 of 30 in the elite races ran mud tires. Literally. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 30 Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) on the final GC podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 3 of 30 Team Canada is top team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 30 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 30 With three laps to go, Tvetcov was down to one teammate (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 30 Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 30 Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling) tries an attack (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 30 Two laps to go and Piccoli keeps the pressure on (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 30 Bruno Langlois (Team Quebec) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 30 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) accelerates and drops everyone in the final metres (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 30 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) takes his second win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 30 Podium, left to right: Daniel Whitehouse, Pier-Andre Cote, Bruno Langlois (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 30 Final GC, left to right: Daniel Whitehouse, James Piccoli, Serghei Tvetcov (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 30 Final jerseys: Ben Perry, James Piccoli, Thomas Revard, Serghei Tvetcov (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 30 Silber Pro Cycling chipped in to help UHC towards the end of the race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 30 Svein Tuft (Team Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 30 Daniel Eaton at the front of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team worked hard protecting Serghei Tvetcov's lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 30 Heading out through the rolling streets of St-Georges (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 30 The nine-rider break went away early (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 30 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 30 Canadian road champ Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) leading the nine-rider break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 30 Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 30 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 30 Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) leads Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 30 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team leading the peloton (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 26 of 30 Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the final stage at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 27 of 30 Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Bruno Langlois (Québec) on the stage 5 podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 28 of 30 Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) celebrate on the final GC podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 29 of 30 The jersey winners at 2018 Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 30 of 30 Team Canada collected the top prize at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)

Once again, the final stage of the Tour de Beauce proved to be decisive, with James Piccoli (Team Canada) overtaking Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) for the overall win after driving a race-long breakaway. Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), the winner of stage 1, took the final stage win.

Related Articles Tour de Beauce: Piccoli wins in Quebec City

Piccoli, who had won the previous stage, went from 14th to eighth to first in the General Classification over the course of the last two stages. He is the first Canadian winner of Beauce since Svein Tuft in 2008, and the first winner from the host province of Quebec since Jacques Landry in 1994.

The final circuit stage through the streets of Saint-Georges is deceptively hard, with a steep 1.5km climb on each of the dozen 10.2km laps, plus 18 corners requiring constant braking and acceleration. It has led to many a race leader losing on the final stage, as rivals attack repeatedly, putting the yellow jersey and their team under pressure. Last year, Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel) also jumped from eighth to win the title on the final day.

Team Canada had shown in the fourth stage, in Quebec City, that they had the power, with three riders in the winning break. A group of nine riders broke clear on the first lap – Piccoli and teammate Jordan Cheyne, Matteo Dal Cin (Rally), Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec), Côté, Joseph Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) and Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendall).

The group had two danger riders – Piccoli at 1:10 back and Whitehouse at 1:34. Initially, all the riders in the break were working to open a gap and it widened quickly, as UnitedHealthcare appeared to struggle with the pace on the climb. By the second lap the gap was over a minute and small chase groups were attempting to bridge; none successfully. Tvetcov's team limited the damage and looked to be pulling it back on the third lap with the time split dropping to 40 seconds, but the Team Canada riders – Piccoli and Cheyne – were pushing the pace at the front, and the peloton fractured under the pressure, and began to fall back.

By the mid-way point of the race, the gap was approaching two minutes and Piccoli was the virtual leader. The lead briefly surged to 2:20 with 35 kilometres to go, before stabilising at 1:50. Piccoli also had to worry about Whitehouse, who had been picking up bonus seconds in the bonus sprints, and attacked with three laps to go, just as Piccoli lost Cheyne to a crash in a corner.

The Team Canada rider was receiving some help from Langlois as they chased Whitehouse, and Cheyne managed to bridge back up to the lead group for the final lap and a half. Behind, the chase was down to 14 riders, with Tvetcov only having one teammate left for support. Silber put a man on the front to help with the chase, and the gap started dropping, putting Piccoli's win in jeopardy.

Langlois then attacked on the final climb, with three kilometres to the finish, but Piccoli and Cheyne dragged the rest of the group back, and Côté attacked to take the stage win, with Whitehouse second, Langlois third and Piccoli fourth. Tvetcov's group came in 1:36 down, and he dropped to third overall, with Whitehouse 11 seconds behind Piccoli and Tvetcov 27 seconds back.

"It hasn't totally sunk in, to be honest," said Piccoli. "The team's plan in the final two stages was to make it hard, attack and blow the race to pieces. And everyone did an amazing job of doing that. Jordan [Cheyne] rode out of his mind for me, and all the guys were laying it on the line for me. It was up to us to ride in the break, and we did it."

"After winning stage 1, the rest of the Tour was a bonus," said Côté. "In the breakaway I could let the national team ride and I could sit in all day because we had Adam [Roberge] sitting second overall. I had to gamble when Bruno attacked, but I followed James [Piccoli] back up and I just had to sprint for the win. So, I had the perfect day."

Tvetcov kept the points jersey, while Ben Perry (Team Canada) kept the climber's jersey, but Adam Roberge (Silber) lost the best young rider jersey to Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon). Team Canada also took the best overall team award, with three riders in the top 10: Cheyne in ninth, Tuft in 10th, and Piccoli with the overall title.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3:02:47 2 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 3 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 4 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 5 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:26 6 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:52 7 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:36 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 11 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 13 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 15 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 17 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 19 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 20 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 21 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:02:48 22 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:08 23 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 24 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 25 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 26 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:03:24 27 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:33 28 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 29 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:46 30 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:02 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:07 32 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:07:23 35 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci 0:08:40 36 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 37 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 38 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:43 39 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:11:13 40 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 41 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:39 42 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 44 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 45 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 46 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 47 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 48 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 49 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 50 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 51 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 52 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 53 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:48 54 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:17:41 DNF Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor DNF Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor DNF Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor DNF Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor DNF Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized DNF Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized DNF Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling DNF Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling DNF Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling DNF Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project DNF Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project DNF Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project DNF Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec DNF Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec DNF Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation DNF Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation DNF Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau DNF Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall DNF Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall DNF Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall DNF Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC DNF Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC DNF Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC DNF Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC DNF Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC DNF Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee DNS Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada DNS Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada DNS Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Canada 9:10:23 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:02 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:33 4 Québec 0:08:45 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:53 6 UnitedHealthcare 0:11:27 7 303 Project 0:13:55 8 Canel's Specialized 0:16:49 9 Rally Cycling 0:18:21 10 Probaclac-Devinci 0:26:31 11 Applewood Garneau 0:32:24 12 CCB Foundation-Sicleri 0:44:55

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 15:11:52 2 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:11 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:27 4 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:49 5 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:03 6 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:23 7 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:32 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:17 9 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 0:02:23 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 0:02:28 11 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:44 12 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:14 13 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:22 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:28 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:42 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:43 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:42 18 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:06:27 19 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 0:07:27 20 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:19 21 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:39 22 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:08:42 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:28 24 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:11:48 25 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:12:21 26 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:32 27 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 0:13:04 28 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:13:10 29 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 0:13:11 30 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 0:13:19 31 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 0:13:24 32 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:15:46 33 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:55 34 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 0:17:59 35 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:19:07 36 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci 0:19:09 37 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 0:19:39 38 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:36 39 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 0:20:38 40 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:21:37 41 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:22:13 42 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:20 43 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 0:23:56 44 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:00 45 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:54 46 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 0:26:23 47 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:11 48 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:28:21 49 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 0:31:48 50 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:54 51 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 0:39:16 52 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:40:53 53 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 0:44:57 54 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:16:46 55 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 1:17:39

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 52 3 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 42 4 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 41 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 39 6 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 7 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 36 8 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 9 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 26 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 22 12 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 13 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 21 14 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 20 15 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 19 16 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 17 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 18 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 19 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 16 20 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 21 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 22 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 23 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 9 24 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 25 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 7 26 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 6 27 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 6 28 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 6 29 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 30 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 31 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 3 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 33 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 2 34 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 33 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 3 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 21 4 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 18 6 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 17 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 8 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 16 9 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 10 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 16 11 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 13 12 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 13 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 8 14 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 7 16 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 19 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 3 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1