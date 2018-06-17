Trending

Piccoli takes Tour de Beauce overall victory

Pier-André Côté wins final stage in Saint-Georges

Image 1 of 30

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 30

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) on the final GC podium at Tour de Beauce

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) on the final GC podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 3 of 30

Team Canada is top team

Team Canada is top team
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 30

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 30

With three laps to go, Tvetcov was down to one teammate

With three laps to go, Tvetcov was down to one teammate
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 30

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling)

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 30

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling) tries an attack

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling) tries an attack
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 30

Two laps to go and Piccoli keeps the pressure on

Two laps to go and Piccoli keeps the pressure on
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 30

Bruno Langlois (Team Quebec) attacks on the final climb

Bruno Langlois (Team Quebec) attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 30

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) accelerates and drops everyone in the final metres

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) accelerates and drops everyone in the final metres
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 30

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) takes his second win

Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) takes his second win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 30

Podium, left to right: Daniel Whitehouse, Pier-Andre Cote, Bruno Langlois

Podium, left to right: Daniel Whitehouse, Pier-Andre Cote, Bruno Langlois
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 30

Final GC, left to right: Daniel Whitehouse, James Piccoli, Serghei Tvetcov

Final GC, left to right: Daniel Whitehouse, James Piccoli, Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 30

Final jerseys: Ben Perry, James Piccoli, Thomas Revard, Serghei Tvetcov

Final jerseys: Ben Perry, James Piccoli, Thomas Revard, Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 30

Silber Pro Cycling chipped in to help UHC towards the end of the race

Silber Pro Cycling chipped in to help UHC towards the end of the race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 30

Svein Tuft (Team Canada)

Svein Tuft (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 30

Daniel Eaton at the front of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team worked hard protecting Serghei Tvetcov's lead

Daniel Eaton at the front of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team worked hard protecting Serghei Tvetcov's lead
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 30

Heading out through the rolling streets of St-Georges

Heading out through the rolling streets of St-Georges
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 30

The nine-rider break went away early

The nine-rider break went away early
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 30

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at the front of the peloton

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 30

Canadian road champ Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) leading the nine-rider break

Canadian road champ Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) leading the nine-rider break
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 30

Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada)

Jordan Cheyne (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 30

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 30

Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) leads Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)

Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) leads Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 30

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team leading the peloton

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team leading the peloton
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 26 of 30

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the final stage at Tour de Beauce

Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the final stage at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 27 of 30

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Bruno Langlois (Québec) on the stage 5 podium at Tour de Beauce

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Bruno Langlois (Québec) on the stage 5 podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 28 of 30

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) celebrate on the final GC podium at Tour de Beauce

Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) celebrate on the final GC podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 29 of 30

The jersey winners at 2018 Tour de Beauce

The jersey winners at 2018 Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 30 of 30

Team Canada collected the top prize at Tour de Beauce

Team Canada collected the top prize at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)

Once again, the final stage of the Tour de Beauce proved to be decisive, with James Piccoli (Team Canada) overtaking Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) for the overall win after driving a race-long breakaway. Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), the winner of stage 1, took the final stage win.

Tour de Beauce: Piccoli wins in Quebec City

Piccoli, who had won the previous stage, went from 14th to eighth to first in the General Classification over the course of the last two stages. He is the first Canadian winner of Beauce since Svein Tuft in 2008, and the first winner from the host province of Quebec since Jacques Landry in 1994.

The final circuit stage through the streets of Saint-Georges is deceptively hard, with a steep 1.5km climb on each of the dozen 10.2km laps, plus 18 corners requiring constant braking and acceleration. It has led to many a race leader losing on the final stage, as rivals attack repeatedly, putting the yellow jersey and their team under pressure. Last year, Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel) also jumped from eighth to win the title on the final day.

Team Canada had shown in the fourth stage, in Quebec City, that they had the power, with three riders in the winning break. A group of nine riders broke clear on the first lap – Piccoli and teammate Jordan Cheyne, Matteo Dal Cin (Rally), Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec), Côté, Joseph Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) and Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendall).

The group had two danger riders – Piccoli at 1:10 back and Whitehouse at 1:34. Initially, all the riders in the break were working to open a gap and it widened quickly, as UnitedHealthcare appeared to struggle with the pace on the climb. By the second lap the gap was over a minute and small chase groups were attempting to bridge; none successfully. Tvetcov's team limited the damage and looked to be pulling it back on the third lap with the time split dropping to 40 seconds, but the Team Canada riders – Piccoli and Cheyne – were pushing the pace at the front, and the peloton fractured under the pressure, and began to fall back.

By the mid-way point of the race, the gap was approaching two minutes and Piccoli was the virtual leader. The lead briefly surged to 2:20 with 35 kilometres to go, before stabilising at 1:50. Piccoli also had to worry about Whitehouse, who had been picking up bonus seconds in the bonus sprints, and attacked with three laps to go, just as Piccoli lost Cheyne to a crash in a corner.

The Team Canada rider was receiving some help from Langlois as they chased Whitehouse, and Cheyne managed to bridge back up to the lead group for the final lap and a half. Behind, the chase was down to 14 riders, with Tvetcov only having one teammate left for support. Silber put a man on the front to help with the chase, and the gap started dropping, putting Piccoli's win in jeopardy.

Langlois then attacked on the final climb, with three kilometres to the finish, but Piccoli and Cheyne dragged the rest of the group back, and Côté attacked to take the stage win, with Whitehouse second, Langlois third and Piccoli fourth. Tvetcov's group came in 1:36 down, and he dropped to third overall, with Whitehouse 11 seconds behind Piccoli and Tvetcov 27 seconds back.

"It hasn't totally sunk in, to be honest," said Piccoli. "The team's plan in the final two stages was to make it hard, attack and blow the race to pieces. And everyone did an amazing job of doing that. Jordan [Cheyne] rode out of his mind for me, and all the guys were laying it on the line for me. It was up to us to ride in the break, and we did it."

"After winning stage 1, the rest of the Tour was a bonus," said Côté. "In the breakaway I could let the national team ride and I could sit in all day because we had Adam [Roberge] sitting second overall. I had to gamble when Bruno attacked, but I followed James [Piccoli] back up and I just had to sprint for the win. So, I had the perfect day."

Tvetcov kept the points jersey, while Ben Perry (Team Canada) kept the climber's jersey, but Adam Roberge (Silber) lost the best young rider jersey to Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon). Team Canada also took the best overall team award, with three riders in the top 10: Cheyne in ninth, Tuft in 10th, and Piccoli with the overall title.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3:02:47
2Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
3Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
4James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
5Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada0:00:26
6Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:52
7Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:36
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
11Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
13Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
14Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
15Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
17Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
19Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
20Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
21Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor0:02:48
22Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:08
23Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
24Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
25Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
26Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:03:24
27Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:33
28Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
29Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:46
30Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:02
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:07
32Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:07:23
35Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci0:08:40
36Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
37Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:43
39Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:11:13
40Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:39
42Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
43Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
44Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
45Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
46Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
47Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
48Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
49Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
50Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
51Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
52William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
53Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:48
54Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall0:17:41
DNFAndzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFRuben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFEzekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFColin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFWellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFCormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFCurtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFÉmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFThomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
DNFMathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
DNFRobert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFJulien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFOlivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFFranc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFEfren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
DNFLeonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
DNFFerman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNFFlorian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNFKyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
DNFAustin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
DNFChristopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
DNFThie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
DNFGuillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
DNFConor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
DNFNoah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
DNFLukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
DNFEnrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
DNFTimothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
DNFJustin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
DNFNicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
DNFMartin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
DNFJordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
DNFEoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
DNFTrevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
DNFMichael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
DNSMichael Foley (Can) Team Canada
DNSJay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
DNSOliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Canada9:10:23
2Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:02
3Silber Pro Cycling0:07:33
4Québec0:08:45
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:53
6UnitedHealthcare0:11:27
7303 Project0:13:55
8Canel's Specialized0:16:49
9Rally Cycling0:18:21
10Probaclac-Devinci0:26:31
11Applewood Garneau0:32:24
12CCB Foundation-Sicleri0:44:55

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada15:11:52
2Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:11
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:27
4Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:03
6Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:23
7Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:32
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:17
9Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada0:02:23
10Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada0:02:28
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:44
12Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:14
13Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:22
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:28
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:42
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:43
17Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:42
18Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:06:27
19Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:07:27
20Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:19
21Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:39
22Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall0:08:42
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:28
24Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:11:48
25Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:12:21
26Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:32
27Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor0:13:04
28Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:13:10
29Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:13:11
30Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:13:19
31Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:13:24
32Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:15:46
33Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:55
34Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada0:17:59
35Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:07
36Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci0:19:09
37Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada0:19:39
38Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:36
39Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation0:20:38
40Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:21:37
41Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:22:13
42Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:20
43Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:23:56
44Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:00
45Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:54
46Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation0:26:23
47Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:11
48Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:28:21
49Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall0:31:48
50Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:54
51Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation0:39:16
52Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:40:53
53Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:44:57
54William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:16:46
55Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau1:17:39

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling52pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman52
3James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada42
4Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon41
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada39
6Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling37
7Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling36
8Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling33
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling26
10Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
11Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada22
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis22
13Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project21
14Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec20
15Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling19
16Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon19
17Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19
18Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling18
19Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada16
20Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14
21Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
22Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10
23Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau9
24Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team7
26Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized6
27Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project6
28Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project6
29Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
31Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec3
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
33Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized2
34Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada33pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman27
3Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling21
4Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec18
6Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project17
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
8Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon16
9Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
10Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon16
11James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada13
12Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9
13Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized8
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada7
16Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
17Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
19Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling3
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Canada45:40:23
2Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:56
3Silber Pro Cycling0:07:06
4UnitedHealthcare0:10:50
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:46
6Rally Cycling0:15:56
7303 Project0:23:53
8Canel's Specialized0:32:33
9Québec0:35:18
10Probaclac-Devinci0:41:43
11CCB Foundation-Sicleri1:01:48
12Applewood Garneau1:31:10

 

