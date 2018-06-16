Image 1 of 18 The leaders line up for stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) comes home to keep the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 18 Griffin Easter (303 Project) beats Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 18 Griffin Easter (303 Project) beats Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) on stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 18 UnitedHealthcare lead the peloton at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 18 The Tour de Beauce peloton (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 18 Griffin Easter (303 Project) and Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 18 UnitedHealthcare dictate the pace. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 18 Stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) leads the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Griffin Easter (303 Project) claimed victory on stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce after he out-sprinted breakaway companion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon). The 78-kilometre road race that took the riders in a big loop south and east of Saint-Georges before finishing with a steep 1.2 kilometre climb in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, north of Saint-Georges.

Despite constant attacks, race leader Serghei Tvetcov's UnitedHealthcare squad kept a tight rein on the bunch, finally allowing two riders to break clear with 30 kilometres to go. Easter and Brown quickly opened a two-minute gap as the field sat up slightly behind them.

With 15 kilometres to go, the chase began again, and the pair eventually crossed the finish line only six seconds in front of Rui Oliveria (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Gavin Mannion, who was pacing team leader Tvetcov, who padded his lead in the overall standings.

The final three kilometres were marred by a bridge under construction, tight and narrow roads leading into the final climb, and 'road furniture' on the course that was not marked.

Adam Roberge (Silber) limited his losses by finishing seventh and is 20 seconds back of Tvetcov. Jack Burke (Jelly Belly) was one of a number of riders who went down hard in crashes, but after officials revised the results remains third on GC at twenty-two seconds back, with Rob Britton (Rally) fourth, at thirty-six seconds. Tvetcov took the Points Jersey from Colin Joyce (Rally).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 1:33:15 2 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:06 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor 9 Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada 11 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 13 James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 15 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada 17 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized 18 Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized 19 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 22 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 23 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 24 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 25 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 26 Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall 27 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci 28 Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau 29 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 30 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 31 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 32 Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 33 Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall 34 Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation 35 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec 36 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 38 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada 39 Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 40 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized 41 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 42 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor 43 Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec 44 Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 45 Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 46 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 47 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 48 Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada 49 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor 50 Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation 51 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 53 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 54 Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee 55 Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada 56 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 57 Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation 58 Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau 59 Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 60 Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 61 Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC 62 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau 63 Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau 64 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 65 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 66 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 67 Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec 68 Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor 69 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall 70 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall 71 Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall 72 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 73 Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada 74 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 75 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 77 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 78 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 79 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 80 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 81 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 83 Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation 84 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 86 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 92 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 93 Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec 94 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec 96 Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 97 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 99 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor 100 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor 101 Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation 102 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 103 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 104 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 106 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor 107 Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation 108 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 109 Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC 110 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team OTL Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team OTL William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee OTL Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee DNF Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee