Griffin Easter wins stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

Tvetcov retains overall lead

The leaders line up for stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) comes home to keep the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Griffin Easter (303 Project) beats Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Griffin Easter (303 Project) beats Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) on stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
UnitedHealthcare lead the peloton at the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The Tour de Beauce peloton

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Griffin Easter (303 Project) and Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
UnitedHealthcare dictate the pace.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) leads the Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Griffin Easter (303 Project) claimed victory on stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce after he out-sprinted breakaway companion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon). The 78-kilometre road race that took the riders in a big loop south and east of Saint-Georges before finishing with a steep 1.2 kilometre climb in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, north of Saint-Georges.

Despite constant attacks, race leader Serghei Tvetcov's UnitedHealthcare squad kept a tight rein on the bunch, finally allowing two riders to break clear with 30 kilometres to go.  Easter and Brown quickly opened a two-minute gap as the field sat up slightly behind them.

With 15 kilometres to go, the chase began again, and the pair eventually crossed the finish line only six seconds in front of Rui Oliveria (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Gavin Mannion, who was pacing team leader Tvetcov, who padded his lead in the overall standings.

The final three kilometres were marred by a bridge under construction, tight and narrow roads leading into the final climb, and 'road furniture' on the course that was not marked.

Adam Roberge (Silber) limited his losses by finishing seventh and is 20 seconds back of Tvetcov. Jack Burke (Jelly Belly) was one of a number of riders who went down hard in crashes, but after officials revised the results remains third on GC at twenty-two seconds back, with Rob Britton (Rally) fourth, at thirty-six seconds. Tvetcov took the Points Jersey from Colin Joyce (Rally).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project1:33:15
2Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
3Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:06
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
9Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
11Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
13James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
15Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
17Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
18Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
19Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
21Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
22Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
23John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
24Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
25Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
26Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
27Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
28Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
29Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
30Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
31Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
32Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
33Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
34Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
35Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
36Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
38Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
39Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
40Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
42Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
43Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
44Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
45Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
46Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
47Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
49Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
50Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
51Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
54Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
55Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
56Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
57Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
58Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
59Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
60Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
61Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
62Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
63Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
64Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
65Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
66Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
67Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
68Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
69Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
70Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
71Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
72Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
73Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
74Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
75Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
77Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
78TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
79Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
80Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
81Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
83Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
84Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
86Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
92Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
93Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
94Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
96Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
97Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
99Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
100Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
101Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
102William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
103Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
104Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
106Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
107Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
108Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
109Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
110Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
OTLMikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
OTLWilliam Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
OTLMichael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
DNFRyan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10:31:38
2Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:22
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:36
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:51
6Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:56
7Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:05
8Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:34
9Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:50
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada0:02:01
12Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:05
13Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
14James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada0:02:24
15Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:25
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:44
17Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:06
18Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada0:03:09
19Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:26
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:30
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:48
22Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:03:55
23Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:57
24Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:01
25Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:04:28
26Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:51
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor0:05:03
29Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:20
30Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau0:05:28
31Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:06
32Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation0:06:08
33Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:06:17
34Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:06:29
35Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:58
36Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:07:07
37Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec0:07:10
38Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci0:07:41
39Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:59
40Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall0:08:15
41Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
42Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:08:31
43Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor0:09:16
44Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:09:23
45Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:09:26
46Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada0:09:28
47Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:58
48Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:00
49Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation0:10:33
50Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec0:10:56
51Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall0:11:14
52Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:11:21
53Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor0:11:25
54Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:45
55Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation0:11:53
56Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:11:54
57Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:11:56
58Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada0:12:08
59Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:12:09
60Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall0:12:51
61TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:12:59
62Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:13:23
63Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:13:51
64Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:14:18
65Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec0:14:32
66Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
67Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:23
68Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada0:15:47
69Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor0:16:06
70Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:16:28
71Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:52
72Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:08
73Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:20
74Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:17:38
75Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada0:17:50
76Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:15
77John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor0:19:14
79Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:34
80Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:19:37
81Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:45
82Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:58
83Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:07
84Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor0:20:11
85Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:20:21
86Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:20:58
87Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:21:01
88Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation0:21:30
89Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:23:06
90Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC0:23:10
91Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:23:17
92Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:33
93Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec0:23:45
94Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall0:23:54
95Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
97Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation0:28:54
98Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau0:30:27
99Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC0:31:50
100Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec0:32:12
101Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:32:30
102Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:35:01
103Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau0:37:43
104Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall0:46:31
105Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation0:46:46
106William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:58:02
107Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee1:00:01
108Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau1:03:09
109Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized1:19:53
110Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:30:42

 

