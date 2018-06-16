Griffin Easter wins stage 3b at Tour de Beauce
Tvetcov retains overall lead
Stage 3b: Saint-Georges - Notre-Dame-des-Pins
Griffin Easter (303 Project) claimed victory on stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce after he out-sprinted breakaway companion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon). The 78-kilometre road race that took the riders in a big loop south and east of Saint-Georges before finishing with a steep 1.2 kilometre climb in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, north of Saint-Georges.
Despite constant attacks, race leader Serghei Tvetcov's UnitedHealthcare squad kept a tight rein on the bunch, finally allowing two riders to break clear with 30 kilometres to go. Easter and Brown quickly opened a two-minute gap as the field sat up slightly behind them.
With 15 kilometres to go, the chase began again, and the pair eventually crossed the finish line only six seconds in front of Rui Oliveria (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Gavin Mannion, who was pacing team leader Tvetcov, who padded his lead in the overall standings.
The final three kilometres were marred by a bridge under construction, tight and narrow roads leading into the final climb, and 'road furniture' on the course that was not marked.
Adam Roberge (Silber) limited his losses by finishing seventh and is 20 seconds back of Tvetcov. Jack Burke (Jelly Belly) was one of a number of riders who went down hard in crashes, but after officials revised the results remains third on GC at twenty-two seconds back, with Rob Britton (Rally) fourth, at thirty-six seconds. Tvetcov took the Points Jersey from Colin Joyce (Rally).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1:33:15
|2
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:06
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|9
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|11
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|15
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|17
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|18
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|19
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|22
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|23
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|24
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|25
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|26
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|27
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|29
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|30
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|31
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|33
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|34
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|35
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|36
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|38
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|39
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|40
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|42
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|43
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|44
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|45
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|46
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|47
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|49
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|50
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|51
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|54
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|55
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|56
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|57
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|58
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|59
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|60
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|61
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|62
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|63
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|64
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|65
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|66
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|67
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|68
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|69
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|70
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|71
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|72
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|73
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|74
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|75
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|77
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|78
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|79
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|80
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|81
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|83
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|84
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|86
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|92
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|93
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|94
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|96
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|97
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|98
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|99
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|100
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|101
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
|102
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|103
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|104
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|106
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|107
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|108
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|109
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|110
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|OTL
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|OTL
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|OTL
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|DNF
|Ryan Primeau (Can) Veloselect-Apogee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10:31:38
|2
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:22
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:51
|6
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:56
|7
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:05
|8
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:34
|9
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:50
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:01
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|13
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT-Condor
|14
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:24
|15
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:25
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:44
|17
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:06
|18
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:09
|19
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|22
|Roman Villalobos (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:03:55
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|24
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|25
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:04:28
|26
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:51
|28
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:05:03
|29
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:20
|30
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Applewood Garneau
|0:05:28
|31
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:06
|32
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:06:08
|33
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:06:17
|34
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|35
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:58
|36
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:07:07
|37
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Québec
|0:07:10
|38
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:07:41
|39
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:59
|40
|Aria Kiani (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:08:15
|41
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|42
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:08:31
|43
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:09:16
|44
|Franc Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:09:23
|45
|Alexander Amiri (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:09:26
|46
|Michael Foley (Can) Team Canada
|0:09:28
|47
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|48
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|49
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:10:33
|50
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Québec
|0:10:56
|51
|Enrique Serrato Lozano (Mex) Ride with Rendall
|0:11:14
|52
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:21
|53
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:11:25
|54
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:45
|55
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation
|0:11:53
|56
|Pablo Andre Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:11:54
|57
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:11:56
|58
|Derek Gee (Can) Team Canada
|0:12:08
|59
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:12:09
|60
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall
|0:12:51
|61
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:12:59
|62
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:23
|63
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:51
|64
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:14:18
|65
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Québec
|0:14:32
|66
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|67
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:23
|68
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Team Canada
|0:15:47
|69
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:16:06
|70
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:16:28
|71
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:52
|72
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:08
|73
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:20
|74
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:17:38
|75
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team Canada
|0:17:50
|76
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:15
|77
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|78
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:19:14
|79
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:34
|80
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:19:37
|81
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:45
|82
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:58
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:07
|84
|Mathew Gibson (GBr) JLT-Condor
|0:20:11
|85
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:20:21
|86
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:20:58
|87
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:21:01
|88
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:21:30
|89
|Ferman Arroyo Rossario (Mex) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:23:06
|90
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:23:10
|91
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:23:17
|92
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:33
|93
|Thie Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Québec
|0:23:45
|94
|Timothy Austen (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:23:54
|95
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|97
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:28:54
|98
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:30:27
|99
|Eoff Chambers-Bedard (Can)NCCH p/b MGCC
|0:31:50
|100
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Québec
|0:32:12
|101
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:32:30
|102
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:35:01
|103
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau
|0:37:43
|104
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:46:31
|105
|Roman Seliverstov (USA) CCB Foundation
|0:46:46
|106
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:58:02
|107
|Michael Owens (Aus) Veloselect-Apogee
|1:00:01
|108
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Applewood Garneau
|1:03:09
|109
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1:19:53
|110
|Wellin Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:30:42
